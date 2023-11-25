You are here

  • Home
  • Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo

Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo

Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo
Militants from a shadowy extremist organization with ties to the Daesh group killed at least 14 farmers in Congo’s hard-hit eastern region, a local official said Saturday. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8598n

Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Follow

Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo

Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo
  • The Allied Democratic Forces attacked Mamove village in North Kivu province on Friday night
  • They beheaded the farmers working on their fields, said Samson Simara, a delegate of the provincial governor
Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Follow

KINSHASA, Congo: Militants from a shadowy extremist organization with ties to the Daesh group killed at least 14 farmers in Congo’s hard-hit eastern region, a local official said Saturday.
The Allied Democratic Forces attacked Mamove village in North Kivu province on Friday night where they beheaded the farmers working on their fields, said Samson Simara, a delegate of the provincial governor.
“This death toll could rise because other farmers are missing,” he told local media, adding that the militants also burned down several houses in the village.
Armed violence in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities, but it spiked in late 2021 when another rebel group, that goes by M23 and had been largely dormant, resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize land.
The attacks have heightened tensions ahead of Congo’s presidential election in December, with many residents in affected communities afraid for their safety.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who seeks reelection, has said rebel-controlled territories might not participate in the December vote for security reasons.
The ADF has recently increased its attacks in Congo. The group is also suspected of being behind the June massacre where 41 people were killed, mostly students, in neighboring Uganda.
In 2021, Uganda’s army launched joint air and artillery strikes against the ADF in eastern Congo.

Topics: Daesh Congo Militants Farmers Allied Democratic Forces

Related

Daesh claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead
World
Daesh claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead
Fighting flares in DR Congo, forcing 50,000 to flee
World
Fighting flares in DR Congo, forcing 50,000 to flee

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
  • “Our tears continue as we honor them all,” one of the organizers said in a speech
  • Chants of “Free Palestine”, “Palestine will be free from the River to the sea”, “Israeli terrorists” echoed around the square
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Gaza sympathizers gathered in the crowded Shibuya district of Central Tokyo on Saturday to honor the lost lives of about 15 thousand Palestinians – many of them small children and babies, murdered by the Israeli military occupation.
“Our tears continue as we honor them all,” one of the organizers said in a speech.
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.”
Chants of “Free Palestine”, “Palestine will be free from the River to the sea”, “Israeli terrorists” and “Boycott Israel” echoed around the square where hundreds of thousands pass by every day.
Speakers included Japanese and non-Japanese who applauded the determination of the Gazan people to resist the “Israeli genocide” and occupation.
Banners of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko were also held aloft demanding they apply more pressure on Israel “to stop its genocide campaign.”
A young Japanese woman told Arab News Japan that it was the first time she had joined in any protest but seeing how people of all ages had gathered and raised their voices for a free Palestine had encouraged her to take part.
A few Israeli sympathizers attempted to disrupt the gathering, but it continued peacefully.
Demonstrations and protests have been increasing around Japan in support of Palestine and condemning American military support of Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Japan Palestine Tokyo Palestinians

Related

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
World
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
World
In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
  • Saturday’s rally took place during a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas
  • “We need full support for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza,” protester Kate Hudson, 64, told Reuters
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London on Saturday to call for a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of similar weekend demonstrations in the capital since the seven-week war began.
Saturday’s rally took place during a four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the first break in the fighting, but protesters said that was not enough.
“We need full support for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza,” protester Kate Hudson, 64, told Reuters at the rally as demonstrators carrying signs such as “Cease-fire Now!” and “Stop the War on Gaza” walked peacefully along the march route toward the Houses of Parliament.
“It’s very welcome that there is a pause ... But this problem needs to be resolved and resolved so that the Palestinians finally have the political settlement that countless UN resolutions have enshrined,” said Hudson, an anti-war activist.
Police, who were handing out leaflets to warn demonstrators against breaking the law, arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred near the start of the protest. They said on social media that he had been seen carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it.
More than 120 protesters were arrested during a march earlier this month, when skirmishes broke out between police and far-right groups who had gathered to protest against the pro-Palestinian demonstration.
A protest against antisemitism is also planned in London on Sunday and London’s Metropolitan Police said more than 1,500 officers would be on duty over the weekend to handle the two protests.
Former interior minister Suella Braverman was fired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after an unauthorized article in which she had accused police of “double standards” at protests showing support for Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Topics: War on Gaza London pro-Palestinian protest Hamas Israeli

Related

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Australian port
World
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Australian port
London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
World
London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
Updated 25 November 2023
Follow

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
  • Cafe chain in Dhaka prints pre-1947 map of Palestine on coffee holders
  • Initiative in response to US food brands voicing support for Israeli army
Updated 25 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When the managers of a fast-food chain in Dhaka put the Palestinian flag on its coffee cups in a show of solidarity, it soon turned into a local awareness campaign.
Kudos — which has 18 branches in the Bangladeshi capital — changed the colors of its logo to black, white, green and red on Nov. 1, and started to print the pre-1947 map of Palestine on its cups, which now read “In Solidarity With Palestine.”
The idea was formulated in response to several major US food brands and chains voicing their support for the Israeli military in the wake of its deadly onslaught on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which started in October.
“We have seen some fast-food brands promoting Israeli (aggression) indirectly through their packaging. We wanted to counter that,” said Hisham bin Mohammad Mustafa, head of business at Kudos. “It’s not a matter of business. We just wanted to do something.”
Natasha Ahmed, a resident of the upscale Bashundhara area in Dhaka, visited the cafe as soon as she heard about the initiative, which, for her, serves as a reminder to not turn a blind eye to the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip that have killed more than 14,800 Palestinians — mostly women and children — in the past five weeks.
“The way Kudos initiated the solidarity campaign is very bold and precise,” Ahmed told Arab News. “Every time I hold their coffee cup and look at the lines on the wrapper, it reminds me of the faces of innocent Palestine children who lost their lives in the last one and a half months.”
For Mohammad Jamil, a fresh graduate from the Badda area in Dhaka, it has a similar meaning, which he hopes will spread.
“This is how the ongoing agony of our Palestinian brothers and sisters remains alive in our minds every day,” he said. “The initiative might be a small one, but I believe it may inspire many others to do the same in their own way.”
Those who work at Kudos hope for that as well, the cafe’s head, Syed Jayedul Huq, told Arab News.
“I received positive feedback,” he said. “As a Muslim and a member of the Kudos family, I feel very proud to be a part of this initiative.”
While most Bangladeshis are Muslims, the sense of solidarity runs beyond religious lines.
Limon Halder, a Kudos waiter who belongs to the Hindu community, told Arab News: “I firmly believe that it’s my moral obligation to stand against any sort of oppression anywhere in the world. If I don’t stand against it today, maybe tomorrow I will face the same,” he said.
“Kudos came forward with a protest and message of solidarity with the Palestinians. It’s a matter of great pride to me,” he continued. “I hope more and more businesses in the country will do the same.”

Topics: War on Gaza Bangladesh Palestinian flag In Solidarity With Palestine kudos

Related

Special Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
World
Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.
World
Far in Bangladesh, Palestinian students give their all to return home as doctors

Filipinos take to streets to demand unconditional Gaza ceasefire

Filipinos take to streets to demand unconditional Gaza ceasefire
Updated 25 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Filipinos take to streets to demand unconditional Gaza ceasefire

Filipinos take to streets to demand unconditional Gaza ceasefire
  • Filipinos say Israel’s violations of international law set precedent for abuse elsewhere
  • Protesting Catholic priests call for free Palestine, vow to stand with the oppressed
Updated 25 November 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino protesters from civil society, the Catholic church, and academia demonstrated in Manila on Saturday to demand an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.
Hundreds of protesters marched from Roxas Boulevard toward the US Embassy carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading: “Ceasefire now,” “We don’t want a graveyard of children in Gaza,” “Stop the genocide,” and “You’re a Filipino, you know what it means to be occupied … don’t be neutral.”
The demonstration was held as a four-day pause in attacks was in place, with Israel having agreed to stop the daily bombardment in exchange for the release of its hostages held by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Philippine protesters said a temporary ceasefire was not enough as they feared that Israel would continue its bombardment campaign, which in the past 45 days has killed at least 14,800 people and wounded tens of thousands more in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
“For more than a month now, Israel has waged a brutal war against the Palestinian people living in Gaza. We have seen in real-time the non-stop bombings and air strikes, including that of hospitals and refugee camps, the denial of humanitarian aid and basic services like electricity, water, internet communications, fuel and even food,” BAYAN President Renato Reyes told Arab News.
“The genocide is sure to intensify as Israel’s ground invasion steps up, threatening to engulf not only neighboring countries in the Middle East but the entire world.”
Those who showed up for the solidarity rally included Catholic priests who called for a free Palestine.
“We want a free Palestine like we want a free Philippines,” said Rory Del Rosario from the Union Theological Seminary.
Wesley Cabansag, from the same seminary, told Arab News they were there as they believed that Jesus would stand up for the oppressed.
“And I know if Jesus Christ were here, he would also take the side of the Palestinian children, the Palestinians,” he said.
Drieza A. Lininding, chairman of the Moro Consensus Group, which co-organized the rally, said Saturday’s march was not only a call to end Israeli violence, occupation, and apartheid, but also to call for the restoration of international law, which Tel Aviv has consistently and openly violated, setting a precedent for such violations to happen across the world.
“We need to show to the world that respect and follow international law and international humanitarian law,” he said. “We never know when we (ourselves) are going to need it also.”
Bing Parcon from the Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights said: “We are working in solidarity with the people in Gaza because we believe that what is happening now in Gaza can also happen to anyone if people do not unite.
“And also, of course, we are against the occupation. Free Gaza and the Palestinian people. It’s their land and it’s their right to be in their land.”

Topics: War on Gaza Philippine Ceasefire civil society Filipino Protesters

Related

Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
World
Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
Spain’s PM Sanchez: current ceasefire in Gaza not enough, we need a permanent ceasefire
World
Spain’s PM Sanchez: current ceasefire in Gaza not enough, we need a permanent ceasefire

Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry

Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry

Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry
  • Poland continues to firmly demand that Israel consent to the safe departure from the Gaza Strip by other Polish citizens
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: A Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, Poland’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, as it welcomed news of a cease-fire in the Israel-Hama conflict.
“We welcome the information about the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which allowed the release of the first group of hostages, including a Polish citizen, and increased supplies of humanitarian aid to the enclave,” the ministry said in a statement.
“At the same time, Poland continues to firmly demand that Israel consent to the safe departure from the Gaza Strip by other Polish citizens.”
Some of the hostages released on Friday held dual-citizenship.

Topics: War on Gaza Polish Hostages Hamas

Related

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered
Middle-East
Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered
Update Hamas accuses Israel of not holding up its part of truce deal, delays hostage release
Middle-East
Hamas accuses Israel of not holding up its part of truce deal, delays hostage release

Latest updates

UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market
UAE’s Silkhaus eyes KSA’s short-term rental market
Houthi-held teacher’s union leader in coma in Sanaa 
Houthi-held teacher’s union leader in coma in Sanaa 
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Syrian artist exhibits 51 works in ‘Stations and Rhythms’ show
Syrian artist Ahmed Elias’s artworks depict what’s happening in Syria using an abstract style. (AN photos by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Moments unveils lineup for 5th Winter at Tantora
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Moments unveils lineup for 5th Winter at Tantora

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.