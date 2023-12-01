You are here

COP28
COP28

Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28

Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28
UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaking at COP28. AP.
Updated 01 December 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 
Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28

Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28
Updated 01 December 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 
DUBAI: Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure with policy changes and effective actions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has asserted.

Addressing the world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai he highlighted the Earth’s challenging times, marked by unprecedented emissions, wildfires, and droughts, culminating in 2023 being the hottest year in recorded human history.

He urged immediate action to achieve the Paris Agreement goals, including limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, emphasizing the necessity of global cooperation, leadership, and political will. 

“Polar ice and glaciers are vanishing before our eyes, causing havoc the world over: from landslides and floods to rising seas. But this is just one symptom of the sickness bringing our climate to its knees. A sickness only you, global leaders, can cure,” said Guterres.  

“We are miles from the goals of the Paris Agreement — and minutes to midnight for the 1.5-degree limit. But it is not too late. You can prevent planetary crash and burn. We have the technologies to avoid the worst of climate chaos — if we act now,” he added.  

The secretary-general asserted that climate goals could be materialized only if humans stop burning of fossil fuels immediately.  

“The science is clear. The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate. Phase out — with a clear timeframe aligned with 1.5 degrees,” said Guterres. 

He added that governments and fossil fuel companies have many things to do to combat the negative impacts of climate change.  

“I have a message for fossil fuel company leaders. Your old road is rapidly aging. Do not double down on an obsolete business model. Lead the transition to renewables,” added Guterres.  

He continued: “I urge governments to help industry make the right choice by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits.” 

Guterres highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries, emphasizing the insufficient support from developed nations.  

“Climate justice is long overdue. Developing countries are being devastated by disasters they did not cause. Extortionate borrowing costs are blocking their climate action plans. And support is far too little, far too late,” he said.  

The UN chief stressed that the Global Stocktake must commit to a surge in finance, including for adaptation and loss and damage. “Developed countries must show how they will double adaptation finance to $40 billion a year by 2025 as promised and clarify how they deliver on the $100 billion — as promised.” 

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, said that this year’s COP28 is crucial as the world grapples with numerous challenges, notably the severe impacts of climate change.  

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable future, emphasizing the country’s target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The UAE has an established record in climate action. When we committed to host COP28, we pledged to bring the world together to unite, work and deliver. We are finding practical ways to accelerate the world’s transition to low-emission economy,” said Al-Nahyan.  

During his speech, Al-Nahyan also announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund by the UAE for global climate solutions.  

“The lack of readily available and affordable climate finance has long been one of the biggest obstacles to advancing climate action globally. Therefore, I am pleased to announce the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions.”  

He said this fund is specifically designed to “bridge the climate finance gap,” ensuring availability, accessibility, and affordability at scale.   

Speaking at the same event, Charles III, King of the UK, said that the world is seeing “alarming tipping points which is being reached.” 

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point toward genuine transformational action,” said the King.

Business & Economy
Japan's Saudi crude oil imports slightly up for October

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Japan’s Saudi crude oil imports slightly up for October

Japan’s Saudi crude oil imports slightly up for October
  • The amount was slightly up on September figures of around 29 million barrels
  • Tokyo’s ban on importing oil from Iran and Russia continued in October
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil for October reached 30.37 million barrels (42.4 percent of its total), according to Japanese government data.
The amount was slightly up on September figures of around 29 million barrels (37.1 percent).
During October, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy said approximately 92 percent (65.95 million barrels) of the country’s total oil imports came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.
Tokyo’s ban on importing oil from Iran and Russia continued in October with the remainder of its requirement coming from the US (3.5 percent), Central and South America (2.2 percent), Southeast Asia (1.3 percent), Oceania (1 percent), and Indonesia (0.2 percent).
The figures represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks, and warehouses in Japanese ports during September. Japan uses oil to generate around one-third of its energy needs.

Business & Economy
Japan on track to meet emissions targets, Kishida tells COP28

Japan on track to meet emissions targets, Kishida tells COP28
Updated 29 min 57 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Japan on track to meet emissions targets, Kishida tells COP28

Japan on track to meet emissions targets, Kishida tells COP28
  • But world must do more to achieve climate change goals
  • ‘Each country will aim to achieve net zero according to its circumstances,’ PM says
Updated 29 min 57 sec ago
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said more action was needed if the world was to achieve its climate change goal of keeping temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.
Speaking at the COP28 climate summit in the UAE, Kishida said Japan was on track to reach its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent by 2030, compared with 2013 levels, and would continue to work toward its goal of net zero by 2050.
The country had already reduced its greenhouse gases by about 20 percent, he said.
As confirmed at the G7 Hiroshima Summit for economic growth and energy, and based on the GX (green transformation) Promotion Act, Japan has adopted a growth-oriented carbon policy.
Kishida said that Japan would next year become the first country in the world to adopt internationally certified transition bonds. At the same time, it would accelerate efforts to realize its green transformation and contribute to global decarbonization.
Under the framework of the Asian Zero Emission Community, Japan was committed to making renewable energy its main power source, he said.
Japan is currently the world’s third-largest producer of solar power and continues to diversify its clean energy supply chain.
“Each country will aim to achieve net zero according to its circumstances,” Kishida said.
“Coal-fired power plants that have not taken measures to reduce emissions should be addressed along the way. Japan has developed reduction measures for domestic coal without emission.”
He said Japan would end the construction of thermal power plants and was committed to providing $70 billion of public and private sector funding.
The country would also increase lending to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to the tune of $9 billion and additional contributions would be made to the African Development Bank, he said.
Separately, Kishida and Israeli President Isaac Herzog took part in a summit on the sidelines of COP28.
Kishida said he welcomed the agreement with Hamas to release hostages and allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and asked for Israel’s cooperation to help make that happen.
He also stressed the importance of acting in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions, and said Japan supported the two-state solution to allow Israel and Palestine to peacefully coexist.
Hertzog expressed his appreciation for Japan’s condemnation of terrorism and explained Israel’s position regarding the Gaza Strip, including its military actions there.

Business & Economy
Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 

Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 
Updated 01 December 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 

Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 
Updated 01 December 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

DUBAI: Global leaders have stressed the need to actively identify climate challenge priorities and establishing goals on the second day of COP28 in Dubai.  

During the High-Level Segment National Statements, France’s President Emmanuel Macron underscored the urgency of phasing out fossil fuels as the world’s top priority.  

“Emerging countries must phase out carbon, which is our biggest fight. If there’s a top priority, it’s for emerging countries to phase out carbon,” he stated.  

Macron also emphasized the need to reduce oil usage and emissions in significant sectors like maritime and aviation.  

“France has developed a strategy to phase out fossil fuels and reduce emissions. Europe is fully committed to this strategy. By 2035, a high percentage of cars produced in France and Europe will operate without oil. We are also building a housing strategy to massively reduce maritime and air emissions,” Macron explained.  

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed his country’s modest contribution to global climate challenges and its firm strategy for supporting the global cause.  

“Our historical responsibility for global greenhouse emissions is less than 1 percent, yet we’re taking significant steps on our own,” Erdogan noted.  

“We aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2053 and have doubled our emission reduction target for 2030. We expect to have mitigated 66.6 million tons of equivalent carbon dioxide by the end of this year,” he added.  

“The share of renewables in our power generation capacity has increased to 55 percent. With this rate, Turkiye ranks fifth in Europe and twelfth in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity,” Erdogan stated.  

Santiago Palacios, president of Paraguay, highlighted his country’s success in climate change, noting that they now generate 100 percent clean energy.  

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed his country’s commitment to the global climate agenda, especially in the supply chain sector.  

“As a major exporter of uranium, providing 43 percent of the global supply, Kazakhstan plays a crucial role in carbon-free electricity generation worldwide,” Tokayev said.  

“As the world moves towards decarbonization, critical minerals including rare earth metals will become indispensable. Kazakhstan is poised to become a significant supplier of these transition minerals,” he concluded. 

Turkiye's Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026

Turkiye’s Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP
Turkiye’s Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026

Turkiye’s Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026
  • “We have announced our candidacy to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in 2026,” Erdogan said
  • “We intend to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 69 percent by 2053”
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip offered Friday to host the United Nations COP31 climate conference in 2026.
Erdogan’s announcement at this year’s gathering in Dubai puts Turkiye in the race against Australia, which announced its candidacy earlier this year.
“We have announced our candidacy to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in 2026,” Erdogan said.
“I am certain that you, esteemed friends, will provide the essential support in this regard.”
Turkiye in 2021 became the last country among the Group of 20 major economies to ratify the Paris Climate Accords, committing itself to meet the net-zero emissions target by 2053.
The importance of environmental issues soared in Turkiye in the wake of deadly wildfires in 2021 that ravaged large parts of the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
“In pursuit of the net-zero emission target, our decarbonization roadmaps for the steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizer industries have been finalized,” Erdogan said.
“We intend to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 69 percent by 2053.”
Reeling from a massive earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in February, Turkiye withdrew from hosting a key UN biodiversity meeting in 2024 in order to focus its resources on reconstruction efforts.

Business & Economy
​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28

​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28
Updated 01 December 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari  
​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28

​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28
Updated 01 December 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari  

DUBAI: In discussions about the impact of global warming, it is crucial to consider the financial capabilities and burdens – especially for vulnerable nations in recovery, a top UN official has emphasized.  

During a panel conversation on day two of the UN’s climate change conference in Dubai, the organization’s Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori highlighted the importance of this aspect. 

The panel also featured Yoshihiro Kawai, chairman of the South East Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility; Ana Gonzales Pelaez, a fellow of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; and David Howden, CEO of Howden Group. 

Mizutori shared insights on securing the financial future of climate-vulnerable nations, drawing from personal observations during visits to these countries.  

She emphasized that the focus should shift from what they have lost to what resources they possess for development. 

“It is not about how and what they lost but when you look at it, it is about what do they have in order to develop,” said Mizutori. 

Countries like Tonga, a collection of small islands in the Pacific Ocean, are, in Mizutori’s eyes, still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, they are facing environmental problems, such as floods, that hinder their financial growth and overall social development. 

The UN assistant secretary-general believes that the insurance industry plays a significant role in securing the financial future of vulnerable countries in the face of climate change. According to her, fundraisers need to first agree on how to address it adequately and design a plan that suits the given circumstances. 

She added: “The insurance industry has been the active cord of protection for vulnerable countries.” 

Furthermore, Howden shared his perspective on the subject during the panel, stating: “It is not just about providing finance for disasters or post-disaster situations but also ensuring certainty around investment.” 

He believes that funding vulnerable nations without the guarantee of maintaining sustainable investments may not be the best approach. Thus, having an insurance financial plan for each country becomes a necessity to facilitate recovery once a disaster strikes. 

