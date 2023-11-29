You are here

  • Home
  • Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
Barcelona’s Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League first round game against FC Porto, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Nov. 28, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25dme

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
  • Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto
  • Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last-16 with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio all qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City bounced back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig with both teams already qualified, while Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle drew 1-1 and both need a result on matchday six to go through.

Atletico Madrid booked their place with a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.

“I am very happy for the players. Today, we knew how difficult our opponent would be,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone to Movistar.

That left Atletico with 11 points in Group E ahead of 10-point Lazio, who had a tense wait after playing earlier and needing a Feyenoord defeat to confirm their place.

Veteran Italian striker Ciro Immobile shot the Italian side into the last-16 in a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome, leaving Feyenoord to join the Europa League.

In Group H, Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto.

“It was a final and we won it ... we’ve put the club in the last-16, which is where it deserves to be,” Cancelo told Movistar.

The Spanish champions now have 12 points while Porto are locked on nine alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat Antwerp 1-0 in Hamburg.

Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last-16 with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face.

Marco Reus’ early penalty and second-half strikes from English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi secured passage into the next round with a match to spare for Dortmund.

There was late drama at the Parc des Princes when a 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

It looked as though Newcastle — who won 4-1 when the sides met at St. James’ Park last month — were going to leave Paris with all three points in the Group F encounter thanks to Alexander Isak’s 24th-minute opener.

PSG had run out of ideas by the time they were gifted an opportunity to salvage a draw in injury time when the VAR decided a Tino Livramento handball in the box was worthy of a penalty.

Mbappe made no mistake from the spot, and PSG hold onto second place in the group behind Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m feeling very flat, but very proud of the players and their commitment levels,” said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe to TNT Sports.

Topics: Barcelona Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

Related

Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG
Football
Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG
Immobile fires Lazio past Celtic and to brink of Champions League knockouts
Football
Immobile fires Lazio past Celtic and to brink of Champions League knockouts

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Updated 39 sec ago
Follow

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Updated 39 sec ago
LIVERPOOL: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota are facing spells on the sidelines after sustaining injuries during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday.
Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson, who could miss the next five matches, appeared to sustain a hamstring problem late in Saturday’s match but managed to complete the game.
“Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day — he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK,” Klopp said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK on Thursday.
“Diogo will take a little bit longer. We don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.
“Alisson is not as bad (as we thought), but still bad enough.”

Skippers expect intense racing in Jeddah at 37th America’s Cup

Skippers expect intense racing in Jeddah at 37th America’s Cup
Updated 29 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Skippers expect intense racing in Jeddah at 37th America’s Cup

Skippers expect intense racing in Jeddah at 37th America’s Cup
  • Saudi Sailing Federation CEO: ‘We are very excited to showcase what Red Sea has to offer sailing’
  • Regatta will be first time in America’s Cup history that the race is held in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Skippers of participating teams at the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup praised the warm welcome they have received from Saudi Arabia since their arrival and assured that the country is capable of hosting such a race with its facilities and infrastructure.

Their remarks came during a press conference held at the Jeddah Yacht Club on Wednesday ahead of the first official day of the regatta.

Ahead of the press conference, Samia Bagdady, the chief executive of the Saudi Sailing Federation, took the stage and told the press that having an event like America’s Cup with its advanced technology and the highest performing athletes is the best way to inspire children to be what they can be in sailing.

She said: “We’re super excited, and it is in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 sporting vision to increase participation numbers and local awareness. It’s the first time in the America’s Cup history that the oldest event in international sport comes to the Red Sea, and we are very excited to showcase what the Red Sea has to offer for sailing.”

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events, told Arab News that all was set for the race and that he was looking forward to the amazing event, held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

With the skippers on the stage, Peter Burling, skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand, spoke of the Kiwi approach saying: “Amazing regatta, incredibly excited to be back out sailing, new town, new place … We want the racing to be close … As a sailor, you want to be tested. We go in with an aggressive mindset, ready to perform.”

Sir Ben Ainslie spoke on behalf of the INEOS Britannia team, saying: “We’re focused hard on upping our game.”

Alinghi Red Bull Racing have put considerable resources into this regatta with two boats on-site and some solid blocks of training in Jeddah. They brought in the experienced Dean Barker, Phil Robertson and Jason Waterhouse to help tune up the racing team, and as Arnaud Psarofaghis confirmed: “We have put everything in place to raise the game of the racing crew. We are here to win the regatta.”

Competing in his first regatta in the America’s Cup, Ruggero Tita from Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is the people’s pick to lead the Italians to future glory.

Tita said: “For sure, it’s a big step. We’re happy to be here to compete … The intensity is really high. We are here to learn. Not many hours in the AC40 but happy to be here and race with these guys.”

Winners in Vilanova at the first preliminary regatta, NYYC American Magic spent the summer training in AC40s but have switched the program to the AC75 in Barcelona. Speaking on behalf of the team, helmsman Paul Goodison said: “It was really successful in Vilanova and the boost it gave back at base, where 100 guys are working day in/day out, made all that work worth working for. Would be a big boost to win again here … We took a lot of confidence from Vilanova … and although we’ve spent a lot of time in AC40 and then switched to AC75, the team still expects to do well, and we are trying to repeat the performance.”

Finally, Quentin Delapierre spoke on behalf of the French Orient Express Racing Team, saying: “In Vilanova, it was a good feeling. We enjoyed racing and the regatta. It means a lot to a new challenge, and we can feel good energy as a team. We’ve worked hard to come here and improve our skills with the simulators, and we just have to trust the process and try to race against this unbelievable fleet.”

Fleet racing practice begins at 1:30 p.m. (local Jeddah time) with three races scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Related

Jeddah set to host second preliminary regatta of 37th America’s Cup 
Sport
Jeddah set to host second preliminary regatta of 37th America’s Cup 
Special Jeddah prepares for second preliminary regatta of 37th America’s Cup
Sport
Jeddah prepares for second preliminary regatta of 37th America’s Cup

‘Calm’ Mancini different from expected, admits Saleh Al-Shehri

‘Calm’ Mancini different from expected, admits Saleh Al-Shehri
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘Calm’ Mancini different from expected, admits Saleh Al-Shehri

‘Calm’ Mancini different from expected, admits Saleh Al-Shehri
  • The Italian’s faith in the Al-Hilal forward was rewarded with 4 goals in the recent international break
  • Al-Shehri looking to continue recent form in Friday’s Roshn Saudi League Riyadh derby against Al-Nassr
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Ask Saleh Al-Shehri how he found working with Roberto Mancini on international duty and the answer is not what you might expect.

Al-Shehri has much for which to thank the coach of the Saudi Arabian national team. With playing time limited at Al-Hilal, current leaders of the Roshn Saudi League, the Italian raised eyebrows by selecting the striker ahead of Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan for the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying victories over Jordan and Pakistan.

Mancini’s decision, however, not only proved astute but has reinvigorated Al-Shehri. His national “double double” — a brace in the 4-0 triumph over Pakistan followed by both goals in the 2-0 win in Jordan — preceded his first Al-Hilal league goal of the season in his team’s 9-0 thumping of Al-Hazem.

Following his own playing career, Mancini achieved title victory in Serie A with Inter Milan and took the Premier League crown with Manchester City. He then managed the Italian national team to Euro 2020 glory. But what was Al-Shehri’s impression of the highly successful manager following Mancini’s first two competitive matches in charge of Saudi Arabia?

“Honestly, a bit surprising,” replied the striker, who famously scored Saudi Arabia’s equalizer in the historic 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I had it in my mind that he was a tough manager, maybe someone who shouted a lot. But he’s a very calm manager. He sees things that usually no-one sees and he’s very intelligent in the way he speaks. He provides short details, but they’re the things he needs to deliver to you.”

The return to club duty has seen Al-Shehri, who turned 30 at the beginning of November, play more minutes in two games than during the rest of the season so far. His tap-in goal at Al-Hazem came in 21 minutes after coming off the bench, while he started the 2-0 AFC Champions League win in Uzbekistan against Navbahor on Tuesday and played just short of 70 minutes.

Previously, injuries and the incredible form of his Al-Hilal teammate Aleksandar Mitrovic had restricted Al-Shehri to two short substitute appearances in the Roshn Saudi League and three in the Champions League.

Talking to him, it is obvious how much confidence he has taken from finding his scoring form with the national team.

“They were a very good few days for me,” he said of the Pakistan and Jordan matches. “I scored four goals in two games and of course when you start scoring for your country it gives you a lot of confidence. I hope this continues, scoring more for my club and my country, and it helps in reaching my goals for the season.”

The Jeddah-born former Al-Ahli striker, who speaks fluent English and joined Al-Hilal in 2020 after five years at Al-Raed, added: “Unfortunately, I had a big injury at the beginning of the season, and you have to start from scratch to get back into the team. I guess only time will give me this opportunity. I’ll still continue training in the best way and try to get my minutes and do the best until I get my position in the first (11).”

Even if they do come from the bench, minutes in Al-Hilal’s next game will be precious. The much-anticipated Riyadh derby at the King Fahd International Stadium on Friday will see Al-Hilal take on Al-Nassr with a four-point advantage over their capital city rivals. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. Saudi time and Al-Shehri cannot wait for the next big game in his distinguished career. He has no doubts how important a fixture it is.

“It’s the biggest derby in Saudi Arabia, maybe the Middle East,” said Al-Shehri. “This is the first derby with all these international stars coming, so it’s going to be a big game — but in the end it’s a three-point game.

“I know it’s very important for the fans, but we will still be top of the table (regardless of the result) and the important thing is winning the league in the end. We promise to do our best for the fans, as we have done over the past few seasons, and keep our heads up and give them trophies to enjoy.”

Topics: football Saleh Al-Shehri Roberto Mancini Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Shehri scores again as Saudi Arabia and Albania draw
Sport
Al-Shehri scores again as Saudi Arabia and Albania draw
Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers
Saudi Football
Mancini’s Saudi Arabia taking shape: 5 things learned from Asian World Cup qualifiers

World watches with bated breath as new Tiger Woods emerges

World watches with bated breath as new Tiger Woods emerges
Updated 29 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

World watches with bated breath as new Tiger Woods emerges

World watches with bated breath as new Tiger Woods emerges
  • The 47-year-old American returns to action at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament hosted by his eponymous foundation
Updated 29 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

ALBANY: Like waiting for Apple’s latest software update, there is a buzz of anticipation in the golf world. Tiger Woods is about to make yet another comeback.

The 47-year-old American, a 15-time major champion widely considered the greatest player ever to pick up a club, is back in action this week at the Hero World Challenge, a 20-man limited-field tournament hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods is a walking orthopedic textbook. To jot down everything his body has gone through and the number of reasons he has had to go under the scalpel would be a litany of medical conditions. 

But on Tuesday, when he entered the media center for a press conference, it seemed we were seeing a different Tiger Woods. The boxer’s swagger was still there, but there was no sign of any limp in his gait.

A lot has already changed over the past few years. Woods is more approachable, more thoughtful in his replies. He does not brush off controversial questions. He is more actively involved in the future of the sport, instead of passively catalyzing its growth with his individual brilliance.

As his latest comeback begins, the questions swirl. Have all his bugs been fixed? Are there any new features of his swing? Will his swing speed increase? Will his batteries have a longer life?

His performance over 72 holes in the next four days will decide the success of Woods Version 6.0. Nothing can tarnish his impeccable legacy and the world certainly will not end if he fails this week, or even in the foreseeable future. However, it will be a beautiful place if he starts contending again in his trademark Sunday red and black.

The last time he had microdiscectomy surgeries in his spine, Woods managed to put together a swing that alleviated the pressure on his back and made full use of his Popeye-like biceps. This time, it is the subtalar joint in his ankle that has been fused.

Here is what we know after his interaction with the media — Woods is pain-free in the ankle. However, because of the changes he has made, he does feel sore in other parts of his body. And he is as excited as we are to find out how he shapes up with a scorecard in his hand.

“My game feels rusty, I haven’t played in a while. I’m excited to compete and play and I’m just as curious as all of you are to see what happens. I can tell you this, I don’t have any of the pain that I had at Augusta or before that in my ankle. Other parts are taking the brunt of the load so I’m a little sorer in other areas. The surgery was a success,” Woods said.

As for the future, Woods does not see himself playing more than one tournament a month in 2024. It is likely his season will start with the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, in southern California.

During his time away from the game, Woods has been actively involved as a new player director of the PGA Tour board, sorting out the framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. He hinted the board was working towards meeting the Dec. 31 deadline, which would see an infusion of funds into the PGA Tour and the creation of a new for-profit company.

“I’m pleased at the process and how it’s evolved and also frustrated in some of the slowness and the governance change that we want to have happen,” said Woods.

“And December 31 is coming up very quickly, so there’s a timetable there that we would like to implement some of these changes that have not taken place. All the player directors have spent so many hours and worked tireless hours to make sure we have the best deal for all the players and the PGA Tour,” he said, adding that the Tour was still talking to other potential investors.

Woods will start the first round of the Hero World Challenge on Thursday at 7:52 p.m. Saudi time, paired with Justin Thomas.

Topics: golf Tiger Woods

Related

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
Golf
Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
Tiger Woods to own and play for Jupiter Links GC
Sport
Tiger Woods to own and play for Jupiter Links GC

Al-Fayha keep AFC Champions League hopes alive with win over Ahal

Al-Fayha keep AFC Champions League hopes alive with win over Ahal
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Fayha keep AFC Champions League hopes alive with win over Ahal

Al-Fayha keep AFC Champions League hopes alive with win over Ahal
  • 3-1 victory leaves Saudi club 3rd in Group A with hopes of progress to round of 16 riding on Dec. 5 matches
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Fayha breathed life into their AFC Champions League campaign on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Ahal FC of Turkmenistan at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh.

The victory was the Saudi team’s second in Group A and means they go into the sixth and final round of matches with hopes of progress to the round of 16 still alive.

Al-Fayha’s goals came from Anthony Nwakaeme’s penalty in the 19th minute, Fashion Sakala in the sixth added minute of the first half, and Sultan Mandash on 74 minutes. Elman Tagayev had equalized for Ahal from a spot kick in the 25th minute.

Al-Fayha now sit in third place with six points while Ahal remain on four points in last place.

Al-Ain of the UAE top the group with 12 points while Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan are second with seven.

Al-Fayah visit Pakhtakor for their final Group A fixture on Dec. 5.

Topics: Al-Fayha AFC Champions League

Related

Henry Onyekuru targeting Al-Fayha progress in ‘tight’ AFC Champions League group
Football
Henry Onyekuru targeting Al-Fayha progress in ‘tight’ AFC Champions League group
Al-Fayha shock Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final to claim first-ever major trophy
Sport
Al-Fayha shock Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final to claim first-ever major trophy

Latest updates

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Riyadh, Brasilia ink energy collaboration deal  
Riyadh, Brasilia ink energy collaboration deal  
Kremlin warns of tensions if Poland sends troops to Finnish-Russian border
Kremlin warns of tensions if Poland sends troops to Finnish-Russian border
Dubai’s COP28 to advance ‘everybody’s interests,’ says Kerry
Dubai’s COP28 to advance ‘everybody’s interests,’ says Kerry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.