Abu Dhabi's financial sector set to grow 13% in 2023, says senior official 

Abu Dhabi’s financial sector set to grow 13% in 2023, says senior official 
Abu Dhabi skyline. Shutterstock.
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Abu Dhabi’s financial sector set to grow 13% in 2023, says senior official 

Abu Dhabi’s financial sector set to grow 13% in 2023, says senior official 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is on track for a 13 percent growth in its financial sector in 2023 as part of its intensified efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil, a senior official reported. 

The forecast was announced during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week by Ahmed Al-Zaabi, chairman of the emirate’s Department of Economic Development, who emphasized the division’s importance on the local economy. 

“This year, our non-oil sector showed a robust increase, growing by an impressive 12 percent in the second quarter. Non-oil sectors now comprise nearly 54 percent of our total gross domestic product,” Al-Zaabi said, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency, known as WAM.

“Additionally, our non-oil foreign merchandise trade has expanded by 13 percent by the end of the third quarter this year. Such figures stand as a testament to our nation’s dynamic economic growth and diversified strength,” he added. 

Al-Zaabi further emphasized the importance of responsible utilization of wealth for the nation’s betterment, recalling the words of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“Wealth is not in money, wealth lies in mankind. This is where true power lies, the power we value,” Al-Zaabi said.

“We are delivering our promise. Today, Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy is accelerating our ambitions by exploring untapped potential, soaring to new heights of success. Our vision extends to the next phase of economic diversification and remarkable growth,” he added. 

Additionally, he acknowledged the economic challenges of the recent years, stating that they “have not been easy.” 

He highlighted Abu Dhabi’s resilience and adaptability, adding: “Economic winds have shifted, and the sands beneath us have been unsteady. But like the dunes of our magnificent desert, we too adapt and reshape ourselves.” 

Al-Zaabi also underscored Abu Dhabi’s dedication to renewable energy, framing it as more than a market strategy but a commitment to preserving the land for future generations. 

With entrepreneurship one of the main pillars of the UAE’s economy, Al-Zaabi further emphasized the importance of boosting the startup ecosystem. 

“Let us continue to nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship. We must foster an ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can dive deep and emerge with pearls of innovation,” he stated. 

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Renewable energy projects in emerging economies are set to receive a 1.3 billion dirhams ($350 million) financial injection from the UAE’s development bank.

This announcement came as the Emirates Development Bank and the International Renewable Energy Agency signed a collaborative partnership agreement.

This involves the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform, an international renewable energy agency multi-stakeholder body aimed at expediting financing for projects in developing nations and facilitating funding for such initiatives, as reported by the UAE news agency, WAM. 

The deal was inked by Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, EDB’s CEO and Ahmed Badr, director of IRENA’s project facilitation and support division. The signing was attended by Sultan Al-Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology, UN Climate Change Conference president and chairman of EDB, and Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s director general. 

Under the agreement, EDB will offer financing for projects endorsed by IRENA that align with the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainability Development Goals through the ETAF Platform. EDB will leverage its project financing expertise and engage in collaboration with other ETAF partners to secure funding for the suggested projects. 

Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October

Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October

Oman’s annual inflation rate reaches 0.3% in October
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A decline in prices for education, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw Oman’s inflation drop to 0.3 percent in October, compared to a rate of 1.27 percent in the previous month, official data has revealed. 

In October, education costs went down by 2.3 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverage expenses slipped by 0.6 percent, compared to September, Oman News Agency reported, citing data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.  

The slowdown of inflation during October was also supported by stable prices across key sectors including clothes and footwear, housing and as well as water, electricity, gas and other types of fuel.  

In August, the inflation rate of Oman stood at 0.82 percent, while in July, it was 0.41 percent. 

Additionally, the report disclosed that the 0.3 percent inflation rate recorded in October was also lower compared to the 2.39 percent in the same month of the previous year.  

The annual drop in inflation was attributed to the drop in prices for education and transport which went down by 2.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.  

On the other hand, expenses for miscellaneous goods and services rose annually by 2.6 percent in October, while tobacco products prices surged by 2.4 percent.  

In terms of governorates, the highest inflation rate was registered by Al Dhahirah at 0.6 percent, while the governorates of Dhofar and Muscat registered a rise in inflation rate by 0.4 percent each.  

On the other hand North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Batinah governates witnessed an inflation rate of 0.2 percent each.  

In October, Jihad Azour, the International Monetary Fund’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia region, stated that inflation is gradually coming under control in the region.   

IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia which was released in May had also echoed identical views and noted that possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil exporting countries will be low in 2023.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said IMF in the report.   

Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 

Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 
Updated 29 min 47 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 

Qatar’s economy shows resilience with 1% growth in Q2: official data 
Updated 29 min 47 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Qatar’s gross domestic product experienced a 1 percent growth in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to official figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority. 

The year-on-year GDP estimates, calculated at constant prices, reached 170 billion Qatari riyals ($46.7 billion) during the second quarter. This outpaced the revised estimates for the same period in 2022, which stood at 168.4 billion riyals.  

However, the GDP at current prices faced a downturn, declining by 13.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, totaling 186.3 billion riyals. This contrasts with the estimate for the same quarter in the previous year, which reported a figure of 216 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration

Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration

Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Space exploration involving Saudi Arabia and the US will strengthen thanks to a new agreement aimed at advancing discovery methods.

Amid the visit made by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha to the North American country, both nations agreed to further stimulate commercial opportunities as well as exploratory missions related to space, according to a joint statement. 

This move falls in line with the collaborative efforts between nations to push advancements within the sector. It also aligns well with recent partnerships formed in various fields and industries. 

Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates – prices rise on weak dollar, expectations for OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weak dollar, and expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, would deepen and extend output cuts due to fears demand would remain subdued, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $80.09 a barrel at 8:10 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading 4 cents higher, also 0.1 percent, at $74.90 a barrel. Both benchmarks pared some gains after rising sharply in early Asian trade.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, will hold an online ministerial meeting on Nov. 30 to discuss production targets for 2024.

The meeting comes amid a sharp decline in oil prices, due to concerns that the market was oversupplied despite output cuts by the OPEC+. Brent has fallen by more than 18 percent and WTI by over 21 percent since end-September highs. Strong production by non-OPEC countries such as the US have added to pressure on prices.

OPEC+ set oil prices tumbling last week by postponing its meeting in order to iron out disagreements over production targets for African producers. But it has moved toward a compromise, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, potentially helping a consensus on the need to deepen output cuts.

The decline in prices could spare Riyadh any pressure from the US to limit output cuts, according to analysts.

“Saudi Arabia may be comforted that US gasoline prices have fallen for 60 straight days. This may soften the US opposition to any move to tighten oil markets and support prices,” ANZ Research said in a note on Tuesday.

The US dollar’s retreat to its lowest level in three months should bolster demand fronm countries who pay for their oil in other currencies.
 

