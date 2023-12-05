Iranian president to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia on Thursday for talks with Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said, as the two countries strengthen economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions.
“I can confirm. There will be Russian-Iranian negotiations on December 7,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when asked about media reports of Raisi’s impending visit.
Putin visited Iran in July last year and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to Tehran in October for talks with regional counterparts.
Western countries have accused Tehran of supporting Russia’s offensive in Ukraine by providing it with large quantities of drones and other weaponry.
Iran’s official news agency Irna said Raisi would be traveling to Moscow following an invitation from Putin.
“Bilateral issues, including economic interactions, as well as discussions about regional and international issues, especially the situation in Gaza, will be high on the agenda of the one-day trip,” it reported.
UK Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Rwanda to try to unblock controversial asylum plan
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
AP
KIGALI: British Home Secretary James Cleverly flew to Rwanda on Tuesday in a bid to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to the East African country that has been blocked by UK courts.
The UK government said Cleverly will meet his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, to sign a new treaty and discuss next steps for the troubled “migration and economic development partnership.”
“Rwanda cares deeply about the rights of refugees, and I look forward to meeting with counterparts to sign this agreement and further discuss how we work together to tackle the global challenge of illegal migration,” Cleverly said.
The Rwanda plan is central to the Conservative government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers arriving on small boats across the English Channel.
Britain and Rwanda struck a deal in April 2022 for some migrants who cross the Channel to be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed and, if successful, they would stay. The UK government argues that the deportations will discourage others from making the risky sea crossing and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.
Critics say it is both unethical and unworkable to send migrants to a country 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away, with no chance of ever settling in the UK
Britain has already paid Rwanda at least 140 million pounds ($177 million) under the agreement, but no one has yet been sent there amid legal challenges.
Last month the UK Supreme Court ruled the plan was illegal because Rwanda is not a safe country for refugees. Britain’s top court said asylum-seekers faced “a real risk of ill-treatment” and could be returned by Rwanda to the home countries they had fled.
For years, human rights groups have accused Rwanda’s government of cracking down on perceived dissent and keeping tight control on many aspects of life, from jailing critics to keeping homeless people off the streets of Kigali. The government denies it.
The UK government responded by saying it would strike a new treaty with Rwanda to address the court’s concerns — including a block on Rwanda sending migrants home — and then pass a law declaring Rwanda a safe destination.
Buildings evacuated as earthquake felt in Philippine capital
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
People evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, according to the state seismology agency and images shared by media on social media.
The Philippines’ seismology agency said on X social media platform that it did not expect damage, but warned of aftershocks. It recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, with a depth of 79 kilometers.
Toxic air divides Delhi between poverty and privilege
Delhi is considered one of the world’s worst capitals due to deadly smog that cloaks the city of 30 million people
Authorities in Delhi asked people last month to work from home, limit time spent outside to protect themselves
Updated 05 December 2023
AFP
New Delhi: Environmental change hits the poorest the hardest, experts say, and in India’s toxic smog-filled capital that includes the air people breathe.
In Old Delhi, the ancient heart of the capital, 39-year-old Rizwan pedals a rickshaw tricycle, transporting passengers and heavy goods through crowded streets often too narrow for cars, earning about seven dollars on a good day.
There is no escape from Delhi’s deadly smog that cloaks the city in a misty winter grey and chokes the lungs of its 30 million residents, making it one of the world’s worst capitals for air quality.
“My eyes burn... I am aware of the health risks but what else can I do?” said Rizwan, who uses only one name, panting hard to maneuver through traffic-clogged streets.
Levels of fine particulate matter — cancer-causing microparticles known as PM2.5 pollutants that enter the bloodstream through the lungs — often hit more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s danger limits.
Authorities in Delhi asked people last month to work from home and limit time spent outside to protect themselves from the poisonous air.
But Rizwan said his choice was to work or starve.
“I’ve left my village to come here, I have to work hard, it is a necessity,” he said.
“I am not educated enough to work in an office or do some other job. Either I can pedal a rickshaw or pull a cart.”
Adjoining Old Delhi is the modern city created when building expanded exponentially early last century.
New Delhi’s affluent Gulmohar Park neighborhood lies just 10 kilometers (six miles) south of the old city walls but it could be a different world given how people there live and cope with the smog.
With an air purifier machine buzzing reassuringly in the background, successful 31-year-old cinematographer Madhav Mathur starts his day by checking pollution levels on a WhatsApp group made by residents.
Mathur, a keen long-distance runner born and brought up in Delhi, said he can no longer exercise outside during winter when pollution is at its worst.
“I have stopped running outside because of the pollution,” he said, noting a stark change since he was a boy. “I realized it is harming me more than it is benefitting me.”
Mathur lives with his parents and usually works from home. When he does have to venture outside for prolonged periods, such as filming for work, he wears a tight-fitting mask.
It mitigates the worst health risks but Mathur’s key challenge is that colors on camera lose their vibrancy because of the “thick layer of soot.”
Experts say that those suffering the worst from air pollution are not only those least responsible for it, they are also the least able to cope.
“There is a contrast in the air pollution impact across diverse socio-economic ranges,” said Sagnik Dey, professor at the Center for Atmospheric Sciences at Delhi’s Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
“Poor people cannot afford those personal mitigation measures. They cannot afford masks, a purifier is completely out of reach.”
For rickshaw driver Rizwan, wearing a mask tight enough to keep pollution out makes the hard work of pedalling too tough.
Prolonged exposure can trigger strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases, according to the WHO.
The average city resident could die nearly 12 years earlier due to air pollution, a report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute said in August.
Mathur said he was all too aware of his privilege in being able to afford to escape the smog and “sympathizes” with those who can’t afford better air.
“I am aware that someone whose economic life is synonymous with being outside, they cannot afford to be indoors, their economic life is going to come to a halt,” he said
“I cannot relinquish it... but I think about it, definitely.”
Smog in Delhi is caused by a melange of factory and vehicle emissions, exacerbated by seasonal agricultural fires clearing harvest stubble for tilling.
While authorities deploy short-term efforts such as smog guns and sprinklers to dampen down the air, there is little real pressure to tackle the root causes.
Delhi’s residents who can’t afford to take personal measures to reduce the impact of pollution see it as just one more problem weighing them down.
The IIT’s Dey said the only way was for year-round action to ensure all can breathe air that does not harm them.
“Those who can afford a purifier are using it but, ultimately, if we have to really think about the entire population, we must cut down emissions,” Dey said.
“That is the only way to protect everyone’s health.”
Prince Harry challenges UK government’s decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to US
Duke of Sussex wants protection when he visits home, claims it is partly because an aggressive press jeopardizes his safety and that of his family
Updated 05 December 2023
AP
LONDON: Prince Harry is challenging on Tuesday the British government’s decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States.
The Duke of Sussex said he wants protection when he visits home and claimed it’s partly because an aggressive press jeopardizes his safety and that of his family.
The three-day hearing scheduled to begin in London’s High Court is the latest in a string of Harry’s legal cases that have kept London judges busy as he takes on the UK government and the British tabloid media. It was not clear if he would attend Tuesday’s hearing.
Harry failed to persuade a different judge earlier this year that he should be able to privately pay for London’s police force to guard him when he comes to town. A judge denied that offer after a government lawyer argued that officers shouldn’t be used as “private bodyguards for the wealthy.”
Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, said he did not feel safe bringing his wife, former actor Meghan Markle, and their two young children back to Britain and was concerned about his own safety after being chased by paparazzi following a London charity event.
Harry’s animosity toward the press dates back to the death of his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car wreck as her driver tried to outrun aggressive photographers in Paris. Harry, whose wife is mixed-raced, cited what he said were racist attitudes and unbearable intrusions of the British media in his decision to leave the United Kingdom.
The 39-year-old prince is challenging the decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures to provide his security on a “case by case” basis after moving in 2020 to Canada and then California, where he and his family now reside.
He said the committee unfairly nixed his security request without hearing from him personally and did not disclose the makeup of the panel, which he later learned included royal family staff. He said Edward Young, the assistant private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, should not have been on the committee because of “significant tensions” between the two men.
The Home Office has argued that any tensions between Harry and the royal household staff was irrelevant and that the committee was entitled to its decision because he had relinquished his role as a working member of the family.
The case is one of five that Harry has pending in the High Court.
The four other lawsuits involve Britain’s best-known tabloids, including a case that alleges the publisher of the Daily Mail libeled him when it ran a story suggesting he had tried to hide his efforts to continue receiving government-funded security. A ruling is expected in that case Friday.
Three other lawsuits allege that journalists at the Mail, the Daily Mirror, and The Sun used unlawful means, such as deception, phone hacking or hiring private investigators to dig up dirt about him.
Indonesian rescuers race to find 10 missing after eruption
Volcano still erupting on Tuesday morning, hampering the rescue efforts of more than 200 personnel
Updated 05 December 2023
AFP
AGAM, Indonesia: Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers were racing Tuesday to find 10 hikers who went missing after a volcano eruption that killed 13 people.
Thirteen dead hikers were found Monday near the crater of Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra, with rescue officials announcing 11 deaths the same day and two more on Tuesday.
Others were found alive and carried down the mountain in arduous rescue efforts hampered by further eruptions and bad weather.
The volcano spewed an ash tower 3,000 meters — taller than the volcano itself — into the sky on Sunday.
“The total number of people who have died is currently 13 people. The 10 missing hikers are still being searched,” Abdul Malik, head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency said, adding the bodies of the two additional dead hikers were found late Monday.
Five of the dead had been brought down the mountain for identification while eight bodies had been found and were being brought down in bodybags, he said.
Images shared by national search and rescue agency Basarnas showed a rescue team of six in orange jackets and hard hats carrying a body down the side of the volcano.
The volcano was still erupting on Tuesday morning, according to officials, hampering the rescue efforts of more than 200 personnel.
Rescuers were attempting manual evacuations, walking to the top of the volcano and evacuating the victims on stretchers because of ongoing eruptions and poor visibility, said Hendri, a local rescue official who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Ahmad Rifandi, head of Marapi’s monitoring post, said Tuesday it had observed five eruptions from midnight to 8 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).
“Marapi is still very much active. We can’t see the height of the column because it’s covered by the cloud,” he said.
Volcanic ash was still falling around an information post at the base of the mountain where Marapi was not visible, according to an AFP journalist.
The head of Indonesia’s volcanology agency, Hendra Gunawan, said Marapi has been at the second level of a four-tier alert system since 2011, and a three-kilometer exclusion zone had been imposed around its crater.
He appeared to blame hikers on Monday for going too close to the crater, saying the agency recommended no human activities in that zone, and emphasized that “severe impacts” were reported for victims within one to 1.5 kilometers from the crater.
Officials said the hikers had registered through an online booking system, but others may have been on illegal mountain routes.
Relatives were still waiting for updates at the information center at the base of the mountain.
“I will stay here until I hear some news,” said Dasman, father of missing hiker Zakir Habibi, who made a two-hour drive from Padang city to the base of the mountain in hope of good news.
“I still hope my son survives,” he said on Monday.
A total of 75 hikers were listed by officials as hiking on the mountain since Saturday, with some of the 49 initially accounted for suffering burns and fractures.
The search will carry on for seven days, rescue officials said.
Those killed were severely burned and forensic workers were preparing to identify the dead by dental and fingerprint records, or based on marks on their bodies, said Eka Purnamasari, an official from the West Sumatra police medical unit.
Locals described the carnage when the volcano burst to life on Sunday.
“The villagers were shocked because of the thundering noise, then there was a jolt and also a boom. The villagers were very traumatized by the eruption,” said Adrizal, head of local village Nagari Lasi.
Mount Marapi, which means “Mountain of Fire,” is the most active volcano on Sumatra island.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.
The archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.