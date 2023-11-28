You are here

Oman's annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October

Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October
Food and non-alcoholic beverage expenses slipped by 0.6 percent. Shutterstock
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October

Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: A decline in prices for education, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw Oman’s inflation drop to 0.3 percent in October, compared to a rate of 1.27 percent in the previous month, official data has revealed. 

In October, education costs went down by 2.3 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverage expenses slipped by 0.6 percent, compared to September, Oman News Agency reported, citing data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.  

The slowdown of inflation during October was also supported by stable prices across key sectors including clothes and footwear, housing and as well as water, electricity, gas and other types of fuel.  

In August, the inflation rate of Oman stood at 0.82 percent, while in July, it was 0.41 percent. 

Additionally, the report disclosed that the 0.3 percent inflation rate recorded in October was also lower compared to the 2.39 percent in the same month of the previous year.  

The annual drop in inflation was attributed to the drop in prices for education and transport which went down by 2.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.  

On the other hand, expenses for miscellaneous goods and services rose annually by 2.6 percent in October, while tobacco products prices surged by 2.4 percent.  

In terms of governorates, the highest inflation rate was registered by Al Dhahirah at 0.6 percent, while the governorates of Dhofar and Muscat registered a rise in inflation rate by 0.4 percent each.  

On the other hand North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Batinah governates witnessed an inflation rate of 0.2 percent each.  

In October, Jihad Azour, the International Monetary Fund’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia region, stated that inflation is gradually coming under control in the region.   

IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia which was released in May had also echoed identical views and noted that possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil exporting countries will be low in 2023.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said IMF in the report.   

Topics: Oman Inflation

Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 

Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 

Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Qatar’s gross domestic product experienced a 1 percent growth in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to official figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority. 

The year-on-year GDP estimates, calculated at constant prices, reached 170 billion Qatari riyals ($46.7 billion) during the second quarter. This outpaced the revised estimates for the same period in 2022, which stood at 168.4 billion riyals.  

However, the GDP at current prices faced a downturn, declining by 13.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, totaling 186.3 billion riyals. This contrasts with the estimate for the same quarter in the previous year, which reported a figure of 216 billion riyals.

Topics: Qatar gross domestic product

Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration

Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration

Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Space exploration involving Saudi Arabia and the US will strengthen thanks to a new agreement aimed at advancing discovery methods.

Amid the visit made by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha to the North American country, both nations agreed to further stimulate commercial opportunities as well as exploratory missions related to space, according to a joint statement. 

This move falls in line with the collaborative efforts between nations to push advancements within the sector. It also aligns well with recent partnerships formed in various fields and industries. 

Topics: space Saudi-US

Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weak dollar, and expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, would deepen and extend output cuts due to fears demand would remain subdued, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $80.09 a barrel at 8:10 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading 4 cents higher, also 0.1 percent, at $74.90 a barrel. Both benchmarks pared some gains after rising sharply in early Asian trade.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, will hold an online ministerial meeting on Nov. 30 to discuss production targets for 2024.

The meeting comes amid a sharp decline in oil prices, due to concerns that the market was oversupplied despite output cuts by the OPEC+. Brent has fallen by more than 18 percent and WTI by over 21 percent since end-September highs. Strong production by non-OPEC countries such as the US have added to pressure on prices.

OPEC+ set oil prices tumbling last week by postponing its meeting in order to iron out disagreements over production targets for African producers. But it has moved toward a compromise, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, potentially helping a consensus on the need to deepen output cuts.

The decline in prices could spare Riyadh any pressure from the US to limit output cuts, according to analysts.

“Saudi Arabia may be comforted that US gasoline prices have fallen for 60 straight days. This may soften the US opposition to any move to tighten oil markets and support prices,” ANZ Research said in a note on Tuesday.

The US dollar’s retreat to its lowest level in three months should bolster demand fronm countries who pay for their oil in other currencies.
 

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

PIF secures $5bn syndicated term loan covered by K-SURE 

PIF secures $5bn syndicated term loan covered by K-SURE 
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News
PIF secures $5bn syndicated term loan covered by K-SURE 

PIF secures $5bn syndicated term loan covered by K-SURE 
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has secured a term loan of $5 billion from a group of nine international lenders, covered by the Korea Trade Insurance Corp. This agreement signifies PIF's ongoing effort to diversify its funding sources in a strategic manner. 

This financing arrangement, with a tenor of 13 years, initially set at $3 billion and expandable to $5 billion, marks PIF’s first venture into funding covered by an export credit agency. 

Building on a memorandum of understanding signed in March 2022, PIF and K-SURE have translated their intentions into action, resulting in this significant K-SURE-covered term loan. 

Fahad Al-Saif, head of the global capital finance division at PIF, said: “This collaboration with K-SURE underscores PIF’s commitment to foster institutional partnerships as we continue to deliver on our medium-term capital raising strategy.” 

He added: “The financing is part of PIF’s four primary sources of funding and strengthens economic ties between Saudi Arabian and South Korean businesses.”

The collaboration aims to facilitate the export of Korean goods and services into projects and subsidiaries, either partially or fully owned by PIF, strengthening economic ties. 

“Through this financial support, Korean companies have not only gained technological competitiveness but also financial competitiveness to increase orders,” said Inho Lee, president of K-SURE.

He added: “We trust this support will contribute to strengthening the future-focused partnership between the two countries.” 

The deal follows PIF’s recent financial activities, including an international sukuk issuance of $3.5 billion, two green bond issuances totaling $8.5 billion, and a $17 billion corporate loan in 2022. 

These diverse funding initiatives align with PIF’s strategy to source capital from an expanding range of options, with loans and debt instruments being one of its primary sources. 

Beyond financial instruments, PIF drew funding from retained earnings from investments, capital injections from the government, and the transfer of state assets to PIF.

The fund holds a strong credit rating, with Moody’s allocating it “A1” with a positive outlook and Fitch giving it “A+” with a stable outlook, reinforcing its financial strength and stability.

Topics: PIF Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE) Moody's Fitch

Saudi housing market remained hot in Q3 with $45.9bn worth of transactions

Saudi housing market remained hot in Q3 with $45.9bn worth of transactions
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi housing market remained hot in Q3 with $45.9bn worth of transactions

Saudi housing market remained hot in Q3 with $45.9bn worth of transactions
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s housing market remained hot in the third quarter of 2023 with the total transactions reaching 61,473 worth SR45.9 billion ($12.23 billion), an industry report showed.

The report released on Monday by global consultancy firm CBRE showed that the average price for apartments in the Saudi capital rose to SR4,780 per sq. meter, a growth of 16.1 percent compared to a year earlier.

During this period, Alkhobar’s average apartment prices saw an uptick of 2.9 percent to reach SR3,424 per sq. meter, while Dammam’s average apartment prices rose by 2.4 percent to stand at SR2,862 per sq. meter.

The only apartment market to regress in terms of prices was in Jeddah, where average apartment prices fell by 9.5 percent to reach SR3,872, the report showed.

Taimur Khan, head of Middle East Research at CBRE, said: “With the exception of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s residential market posted yearly price increases in all tracked cities in Q3 2023 across both the villa and apartment segments.”

He added: “These performances were achieved despite a fall in residential transactions, which stemmed from high-interest rates and as buyers continue to adopt a wait-and-see approach in anticipation of new quality stock which is set to be delivered in the short to medium term.”

In the villa segment of the market, average prices in Riyadh, Dammam, and Alkhobar have shown gains in the 12 months to the third quarter of 2023. In Riyadh, the average price for villas improved by 1.2 percent year on year, reaching SR5,615 per square meter. Dammam and Alkhobar’s average villa prices increased by 1.8 percent and 3.2 percent over the same period in 2022, where average prices registered at SR3,565 and SR3,612 per sq. meter, respectively. Jeddah’s villas segment contracted in the year to the third quarter of 2023 by 3 percent, where average villa prices stood at SR5,411 per sq.meter.

The report, however, showed in comparison to the same period in 2022, the total number of transactions demonstrated a drop of 7 percent, while the total value for residential property transactions in the Kingdom decreased by 11.3 percent.

The total number of mortgage contracts in the year to date to the third quarter of 2023 fell by 37.5 percent. Single-family homes accounted for 69.8 percent of the total value of lending, followed by apartments and land at 24.8 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing prices transactions

