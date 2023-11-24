You are here

  • Home
  • Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The environmental certification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is in line with the Formula 1 environmental sustainability plan. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tg82

Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Venue recognized for new and established sustainability initiatives
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

ABU DHABI: Ahead of the 15th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethara has announced the recertification of its FIA three-star environmental accreditation as part of Yas Marina Circuit’s sustainability progress in 2023.   

The certification was extended ahead of the 2023 season finale in recognition of the event’s environmental performance and its continued green management and sustainability evolution.  

Saif Rashid Al-Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “We are delighted to have been recertified by the FIA for our range of environmental management efforts, providing global recognition of our ongoing work across the whole Yas Marina Circuit community.  

“The award is another key milestone in our journey to net-zero operations, driven by innovative low-carbon solutions. We look forward to showcasing our practices on a global stage and to our record crowds at our greenest ever edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.” 

Ethara has unveiled a raft of green initiatives at Yas Marina Circuit for this year’s Abu Dhabi GP, including a 100 percent upgrade of all track lights. With a switch to LEDs and new RGBW track lights, the system has reduced the number of lighting fixtures by 17 percent, power consumption by 40 percent, and carbon emissions by 30 percent. 

This year will see Abu Dhabi Hill again being fully powered by a 75kW panel and battery storage solution, following the system’s introduction in 2022. Ethara has also installed its first solar-powered car park, with a capacity of 1 MW.  When the system goes live in the first quarter of next year, it will provide an average of up to 40 percent of daytime power consumption throughout the year. 

Other green measures include all staff uniforms being made from recycled plastics, a “plastic-free” environment at the media center, paddock and pit lane as well as in the team villas. 

The environmental certification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is in line with the Formula 1 environmental sustainability plan, which should enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, hosting sustainable events by 2025 and achieving net-zero carbon status by 2030.  

In 2022, Ethara become a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and will work to achieve net zero greenhouse gases and emissions certification by 2040. The organization also achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 accreditation status this year for its environmental management and sustainable event management systems.

Ethara has become the only circuit operator in the region to currently hold ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 accreditation status, a FIA three-star rating and be a signatory on the UN’s Sport for Climate Action Framework, making it a leader in its commitment to sustainability in the events and venues sector. 

Topics: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One (F1) Yas Marina Circuit

Related

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Motorsport
Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 concert 
Lifestyle
Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 concert 

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 24 November 2023
Reem Abulleil
Follow

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Champion Max Verstappen looking for more milestones while Williams rookie Logan Sargeant aims to secure seat for next season
Updated 24 November 2023
Reem Abulleil

With the drivers’ and constructors’ championships both secured many weeks ago, is there anything to play for this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where the 2023 Formula One season will come to a close?

The answer is: Yes, there’s plenty!

The 23rd and final race of this campaign will witness some fierce battles for various positions in both championships, could see Max Verstappen close out the year with a new milestone, and will feature one driver eager to retain his seat for 2024.

Here are some of the main talking points surrounding the action at Yas Marina Circuit these next three days.

Mercedes and Ferrari to fight for runner-up spot

The duel for P2 in the constructors’ championship is going down to the wire with Mercedes leading Ferrari by just four points entering this final round in the UAE capital.

The momentum is on Ferrari’s side, as they managed to cut their 56-point deficit to their rivals over the last 10 races. But there is no clear favorite for that runner-up spot in the championship, which comes with an additional $30 million in prize money.

“It’s going to be tight,” said Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc on Thursday.

“We have good momentum coming to this race, as the last few races have been positive for us. However, Mercedes is historically pretty good here in Abu Dhabi so we’ll have to put everything together in order to fight them and then beat them in the constructors’ championship. But yeah, this is clearly the target.”

Mercedes’ George Russell said the team is going into Sunday’s race “with an open mind.”

He said: “They were definitely pretty competitive here last year. But we’ve been surprised a lot this season about which teams are fast at which races and vice versa. Qualifying, I think, they’ll have slightly the upper hand as they have tended to do so this season. But come Sunday, I think it’ll be a different story and we’ll have a good race.”

More battles down the grid

Heading into Abu Dhabi, McLaren occupy P4 in the constructors’ championship with a slender 11-point lead on Aston Martin.

Back-to-back fifth-place finishes for Lance Stroll in the last two races — in Brazil and Las Vegas — and a podium for Fernando Alonso in Brazil have helped Aston Martin gain ground on McLaren, but the task at hand remains a big one.

“We’ve picked up a lot of points over the last few races. So, car has been feeling good,” said Stroll.

“I think we definitely made some progress with the car over the last month. Just kind of understanding it a little bit better and some of the things that maybe we got a little wrong, over the last few months, I think we’ve learned from that and got back to our stronger ways.

“Tight battle now in the championship with McLaren. They’re going to probably be quick this weekend. I think they had an off weekend in Vegas, but I do expect them to be good. They’ve been good throughout the whole second half of the year. So, we’ll see what we can do, though it’s pretty tight now. Last race of the year, anything can happen.”

Meanwhile, Williams are keen to hold onto their seventh place in the championship, which would be their highest finish since 2017, and enter Abu Dhabi with a seven-point advantage on their closest rivals AlphaTauri.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas said the team’s main goal is to try to leapfrog AlphaTauri and secure P8, but wiping their five-point deficit might not be as easy as it sounds.

“Of course we try to get AlphaTauri. It’s only five points and it is realistic to get that, but there’s not been many occasions that we’ve scored, so we need to get everything perfect. So that’s absolutely the target for this weekend, is trying to get them. But for that, we need to focus on ourselves as well,” said Bottas.

Another milestone in store for Max?

He landed a third consecutive world title and has picked up a record-breaking 18 race wins this season, but Verstappen can still add to what has been the most dominant season in F1 history with success in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Should the Dutchman triumph on Sunday, it would be his 54th Grand Prix victory, which would see him pass Sebastian Vettel’s tally and take sole ownership of third place on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

“It’s quite a crazy number. But we’ve also had a crazy year, so it would of course be very nice but at the same time also I’m very focused on what’s ahead of me and hopefully also next year (if) we have a competitive car again, we can really continue that momentum (and) we can win more races,” said Verstappen when asked about the potential milestone.

Can Sargeant lock down his seat for 2024?

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant is the only driver on the grid yet to confirm his seat for next season, but the 22-year-old American should be feeling confident after pulling off the best qualifying performance of his career in Vegas last weekend, where he qualified seventh and started from sixth.

A strong showing in Abu Dhabi this weekend could strengthen his chances of retaining his Williams seat.

“Honestly, I don’t know. But I think for me, it’s just a case of taking it race by race. I feel like from a driving point of view, everything’s been getting much better in the past … however many rounds. I’m just trying to do my job the best I can. And I think with how it’s been going recently, I don’t see any issues,” said Sargeant on Thursday.

Will jetlag and fatigue play a factor?

“We’re delirious,” joked Daniel Ricciardo during the pre-weekend press conference on Thursday, referring to the obvious jetlag he and his fellow drivers have been suffering from since their arrival from Las Vegas.

This Vegas-Abu Dhabi double-header has been a real scheduling headscratcher, and drivers, mechanics, teams, and traveling media members have little time to adapt to a new time zone and be ready for what lies ahead.

Several drivers said they feel “burnt out” heading into this final race of the season, while Russell said that “it’s pretty brutal for everybody,” adding that the lack of sunlight during their time in Vegas “was a big challenge.”

The Mercedes man added: “I guess we’ll find out this weekend how we’re feeling, but I’m sure we’ll be feeling a lot better than we did last week.”

Will the drivers have enough in them for one final push, or will fatigue play a part? We could be in for a few surprises on Sunday!

Topics: Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One (F1) Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO video
Sport
‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Sport
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023
  • Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Haitham Al-Tuwaijri fastest in bike and quad classes
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

BURAYDAH, Saudi Arabia: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Haitham Al-Tuwaijri claimed early bragging rights with the fastest times in the car, motorcycle and quad categories on the opening 3.51 km Prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 on Thursday afternoon.

Thirty-one cars, one truck, 12 motorcycles and six quads had earlier been flagged away from the ceremonial start at the Al-Qassim National Park-Osseilan in Buraydah by SAMF President Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal and Prince Dr. Faisal bin Misha’al bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Qassim province.

The third round of the Saudi Toyota Championship is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, and in alliance with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Toyota as the official partner and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

Partnered by Timo Gottschalk and driving a Toyota Hilux prepared by Overdrive Racing, Al-Rajhi began the defense of his Saudi Toyota Championship title with victory on the prologue stage in a time of 1 min 53 sec. That put the Riyadh driver seven seconds ahead of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s new official driver Lucas Moraes and the Argentine’s Spanish co-driver Armand Monleon and Yazeed Racing’s Saleh Alabdulali and his co-driver Mohammed Al-Naim in a third Toyota.

Moraes said: “This is the last rally for me before Dakar. I’m looking forward to it. Full attack from the start.”

Dark Horse Team Can-Am Maverick X3 driver Saleh Al-Saif was the quickest of the T3 entrants in the class for lightweight prototype machines and held fourth overall. He beat Yasir Seaidan by one second, while 11th-placed Ahmed Al-Shegawi was quickest of the five runners in the T4 category in his Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR.

Ibrahim Al-Muhanna teamed up with Faisal Al-Suwayh and Raed Abu Theeb to tackle the event in the only T5 Mercedes truck.

Recently crowned FIM Bajas World Cup champion Mohammed Al-Balooshi snatched the advantage in the motorcycle category on his KTM. The Emirati clocked a time of 2 min 18 sec to beat Anas Al-Rahyani by two seconds. Qatar-based Martin Chalmers finished third.

FIA Bajas World Cup regular Haitham Al-Tuwaijri rode his customary Yamaha strongly to beat Qatar-based Emiel Stuckens by 15 seconds in the quad category.

Friday’s action is centered around the Ash Shimasiyah desert stage of 186 km with the first motorcycle on track at 9:05 a.m. and the first car following at 10:35 a.m.

 

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 — Prologue result (unofficial @ 17.55hrs):

Cars

1. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (SAU)/Timo Gottschalk (DEU) Toyota Hilux (T1P) 1 min 53 sec

2. Lucas Moraes (ARG)/Armand Monleon (ESP) Toyota Hilux (T1P) 2 min 00 sec

3. Saleh Al-Alabdulali (SAU)/Mohammed Al-Naim (SAU) Toyota Hilux 2 min 00 sec

4. Saleh Al-Saif (SAU)/Egor Okhotnikov (FIA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 13 sec

5. Yasir Seaidan (SAU)/Michael Metge (FRA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 14 sec

6. Rashid Al-Ketbi (ARE)/Ali Mirza (ARE) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 17 sec

7. Dania Akeel (SAU)/Stéphane Duplé (FRA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 20 sec

8. Al-Mashna Al-Ramali (SAU)/Mazen Al-Shammeri (SAU) Nissan 2 min 20 sec

9. Sufian Al-Omer (SAU)/Waleed Al-Shegawi (SAU) Nissan (T2) 2 min 22 sec

10. Metab Saud Al-Qnon (SAU)/Murdhi Al-Shammeri (SAU) Nissan 2 min 22 sec

11. Abdullah Al-Shegawi (SAU)/Faisal Ftyh (SAU) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo (T4) 2 min 24 sec

12. Khalid Al-Feraihi (SAU)/Sébastien Delaunay (FRA) Nissan 2 min 25 sec

13. Faris Al-Moshna (SAU)/Khalid Al-Bakr (SAU) Nissan 2 min 26 sec

14. Ahmed Al-Shammeri (SAU)/Hani Al-Shammeri (SAU) Nissan 2 min 26 sec

15. Hamad Al-Harbi (SAU)/Aleksandr Alekseev (FIA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 26 sec

16. Abdullah Al-Haydan (SAU)/Bader Al-Ajmi (KWT) Nissan 2 min 30 sec

17. Abdullah Al-Sanad (SAU)/Abdullatif Al-Sanad (SAU) Nissan (T2) 2 min 30 sec

18. Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh (SAU)/Omar Al-Lahim (SAU) Nissan 2min 32 sec

T1 unless stated

Bikes

1. Mohammed Al-Balooshi (ARE) KTM 450 2 min 18 sec

2. Anass Al-Rahyani (SAU) KTM 2 min 20 sec

3. Martin Chalmers (QAT) Beta 430RR 2 min 21 sec

4. Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera (SAU) KTM 2 min 26 sec

5. Marwan Al-Rahmani (ARE) KTM 2 min 26 sec

6. Bader Al-Hamdan (SAU) Yamaha WR450 F 2 min 27 sec

7. Ehab Al-Hakeem (SAU) Yamaha WR450 F 2 min 27 sec

8. Hamdan Al-Ali (ARE) Husqvarna 2 min 32 sec

9. Ibrahim Bugla (ARE) Husqvarna 2 min 36 sec

10. Bader Al-Bader (SAU) KTM 2 min 37 sec

11. Philip Horlemann (ARE) Husqvarna 2 min 46 sec

12. Gerard Lubbinge (QAT) KTM 2 min 53 sec

Quads

1. Haitham Al-Tuwaijri (SAU) Yamaha 2 min 25 sec

2. Emiel Stuckens (QAT) Yamaha 2 min 40 sec

3. Hani Al-Noumesi (SAU) Yamaha 2 min 45 sec

4. Abdulaziz Al-Atawi (SAU) Yamaha 2 min 45 sec

5. Abdulrahman Alabdullatif (SAU) Yamaha TRXX 700 3 min 36 sec

6. Maya Tamime (TUN) Honda 5 min 41 sec

Topics: Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Related

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start
Sport
Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Motorsport
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton
Updated 23 November 2023
Reem Abulleil
Follow

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton
  • Mercedes driver spoke to Arab News at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Lewis Hamilton: ‘It’s difficult to wake up each day knowing there are thousands of kids dying and there’s nothing you can do about it’
Updated 23 November 2023
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said that he felt helpless and found it “difficult to wake up each day” knowing children were dying in Gaza.

The British seven-time world champion revealed it had been hard to compartmentalize his feelings about the atrocities taking place in the Israel-Hamas war as he tried to focus on his job ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Asked by Arab News at Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday if the Israel-Gaza war has been occupying his mind, Hamilton said: "“Absolutely, how can you not [think about it]? I think it’s been a very strange period for us because we are in such a bubble here. We arrive at all these different places and there’s so much positivity in our little bubble.

“And this year … I think it’s difficult to wake up each day knowing there are thousands of kids dying and there’s nothing you can do about it and the rest of the world just goes on as it is,” he added.

Last month, Hamilton posted a message on Instagram calling for a ceasefire and urging world leaders to “work for peace, not war” to end the violence.

He said: “It’s massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it and just to think where we are in 2023. With everything through history, it doesn’t look like we’ve learned anything.

“So, to be able to compartmentalize that and just go ahead with your job, I think, is difficult. It’s all over social, there’s not a day you don’t see something pop up on the news. You just try to remain positive through the darkest time.”

While some drivers had been complaining about burnout at the end of the longest F1 season in the sport’s history, Hamilton pointed out that he was “emotionally drained” due to world events rather than physically exhausted from his racing campaign.

“I’m not burned out. I’d rather not keep going into the season, but I think for me I’m just more emotionally drained at the end of the year.

“It’s obviously a very long season. I think really with all the negativity in the world as well, it’s been quite draining just to maintain a positive mindset through the year,” the Mercedes driver added.

Hamilton, 38, arrived in Abu Dhabi in third place in the season’s driver standings, behind the Red Bull pairing of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who secured P2 in Las Vegas last weekend.

Topics: War on Gaza Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Related

Lewis Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Sport
Lewis Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Sport
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

FIA to steer change at COP28 with its Smart Driving Challenge program

FIA to steer change at COP28 with its Smart Driving Challenge program
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

FIA to steer change at COP28 with its Smart Driving Challenge program

FIA to steer change at COP28 with its Smart Driving Challenge program
  • Drive Change Today will run until Dec. 12, encourage participants to drive in eco-friendly way
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile is giving drivers around the world the chance to make their mark on the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai through its Drive Change Today initiative.

The event, running until Dec. 12, will encourage those taking part to drive in a safer, more eco-friendly way.

In addition to drivers from around the world and COP28 attendees, 10,000 cars from fleets in the UAE will be invited to participate in the challenge, supported by the Emirates Motorsports Organization, a member of the FIA.

FIA secretary-general for automobile mobility and tourism, Jacob Bangsgaard, said: “Bringing the Drive Change Today — FIA Smart Driving Challenge to COP28 is an important milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to sustainable mobility.

“We believe that grassroots initiatives, especially when they rely on the best technological breakthroughs, are integral in delivering transformative solutions to climate change.

“By encouraging drivers to make small changes to their everyday lives, we can build a better, more sustainable future for the planet and for the road users we represent.”

Drive Change Today builds on the success of the existing FIA Smart Driving Challenge program, which was developed in partnership with artificial intelligence data analytics company, Greater Than.

Since 2019, the challenge has seen drivers compete to be named the smartest driver over the course of a year. Their progress is registered on an app that scores their day-to-day driving and gives guidance on how to reduce carbon emissions or energy consumption.

This year, those taking part have achieved on average a 12 percent energy saving.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge program will be exhibited at the federation’s stand in the COP28 Blue Zone throughout the conference. The display will act as an ongoing reminder of the importance of behavioral change in the journey to net zero and of the organization’s call to prioritize mobility users in sustainability policymaking.

The FIA will also host an event in the Green Zone at COP28 on Transport Day, Dec. 6. Taking place on the main stage in Al-Forsan Park, experts from the worlds of mobility and motorsport will discuss the transition to a safe, sustainable, inclusive, and accessible mobility future.

Topics: COP28 Federation Internationale de l’Automobile

Related

FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
Motorsport
FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
United Against Online Abuse survey a ‘milestone’ says FIA President Ben Sulayem
Sport
United Against Online Abuse survey a ‘milestone’ says FIA President Ben Sulayem

Formula E announces biggest-ever race calendar for 10th anniversary season

Formula E announces biggest-ever race calendar for 10th anniversary season
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Formula E announces biggest-ever race calendar for 10th anniversary season

Formula E announces biggest-ever race calendar for 10th anniversary season
  • Next season will be biggest yet in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after FIA World Motor Sport Council approved calendar featuring 17 races in 11 cities
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Formula E has confirmed the full calendar for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with Italy’s Misano World Circuit hosting a Formula E race for the first time, and Portland expanding to a double-header weekend to create a 17-race season, the biggest calendar to date.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the addition of Misano to the Formula E schedule, making it the third new venue alongside Tokyo and Shanghai.

Formula E will now complete a 17-race season for the first time as it celebrates its 10th season as the pioneering all-electric motorsport world championship.

The Misano track is located close to the Rimini beach resort in the historic Emilia-Romagna region on the northern Adriatic coast. It is a popular venue in the MotoGP World Championship and the home circuit of legendary rider Valentino Rossi. Formula E will race at Misano on Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14.

Italian Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, and President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini, welcomed Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer, Alberto Longo, to formally announce their official host venue status.

Abodi said: “Formula E is a great opportunity for our country and after many wonderful years in Rome, the next Italian E-Prix will be held in Misano in 2024.

“It is important that Italy welcomes this event that promotes sustainable mobility and has an extraordinary charm. Motorsport holds a special place in the heart of Italians, and we have learned to appreciate these new cars that bring hope for the future and deliver a legacy of cutting-edge technology.”

The debut race at the Portland International Raceway last season was seen as an experiment for Formula E, offering a wide, open track compared to the compact street circuits that remain the hallmark of Formula E racing.

The race was hailed a success by fans, race teams, and organizers alike as tickets sold out and the 22 drivers were able to showcase the potential of their revolutionary GEN3 race cars in a completely new environment, delivering a record-breaking 403 passes in the 32-lap race.

Next season, Portland will host a double-header on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, the penultimate race weekend of the season before the London finale on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21.

Longo said: “We are excited to race at the historic Misano track for the first time and introduce the huge local motorsport fanbase to Formula E’s uniquely competitive racing.

“Everyone associated with the track and region has been incredibly enthusiastic in welcoming Formula E to the area, and I would like to thank them for their support.

“The same message goes to the local promoter and officials in Portland, we cannot wait to return for a full weekend of racing and entertainment in the City of Roses.”

Jeff Dodds, Formula E CEO, said: “Formula E delivers street racing better than anyone, and our final Season 10 calendar presents the ultimate challenge for teams and drivers in the second year of the GEN3 race car with the perfect blend of iconic street circuits and established tracks.

“Misano will be a great new experience for everyone, while the additional race in Portland signifies our ongoing commitment to the US market alongside the potential for growth in the region.”

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins in Mexico City on Saturday, Jan. 13 with races in Diriyah, Hyderabad, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, Misano, Monaco, Berlin, Shanghai, Portland, and London.

Formula E will make history next year as the first motorsport world championship to race in Tokyo, on roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on the Tokyo Bay waterfront.

Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have been working together to bring the race to the city to support the Zero Emission Vehicle initiative, part of the Zero Emission Tokyo strategy. The city has a climate action plan that aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Formula E will also race for the first time in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header of races on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing on Sept. 13, 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship FIA World Motor Sport Council

Related

Elite sport must ‘give it everything’ to become more sustainable: Formula E at COP28
Motorsport
Elite sport must ‘give it everything’ to become more sustainable: Formula E at COP28
Sam Bird eyes more Diriyah glory with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
Sport
Sam Bird eyes more Diriyah glory with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Latest updates

Thai PM says 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas
Thai PM says 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas
Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt
Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt
Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for recognition of Palestinian state
Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for recognition of Palestinian state
Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives
Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives
Xavi confirms Barca ‘keeper Ter Stegen out for Rayo clash
Xavi confirms Barca ‘keeper Ter Stegen out for Rayo clash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.