Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 

Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 
The Grammy Award-winning trio, made up of will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo, will hit the stage on Dec. 14. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 

Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US group Black Eyes Peas are set to perform at MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm festival in Riyadh this year.   

The Grammy Award-winning trio, made up of will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo, will hit the stage on Dec. 14. 

The group will also be joined by Chris Brown who will meet his fans in Riyadh on Dec. 15 at the three-day festival. 

Some of the Arab artists performing at the event include Elissa, Mahmoud El-Esseily, Hakeem, Majid Al-Mohandis, Mohamed Ramadan, Rabeh Saqr, Dalia Mubarak, Ahmed Saad, Nancy Ajram, Ramy Sabra, Ruby and Hamid El-Shari. 

This is not Black Eyes Peas’ only concert in the region in December. 

They are also performing at the sixth edition of the UAE’s Mother of the Nation festival in Abu Dhabi, on Dec. 13 at the Corniche. 

Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Here is our rundown of all the movies featured in competition at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival, which begins Nov. 30 . 

‘Norah’ 

Director: Tawfik Alzaidi 

Starring: Maria Bahrawi, Yaqoub Alfarhan 

The Saudi filmmaker’s debut feature was shot in AlUla and makes full use of its stunning setting. It is set in 1996 and follows Nader, a teacher in a rural town who once harbored dreams of becoming an artist, as he mentors a talented teen, Norah, and tries to convince her that the restrictions she faces may one day be gone, and she will be free to express her creativity. Sixteen-year-old Bahrawi, who plays the title role, was cast just two weeks before filming in her first real acting job after an exhaustive search. “When we auditioned, she had basically zero confidence, because she’d just been rejected for another role on the basis that she ‘couldn’t act,’” Alzaidi told Arab News in a recent interview. “But I saw Norah’s spirit in her. She understood what it was like to want something more and to not be sure if she would get it.” 

‘Mandoob’ 

Director: Ali Kalthami 

Starring: Mohammed Aldokhei, Hajar Alshammari, Mohammed Alttowayan 

In his film about a man in desperate need of money who becomes a delivery driver and steals illegal items from bootleggers to sell himself, Kalthami aimed to celebrate his hometown of Riyadh in as honest a way as possible. That meant not shying away from its less-glossy parts. 

“Usually, when you see this city, it’s in commercials that only want to show you the beauty of Riyadh, but it’s a beauty without tension, so it’s missing truth,” Kalthami told Arab News in September. “Our aim was for every shot, every location, to reflect the emotional journey of Fahad, and at the same time show the history of this city — both its past and future (are) strikingly present with every turn of his wheel.” 

‘Inshallah A Boy’

Director: Amjad Al-Rasheed 

Starring: Mouna Hawa, Haitam Omari, Yumna Marwan 

Al-Rasheed’s debut feature was the first Jordanian film ever to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It tells the tale of recently widowed Nawal, a nurse living in a low-income neighborhood in East Amman with her daughter Nora. The only property her late husband Adnan left behind was a truck, which his brother Rifqi insists on selling so he can reclaim some of the money Adnan owed him. To stall Rifqi’s demands for recompense, Nawal claims she is pregnant, knowing that if she were to have a son then Rifqi would have no claim on Adnan’s estate, including the apartment she lives in.  

In an interview with Arab News shortly after the film screened at Cannes, Al-Rasheed stressed that he wanted the film to be an “authentic and accurate” portrayal of certain aspects of Jordanian society, but that it is not a commentary on all of that society, adding that he was not generalizing, but telling a specific story. “If half of our society is crippled because of oppression and inequality, then how can this society develop?” he said. 

“We need to understand each other in order to evolve as a society. I don’t believe that cinema — or art in general — has a responsibility to change the world around us, so I’m not trying to change anything with my movie,” he added. “I’m trying to open conversations.” 

‘In Flames’ 

Director: Zarrar Kahn 

Starring: Ramesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Mohammad Ali Hashmi 

The Pakistani-Canadian director’s debut feature is a horror film with parallels to “Inshallah A Boy.” After the death of the family patriarch, a mother and her daughter are beset by malevolent forces, in a thinly veiled commentary on the male-dominated society in which they live. “A lot of it is about the mother’s dilemmas and the daughter’s traumas,” Mazhar (who plays the mother) told Arab News in May, after the film screened in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. 

‘Backstage’  

Directors: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane 

Starring: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Hajiba Fahmy 

The Tunisian husband-and-wife directorial duo’s debut feature centers on a contemporary dance troupe. On the eve of their tour’s final performance in Marrakesh, one of their star performers, Aida, is injured (probably deliberately) by her partner Hedi. The troupe head off together on their bus to find a doctor, but an accident means they end up walking through the forest at night — a trek on which several secrets are revealed as the dancers get to know each other better. 

‘Sunday’ 

Director: Shokir Kholikov 

Starring: Abdurakhmon Yusufaliev, Roza Piyazova 

The Uzbekistan-based director’s award-winning first feature is the story of a generational struggle between an elderly couple living in a rural village and their two sons, the youngest of whom has moved abroad while the eldest remains living nearby. 

‘Evil Does Not Exist’ 

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi 

Starring: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka 

Hamaguchi’s eco-fable is set in a beautiful forest where single father Takumi lives with his young daughter Hana. But their peaceful existence is threatened when a Tokyo-based company decides to set up a glamping site for city dwellers, which will have severe consequences for the local environment. 

‘Dear Jassi’ 

Director: Tarsem Singh 

Starring: Pavia Sidhu, Yugam Sood, Gourav Sharma 

Movie based on the life of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, the Punjabi-Canadian woman who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered at the demand of her mother and uncle after they took exception to her choice of husband, a rickshaw driver she met in the Punjab state of India while on holiday from her wealthy family’s home in Canada. 

‘Tiger Stripes’ 

Director: Amanda Nell Eu 

Starring: Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral, Piqa 

Malaysia’s entry for the next Oscars, Eu’s directorial debut is a body horror film that centers on Zaffan, an 11-year-old girl going through puberty who starts to experience extraordinary physical changes. “Tiger Stripes” won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at Cannes this year. 

‘Six Feet Over’ 

Director: Karim Bensalah 

Starring: Hamza Meziani, Kader Affak, Souad Arsane 

This Algerian-French drama tells the story of Sofiane, an Algerian student in Lyon whose visa has been revoked, meaning he lives in fear of deportation. To (hopefully) legalize his status, he takes a job in a Muslim funeral home, where he finds himself developing a greater connection to his Arab roots.  

‘Hiding Saddam Hussein’ 

Director: Halkawt Mustafa 

Starring: Alaa Namiq 

The Norwegian-Kurdish filmmaker has picked an enthralling topic for his latest documentary; its subject is Alaa Namiq, the farmer who, for more than 200 days in 2003, hid the world’s most wanted man, deposed president of Iraq Saddam Hussein, from his many pursuers by keeping him in a hole on his land. 

‘Behind The Mountains’ 

Director: Mohamed Ben Attia 

Starring: Majd Mastoura, Walid Bouchhioua, Samer Bisharat 

Ben Attia’s dramatic tale of Rafik — a man just released from four years in prison for vandalizing his office and desperate to reconnect with his young son Yassine — embraces magical realism and fantasy. Rafik takes Yassine out of school and into the mountains. We learn that Rafik believes he can fly. The audience, meanwhile, is left wondering if maybe he can. 

‘The Teacher’ 

Director: Farah Nabulsi 

Starring: Saleh Bakri, Mohamed Abdel Rahman 

The Palestinian director’s feature debut follows both a Palestinian schoolteacher grieving the loss of his child and an American couple trying to rescue their son, an Israeli soldier who has been kidnapped by a resistance group. “This is a story that challenges stereotypes and lends some kind of insight into the lives and struggles of those people whose voices are often excluded or misrepresented,” Nabulsi told Arab News in September.  

‘Omen’

Director: Baloji 

Starring: Marc Zinga, Lucie Debay, Eliane Umuhire 

This drama from the Belgian-Congolese director (and hip-hop artist) Baloji tells the story of Koffi, a young man who was born in Congo but rejected by his mother, who believed him to be a sorcerer. His return to his homeland from Europe (along with his pregnant white girlfriend) is not the happy reunion Koffi had hoped for. 

‘Dalma’ 

Director: Humaid Alsuwaidi 

Starring: Hira Mahmood, Rashed Hasan, Osman Aboubakr 

The Emirati director’s latest feature is set on the titular island in the Arabian Gulf. Emirati woman Dana inherits a run-down house there from her late father. She revamps the place and starts renting it out to tourists, a decision that sets her at odds with many of the island’s residents. 

‘Roxana’ 

Director: Parviz Shahbazi 

Starring: Mahsa Akbarabadi, Yasna Mirtahmasb 

The veteran Iranian filmmakers latest feature focuses on Fred, a 23-year-old drifting aimlessly through life, unemployed and wasting what little money he can get his hands on on gambling. Even his own mother asks the police to take him away. But a chance meeting with Roxana — a talented and driven young woman — leaves Fred thinking he can turn his life around.  

Ancient Makkah-centered map fetches over $2m at auction in London 

Ancient Makkah-centered map fetches over $2m at auction in London 
Updated 24 November 2023
Rawaa Talass
Ancient Makkah-centered map fetches over $2m at auction in London 

Ancient Makkah-centered map fetches over $2m at auction in London 
Updated 24 November 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A map of the world centered on Makkah created in Safavid Persia in the 17th century has been sold for £1.86 million ($2.33 million) in London through auction house Bonhams.  

Nima Sagharchi, the director of Middle Eastern and Islamic art at Bonhams, described it as one of the most valuable items of sophisticated Islamic craftsmanship ever to be sold at auction — particularly given the current “challenging market.”  

“With what’s going on in the Middle East right now, the focus of the world is not particularly on the art market,” Sagharchi told Arab News. “But when something like this comes up, it’s an opportunity for institutions that they cannot miss.”  

He explained that the circular brass object was purchased by an anonymous institution based in the Gulf region. “It makes sense because the object is centered on the Gulf. It is where it belongs,” he said.  

It is reportedly one just three surviving complete examples of such intricate mapmaking with Makkah at its center, which Sagharchi said was “a kind of forgotten tradition.” A tricky object to decipher, the map contains a compass and is engraved with delicate calligraphy and a central grid pattern, based on the latitude and longitude of Earth. 

“The whole world is within a 22-centimeter diameter,” Sagharchi said. Some of the squares are filled with names of cities of the Islamic world, including Isfahan and Istanbul (Kostantiniyye on this map).  

Meanwhile, the empty spaces could be updated with newly discovered places. “It has to preserve all of the scientific and geometrical accuracy of a map,” noted Sagharchi. “It’s not only about making it look beautiful, but making it with no margin of error. Everything has to be perfectly measured and spaced.” 

The map is a multifunctional item, with which the user could calculate the distance to — and direction of — Makkah for prayer, as well as tell the time (the map includes a lid that can act as a sundial). Atop the lid stands a triangular ruler, which can be moved around the map, allowing the reader to measure the space between a particular city and Makkah.  

“It is very advanced,” Sagharchi said. “All the academics say that it’s almost like a computer.” 

'Napoleon' star Vanessa Kirby on Ridley Scott's epic biopic 

‘Napoleon’ star Vanessa Kirby on Ridley Scott’s epic biopic 
Updated 24 November 2023
William Mullally
‘Napoleon’ star Vanessa Kirby on Ridley Scott’s epic biopic 

‘Napoleon’ star Vanessa Kirby on Ridley Scott’s epic biopic 
  The actress describes Josephine as 'one of the most hardest roles I've ever had to work out' 
Updated 24 November 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: For the critics who look at a film as a puzzle to solve, Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” is already proving to be a particularly confounding headscratcher. Biopics, after all, are usually the easiest works of all to evaluate. The traditional formula for the genre is simple: find the most easily Googleable historical figures, hire generational talent to shout histrionic monologues that can easily be cut into highlight reels, and — if they shout loudly enough — collect gold come awards season.  

“Napoleon” makes no concessions to the usual rules. That’s precisely why it’s one of the most interesting films of the year.  

If you want an answer to why the film varies so greatly in tone, why its performances can seem so inscrutable, the film’s lead actress Vanessa Kirby can provide one that she found for herself during her months of obsessive preparation. The Oscar-nominated 35-year-old plays Napoleon’s wife Josephine, and as she attempted to get a grip on one of history’s most fascinating women, she quickly discovered that the researched-based technique she had previously used to great effect in her breakout role as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s “The Crown” and her acclaimed turn in “Pieces of a Woman” simply wasn’t working.  

Director Ridley Scott (L) and Joaquin Phoenix on set. (Supplied)

“This was one of the hardest roles I’ve ever had to work out, and I kept thinking about why that was. In every first-hand account from different people of who Josephine was, I quickly found that each depiction of her represented her in a completely different light,” Kirby tells Arab News. 

“It made me realize she must have been so many things, and been able to change according to circumstance. She clearly had a quiet power — an internal power — rather than outwardly expressive, which made me realize she must have had so much buried inside,” she continues. 

In so many ways, even the pairing of Josephine and Napoleon made little sense. He was arguably the world’s most powerful general, and she was a widow six years his elder with children of her own, already spoken for at the time of their meeting. But Kirby believes she found the answer: He was a Corsican still somewhat alien to French society, and she was an outsider too, who had learned to operate in a world he still found confounding. 

A still from ‘Napoleon.’ (Supplied 

“It made me realize that they must have recognized each other as being outsiders — as being unusual and having a strange, different psyche to the norm. She must have been as strange as him, somehow. And to inhabit strangeness is a real pleasure, as an actor,” says Kirby.  

For both Kirby and Joaquin Phoenix, the Oscar-winning actor who stars in the titular role as her on-screen husband, “strange” might be the best way to understand their approach to the characters, particularly their mercurial nature. 

“We really couldn’t hold on to one specific distinct personality trait,” Kirby explains.  

In perhaps the film’s most memorable scene, Napoleon comes home after rumors of Josephine’s indiscretions spread across the world, and he berates her for humiliating him publicly, throwing her belongings into the rain. At first, Kirby’s Josephine puts herself at his mercy, but then switches completely. Within moments, she’s asserting that he is nothing without her, and orders him to repeat it, which he gladly does.  

Kirby and Phoenix in ‘Napoleon.’ (Supplied)

“That scene was really significant for us, and it was a real pleasure to play. It was so enlivening to play the switching power dynamics over the course of one night — to play a character who was in one moment begging, devastated, and then trying to get control and possess him again. It was wonderful,” says Kirby. 

“The editor told me recently that we did one take that was nine minutes long. I couldn’t fathom that, but apparently Joaquin and I just kept going. We tried everything. I do remember screaming in that scene at Joaquin, demanding that he ‘Say it!’ at the top of my lungs — which didn’t end up in the film. We got really crazy, and it was so fun to play, but it was so satisfying, as painful as it was,” she continues.  

As demanding as the experience was, it was perhaps the most invigorating of her burgeoning career, as her star rises higher with each role, especially as she manages to impress even in a crowded field like the “Mission: Impossible” series opposite Tom Cruise, in which she stars in both this year’s Abu Dhabi-filmed “Dead Reckoning” and its upcoming sequel.  

Most importantly, it’s not just figuring out these characters using research, it’s getting to know herself better, and as she matures as a person, so too do her roles.  

“It’s the life in between that informs the work that you do,” says Kirby. 

More than 100,000 tickets sold for Egyptian treasures exhibition in Sydney

More than 100,000 tickets sold for Egyptian treasures exhibition in Sydney
Updated 23 November 2023
LAILA MOHAMED
More than 100,000 tickets sold for Egyptian treasures exhibition in Sydney

More than 100,000 tickets sold for Egyptian treasures exhibition in Sydney
  Exhibition includes 182 artifacts from the collection of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
  Mostafa Waziri: It also contains the king's coffin, which was transported in a majestic procession with the royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum … to the National Museum
Updated 23 November 2023
LAILA MOHAMED

CAIRO: Some 110,000 tickets have been sold this month for the exhibition “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Australian Museum in Sydney.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, said the exhibition included 182 artifacts from the collection of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

He added: “It also contains the king’s coffin, which was transported in a majestic procession with the royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum … to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.”

The Sydney exhibition received an overwhelming response from the public when it opened to visitors on Nov. 18.

A delegation from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; John Graham, the minister of arts, music and tourism in Australia; and more than 500 other invitees attended the official opening, along with Waziri, on Nov. 16.

Waziri said: “The exhibition also includes some other artifacts from the excavations of the Egyptian mission … in Saqqara, in addition to some at collections from several Egyptian museums that highlight some of the distinctive characteristics of ancient Egyptian civilization from the era of the Middle Kingdom until the Late Era.

“The exhibition also includes a collection of statues, jewelry, cosmetics, paintings, stone blocks decorated with carvings, and some colorful wooden coffins.”

Mai Sayed, a journalist specializing in tourism, told Arab News: “Since the beginning of the ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’ exhibition, its journey outside Egypt has been successful. Since its first stop in November 2021 in the American city of Houston, it has achieved great success.”

She added: “The same situation happened on its second stop in August 2022 in the city of San Francisco in the United States of America, and then its third stop in April 2023 in the French capital Paris where it attracted 820,000 visitors.”

Sayed said that the exhibition’s success confirmed the world’s fascination with Egypt, adding: “That is why I see that there should be exploitation and a continuation of these exhibitions in the many capitals of the world.”

Topics: Australian Museum Egyptian museum Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt Mostafa Waziri ramses II

Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Manar exhibition with 35 new public art commissions

Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Manar exhibition with 35 new public art commissions
Updated 23 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Follow

Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Manar exhibition with 35 new public art commissions

Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Manar exhibition with 35 new public art commissions
  Manar Abu Dhabi sees the UAE capital's natural landscapes transformed through 35 new site-specific commissions by international artists
Updated 23 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

ABU DHABI: In an expansive patch of desert just outside Abu Dhabi, dozens of pyramids made from sand seem to recreate multiple iterations of Egypt’s Giza pyramids.

The awe-inspiring land artwork is made by US artist Jim Denevan and titled “Self Similar.” The hand-sculpted pyramids, extending to majestic heights of 27 meters, are positioned in a circular formation spanning an area of nearly a square kilometer. Dubbed the artist’s most ambitious project to date, “Self Similar” has been erected as part of the inaugural Manar Abu Dhabi, a Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative that runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 30. Manar Abu Dhabi sees the UAE capital’s natural landscapes transformed through 35 new site-specific commissions.

US artist Jim Denevan's 'Self Similar.' (Supplied)

The installation echoes “Angle of Repose” — a piece the artist created in Saudi Arabia’s ancient desert region of AlUla for Desert X in 2022. “Self-Similar” brings the artist’s magic to the UAE, exemplifying a desire in the country for public works of art that inspire both residents and visitors.

Manar, which means “lighthouse” in Arabic, marks a significant cultural milestone for the city, Reem Fadda — co-curator of the exhibition, as well as director of Abu Dhabi Cultural Programming and Cultural Foundation and the artistic director of Public Art Abu Dhabi — told Arab News.

“It embodies Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi’s commitment to public art and the transformative power of light,” she said. “Light art has a unique ability to interact with and enhance natural and urban landscapes, making it an ideal medium to showcase in Abu Dhabi’s diverse environments. By integrating art with the city’s archipelagos and mangroves, Manar fosters a new way of seeing and experiencing our surroundings.”

Ahmed Al-Areef's 'Memories of a Harbor.' (Supplied)

The inaugural exhibition is staged under the theme of “Grounding Light,” inspired, explains Fadda, “by the idea of connecting the ethereal aspect of light with the physical world symbolizing the harmonious blend of Abu Dhabi’s natural beauty with the creative expression of light.”

“Light pieces transcend traditional art boundaries, allowing for an inclusive and engaging experience for residents and visitors,” she said. “They serve as bridges connecting our past, present and future, and as tools to inspire imagination and appreciation of our environment.”

The 35 new artworks include pieces by Mohammed Kazem, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Samia Halaby, Ala Edris and Carsten Holler, among others.

The international mix of artists brings a variety of interpretations to the medium of light, demonstrating its versatility.

For example, explained co-curator Alia Zaal Lootah, “Mohammed Kazem’s work features a 20-meter-high lighthouse structure on the edge of Al-Samaliyah Island. This piece, visible from the water, is a continuation of Kazem’s ongoing narrative of man at sea, while being reflective of the Manar Abu Dhabi concept.”

Palestinian artist Samia Halaby’s “Kinetic Painting” pieces mark a significant evolution of her work from when they were first exhibited in the 1990s.

Work by Palestinian artist Samia Halaby. (Supplied)

“Halaby began coding in the 1980s, a rare feat at the time. We wanted to show her lesser-known works of that period; that’s how “City” and “Yafa” (both 1992-2019) have been transposed from smaller computer screens of the era to large-scale digital canvases on Corniche Beach, showcasing a fusion of technology and art,” Lootah said.

Elsewhere, positioned on Abu Dhabi’s corniche, is Emirati artist Latifa Saeed’s “Al-Duroob,” which translates into “the passages” in English.

Latifa Saeed's 'Al-Duroob.' (Supplied)

The startling structure is constructed from 5,000 glass bricks, with the undulating wall structure offering a dynamic interplay between “veiling and unveiling, concealing and concealing, constriction and contraction, as well as boundlessness and restriction.” 

“The platform supports an open dialogue between UAE-based artists and international artists,” Saeed told Arab News. “We are witnessing a flourishing art scene which reflects the vitality and cultural richness of our nation. It’s a testament to creativity, expression, and the vibrancy of our society.”

Topics: Manar Abu Dhabi art Abu Dhabi

