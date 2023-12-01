Amjad Al-Rasheed on ‘Inshallah A Boy’ and the future of Arab cinema 

You are here

Amjad Al-Rasheed is the director of “Inshallah a Boy.” (AFP)
William Mullally
  The Jordanian filmmaker's acclaimed debut feature premieres regionally at RSIFF this week 
William Mullally
DUBAI: It’s been more than six months since Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed took the stage to accept the Rail d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and the world still can’t stop talking about his first feature, “Inshallah a Boy.”  

Filled with pointed criticism of modern Jordanian society, the film has become an early favorite for a 2024 Academy Award nomination, bolstered by big wins at festivals across the world. Now, at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, the film is finally set to premiere in the region. 

Looking at the field of films from the Arab world debuting at the third edition of the festival, Al-Rasheed is proud not only of how far Arab cinema has come, but of how that progress has allowed so many filmmakers to dive deeper into the intricacies of the multi-faceted region. It’s also a moment to highlight just how significant Saudi Arabia has become to the region’s industry—as “Inshallah a Boy” is one of a number of films screening this year that was backed by the Red Sea Fund.  

“This is a very exciting moment for Arab cinema — and it really feels like we finally have something we can call ‘Arab cinema.’ I say that because no single country is dominating the field. There are so many powerful voices coming out of Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and beyond. We each have different personalities, different cultures, different struggles, but we have so much in common. It’s incredible that we finally have a chance to tell our stories, and have the power to lift up each other’s voices,” Al-Rasheed tells Arab News.  

“Inshallah a Boy” follows a young widow who discovers that the death of her husband is only the start of her troubles. The law, she is told, says her husband’s brother can take half her house and more, and the brother intends to collect what tradition says is his. There is, however, a loophole: If she is pregnant, and gives birth to a son by her late husband, the inheritance is fully theirs. So she concocts a lie, forges documents, and buys herself some time before the walls close in on her any further.  




“Inshallah a Boy” follows a young widow who discovers that the death of her husband is only the start of her troubles. (Supplied)

“I began with a question — and it was a question inspired by a situation a close relative of mine found herself in that is very similar to what the main character is experiencing,” Al-Rasheed says. “She explained it all to me, and I thought to myself, ‘What if she says no to all of these laws and traditions? What if she wants to fight? And how is it possible that we’re still governed by laws created more than a 1000 years ago?’ All of this inspired ‘Inshallah a Boy.’” 

Social commentary in Jordanian cinema, of course can be a tricky proposition. Earlier this year, director Bassel Ghandour’s film “The Alleys” was massively popular when released on Netflix, but quickly stirred huge controversy, with members of parliament going as far as to openly condemn the acclaimed film. While “Inshallah a Boy” was already completed before “The Alleys” began to dominate the national conversation, Al-Rasheed was keenly aware that his own film may generate fierce debate. That was exactly the point.  

“Jordan has a young film industry, and people are still not used to seeing themselves in a mirror — especially if that mirror image is an ugly one. It’s a sensitive audience. There is still no clear understanding that film does not exist to promote, or to make things look beautiful. Cinema is storytelling — it’s expression and point of view. But even if we, as artists, depict a bitter reality, that does not mean we don’t love our country. It just means we want to have an open discussion and ask questions without judgment. I’m not here to provide solutions,” Al-Rasheed states.  




For Al-Rasheed, “Inshallah a Boy” is also a thank you of sorts to the many women who helped make him the man he is today. (Supplied)

“I don’t want to change anything. I don’t believe that an artist even has the power to do so. But we do have the power to start a conversation. If I had the intention to change anything, I’d be a teacher. Cinema can certainly open eyes, but we can’t give it too much credit. If art could change things by itself, we’d be living in a much better world than we are. But we’re not, so it can’t,” he adds with a laugh.  

Even if art doesn’t have the power to rewire society on its own, it can still be a powerful tool. For Al-Rasheed, “Inshallah a Boy” is also a thank you of sorts to the many women who helped make him the man he is today — who shaped his perspective and yet have rarely had their own perspectives represented on screen, especially in the region. 

“I was raised in a family full of women, and I’ve been listening to their stories since I was a little kid. Most of these stories do not reflect well on the male figures in their lives, if I’m being honest. And their stories stayed in my mind, as did the injustices they experienced. I felt I wanted to tell those stories because I felt so connected to them — I can’t tell a story if I don’t have a deep link to it —so there was no choice for me but to make this film,” he says. 




Amjad Al-Rasheed took the stage to accept the Rail d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Supplied)

In executing that vision, the only thing that concerned Al-Rasheed was authenticity, because there was no point in telling a story that he felt was so true unless it was true at every level of its depiction. That meant recruiting his two female co-writers — Rula Nasser and Delphine Agut — to be sure that the film was centered on Arab female voices and was thus realistic beyond just his personal perception of those stories. In casting, he focused more on the person auditioning than the way they performed, looking for actresses who matched the characters even unintentionally.  

“I just sat there in the auditions and talked to them about life, society, and the film — arguing with them about the issues at hand. I wanted to understand them as people, and to study their body language — because I could see in the way they moved if they fit the characters,” says Al-Rasheed. 

Now that the film has proven to be a hit across the world, Al-Rasheed is both proud and a little melancholy. As excited as he is to finally generate the conversations he once envisioned, it’s also been hard to say goodbye to the process of making the film, even as he looks forward to the next projects he has in the works as he approaches the next level of success.  

“It’s a mixed feeling. The film is out there, and that means it’s not for me anymore. I can’t control it. It has its own life. It’s for the people. My job is done,” he says. “But that’s part of what I love about what we do. That’s the beauty of cinema.”  

THE BREAKDOWN: Liane Al-Ghusain discusses her conceptual work ‘Womb Amulets’  

THE BREAKDOWN: Liane Al-Ghusain discusses her conceptual work ‘Womb Amulets’  
Rawaa Talass
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The Kuwait-based artist discusses her conceptual work that forms part of a group show in NIKA Project Space, Dubai, until Jan. 13, 2024.  

Womb Amulets. (Supplied)

I’m fully Palestinian. All my grandparents moved to Kuwait to do nation-building efforts there. I was born in 1987, the year of the First Intifada, and I remember the Second Intifada. I was 13 and I became a woman and a Palestinian at the same time. At that point, the injustice really started coming home to me. Over time, my grandparents entrusted me with more of their memories. My connections to my grandmothers have so much to do with my understanding of Palestine. I was very conscious of their trauma.  

“Womb Amulets” started mostly through experimentation with material. I grew up watching my paternal grandmother cross-stitch and my stitching practice was what brought me back to school to do my MFA. I was curious about how I could stitch into clay and turn it into a kind of amorphous fabric, a stand-in for earth. It became a metaphor for stitching together selfhood, identity, and my place on this planet. I wanted to make an imperfect sphere and stitch it together. The first sphere I made did feel like the womb. It came out pink from the oven, although the clay itself is brown. It was a surprise. 

Each ‘womb’ can fit in your palm. Your fist is supposed to be the size of your heart, so I saw a kind of poetry to that. Most of the works are about two fists together – so they are two sides of my heart. I made the first one to mourn the death of photographer Tarek Al-Ghoussein (in 2022), who was a relative. The ‘wombs’ serve as a boundary between life and death for me. My mentor walked into my studio and said, “This is special. Make more of it.” I went into an assembly-line mentality. 

I wanted to make a thread that melded with the clay so the whole thing felt very organic. Once I started to serialize my artwork, I thought that I could bring attention to the number of prisoners, including children, who are illegally imprisoned. I put their names inside the amulets. 

I wanted them to look vulnerable — it’s a little scary for your organs to be out on display. I put cushions underneath them so that there’s an element of care, and bound them together so that there are instances of universal solidarity, binding us all.  

‘Three’ director Nayla Al-Khaja on why she is forging ahead with horror films

Nayla Al-Khaja on why she is forging ahead with horror films
Saffiya Ansari
  The psychological horror stars 'Oppenheimer' and 'Game of Thrones' actor Jefferson Hall and newcomer Saud Alzarooni
  Nayla Al-Khaja is heading to Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival to thrill audiences with 'Three'
JEDDAH: Widely recognized as the UAE’s first independent female filmmaker, Nayla Al-Khaja is heading to Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival to thrill audiences with her latest psychological horror movie “Three,” which is also her debut feature-length film.

“Three” follows a young boy who is believed to be possessed. Ahmed (Saud Alzarooni) is being bullied at school and starts behaving strangely, leading his mother Maryam to believe he must be cursed. She takes him to a traditional healer, after which his condition worsens. A British doctor (Jefferson Hall) is initially skeptical but soon immerses himself in the boy’s culture in a bid to save the child's life.

The director’s previous work includes short films “The Neighbor,” “Malal,” “Animal,” and “The Shadow,” and she spoke to Arab News about why this was the right time for her first feature, which boasts a running time of 94 minutes and features a mix of English and Arabic on screen.

“All my life, all I wanted to do is do a feature film, but there was never a story where I felt passionate enough to take that first step,” she said, adding the major hurdles she faced initially were not creative, but financial.

“We live in the UAE. We don’t really have a very robust local film (industry). Where do you begin? How do you raise money? How do you find the right producer? How do you package the film so it has a chance to succeed? The deals, sales agents, pre-sales, all that stuff that no one ever teaches you.”

Widely recognized as the UAE’s first independent female filmmaker, Nayla Al-Khaja is heading to Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival. (Supplied)

Just before the pandemic, Al-Khaja pulled the plug on her own company, giving her the space and time to create content.

“This huge weight was off my chest. I was starting to write … and at that point, I had already shot the concept film of ‘Three,’ which is called ‘The Shadow,’ which is running on Netflix right now,” she said.

“I already had a concept film, which obviously made it a little bit easier to raise funds. So once that happened, COVID-19 hit, the world took a massive pause. It was a catastrophe for many people. But as a new mom, it was the perfect timing. So, I took that time to flesh out my feature film.”

Overcoming obstacles seems to be a pastime for Al-Khaja, who wears many hats, from director to producer to fundraiser.

“I’m an all-rounder. I’m actually very good at raising funds,” she said, before detailing how she managed to “slash the budget by half without slashing the value of the film and the quality … by simply changing a few things.”

Nayla Al-Khaja on the set of 'Three.' (Supplied)

She added: “The first thing was going from 123 pages to 98 pages and then changing countries altogether. Taking a leap of faith and shooting in Bangkok — that slashed our budget.”

Considering the blood, sweat and tears that went into her first feature film, it is telling that Al-Khaja opted for a spine-tingling thriller.

“Pure entertainment,” she laughed, when asked why she chose the horror genre.

“I think it’s really new in the sense that we don’t have a big body of horror work. I think Arab comedy is very popular, and … drama, but not horror. And yes, definitely I would like to pioneer this.

“With horror, you don’t need a cast. You don't need … these famous people. You can do it very low budget. So, the chances of actually a horror (film) making its money back is quite high.

“And I think there will come (a time when) a horror (film) will break the glass ceiling,” she said, adding that historically film distributors may not have had faith that “foreign language horror would travel like English films do.”

Jefferson Hall in 'Three.' (Supplied)

She said: “I think that the whole shift of streamers coming on board buying foreign language (films) is probably changing the face of how one perceives a foreign film, whatever the genre may be.

“It’s such an important part of Arab culture — like the jinns and black magic.

“We’ve always had exorcism in Christianity and other different religions, but never in my own. We didn’t want to label it as exorcism in Islam. But if you speak to any sales agent outside the UAE and you say ‘exorcism in Islam,’ they all raise their eyebrows. That shows you that it’s an area that’s never been really tapped into internationally.”

Al-Khaja heaped praise on teenage newcomer Alzarooni.

She said: “He’s eager, he is prepared, agile, sensitive, just beautiful … I mean, he was 13 when we were rolling and … this is not an easy role.

“When we’re doing the exorcism scenes, there were no special effects, it was just his face. The way he shifts from one look to the other look, it was quite impressive.”

Newcomer Saud Alzarooni stars in 'Three.' (Supplied)

The power in this film, however, is the star of “Game of Thrones,” Jefferson Hall.

Al-Khaja said: “I was intimidated because he’s very seasoned. Christopher Nolan directed him in ‘Oppenheimer.’

“He fits the role so beautifully. The camera loves his close-ups.”

Al-Khaja is now working on her next feature film “Baab,” for which Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman is creating the score.

Meanwhile, audiences in Jeddah can look forward to a psychological horror with heart in “Three.”

Stars descend on Jeddah for the Red Sea International Film Festival

Stars descend on Jeddah for the Red Sea International Film Festival
Nada Hameed
Afshan Aziz
  Glittering event kicked off with gala screening of Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri's "HWJN"
Nada Hameed Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Hollywood, Bollywood and Arab stars descended on Jeddah for the opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday night.

From Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio and Saudi singer Aseel Omran to US actress Michelle Williams, Lebanese songstress Maya Diab, German actress Diane Kruger and US actors Johnny Depp and Will Smith — among many more — it was an affair to remember.

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim spoke to Arab News on the red carpet, saying: “The festival marks a turning point for every ambitious Saudi filmmaker, providing excellent support for young talents to showcase their work at international festivals.”

Meanwhile, Saudi director Hakeem Jomah said: “I am super excited to be here especially at this edition … because this one has the most Saudi films of any other edition.”

The glittering event kicked off with a gala screening of Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s “HWJN,” which is based on a YA novel by Saudi writer Ibraheem Abbas. Set in modern-day Jeddah, “HWJN” follows the story of a kind-hearted jinn — an invisible entity in Islamic tradition — as he discovers the truth about his royal lineage.

 

Meanwhile, Kruger, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan received career honors at the festival this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Singh graced the red carpet before an “In Conversation” talk by the actor. Dressed in a stylish beige jacket and white pants, he discussed his journey to stardom and his commitment to becoming a versatile actor.

“From action to romance, comedy to drama, I’ve always aimed to test and expand my abilities in these various genres. Showcasing this versatility in my repertoire is a conscious endeavor,” he said on stage.

This year’s celebrity-studded festival jury is presided over by director Baz Luhrmann, joined by Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”); Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”); Egyptian actor Amina Khalil (“Grand Hotel”) and Spain’s Paz Vega (“Sex and Lucía,” “The OA”). 

The Red Sea International Film Festival runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9 and boasts 11 categories of films: Special Screenings; Red Sea: Competition; Red Sea: Shorts Competition; Festival Favorites; Arab Spectacular; International Spectacular; New Saudi/ New Cinema: Shorts; Red Sea: New Vision; Red Sea: Families and Children; Red Sea: Series and Red Sea: Treasures.  

The theme of year’s festival is “Your Story, Your Festival.”

‘Dubai Bling’ releases trailer for season 2

'Dubai Bling' releases trailer for season 2
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix this week dropped the trailer for the second season of the reality show “Dubai Bling,” due for release on Dec. 13.

The returning cast will include Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Lojain Omran, Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al-Samadi, Loujain Adada, Safa Siddiqui, and DJ Bliss.

US Iraqi beauty mogul Mona Kattan has joined the new season.

Kattan shared the trailer with her 3 million Instagram followers and in a caption to her post, she said: “Season two of ‘Dubai Bling’ is almost here. Can you spot anyone new?”

The trailer shows scenes shot at AlUla.

According to Netflix, the first season was the platform’s third most-watched non-English TV show on the week of its release.

The program has been praised by critics for its ability to attract a multicultural audience due to its diverse cast, as well as merging English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence.

Ludovico Einaudi, James Blunt, Swiss Orchestra to perform at Saudi Arabia’s AlUla 

Ludovico Einaudi, James Blunt, Swiss Orchestra to perform at Saudi Arabia's AlUla 
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: The “Hegra Candlelit Classics” concert series — headed by renowned pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, the world-famous Swiss Orchestra, and award-winning singer-songwriter James Blunt — is returning to AlUla in January.

The cherished candlelight concerts will take place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, coinciding with the Winter at Tantora festival. 

The concert will feature a repertoire of live classical music performed by Einaudi on Jan. 18 alongside a talented mix of Saudi musicians.

Einaudi’s breakthrough came with “Le Onde” (1996), followed by a series of influential albums blending classical and minimalist elements.

His ambitious project “Seven Days Walking” and recent solo piano album “Underwater” showcase his evolving artistry, earning him the prestigious Opus Klassik award in 2022. 

Blunt, renowned for hit singles such as “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover,” will perform at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall on Feb. 9. 

The British musician’s 2004 debut album “Back to Bedlam” was the UK’s best-selling album of the 2000s, and set the scene for his popularity ever since. 

The Swiss Orchestra will headline on Jan. 19 during Winter at Tantora. The orchestra has dazzled global audiences with renditions of famous Swiss composers and legendary figures including Beethoven and Mozart.

