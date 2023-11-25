You are here

  • Home
  • F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
1 / 2
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia pose after qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi on Nov. 25, 2023. (AP)
F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
2 / 2
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi on Nov. 25, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8w86q

Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Follow

F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
  • Victory on Sunday would take the Red Bull driver onto 54 career wins
  • The three-time F1 champion’s 12th pole of the season took him to 32 overall
Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Follow

ABU DHABI: Max Verstappen took pole position for the season-ending Abu Grand Prix on Saturday and will look to finish a crushingly dominant year with a 19th win.
Victory on Sunday would take the Red Bull driver onto 54 career wins, past former Red Bull star Sebastian Vettel and into third place all time.
“It’s been a very special season and we’ve been enjoying it a lot,” Verstappen said. “Very proud of what we have achieved.”
The three-time F1 champion’s 12th pole of the season took him to 32 overall. He starts the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second place and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third.
“Never bet against me,” Verstappen said afterward, jokingly referring to a comment made by his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
Horner informed Verstappen that he had won a bet for 500 euros ($547) made with Red Bull boss Helmut Marko as to where Verstappen would qualify.
“You’ve just won me 500 euros,” Horner told Verstappen over radio when he crossed the line.
With a few minutes left, Verstappen led from McLaren’s Lando Norris and Piastri under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.
Norris slid late while pushing too hard on his last timed lap and Piastri moved ahead of him, while Leclerc jumped up the leaderboard with an excellent lap to place .14 seconds behind Verstappen.
“Everything felt good, I’m very happy with that lap because I didn’t expect to be on the front row,” Leclerc said. “It’s a good surprise.”
Mercedes driver George Russell qualified in fourth ahead of Norris with AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in sixth and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso seventh. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) completed the top 10.
It was a bad session for Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (11th) and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. (16th).
Sainz failed to make it into the second part of qualifying — known as Q2 — and complained of too much traffic near the end of Q1 with several drivers coming out of their garages late.
Still, for a leading driver — Sainz is the only driver other than Verstappen or Perez to win a race this season — it was a poor performance after he crashed early in Friday’s second practice session. Potentially costly, too, with second place in the constructors’ championship at stake.
Heading into Sunday’s race, Mercedes was in second and held a four-point lead over Ferrari. Teams get more money at the end of the season the higher they finish.
“I hope tomorrow goes well,” Leclerc said. “It is the target to beat Mercedes in the constructors’ championship. That is all that matters this weekend.”
But Mercedes is struggling for form, and Hamilton was knocked out of Q2. The seven-time F1 champion said there was “something not right with this car” and faces the strong likelihood of a second straight season without a win.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant goes from last on the grid with his F1 future still uncertain. The American has only one point this season with a best result of 10th place at the United States GP last month.
Earlier Saturday, Russell topped the third and final practice session ahead of Norris and Piastri with Verstappen in sixth.
“What a turnaround because in practice it was not looking good,” Verstappen said. “Around here on the tires you have little slides, it can cost you a lot of lap time and that is what was happening in practice. But then in qualifying it was a bit more connected.”
When his form picked up, Horner was happy to win a bet in a season where Red Bull has lost only one race out of 21.
Piastri, meanwhile, was pleased to bounce back from a difficult qualifying session last weekend at the Las Vegas GP. He started from 18th and finished the race in 10th.
“The car is very quick this weekend,” the 22-year-old Australian said. “Happy to be back in the top three.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Oscar Piastri F1

Related

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Sport
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP management
Sport
Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP management

Albon, Sargeant confident of strong finish to season for Williams in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Albon, Sargeant confident of strong finish to season for Williams in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 25 November 2023
Reem Abulleil
Follow

Albon, Sargeant confident of strong finish to season for Williams in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Albon, Sargeant confident of strong finish to season for Williams in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Alex Albon (L) and his teammate Logan Sargeant (R) are keen to end a Williams losing streak in Abu Dhabi and hold off AlphaTauri
Updated 25 November 2023
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: Alex Albon is well aware that Yas Marina Circuit has not been a happy hunting ground for Williams, but the Thai-British driver is hoping his team can finish the season on a high and secure seventh place in the constructors’ championship this weekend.

A Williams car has not scored points in Abu Dhabi since Felipe Massa finished 10th in 2017, but Albon and his teammate Logan Sargeant are keen to end that streak and hold off AlphaTauri, who are seven points behind in the standings.

Seventh would be Williams’ highest finish in the championship since 2017 — when they placed fifth — and Albon, who has scored points on seven occasions this season, believes his team have been “one of the surprises” of 2023.

“I think I can speak for Logan and the whole team, we’re all burnt out massively. We’ve obviously just come from Vegas, but we’ve had a great season,” Albon said at a Q&A session organized by team sponsors Jumeirah ahead of the race weekend.

“For Williams, historically, we’ve had a few years now where we haven’t been where we want to be. We’ve been more towards the back of the field. But this season we’ve had some great results, we’ve been able to get some top 10s. I think we’ve been one of the surprises of the year, which has been a lot of fun.”

Albon’s best performances of the campaign were seventh-place finishes in Canada and Monza, while F1 rookie Sargeant became the first American driver to score a point since Michael Andretti in 1993, thanks to his 10th place showing in Austin.

“It’s been a great morale boost for everyone back in the UK, back where the team is. We’re on the up, we’re fully focused there into next year, but I think, at least from what I’ve seen, from speaking to people in the team, it’s been maybe the strongest (season) they’ve had in six or seven years. Things are going really well,” said Albon.

Sargeant is the only driver on the grid yet to secure a seat for next year but the 22-year-old does not sound too worried about his chances. He had the best qualifying result of his career last weekend in Las Vegas, and started the race in sixth place.

“We need to try and have a good weekend and beat AlphaTauri, which is the last goal of the season. I believe we both want to end out pretty strong, so hopefully we have a good weekend,” said Sargeant.

“Realistically, it’s not going to be the best track for us, however we have also thought that in the past and we’ve gone okay.

“We’re always optimistic that it’ll play in our favor, but it’s one of those things where you’re never completely sure until you put the car on the ground. Some weekends when you don’t expect it to be good it surprises you, and some weekends you expect it to be better and it’s not really there. You have to play it by ear and take it as it comes.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Williams Alexander Albon UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 
Lifestyle
Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 
Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Motorsport
Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit receives FIA three-star recertification ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Venue recognized for new and established sustainability initiatives
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Ahead of the 15th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethara has announced the recertification of its FIA three-star environmental accreditation as part of Yas Marina Circuit’s sustainability progress in 2023.   

The certification was extended ahead of the 2023 season finale in recognition of the event’s environmental performance and its continued green management and sustainability evolution.  

Saif Rashid Al-Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “We are delighted to have been recertified by the FIA for our range of environmental management efforts, providing global recognition of our ongoing work across the whole Yas Marina Circuit community.  

“The award is another key milestone in our journey to net-zero operations, driven by innovative low-carbon solutions. We look forward to showcasing our practices on a global stage and to our record crowds at our greenest ever edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.” 

Ethara has unveiled a raft of green initiatives at Yas Marina Circuit for this year’s Abu Dhabi GP, including a 100 percent upgrade of all track lights. With a switch to LEDs and new RGBW track lights, the system has reduced the number of lighting fixtures by 17 percent, power consumption by 40 percent, and carbon emissions by 30 percent. 

This year will see Abu Dhabi Hill again being fully powered by a 75kW panel and battery storage solution, following the system’s introduction in 2022. Ethara has also installed its first solar-powered car park, with a capacity of 1 MW.  When the system goes live in the first quarter of next year, it will provide an average of up to 40 percent of daytime power consumption throughout the year. 

Other green measures include all staff uniforms being made from recycled plastics, a “plastic-free” environment at the media center, paddock and pit lane as well as in the team villas. 

The environmental certification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is in line with the Formula 1 environmental sustainability plan, which should enable the championship to reduce its carbon footprint, hosting sustainable events by 2025 and achieving net-zero carbon status by 2030.  

In 2022, Ethara become a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and will work to achieve net zero greenhouse gases and emissions certification by 2040. The organization also achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 accreditation status this year for its environmental management and sustainable event management systems.

Ethara has become the only circuit operator in the region to currently hold ISO 14001 and ISO 20121 accreditation status, a FIA three-star rating and be a signatory on the UN’s Sport for Climate Action Framework, making it a leader in its commitment to sustainability in the events and venues sector. 

Topics: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One (F1) Yas Marina Circuit

Related

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Motorsport
Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 concert 
Lifestyle
Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 concert 

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 24 November 2023
Reem Abulleil
Follow

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes and Ferrari fight for second: 5 things to look out for at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Champion Max Verstappen looking for more milestones while Williams rookie Logan Sargeant aims to secure seat for next season
Updated 24 November 2023
Reem Abulleil

With the drivers’ and constructors’ championships both secured many weeks ago, is there anything to play for this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where the 2023 Formula One season will come to a close?

The answer is: Yes, there’s plenty!

The 23rd and final race of this campaign will witness some fierce battles for various positions in both championships, could see Max Verstappen close out the year with a new milestone, and will feature one driver eager to retain his seat for 2024.

Here are some of the main talking points surrounding the action at Yas Marina Circuit these next three days.

Mercedes and Ferrari to fight for runner-up spot

The duel for P2 in the constructors’ championship is going down to the wire with Mercedes leading Ferrari by just four points entering this final round in the UAE capital.

The momentum is on Ferrari’s side, as they managed to cut their 56-point deficit to their rivals over the last 10 races. But there is no clear favorite for that runner-up spot in the championship, which comes with an additional $30 million in prize money.

“It’s going to be tight,” said Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc on Thursday.

“We have good momentum coming to this race, as the last few races have been positive for us. However, Mercedes is historically pretty good here in Abu Dhabi so we’ll have to put everything together in order to fight them and then beat them in the constructors’ championship. But yeah, this is clearly the target.”

Mercedes’ George Russell said the team is going into Sunday’s race “with an open mind.”

He said: “They were definitely pretty competitive here last year. But we’ve been surprised a lot this season about which teams are fast at which races and vice versa. Qualifying, I think, they’ll have slightly the upper hand as they have tended to do so this season. But come Sunday, I think it’ll be a different story and we’ll have a good race.”

More battles down the grid

Heading into Abu Dhabi, McLaren occupy P4 in the constructors’ championship with a slender 11-point lead on Aston Martin.

Back-to-back fifth-place finishes for Lance Stroll in the last two races — in Brazil and Las Vegas — and a podium for Fernando Alonso in Brazil have helped Aston Martin gain ground on McLaren, but the task at hand remains a big one.

“We’ve picked up a lot of points over the last few races. So, car has been feeling good,” said Stroll.

“I think we definitely made some progress with the car over the last month. Just kind of understanding it a little bit better and some of the things that maybe we got a little wrong, over the last few months, I think we’ve learned from that and got back to our stronger ways.

“Tight battle now in the championship with McLaren. They’re going to probably be quick this weekend. I think they had an off weekend in Vegas, but I do expect them to be good. They’ve been good throughout the whole second half of the year. So, we’ll see what we can do, though it’s pretty tight now. Last race of the year, anything can happen.”

Meanwhile, Williams are keen to hold onto their seventh place in the championship, which would be their highest finish since 2017, and enter Abu Dhabi with a seven-point advantage on their closest rivals AlphaTauri.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas said the team’s main goal is to try to leapfrog AlphaTauri and secure P8, but wiping their five-point deficit might not be as easy as it sounds.

“Of course we try to get AlphaTauri. It’s only five points and it is realistic to get that, but there’s not been many occasions that we’ve scored, so we need to get everything perfect. So that’s absolutely the target for this weekend, is trying to get them. But for that, we need to focus on ourselves as well,” said Bottas.

Another milestone in store for Max?

He landed a third consecutive world title and has picked up a record-breaking 18 race wins this season, but Verstappen can still add to what has been the most dominant season in F1 history with success in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Should the Dutchman triumph on Sunday, it would be his 54th Grand Prix victory, which would see him pass Sebastian Vettel’s tally and take sole ownership of third place on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

“It’s quite a crazy number. But we’ve also had a crazy year, so it would of course be very nice but at the same time also I’m very focused on what’s ahead of me and hopefully also next year (if) we have a competitive car again, we can really continue that momentum (and) we can win more races,” said Verstappen when asked about the potential milestone.

Can Sargeant lock down his seat for 2024?

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant is the only driver on the grid yet to confirm his seat for next season, but the 22-year-old American should be feeling confident after pulling off the best qualifying performance of his career in Vegas last weekend, where he qualified seventh and started from sixth.

A strong showing in Abu Dhabi this weekend could strengthen his chances of retaining his Williams seat.

“Honestly, I don’t know. But I think for me, it’s just a case of taking it race by race. I feel like from a driving point of view, everything’s been getting much better in the past … however many rounds. I’m just trying to do my job the best I can. And I think with how it’s been going recently, I don’t see any issues,” said Sargeant on Thursday.

Will jetlag and fatigue play a factor?

“We’re delirious,” joked Daniel Ricciardo during the pre-weekend press conference on Thursday, referring to the obvious jetlag he and his fellow drivers have been suffering from since their arrival from Las Vegas.

This Vegas-Abu Dhabi double-header has been a real scheduling headscratcher, and drivers, mechanics, teams, and traveling media members have little time to adapt to a new time zone and be ready for what lies ahead.

Several drivers said they feel “burnt out” heading into this final race of the season, while Russell said that “it’s pretty brutal for everybody,” adding that the lack of sunlight during their time in Vegas “was a big challenge.”

The Mercedes man added: “I guess we’ll find out this weekend how we’re feeling, but I’m sure we’ll be feeling a lot better than we did last week.”

Will the drivers have enough in them for one final push, or will fatigue play a part? We could be in for a few surprises on Sunday!

Topics: Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One (F1) Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO video
Sport
‘Unprecedented’ interest in Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ethara CEO
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Sport
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023

Al-Rajhi edges ahead of Morales after prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023
  • Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Haitham Al-Tuwaijri fastest in bike and quad classes
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

BURAYDAH, Saudi Arabia: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Haitham Al-Tuwaijri claimed early bragging rights with the fastest times in the car, motorcycle and quad categories on the opening 3.51 km Prologue stage of Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 on Thursday afternoon.

Thirty-one cars, one truck, 12 motorcycles and six quads had earlier been flagged away from the ceremonial start at the Al-Qassim National Park-Osseilan in Buraydah by SAMF President Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal and Prince Dr. Faisal bin Misha’al bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Qassim province.

The third round of the Saudi Toyota Championship is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, and in alliance with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Toyota as the official partner and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

Partnered by Timo Gottschalk and driving a Toyota Hilux prepared by Overdrive Racing, Al-Rajhi began the defense of his Saudi Toyota Championship title with victory on the prologue stage in a time of 1 min 53 sec. That put the Riyadh driver seven seconds ahead of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s new official driver Lucas Moraes and the Argentine’s Spanish co-driver Armand Monleon and Yazeed Racing’s Saleh Alabdulali and his co-driver Mohammed Al-Naim in a third Toyota.

Moraes said: “This is the last rally for me before Dakar. I’m looking forward to it. Full attack from the start.”

Dark Horse Team Can-Am Maverick X3 driver Saleh Al-Saif was the quickest of the T3 entrants in the class for lightweight prototype machines and held fourth overall. He beat Yasir Seaidan by one second, while 11th-placed Ahmed Al-Shegawi was quickest of the five runners in the T4 category in his Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR.

Ibrahim Al-Muhanna teamed up with Faisal Al-Suwayh and Raed Abu Theeb to tackle the event in the only T5 Mercedes truck.

Recently crowned FIM Bajas World Cup champion Mohammed Al-Balooshi snatched the advantage in the motorcycle category on his KTM. The Emirati clocked a time of 2 min 18 sec to beat Anas Al-Rahyani by two seconds. Qatar-based Martin Chalmers finished third.

FIA Bajas World Cup regular Haitham Al-Tuwaijri rode his customary Yamaha strongly to beat Qatar-based Emiel Stuckens by 15 seconds in the quad category.

Friday’s action is centered around the Ash Shimasiyah desert stage of 186 km with the first motorcycle on track at 9:05 a.m. and the first car following at 10:35 a.m.

 

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 — Prologue result (unofficial @ 17.55hrs):

Cars

1. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (SAU)/Timo Gottschalk (DEU) Toyota Hilux (T1P) 1 min 53 sec

2. Lucas Moraes (ARG)/Armand Monleon (ESP) Toyota Hilux (T1P) 2 min 00 sec

3. Saleh Al-Alabdulali (SAU)/Mohammed Al-Naim (SAU) Toyota Hilux 2 min 00 sec

4. Saleh Al-Saif (SAU)/Egor Okhotnikov (FIA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 13 sec

5. Yasir Seaidan (SAU)/Michael Metge (FRA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 14 sec

6. Rashid Al-Ketbi (ARE)/Ali Mirza (ARE) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 17 sec

7. Dania Akeel (SAU)/Stéphane Duplé (FRA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 20 sec

8. Al-Mashna Al-Ramali (SAU)/Mazen Al-Shammeri (SAU) Nissan 2 min 20 sec

9. Sufian Al-Omer (SAU)/Waleed Al-Shegawi (SAU) Nissan (T2) 2 min 22 sec

10. Metab Saud Al-Qnon (SAU)/Murdhi Al-Shammeri (SAU) Nissan 2 min 22 sec

11. Abdullah Al-Shegawi (SAU)/Faisal Ftyh (SAU) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo (T4) 2 min 24 sec

12. Khalid Al-Feraihi (SAU)/Sébastien Delaunay (FRA) Nissan 2 min 25 sec

13. Faris Al-Moshna (SAU)/Khalid Al-Bakr (SAU) Nissan 2 min 26 sec

14. Ahmed Al-Shammeri (SAU)/Hani Al-Shammeri (SAU) Nissan 2 min 26 sec

15. Hamad Al-Harbi (SAU)/Aleksandr Alekseev (FIA) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T3) 2 min 26 sec

16. Abdullah Al-Haydan (SAU)/Bader Al-Ajmi (KWT) Nissan 2 min 30 sec

17. Abdullah Al-Sanad (SAU)/Abdullatif Al-Sanad (SAU) Nissan (T2) 2 min 30 sec

18. Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh (SAU)/Omar Al-Lahim (SAU) Nissan 2min 32 sec

T1 unless stated

Bikes

1. Mohammed Al-Balooshi (ARE) KTM 450 2 min 18 sec

2. Anass Al-Rahyani (SAU) KTM 2 min 20 sec

3. Martin Chalmers (QAT) Beta 430RR 2 min 21 sec

4. Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera (SAU) KTM 2 min 26 sec

5. Marwan Al-Rahmani (ARE) KTM 2 min 26 sec

6. Bader Al-Hamdan (SAU) Yamaha WR450 F 2 min 27 sec

7. Ehab Al-Hakeem (SAU) Yamaha WR450 F 2 min 27 sec

8. Hamdan Al-Ali (ARE) Husqvarna 2 min 32 sec

9. Ibrahim Bugla (ARE) Husqvarna 2 min 36 sec

10. Bader Al-Bader (SAU) KTM 2 min 37 sec

11. Philip Horlemann (ARE) Husqvarna 2 min 46 sec

12. Gerard Lubbinge (QAT) KTM 2 min 53 sec

Quads

1. Haitham Al-Tuwaijri (SAU) Yamaha 2 min 25 sec

2. Emiel Stuckens (QAT) Yamaha 2 min 40 sec

3. Hani Al-Noumesi (SAU) Yamaha 2 min 45 sec

4. Abdulaziz Al-Atawi (SAU) Yamaha 2 min 45 sec

5. Abdulrahman Alabdullatif (SAU) Yamaha TRXX 700 3 min 36 sec

6. Maya Tamime (TUN) Honda 5 min 41 sec

Topics: Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Related

Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start
Sport
Rally Qassim Toyota 2023 set for Thursday start
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup
Motorsport
Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims 2nd place in rally World Cup

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton
Updated 23 November 2023
Reem Abulleil
Follow

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton

News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton
  • Mercedes driver spoke to Arab News at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Lewis Hamilton: ‘It’s difficult to wake up each day knowing there are thousands of kids dying and there’s nothing you can do about it’
Updated 23 November 2023
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said that he felt helpless and found it “difficult to wake up each day” knowing children were dying in Gaza.

The British seven-time world champion revealed it had been hard to compartmentalize his feelings about the atrocities taking place in the Israel-Hamas war as he tried to focus on his job ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Asked by Arab News at Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday if the Israel-Gaza war has been occupying his mind, Hamilton said: "“Absolutely, how can you not [think about it]? I think it’s been a very strange period for us because we are in such a bubble here. We arrive at all these different places and there’s so much positivity in our little bubble.

“And this year … I think it’s difficult to wake up each day knowing there are thousands of kids dying and there’s nothing you can do about it and the rest of the world just goes on as it is,” he added.

Last month, Hamilton posted a message on Instagram calling for a ceasefire and urging world leaders to “work for peace, not war” to end the violence.

He said: “It’s massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it and just to think where we are in 2023. With everything through history, it doesn’t look like we’ve learned anything.

“So, to be able to compartmentalize that and just go ahead with your job, I think, is difficult. It’s all over social, there’s not a day you don’t see something pop up on the news. You just try to remain positive through the darkest time.”

While some drivers had been complaining about burnout at the end of the longest F1 season in the sport’s history, Hamilton pointed out that he was “emotionally drained” due to world events rather than physically exhausted from his racing campaign.

“I’m not burned out. I’d rather not keep going into the season, but I think for me I’m just more emotionally drained at the end of the year.

“It’s obviously a very long season. I think really with all the negativity in the world as well, it’s been quite draining just to maintain a positive mindset through the year,” the Mercedes driver added.

Hamilton, 38, arrived in Abu Dhabi in third place in the season’s driver standings, behind the Red Bull pairing of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who secured P2 in Las Vegas last weekend.

Topics: War on Gaza Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Related

Lewis Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Sport
Lewis Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Sport
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Latest updates

Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas: Ireland’s PM
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons
Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons
Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation, White House says
US President Joe Biden. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.