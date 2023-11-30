15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round

You are here

The 15th round of football matches in the Saudi Pro League, due to be played this weekend, have been named the “Riyadh Expo 2030” round in honor of the Kingdom being chosen this week to host the prestigious global event.
RIYADH: The 15th round of football matches in the Saudi Pro League, due to be played this weekend, have been named the “Riyadh Expo 2030” round in honor of the Kingdom being chosen this week to host the prestigious global event.

The decision was approved on Wednesday by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi sports minister and chair of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first three games of the round will take place on Friday, Nov 30, when home side Abha take on Al-Ahli, Al-Riyadh face visitors Al-Hazm, and Al-Ittihad are at home to Al-Khaleej.

There will be two games on Friday, including a top-of-the-table clash between league leaders Al-Hilal and second-place Al-Nassr, and the remaining four games will be played on Saturday.

