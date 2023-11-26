Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza 

JAKARTA:Thousands of Indonesian protesters turned out for a peaceful march in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, as they called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Indonesians from various cities marched through the streets of Karawang, West Java, mostly dressed in white and wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, as they waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine.”
The demonstration in Karawang was the latest in several huge protests staged across Indonesia since Israel began its deadly onslaught on Palestinian civilians in Gaza last month. Indonesians in Bali, North Sulawesi and Depok, West Java, also took to the streets over the weekend in similar marches.
Sunday’s protest came on the third day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, after Israel agreed to stop the daily bombardment in exchange for the release of its hostages held by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
“We are calling for a permanent ceasefire … We also demand the immediate delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need,” protest coordinator Cecep Jasim told Arab News.
“These protests are important, especially for the international community, so that we can show what Israel is doing to Palestine is an act of terrorism that we must fight against,” he said. “The situation in Gaza right now is a product of Israeli violence that has hurt people’s hearts across the globe.”
Since early October, Israel has killed at least 14,800 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave and wounded tens of thousands more. The Israeli military has dropped about 40,000 tons of bombs on Gaza, authorities in the strip said, and carried out attacks on crucial public facilities, including hospitals and schools.
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.
“You don’t have to be a Muslim to stand up for Palestine. You only need to be human,” Jasim said.
“As a civilized human being, we must not allow the oppression that is leaning toward genocide in Palestine to continue. Our support will mean a lot for the people of Palestine.”
Adipati, who like many Indonesians goes by one name and was among the protesters in Karawang on Sunday, said that he joined the march to stand up against Israeli occupation.
“I took part because I care, and I want to stand up for justice, to unite for justice in the name of humanity,” he told Arab News. “I want freedom for Palestine.”
Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
