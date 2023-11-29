KSA’s Cenomi Group in deal with Turkiye’s Trendyol for online marketplace

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cenomi Group has partnered with Türkiye’s Trendyol to operate an online fashion and lifestyle marketplace across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Trendyol’s existing platform in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, will be rebranded in the coming months, offering a wide range of products across multiple categories, according to a press statement.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the new platform will feature Cenomi’s large brand portfolio, sellers from the Trendyol ecosystem, and the Turkish firm’s own-brand fashion collections.

Mohamad Mourad, CEO of Cenomi Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Trendyol to create something truly unique for customers and brand partners in the region.”

He added: “The platform will combine Trendyol’s world-class technology and vast seller base with Cenomi’s product portfolio, local omnichannel presence, end-to-end delivery and flagship customer care. With this new venture, we are continuing our mission to be the go-to platform for leading brands to grow in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The press release highlighted that Trendyol’s recent launch in the GCC region resulted in its platform becoming the most downloaded shopping app in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reaching the 30,000 daily orders mark in November.

The new joint platform is expected to maintain this momentum and grow the annual order volume to over 15 million in 2024, the release added.

“Trendyol’s expansion into the Gulf is one of the most important growth strategies for our company so we are thrilled to be partnering with Cenomi to deliver an online retail proposition that is bound to excite customers right across the region,” said Caglayan Cetin, president of Trendyol Group.

Earlier this month, Cenomi Retail, a subsidiary of Cenomi Group, announced the launch of Cenomi Academy to support the new generation of retail sector experts in Saudi Arabia.

The academy, with a capacity of more than 1,000 trainees, aims to enroll qualified young people in entry-level employment training programs, strengthening the retail sector in the Kingdom.