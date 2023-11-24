You are here

14 meters to freedom: Final push to free Indian tunnel workers

14 meters to freedom: Final push to free Indian tunnel workers
Just a few meters of rock and earth separate Indian rescue teams from 41 workers who have been trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks. (AFP)
14 meters to freedom: Final push to free Indian tunnel workers

14 meters to freedom: Final push to free Indian tunnel workers
  Area outside the tunnel has been a flurry of activity, with rescue teams working and relatives gathering
SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: Just a few meters of rock and earth separate Indian rescue teams from 41 workers who have been trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks, officials said Friday, saying they were optimistic of success within hours.
After a series of rapid advances, hopes that the men’s freedom was imminent were dashed late Wednesday when the drilling machine powering through tons of rock and concrete ran into metal rods, but those have now been cleared.
Rescue teams have stretchers fitted with wheels ready to pull the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe — once it has been driven through the final section of rubble blocking their escape.
“We have to (drill) 14 meters further inside the tunnel,” Bhaskar Khulbe, a senior government official overseeing rescue efforts, told reporters on Friday.
“If everything goes well, we hope to reach them by today evening,” he said, adding that the “trapped workers are in good frame of mind.”
But a government statement has also noted that any timeline was “subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.”
The area outside the tunnel has been a flurry of activity, with worried relatives gathering and rescue teams stopping to pray at a Hindu shrine erected at the entrance.
Ambulances are on standby and a field hospital has been prepared to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 13 days ago.
National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal said his teams have been rehearsing how — once the steel pipe breaks through — they will bring the men out as quickly and safely as possible.
“The boys will go in first,” he said Thursday. “We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher — we are prepared in every way.”
Rescue efforts have been hit with repeated delays caused by falling debris, fears of further cave-ins and drilling machine breakdowns.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Thursday the work was on a “war footing,” with a “team of doctors, ambulances, helicopters and a field hospital” set up.
Syed Ata Hasnain, a senior rescue official and retired general, said their efforts were “like battle.”
“Here, the land is your enemy,” he said Thursday. “Himalayan geology is the enemy... it is very challenging work.”
Experts have warned of the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, large parts of which are prone to landslides.

Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel

Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel
Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel

Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel
  • The low-wage construction workers have been confined in 4.5km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since Nov. 12
  • Indian authorities have said the workers are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines
SILKYARA, India: Hopes for the imminent rescue of 41 men trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for nearly two weeks were foiled by a problem with the drilling equipment, an official said on Friday, but efforts to reach the workers should resume soon. 

The men, low-wage construction workers, have been confined in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines. 

Attempts to pull them out by drilling through the debris of rock, stones and metal and pushing through an evacuation pipe have been slowed by snags. 

Rescuers had hoped to finish the drilling late on Thursday but had to suspend it after the platform on which the auger drilling machine is fixed was damaged and needed to be repaired, Deepak Patil, who is heading the rescue operation, told Reuters. 

The last 10 meters (33 ft) of the 60-meter (197 ft) debris pile is left to be drilled through and work will resume once the platform is ready, he said. 

The collapsed tunnel is on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. 

It aims to link four key Hindu pilgrimage sites with 890 km (550 miles) of two-lane road, at a cost of $1.5 billion. 

Following the collapse, the National Highways Authority of India will do a safety audit of 29 tunnels it is building, the government has said. 

Philippines considers return to 'fold' of International Criminal Court

Philippines considers return to 'fold' of International Criminal Court
Philippines considers return to 'fold' of International Criminal Court

Philippines considers return to 'fold' of International Criminal Court
  The Philippines withdrew membership over objections to a bid by the court to investigate a bloody anti-narcotics campaign
MANILA: The Philippines is considering resuming membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) nearly five years after it withdrew over objections to a bid by the court to investigate a bloody anti-narcotics campaign, the president said on Friday.
“There is also a question, should we return under the fold of the ICC, so that’s again under study. So we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters.
The Philippines withdrew from the international tribunal in 2019 after then President Rodrigo Duterte questioned its authority to investigate the campaign against illegal drugs in which thousands of people were killed.
Marcos said questions over jurisdiction and sovereignty were still “problems” for the Philippines.
“Now if we can solve these problems, then that would be something else, but those questions are fundamental,” Marcos said.
The ICC this year rejected a Philippine appeal to stop investigating Duterte’s drug war. Marcos said in March he would cut off contact with the court after the decision.
In July, appeals judges at the ICC cleared the way for an investigation into the killings, a ruling that families of victims and right groups hailed as another step toward justice.

Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait
Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait
  Sailing comes at a difficult time in Australia-China military relations even as the two countries seek to get ties back on track
TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Friday that an Australian warship had sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the sensitive and narrow waterway that separates the democratically governed island from China.
The island’s defense ministry did not name the ship but said it entered the strait on Thursday and sailed through it in a southerly direction, adding that Taiwan’s military kept watch throughout. It gave no more details.
An Australian official confirmed the ship, the Toowoomba, transited the international waters of the Taiwan Strait as part of its regional deployment.
Euan Graham, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the Australian navy has regularly transited through the Taiwan Strait but “choose not to publicize it.”
The sailing has come at a difficult time in Australia-China military relations even as the two countries seek to get ties back on track.
Last week, Canberra complained of an incident involving a Chinese warship and the same Australian navy vessel in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone in which an Australian military diver was injured.
The US Navy sends ships through the strait around once a month in what it calls “routine” transits. China routinely objects to the voyages.
Graham said the Australian navy transits through the Taiwan Strait because it is the shortest route between the East China Sea and South China Sea, and he warned against reading too much into the timing of the latest sailing.
“It’s a befitting coincidence but shouldn’t be misinterpreted as Australia going out of its way to make a point to China, after the sonar incident,” he said.
“Transits through the Taiwan Strait shouldn’t be controversial, just lawfully going from the East China Sea to the South China Sea via the shortest route.”
Taiwan has over the past four years complained of repeated Chinese military activity around the island, especially in the strait.
Taiwan, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, is gearing up for presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 13.

US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast

US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast
US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast

US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast
WASHINGTON: The US-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls that was the scene of a deadly car explosion reopened Thursday, officials said.
The day before, a car traveling at high speed crashed into a checkpoint barrier at Rainbow Bridge and exploded into flames — triggering border closures and sparking a massive security alert on the eve of a major holiday.
The regional FBI field office concluded the blast, which occurred about 400 miles (640 kilometers) northwest of New York City, was not linked to terrorism.
“Normal operations have now resumed for traveler traffic at the Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge port of entry, which recently experienced a service disruption,” the Canada Border Services Agency said.
The incident came on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest US travel days, when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies.
Rainbow Bridge — among the most heavily trafficked crossings between Canada and the United States — has 16 vehicle lanes and is normally open around the clock.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that debris was spread across as many as 14 of the lanes following the incident.

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector
Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector

Halal Expo London 2023 set to unveil lucrative opportunities in sector
LONDON: Halal Expo London is set to take center stage once again in the UK capital, promising to be “bigger, better, and more compelling than ever before,” organizers have announced.

They said in a statement: “Building on the successes of Halal Expo London 2022 and Halal Expo Manchester 2023, this event is poised to be a pivotal moment for the halal trade industry.”

The three-day event, between Dec. 1-3, takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The statement added: “Recognized as the UK’s #1 international leading trade and business exhibition, Halal Expo London 2023 is supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade.”

In partnership with the Halal Products Development Company — a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the event is strategically designed to bring together halal and non-Muslim suppliers, buyers, manufacturers, consumers, and professionals, fostering a collaborative environment for trade, investment, and networking.

Rajesh Agrawal, the deputy mayor of London for Business, spoke of his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “With London being the capital hub for rich cultural experiences and diverse events, I am pleased to be welcoming Halal Expo to London in December, and celebrate the principles of halal living.”

The event will showcase products and services within the halal industry, and will also introduce The Knowledge Hub — an integral component featuring a series of seminars and podcasts.

Organizers said: “The Knowledge Hub will delve into current and controversial topics, including Islamophobia, spirituality of business, Muslim dating, and much more. Industry experts, globally recognized speakers, well-known artists, influencers, and ambassadors will contribute to these engaging discussions.”

Zara Mohammed, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: “Halal Expo London showcases the best of the halal industry, providing a platform for Muslims and non-Muslims to not only showcase their products but also to share their areas of expertise at The Knowledge Hub, with educational seminars and podcasts.”

The halal industry is experiencing a boom, from consumerism to food production. It is growing rapidly with the rise in the global Muslim population, which now stands at 1.8 billion.

The statement added: “With countries focusing on the halal industry, businesses and companies are keen to invest in halal-related products to stay relevant in the current economic climate.

“Halal Expo London 2023 is positioned as a key player in promoting the halal economy on an international scale, fostering connections and providing a platform for industry players to thrive.”

