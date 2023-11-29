You are here

KSA’s Cenomi Group in deal with Turkiye’s Trendyol for online marketplace

Earlier this month, Cenomi Retail, a subsidiary of Cenomi Group, announced the launch of Cenomi Academy to support the new generation of retail sector experts in Saudi Arabia. File
Earlier this month, Cenomi Retail, a subsidiary of Cenomi Group, announced the launch of Cenomi Academy to support the new generation of retail sector experts in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cenomi Group has partnered with Türkiye’s Trendyol to operate an online fashion and lifestyle marketplace across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. 

Trendyol’s existing platform in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, will be rebranded in the coming months, offering a wide range of products across multiple categories, according to a press statement. 

Under a memorandum of understanding, the new platform will feature Cenomi’s large brand portfolio, sellers from the Trendyol ecosystem, and the Turkish firm’s own-brand fashion collections.
Mohamad Mourad, CEO of Cenomi Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Trendyol to create something truly unique for customers and brand partners in the region.”  

He added: “The platform will combine Trendyol’s world-class technology and vast seller base with Cenomi’s product portfolio, local omnichannel presence, end-to-end delivery and flagship customer care. With this new venture, we are continuing our mission to be the go-to platform for leading brands to grow in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”   

The press release highlighted that Trendyol’s recent launch in the GCC region resulted in its platform becoming the most downloaded shopping app in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reaching the 30,000 daily orders mark in November.  

The new joint platform is expected to maintain this momentum and grow the annual order volume to over 15 million in 2024, the release added.
“Trendyol’s expansion into the Gulf is one of the most important growth strategies for our company so we are thrilled to be partnering with Cenomi to deliver an online retail proposition that is bound to excite customers right across the region,” said Caglayan Cetin, president of Trendyol Group.  

Earlier this month, Cenomi Retail, a subsidiary of Cenomi Group, announced the launch of Cenomi Academy to support the new generation of retail sector experts in Saudi Arabia.  

The academy, with a capacity of more than 1,000 trainees, aims to enroll qualified young people in entry-level employment training programs, strengthening the retail sector in the Kingdom.

Topics: fashion online expansion GCC

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co. has raised its ownership in Citigroup from 1.63 percent to 2.2 percent after acquiring about $450 million from the billionaire’s stake in the bank. 

According to a statement on Tadawul, published on Wednesday, the firm purchased the Citigroup shares owned by the company’s chairman with a total value of over SR1.68 (more than $449 million) to support its strategic plans, and with the transaction execution date set for Nov. 28. 

The statement clarified the anticipated impact of the deal on the company and its operations, emphasizing that KHC functions as an investment holding entity and the exchange aligns with its regular business activities. 

The publicly listed company disclosed that it utilized its internal resources to finance the transfer.

Topics: Kingdom Holding Citigroup

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN’s residential portfolio will be bolstered following an SR374.76 million ($99.92 million) deal with Retal Urban Development Co.

The agreement has a term of 36 months and entails the purchase and development of land for 363 housing units in ROSHN’s SEDRA residential neighborhood in Riyadh, Retal said in a statement to Tadawul.

The firm added that the deal’s financial impact is expected to appear in the company’s financials from 2024 to 2026.

Retal added that there are no related parties included in the exchange.

SEDRA is the first ROSHN project in Saudi Arabia and is being developed over eight phases in Riyadh’s northern sector.

In November 2022, ROSHN successfully started the key handover for the initial phase of the SEDRA expansion, ahead of the scheduled timeline.

In October 2023, ROSHN launched the sales for the third phase of SEDRA residential projects. The project, which spans across an area of 20 million sq. meters, offers 3,438 new residences.

Aligned with ROSHN’s commitment toward sustainability, the third phase of SEDRA is equipped with advanced insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

The deal comes in the wake of Retal finalizing an agreement valued at SR1.2 billion with Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Services Co. This deal will see the development of 897 residential units in Jubail Industrial City.

On Nov. 21, Retal signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to build residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million.

Under the pact with NHC, Retal will develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah.

In the same month, Retal signed one more deal with NHC to produce 366 residential units in Zones 1 and 2 on Al Shafa Residential Land in Riyadh at an estimated value of SR290 million.

Topics: retal ROSHN

Corporate, business tourism bolsters Saudi hospitality sector

Corporate, business tourism bolsters Saudi hospitality sector
Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
Corporate, business tourism bolsters Saudi hospitality sector

Corporate, business tourism bolsters Saudi hospitality sector
Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Corporate and business tourism helped drive a 5.9 percent year-on-year rise in average hotel room occupancy rates in Saudi Arabia by the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to consultancy firm CBRE.

This led to an 18.4 percent increase in the average daily rate and a 31.2 percent surge in revenue per available room year-on-year to September, positioning these indicators above their 2019 levels.

In the year to date to September 2023, compared to the same period in 2019, Saudi Arabia recorded a 1.2 percentage points increase in average occupancy levels, a 9.6 percent increase in its alternative dispute resolution, and an 11.8 percent increase in its revenue per available room. 

Taimur Khan, head of research in the Middle East at CBRE, said that corporate and religious tourism has significantly underpinned growth in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality key performance indicators in the year to September 2023, in contrast to the previous year. 

“Over this period, across the Kingdom, average occupancy rates are 5.9 percent higher, average daily rates sit 18.4 percent higher and the average revenue per available room sits a staggering 31.2 percent higher,” he said. 

Topics: tourism saudi tourism

Qatar records over $5bn trade surplus in October despite export decrease

Qatar records over $5bn trade surplus in October despite export decrease
Updated 29 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Qatar records over $5bn trade surplus in October despite export decrease

Qatar records over $5bn trade surplus in October despite export decrease
Updated 29 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Qatar reported a positive foreign merchandise trade balance for October 2023, with a surplus of nearly 19 billion Qatari riyals ($5.13 billion). 

The recent data from the Planning and Statistics Authority revealed that goods exports across the month totaled around 29.1 billion riyals, indicating a 23.5 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, goods imports for October 2023 amounted to about 10.1 billion riyals, showing a 22.1 percent decrease year-on-year. 

The overall surplus represented a decrease of about 6.1 billion riyals, or 24.2 percent, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.  

The year-on-year decrease in total exports for October was primarily attributed to lower exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, amounting to approximately 16.4 billion riyals, a drop of 35.7 percent.  

Exports of petroleum oils and crude, increased by 18.1 percent, reaching 6.4 billion riyals, and petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, which are not crude, increased by 8.7 percent, reaching 2.4 billion riyals.  

In October 2023, China emerged as the top destination for Qatar’s exports, accounting for nearly 6.1 billion riyals or 21 percent of the total, followed by India with almost 3.5 billion riyals and South Korea with about 2.5 billion riyals.  

The leading imported commodities group during the period was “turbojets, turbo propellers and other gas turbines; parts thereof,” with 600 million riyals, reflecting a 19.2 percent increase. 

“Motor cars and other motor vehicles for the transport of persons” secured second place with 500 million riyals, indicating a 2.4 percent increase, while “electrical apparatus for line telephony/telegraphy, telephone sets, etc.; parts thereof” ranked third with 400 million riyals, reflecting a 15.7 percent decrease. 

China also stood out as the leading country of origin for Qatar’s imports in October 2023, contributing about 1.7 billion riyals, followed by the US with almost 1.4 billion riyals and India with 700 million riyals.  

Topics: Qatar exports

Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to develop 3 initial public offerings by 2025: top official 

Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to develop 3 initial public offerings by 2025: top official 
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to develop 3 initial public offerings by 2025: top official 

Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to develop 3 initial public offerings by 2025: top official 
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi IPO Fund confirmed that it is developing three initial public offerings by the end of 2024, with one in the financial sector.

The advisory head of ADIPOF, Bassel Al-Khawaja, revealed the organization is also involved in prospective listings with companies in the technology,and hospitality realms.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, during the second day of the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Al-Khawaja outlined that these offerings are anticipated to be “coming to the markets by the end of 2024.” 

He disclosed that one of the IPOs will be dedicated to a family business operating within the financial sector, specifically in foreign exchange and remittances. This initiative aligns with the fund’s strategy to attract and support family businesses. 

Emphasizing the significance of family businesses in Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape, Al-Khawaja emphasized that family businesses are a key focus for ADIPOF, playing a pivotal role in advancing economic development in the emirate. 

He added: “The fund is looking forward to launching more initial public offerings for family businesses and private companies.” 

Al-Khawaja clarified that ADIPOF, with a capital of 5 billion dirhams ($1.35 billion), is designed to facilitate the transition of companies from private ownership to being publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

ADIPOF aims to invest in five to 10 private sector companies annually, with a particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises.  

The fund targets acquiring between 10 and 40 percent of the total available shares for subscription. Additionally, it collaborates closely with local banks, leveraging their expertise in the company listing process. 

ADIPOF is a government led initiative that enables private enterprises to accelerate growth by facilitating initial public offerings on ADX. 

ADIPOF supports businesses, through all three stages, by providing education, guidance and potential financial support that enable cost-efficient and streamlined processes that will reinforce ADX’s status as a leading stock exchange in the region. 

It contributes to a diversified investment landscape and potentially provides companies with access to growth capital, thereby creating liquidity for founders and sponsors. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi IPO Fund Abu Dhabi Finance Week

