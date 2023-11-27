You are here

  • Home
  • Dancer Hajiba Fahmy poses on Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet

Dancer Hajiba Fahmy poses on Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet

Dancer Hajiba Fahmy poses on Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet
Hajiba Fahmy, left, hit the red carpet with Lyna Khoudri at the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Getty Images )
Short Url

https://arab.news/9z4yv

Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dancer Hajiba Fahmy poses on Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet

Dancer Hajiba Fahmy poses on Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: French Moroccan dancer Hajiba Fahmy, who has worked extensively with US superstar Beyonce, hit the red carpet at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Sunday alongside French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri.  

Fahmy has danced alongside Beyonce on tour and also took part in the singer’s 2018 Coachella performance. This week, Fahmy appeared in Morocco to attend the prominent film festival that showcases cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, organizers will honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program that was set to be presided over by director Martin Scorsese, who has since pulled out due to personal reasons.    




Hajiba Fahmy stars in ‘Backstage,’ co-directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane. Supplied  

This year’s jury includes US actress Jessica Chastain, Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.  

Fahmy stars in “Backstage,” a co-production between Morocco, Tunisia, Belgium, France, Qatar, Norway and Saudi Arabia, that is screening at the festival.  

Directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane, the film will make its way to Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival next week.  

In the movie, co-director and dancer Afef Ben Mahmoud plays Aida, a star dancer whose partner Hedi (played by renowned Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui) injures her — maybe by accident, maybe on purpose — on stage in a small Middle Atlas town. The whole company must make its way through a forest to the nearest medical help. 

Fahmy was photographed on the red carpet with Khoudri, who rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.   

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”   

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.   

In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.    

Topics: Marrakech International Film Festival

Related

Diane Kruger to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival as organizers finalize jury
Lifestyle
Diane Kruger to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival as organizers finalize jury
NEOM named ‘principal sponsor’ of Red Sea Film Festival
Corporate News
NEOM named ‘principal sponsor’ of Red Sea Film Festival

Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh

Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh

Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh
  • Indian poet presents work to more than 500 expatriates
  • Speaks of pain, suffering of Palestinian people in Gaza
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian poet and politician Imran Pratapgarhi left his audience spellbound during a presentation of his work in Riyadh recently.

During his first visit to the capital since being elected to parliament, Pratapgarhi spoke of the suffering faced by Palestinian men, women and children in Gaza amid the ongoing assault by Israeli forces.

He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting about 2 million Indian workers in the Kingdom and acknowledged the arrangements made by Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrims.

The poet also thanked Talib Ur Rahman, Dr Dilnawaz Roomi and Mohammed Fakhre Alam for organizing the event, which was attended by more than 500 Indian expatriates.

As well as Palestine, Pratapgarhi recited poems about the political and social situation in India, including the plight of Muslims and other minorities. His rendition of “Lal Quila” received a standing ovation.

On behalf of the Indian diaspora, he was presented with a memento of appreciation.

The event was attended by several special guests, including Omair Khan, head of the AICC Minority Department; Jharkand, Maulana Mohammed Abutalib Rehmani, a member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board; Motiur Rahman, founder of Bukhari University, Kishanganj (Bihar); and businessman Dr Nadeem Tarin.

Topics: India Imran Pratapgarhi

Related

Indian poets enthrall audience in Jubail
Corporate News
Indian poets enthrall audience in Jubail
Indian poets regale Urdu lovers in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Indian poets regale Urdu lovers in Riyadh

Diane Kruger to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival as organizers finalize jury

Diane Kruger to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival as organizers finalize jury
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Diane Kruger to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival as organizers finalize jury

Diane Kruger to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival as organizers finalize jury
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: German actress Diane Kruger, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will receive career honors at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

The festival will kick off on Thursday with a screening of Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy “HWJN” as the opener. The event will run through Dec. 9.

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said of this year’s honorees: “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s ‘In the Fade’; as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through ‘Tash ma Tash’ for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title ‘Norah.’ We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition.”

As for the festival’s jury, Joining Baz Luhrmann, who is presiding over the main Red Sea jury, are Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”); Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”); Egyptian actor Amina Khalil; (“Grand Hotel”) and Spain’s Paz Vega (“Sex and Lucía,” “The OA”). 

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  

Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  

Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday — and she showed off a chic Chanel outfit in the process.  

Khoudri, who is a brand ambassador for the luxury French label, hit the red carpet in a minidress in the brand’s signature tweed, elevated with silver embroidered detailing.  

Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Getty Images)

She attended the ceremony alongside other A-list stars, including Faical Laraichi, Tilda Swinton, Jessica Chastain — who is this year’s festival jury head — Isabelle Huppert and Melita Toscan du Plantier.  

Chastain opted for a custom-made black-and-pink gown by French label Balmain at the event, a day after she graced the opening night’s red carpet in a shimmering silver jump suit from Armani Prive’s Fall 2021 couture collection. On the opening night, Chastain was joined on stage by fellow jury members, including Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard. 

Organizers said that they looked forward to showcasing cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, they plan to honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program that was set to be presided over by director Martin Scorsese, who has since pulled out due to personal reasons.  

The festival opened on Friday with Richard Linklater’s action-comedy “Hit Man.”  

For her part, Khoudri rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.  

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”  

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.  

In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.   

Khoudri was nominated for her role in filmmaker Cedric Jimenez's “Novembre,” which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015. She plays Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists.  

Topics: Marrakech International Film Festival

Shania Twain performs at Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert

Shania Twain performs at Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Shania Twain performs at Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert

Shania Twain performs at Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain brought her brand of country-pop music to the UAE over the weekend with a performance on the third day of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi.  

The concert, held on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saw the superstar perform at Etihad Park.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist made her Middle East debut this weekend. (Supplied)

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Twain made her Middle East debut with such hits as “Waking Up Dreaming,” “You’re Still The One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” 

R&B singer Chris Brown performed the night before, while American singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto performed on Thursday, launching the four-day music event. 

US rock band Foo Fighters will hit the stage on Sunday.

Topics: Shania Twain Yasalam After-Race Concerts

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: R&B singer Chris Brown wowed fans on Friday at his debut concert in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park. 

The concert was on the second night of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Grammy-winning artist and renowned “King of R&B” took to the stage to treat Breezy fans to nostalgic hits such as “Forever” and “Beautiful People,” as well as his new song, “Sensational.” 

Brown executed his popular dance moves with his dance crew, captivating the audience with talent and energy.

Canadian singer Shania Twain will perform on Saturday and world-renowned rock band Foo Fighters will hit the stage on Sunday. 

American singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto performed on Thursday, launching the highly anticipated four-day music event.

Topics: chris brown Yasalam After-Race Concerts Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Curtain goes down on ‘Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative’
The event brings together the creative community from across the Eastern Province each year to showcase its creativity.
Assailants in latest ship attack near Yemen were likely Somali, not Houthis, Pentagon says
In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
Dubai ranks among top 10 in Global Power City Index
Dubai ranks among top 10 in Global Power City Index
Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh
Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh
Saudi housing market remained hot in Q3 with $45.9bn worth of transactions
Saudi housing market remained hot in Q3 with $45.9bn worth of transactions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.