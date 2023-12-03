What We Are Reading Today: Code Work

What We Are Reading Today: Tales Things Tell

Authors: Finbarr Barry Flood & Beate Fricke

“Tales Things Tell” offers new perspectives on histories of connectivity between Africa, Asia, and Europe in the period before the Mongol conquests of the 13th century.

Reflected in objects and materials whose circulation and reception defined aesthetic, economic, and technological networks that existed outside established political and sectarian boundaries, many of these histories are not documented in the written sources on which historians usually rely.

“Tales Things Tell” charts bold new directions in art history, making a compelling case for the archival value of mobile artifacts and images in reconstructing the past.

In this illustrated book, Finbarr Barry Flood and Beate Fricke present six illuminating case studies from the 6th to the 13th centuries to show how portable objects mediated the mobility of concepts, iconographies, and techniques.

The case studies range from metalwork to stone reliefs, manuscript paintings, and objects using natural materials such as coconut and rock crystal.