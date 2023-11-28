You are here

  • Home
  • Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy

Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy

Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy
Fulham's Willian scores their third goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage, London, on Monday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4sjuc

Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy

Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy
  • After a long video review, the on-field decision to not award a penalty was changed and Willian stepped up to send his kick into the bottom-left corner, giving Fulham a third league win
  • It was only the second time a league game has had three second-half penalties scored — after Everton vs. Newcastle in September 2003 — and all three calls were up for debate
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

LONDON: Willian converted two of the game’s three second-half penalties — including the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time — to help Fulham defeat Wolverhampton 3-2 in another English Premier League match dominated by VAR calls on Monday.

The former Brazil winger’s first spot kick in the 59th minute made it 2-1, only for Hwang Hee-chan to win and then convert his own penalty in the 75th to leave an end-to-end game at Craven Cottage heading for a draw.

There was a late twist as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes miscontrolled the ball in his own area and stuck out his leg, which brushed against Fulham substitute Harry Wilson as he nipped in to take possession.

After a long video review, the on-field decision to not award a penalty was changed and Willian stepped up to send his kick into the bottom-left corner, giving Fulham a third league win.

Fulham held the lead three times in the match, firstly after Alex Iwobi steered in a cross by Antonee Robinson in the seventh minute. That was canceled out by Brazil striker Matheus Cunha’s header in the 22nd.

It was only a second loss in their last eight games for Wolves, whose other defeat in that period — at struggling Sheffield United — also came after conceding a contentious stoppage-time penalty.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has lamented his team’s misfortune from refereeing decisions this season, starting in the first round in August when Wolves was denied a late penalty against Manchester United for what appeared to be a clear foul by goalkeeper Andre Onana. O’Neil received an apology on that occasion and has been aggrieved at penalties given against his team in draws against Newcastle and Luton.

His post-match media duties at Fulham were delayed while he spoke to the match officials. When he did emerge, O’Neil said referee Michael Salisbury “pretty much admitted that they made a mistake” in awarding the first penalty.

“It’s six-to-seven points now that’s gone against us,” O’Neil said. “The difference (refereeing decisions) are making to my reputation, the club’s progression up the league, people’s livelihoods, is huge.

“Things need to get better, because I can’t accept us being on the wrong end of decisions as much as we are.”

The relegation picture in the league has been made more interesting this season by Everton getting docked a league-record 10 points for financial mismanagement, plunging the Merseyside team into next-to-last place just as it was picking up wins and potentially ready to enjoy a rare nerve-free campaign.

Fulham have benefitted from that ruling, which is under appeal, and are 10 points clear of the bottom three after a first win in five matches.

“We showed very good spirit, a winning spirit to score for 2-1 and then for 3-2,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “It was a close game — we were trying to win the game more than Wolves.”

It was only the second time a league game has had three second-half penalties scored — after Everton vs. Newcastle in September 2003 — and all three calls were up for debate.

The first one was the most contentious, with replays showing little contact as Wolves right back Nelson Semedo planted his foot near that of Tom Cairney.

Willian displayed calmness with both of his spot kicks. He is yet to miss any of the seven he has taken in the Premier League.

Topics: english Premier League Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers Willian

Related

Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory
Football
Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory
Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
Football
Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Howe eyes Newcastle ‘defining moment’ in Champions League, with young star set for huge role

Howe eyes Newcastle ‘defining moment’ in Champions League, with young star set for huge role
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Howe eyes Newcastle ‘defining moment’ in Champions League, with young star set for huge role

Howe eyes Newcastle ‘defining moment’ in Champions League, with young star set for huge role
  • Defeat ‘not an option,’ coach says, when Magpies take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Tuesday after two disappointing defeats in a row by Borussia Dortmund
  • 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who impressed against Chelsea on Saturday, is likely to feature and Howe backs the youngster to deal with the pressure of a big European occasion
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News

PARIS: With Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, boss Eddie Howe said defeat is not an option when they face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Should Newcastle leave Parc des Princes empty-handed, they will be out of the competition. A draw might keep some faint hope alive, depending on the outcome of AC Milan’s game against Borussia Dortmund. A win, however, would revive the campaign after two disappointing defeats by Dortmund on the bounce.

Howe is hoping his injury-depleted squad can conjure up some more European magic, just like they did with their 4-1 victory over the Parisians at St. James’ Park in October, and in the process create a defining moment for the club.

“It is good to have a mixture of emotions going into the match,” he said. “I think we need to play on the edge; that’s when we are at our best. Every team is at their best when they have that emotion running through them. I expect that from the players.

“We are going to need every ounce of motivation and energy to get a result. This is a defining moment in our Champions League campaign; we are well aware of where we sit in the group and what can happen tomorrow, so we are going to give it everything.

“It is difficult to predict football matches and permutations. We try not to lose energy doing that. We are going to try to prepare for this game and then worry about Milan afterwards. We are certainly not in a strong position. We are not where we wanted to be but we are where we are. We need to focus on this game. It is imperative we don’t lose.”

In their four Champions League games to date, the Magpies have managed to score only four goals, all of which came against Luis Enrique’s side last month. The other three matches were disappointing, particularly away from home, where they struggled to impose themselves in the San Siro and at Signal Iduna Park.

In an attempt to improve fortunes on the road, Howe has changed what has been the usual pre-match routine of training at home before away games and brought his players to train at the Parc des Princes.

Howe said the reason was a “change of feel, just a different routine. You never know how these things affect you or how you perform. Results you can never guarantee, but we are looking for an improved performance from our last two away games — that’s why we have done what we have.”

He added: “Some players might look at that and feel they might need or want it. For us, it gave us more recovery time. Gave the players a little bit longer with their families this morning and allowed us to travel a little bit later. It was quite important for us, with the schedule, to maybe pinch a little bit more time with their families before they leave.

“The fear of failure is a motivating factor for me. The thought of losing doesn’t sit comfortably with me (in) any game or competition. Everything, to me, is geared toward avoiding that feeling of losing and the adulation of winning. Of course, that applies to this game; it is not a bigger motivation, as I am always motivated.

“The motivation and hunger couldn’t be any bigger for us. There is a real motivation to create an incredible season for ourselves and we can still do that in this competition.”

Another change after the Champions League flop in Germany has been the introduction of Lewis Miley in midfield.

The 17-year-old was asked to fill the considerable boots of suspended Sandro Tonali, in the absence of injured Sean Longstaff, and he was one of the stand-out performers in the 4-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe is backing the teenager to deal with the pressure of a big European occasion if handed the chance.

“There is every chance he will be involved,” Howe said. “He is ready. The thing I loved about him after the game is it was as if he hadn’t done anything — he was just the same old Lewis. It was just another game for him.

“Sometimes the more you build up a game, the worse your performance can be. He has got a great temperament for these occasions.”

A lot of the talk internationally in the build-up to Tuesday’s game has been about the form of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, but it is a Newcastle man, recently overlooked for an England call-up, who has been grabbing the headlines in the UK.

“Anthony Gordon has been great for us,” said Howe. “He has been in great form for us. We knew when we signed him we were getting a player of huge potential and ability, pace, technical ability. The big thing for him is he’s been adding goals and assists.

“You look at his last game, he scored a brilliant goal when moving to the striker role, and his cross for Jamaal Lascelles’ goal was probably the key moment in getting us three points. His work off the ball has always been at a really high level throughout his time here but we keep encouraging him to add the valuable goal contributions.

“He is a unique player. He has played games and been robust for us. That is something we are putting more and more focus on, players who can continue to play every two or three days — that is a skill in itself. He has done really well for us because of the output he gives the team. It is extremely high every week but he still manages to recover and play again.

“He is on the edge. A fierce competitor. I am delighted with his progress; he has become a massive player for us.”

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League Newcastle United PSG

Related

Eddie Howe outlines Saudi Pro League stance as he discusses Newcastle United January transfer plans
Sport
Eddie Howe outlines Saudi Pro League stance as he discusses Newcastle United January transfer plans
Update Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming
Football
Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming

Villa and Maldini in Saudi to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Villa and Maldini in Saudi to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Villa and Maldini in Saudi to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Villa and Maldini in Saudi to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023
  • Villa and Maldini met with sports fans at the promotional tour site for the Club World Cup on Jeddah’s corniche
  • Duo discussed their memorable experiences, being previous champions themselves, and their expectations for the current tournament
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Spanish legend David Villa and Italian legend Paolo Maldini visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by Jeddah for the first time from December 12-22 this year.

Villa and Maldini met with sports fans at the promotional tour site for the Club World Cup on Jeddah’s corniche. They discussed the trophy and their memorable experiences, being previous champions themselves, and their expectations for the current tournament.

The promotional tour, which began its second phase on the corniche, aims to enhance fan engagement in the lead-up to the Club World Cup. It showcases the original trophy and features a range of entertainment activities that allow fans to have enjoyable experiences and participate in the atmosphere Jeddah is creating as it prepares to host this global event.

Paolo Maldini said, “I’m delighted to see these exceptional preparations for organizing a unique edition of the tournament. Having experienced this before, I fully understand the passion and enthusiasm of the crowd here in Saudi Arabia, and I’m confident that the FIFA Club World Cup will provide a wonderful experience for all fans and participating teams.”

David Villa said, “I’m pleased to be here in Jeddah to highlight this edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. I have full confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to organize this fantastic tournament in the best possible way, and I can’t wait to see the stands filled with football enthusiasts.”

The Club World Cup is held annually, featuring the highest-ranked club teams from continental associations and the host country’s representative. This tournament is known for its competitive and exciting atmosphere, offering fans of all ages the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best football talents.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the 20th edition of the Club World Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. Jeddah will host the seven qualifying clubs, including the Saudi Arabian host team, the champions of the Saudi Pro League Al-Ittihad, Manchester City from England (European champion), Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan (Asian champion), Al Ahly from Egypt (African champion), Auckland City from New Zealand (Oceania champion), Club León from Mexico (CONCACAF — North America champion), and Fluminense from Brazil (Copa Libertadores — South America champion).

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2023 David Villa Paolo Maldini Al-ittihad

Related

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
Saudi Sport
Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw
Analysis FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era
Saudi Sport
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era

UAE Pro League review: New Al-Ain boss Crespo starts with emphatic win over champions Shabab Al-Ahli

UAE Pro League review: New Al-Ain boss Crespo starts with emphatic win over champions Shabab Al-Ahli
Updated 27 November 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

UAE Pro League review: New Al-Ain boss Crespo starts with emphatic win over champions Shabab Al-Ahli

UAE Pro League review: New Al-Ain boss Crespo starts with emphatic win over champions Shabab Al-Ahli
  • Al-Wasl remained in top spot after a 4-2 win over De Boer’s 8th-placed Al-Jazira
Updated 27 November 2023
Matt Monaghan

Argentina legend Hernan Crespo enjoyed an emphatic winning debut as Al-Ain boss, Andres Iniesta’s sinking Emirates Club fell into the drop zone and Frank de Boer felt frustration at Al-Jazira during ADNOC Pro League’s memorable resumption.

The result of the round was saved for last, Crespo witnessing eight-goal leading scorer Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba net twice in Sunday’s commanding 3-0 victory at then-unbeaten champions Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club.

Al-Wasl remained top, however, after more influential displays from UAE forward Fabio De Lima and naturalized playmaker Nicolas Gimenez imposed Saturday’s 4-2 defeat on De Boer’s eighth-placed Al-Jazira.

Thursday’s recommencement after the international break saw a masterclass from ex-Roma, Juventus and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who helped Sharjah salvage an unforgettable 3-3 derby draw with Al-Bataeh, from 3-0 down. Elsewhere in matchweek eight, Al-Wahda — post Pitso Mosimane’s swift removal — inflicted a 4-1 thrashing on now-second-bottom Emirates, and Albania forward Taulant Seferi slotted home the 94th-minute clincher in Baniyas’ heart-breaking 1-0 defeat of 14th-placed Hatta.

Tunisia midfielder Haykeul Chikhaoui’s second-half effort ended Ajman’s 10-match winless opening to the season in all competitions, with this 2-1 triumph against fellow strugglers Khor Fakkan also propelling them out of the bottom two.

Managerless Al-Nasr — for whom ex-Ajax supremo Alfred Schreuder is tipped to make an instant return to the dugout after exiting Al-Ain — drew 0-0 with ADIB Cup semifinalists Ittihad Kalba.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)

Elite performers have the ability to impose their will on a fixture.

Thursday’s frantic derby was such an occasion for Sharjah superstar Pjanic.

An ADNOC Pro League season-high eight key passes, according to statisticians SofaScore, were delivered by the heralded Bosnia and Herzegovina center midfielder. This output was essential to turning the tide on a game that had appeared far beyond once-insipid Sharjah’s reach.

Experienced visiting manager Cosmin Olaroiu was outthought and outfought by “apprentice” Mirel Radoi — the ex-Romania defensive midfielder excelled under him at Steaua Bucharest, Al-Hilal, Al-Ain and Al-Ahli in his playing days — when much-improved Bataeh raced into a 3-0 advantage by 35 minutes. Coveted Malian youngster Sekou Gassama netted the opener and added two assists, moving onto six goal contributions in eight league run-outs.

Sharjah required inspiration. Especially with recriminations still fresh from this month’s ADIB Cup quarterfinal exit to Kalba, as holders.

They found it through Pjanic.

An assist followed for UAE midfielder Mohammed Abdulbasit’s deflected drive, which made it 3-1 on 39 minutes, and he was involved in the move winger Luan Pereira completed with a clinical header to reduce the deficit to 3-2 in first-half injury time.

Determination from Pjanic after the interval was exemplified by a shot that hit ex-Ivory Coast youth midfielder Ulrich Meleke’s outstretched arm for the spot-kick converted by six-goal Brazilian forward Caio to level up.

Sharjah could not find another, this epic stalemate dropping them to fifth. But Pjanic’s belief should be vital in defining AFC Champions League Group B clashes to come versus Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Jordan’s Al-Faisaly.

Goal of the week: Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

A quiet return to form is being recorded by Baniyas.

Little was expected after the departure of Gimenez to Wasl in the wake of descending ninth and 11th-placed finishes, following a surprise run to second in 2020-21.

This last-gasp victory versus Hatta, however, sent the Sky Blues up to a solid sixth spot. Seferi’s nerveless, late finish — with 17 seconds left of four minutes added time — made it 10 points from the last-available 15, a figure only bettered by pacesetting Wasl.

A poised low pass from substitute left-back Khalaf Al-Hosani sent Seferi in behind Hatta’s dangerously high defensive line. There was still plenty to do for the Albanian when he swiveled, 30 yards out from goal.

The Vorskla Poltava loanee smartly kept onside with a checked run, took two touches to steady himself and then found the bottom corner on 93:43.

Coach of the week: Hernan Crespo (Al-Ain)

Eyebrows were raised when Schreuder departed Al-Ain, despite Nov. 7’s victory against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Fayha returning Al-Ain to the AFC Champions League knockouts after a five-year absence.

The intransigent Dutchman had, though, made more enemies than friends in his brief stint at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

A call was swiftly made to amiable former Al-Duhail coach Crespo. The ex-Lazio, Internazionale, Chelsea and AC Milan center forward passed this first test, in purple and white, with flying colors.

Outcasts Matias Palacios and Omer Atzili provided goal contributions upon their comebacks to the starting XI. Al-Ain also registered a gargantuan 24 attempts to Shabab Al-Ahli’s 14, plus edged possession percentage 54-46.

A two-point gap in second to first-placed Wasl appears tantalizing for record 14-time champions.

Pressure builds ahead of decisive December

A breathless run awaits in ADNOC Pro League.

International breaks in October and November, allied with an imminent AFC Asian Cup, have produced a bottleneck. This congested run of four top-flight matchweeks until late December’s lengthy pause — plus, for those eligible, an AFC Champions League group-stage finale and remaining ADIB Cup quarterfinal, second legs — has created an intense pressure of its own.

Downturns in form can soon become deadly in a division that has already seen eight managerial changes. This is one more than Roshn Saudi League, despite that competition boasting four more clubs.

The same can be applied to ADNOC Pro League’s foreign players, ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window on Jan. 22.

Strong performances should negate the desire for change. Underwhelm, however, and clubs may find an urge to shake things up impossible to resist before Feb. 16’s preliminary restart.

Topics: football UAE Pro League UAE

Related

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
Updated 27 November 2023
MARK LOMAS
Follow

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
  • Denmark-born midfielder, 30, spoke to Arab News about reaching round of 16 of Champions League, playing with Martin Odegaard, AFC Asian Cup redemption
Updated 27 November 2023
MARK LOMAS

RIYADH: Although most Arab eyes are on the west Asian half of the AFC Champions League group stage, there is representation in the east too.

Bangkok United are currently top of Group F, having been propelled by the performances of Palestine’s Mahmoud Eid and new summer arrival, Lebanon forward Bassel Jradi.

Jradi told Arab News: “I had interest from Asia for a little while, but I wanted to go to a top team here that was competing in the AFC Champions League and challenging for the title.

“Bangkok United is a huge team in Asia and it has been amazing so far as we haven’t lost a game; it feels like we are doing something special this season.”

Jradi and his teammates are undefeated in 14 matches across all competitions so far and sit at the summit of both the Thai Premier League and their AFC Champions League group. In the latter tournament, a milestone victory over South Korean heavyweights Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors has put Bangkok on the brink of a place in the last-16.

“We have to dream that we can go all the way but of course we are humble as well and take it game by game. First, we have to pass out of the group but of course then it is interesting to see who you draw.

“I’d be lying if I said we haven’t all thought about the potential that we play later against Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema. These are players who all of us look up to, generational talents,” Jradi said.

It is a first foray into Asia for Denmark-born Jradi, who had previously spent his entire career in Europe. He played for B.93, AB, and FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark before seeing the precocious talent of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard first-hand at Norwegian club Stromsgodset.

“He (Odegaard) is comfortably the best player I have ever played with. He was very young but in the Norwegian league he was doing the kind of things you see him do now every week in the Premier League.

“Every day seeing him on the training ground, his talent was so obvious, even aged 16. I’m very happy he’s doing so well now because you see many big talents that start off well and fade away, but he is still at the top,” Jradi added.

Jradi would later swap Stromsgodset for Croatian side Hajduk Split and then Cypriots Apollon Limassol, with whom he won the domestic league title in the 2021 to 2022 season.

Jradi said: “There are differences with playing in Europe but for me the standard is as good here as I experienced in my last clubs in Croatia and Cyprus.

“Also, there is a level of professionalism and respect for players here that sometimes doesn’t exist in clubs in Europe. At Hajduk Split, they made me train with the reserves for six months because I didn’t sign a new contract. I could never see that happening here.

“Bangkok is a good place for me to be and I thank some of the other Lebanese players who have played in Southeast Asia; they have done well so there are good opinions about us here. Soony Saad (in Malaysia), Jihad Ayoub and Majed Osman (both in Indonesia) – these guys have all been playing well out here.”

Jradi represented Denmark internationally at every youth level up to U-21s but never made his senior debut for the country of his birth. When Lebanon came calling, he switched his allegiance.

“My parents are Lebanese, and I had been to Lebanon many times throughout my life, so I always felt it has been my country as much as Denmark. For me it’s an honor to play for Lebanon.

“Right now, we have a really good coaching staff and a really good group of players. There used to be a lot of politics around the national team but now there is more positivity, better training, and so much more professionalism. It is a different vibe in the team, and I have a good feeling about what is ahead,” he added.

Jradi has enjoyed plenty of highs playing for Lebanon but there have been some notable lows too. In September 2019, he was excluded from selection after turning down a call-up, something he later apologized for. That came a few months after his most difficult moment. While Lebanon agonisingly exited the 2019 Asian Cup at the group stage by a solitary goal, Jradi had already departed prematurely.

The forward left the squad after a disagreement with coach Miodrag Radulovic and while he maintained that the situation was handled poorly by his former boss, he also admitted that he reacted badly and that it remained a source of regret.

Jradi said: “After the first game I went to the coach and said we were good defensively but that I needed more support in attack as we were struggling to create chances.

“It was just a normal conversation, but he took it the wrong way and decided to bench me for the next game, and I didn’t take that well either.

“Then it escalated, and it ended up with me going. I asked him to say that I was injured but he came out and made a big thing out of it, saying I’d left the team.

“It still hurts but really it gives me huge motivation for this next Asian Cup in Qatar. The last one didn’t end well and to be honest I really feel as though I need to give something back for what has happened before. I want to give my absolute best and help Lebanon make it through the group.”

Jradi has come through a temporary international exile and a series of injury setbacks to get back to a place where he is enjoying playing again. Last year saw him have three surgeries in quick succession, but he is now optimistic about his football future.

“Last year was hell to be honest, just six months of really bad luck. It felt like every time I played, I would get injured. I took nearly three months off in the summer and when I moved to Bangkok I just felt like a new player.

“Now I feel my body is back to where it was before and I am ready to show that in the (AFC) Champions League and the Asian Cup,” he added.

Topics: football Lebanon AFC Champions League Bassel Jradi

Related

Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
Sport
Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar
Football
Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win
Updated 27 November 2023
AP
Follow

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win
  • The Argentina winger produced a spectacular bicycle kick from 15 yards that sent the ball flying into the top corner and — if only briefly — muted tens of thousands of protesting Everton fans
Updated 27 November 2023
AP

LONDON: Manchester United needed to produce something extraordinary to quieten a home crowd at Goodison Park seething with anger and resentment.

Alejandro Garnacho did just that by scoring one of the greatest goals ever seen in the Premier League.

Leaping high in the air with his back to goal, the Argentina winger produced a spectacular bicycle kick from 15 yards that sent the ball flying into the top corner and — if only briefly — muted tens of thousands of protesting Everton fans.

The third-minute strike set United on course for a 3-0 win over Everton but the score will not be the thing people remember from this fiery, volatile occasion.

The match was played to a backdrop of protests by Everton supporters furious at what they perceived to be an over-the-top sanction — a record 10-point points deduction — for financial mismanagement issued by a disciplinary commission last week.

This was the first game since that punishment and Everton fans marched in their thousands to the stadium, holding up pink cards featuring the word “corrupt” and the logo of the Premier League, and chanting “We shall not be moved.”

On one huge banner read the message: “Where there is power, greed and money ... there is corruption.”

The protests continued inside the stadium and it was into this cauldron that United’s players walked, ahead of what would be a real test of character for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Garnacho’s goal was crucial in dampening the atmosphere somewhat, even if those pink cards stayed aloft for much of the game and there was a huge chant in the 10th minute — marking the 10 points docked — accusing the league of corruption.

Marcus Rashford — from the penalty spot — and Anthony Martial added more goals in the second half for United, who have won five of their last six Premier League games and is six points behind leader Arsenal after 13 games.

Everton, hit by the points deduction, is in next-to-last place and above Burnley only on goal difference. The team are now five points from safety and potentially destined for another season fighting relegation after only preserving its 69-year top-flight status on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

TOTTENHAM IMPLODING

Not so long ago, Tottenham were top of the league and playing such good soccer under Ange Postecoglou that there was talk of a potential challenge for the title.

Three straight losses later and injury-hit Spurs’ campaign is in danger of unraveling.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday saw Tottenham squander another 1-0 lead, suffer another injury to a key player and raise concerns about the squad’s depth and ability to sustain a bid for Champions League qualification this season.

Ollie Watkins’ seventh goal of the season won the game in the 61st minute for Villa, which climbed to fourth place and just two points off leader Arsenal in a bunched-up summit of the standings after 13 games.

Giovani Lo Celso lashed in a deflected shot from the edge of the area for the opening goal for Tottenham in the 22nd, only for Pau Torres to head in an equalizer from Douglas Luiz’s free kick.

Rodrigo Bentancur, making his first start for Tottenham after eight months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was forced off midway through the first half after a foul by Matty Cash. He returns to an injury list already containing Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Richarlison while suspended center back Cristian Romero will still be missing when Tottenham travels to Man City next weekend.

The win lifted Villa above Tottenham, who dropped to fifth place having lost its previous matches to Wolverhampton and Chelsea.

VENABLES TRIBUTES

There was a minute’s applause ahead of the Tottenham-Villa game and both sets of players wore black armbands as a tribute to Terry Venables, the former England and Tottenham coach whose death was announced Sunday. He was 80.

Topics: english Premier League Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United everton

Related

Garnacho on target as Man United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense
Football
Garnacho on target as Man United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense
Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United
Sport
Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United

Latest updates

Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy
Willian converts two penalties including stoppage-time winner as Fulham win amid VAR controversy
Berlin welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans: minister
Berlin welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans: minister
Palestinian diplomat appeals for peace in Gaza at a meeting between EU and Arab nations in Spain
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. (REUTERS)
Symposium on fatwas to be held at Prophet’s Mosque
Symposium on fatwas to be held at Prophet’s Mosque
Saudi crown prince, Ukrainian president discuss Ukraine-Russia conflict
Saudi crown prince, Ukrainian president discuss Ukraine-Russia conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.