You are here

  • Home
  • Israel approves ‘minimal’ fuel increase to Gaza: PM office
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel approves ‘minimal’ fuel increase to Gaza: PM office

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at a hospital in Rafah, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP)
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at a hospital in Rafah, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdeuh

Updated 07 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel approves ‘minimal’ fuel increase to Gaza: PM office

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at a hospital in Rafah, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP
  • For the first time since becoming UN chief in 2017, Guterres invoked Article 99 of the Charter, which allows him to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace
  • Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hit back, saying Guterres’ mandate was a “danger to world peace”
Updated 07 December 2023
AFP
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israel on Wednesday approved a “minimal” increase in fuel supplies to war-torn Gaza to prevent a “humanitarian collapse,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.
The announcement comes as the United Nations warned of a total breakdown of public order in Gaza as fighting intensifies in the south of the Palestinian territory.
A “minimal supplement of fuel — necessary to prevent a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics” had been approved to enter “into the southern Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu’s office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
It said the fuel supply increase was “necessary to avoid a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics in the south of the Gaza Strip,” which is controlled by Hamas.
“The minimal amount will be determined from time to time by the War Cabinet according to the morbidity situation and humanitarian situation in the Strip,” it added.
On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he feared that public order would “completely break down soon” in Gaza.
“Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible,” he said in a letter to the UN Security Council.
For the first time since becoming UN chief in 2017, Guterres invoked Article 99 of the Charter, which allows him to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hit back, saying Guterres’ mandate was a “danger to world peace.”
G7 leaders, including Israel’s key partners, called on Wednesday for “more urgent” action to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Israel’s announcement comes two days after its main ally, the United States, called for more fuel to be allowed into Gaza, with US diplomats referring to “very frank conversations.”
More than 16,200 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments since October, according to Hamas health officials.
Fighting between Israel and Hamas began when Hamas militants launched a deadly cross-border attack on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling
Media
Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling
Yemen’s Houthis say they launched ballistic missiles at Israel
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis say they launched ballistic missiles at Israel

Turkiye’s Erdogan travels to NATO ally Athens in ‘new chapter’ bid

Turkiye’s Erdogan travels to NATO ally Athens in ‘new chapter’ bid
Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Turkiye’s Erdogan travels to NATO ally Athens in ‘new chapter’ bid

Turkiye’s Erdogan travels to NATO ally Athens in ‘new chapter’ bid
  • Fiery Turkish leader expected to discuss trade, regional issues and the perennially thorny issue of migration
Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Athens on Thursday in a keenly watched visit billed as an attempted “new chapter” between the NATO allies and historic rivals after years of tension.
In meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the fiery Turkish leader is expected to discuss trade, regional issues and the perennially thorny issue of migration.
In an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini a day before his five-hour visit on Thursday, Erdogan said he was seeking a “new chapter” in relations on the basis of “win-win” principles.
Ankara has served as a migration bulwark since a 2016 deal with the European Union, which Mitsotakis and fellow EU leaders hope to update.
A retinue of diplomats accompanying Erdogan are also broaching with Greek counterparts the longstanding issue of Greek-Turkish territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea.
Erdogan has questioned century-old treaties that set out Aegean sovereignty, and Turkish and Greek warplanes regularly engage in mock dogfights in disputed airspace.
The discovery of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean has further complicated ties, with Ankara angering Athens in 2019 by signing a controversial maritime zone deal with Libya.
Relations further cratered in the next two years, prompting Mitsotakis to announce a military buildup in naval and air force equipment, and sign defensive agreements with France and the United States.
In 2020, Erdogan was seen in Athens to have encouraged thousands of migrants to attempt to cross the frontier into Greece, causing days of clashes with border guards.
At the time, the move was interpreted as a Turkish attempt to draw EU attention to the millions of asylum seekers in Turkiye.
Erdogan also used increasingly inflammatory rhetoric toward Greece, often in conjunction with his electoral campaigns.
Last year, he accused Greece of “occupying” Aegean islands and threatened: “As we say, we may come suddenly one night.”
But relations have improved since February, when Greece sent rescuers and aid to Turkiye after a massive earthquake killed at least 50,000 people.
Speaking to Kathimerini on Wednesday, the Turkish leader said communication channels with Greece had been “revived” and that he looked forward to signing a declaration of bilateral friendship with Greece on Thursday.
“Kyriakos my friend, we do not threaten you if you do not threaten us,” Erdogan said.
“If differences are addressed through dialogue and common ground is found, this is to the benefit of all,” he added.
Mitsotakis, the conservative prime minister who won a second four-year term in June, has also shown readiness to reduce tension with Ankara.
The two leaders previously met in September in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Erdogan was last in Athens in 2017, when he met Mitsotakis’ leftist predecessor Alexis Tsipras.
Without sidestepping the “major territorial disputes” that have long existed between the NATO allies, Mitsotakis favors settling differences at the International Court of Justice at The Hague.
“It is important that disagreements do not lead to crises,” and that “every opportunity for dialogue — such as the very important (meeting) of December 7 — leads us forward,” Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told state TV ERT this week.
Greek and Turkish ministers will hold a meeting of the high cooperation council, a bilateral body that last convened in 2016.
A diplomatic source speaking on condition of anonymity called it a “positive step” in the rapprochement.
“Dialogue is the only tool in order to develop a road map for the delimitation of waters in the Aegean,” Antonia Zervaki, an assistant professor of international relations at the University of Athens, said.
Greek migration minister Dimitris Kairidis this week said the two countries’ coast guards had been cooperating smoothly on migration in past months.
He did not rule out an agreement with Ankara to station a Turkish officer on the Greek island of Lesbos, and a Greek officer at the western Turkish port of Izmir.
Thursday’s talks are expected to also discuss the Israel-Hamas war, where Erdogan has shown no sign of abandoning his support of Hamas militants.
In contrast, Mitsotakis has made a clear distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people, stating that Israel had suffered a “savage terrorist attack” on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel vowed to destroy Hamas following the deadliest attack in its history and launched a retaliatory military campaign that has killed more than 16,000 people in Gaza, mainly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas authorities.

Topics: Turkiye Greece Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

The tensions in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece are part of an interlinked and long-lasting set of crises deter
Middle-East
Long-running tensions between Turkey and Greece flare up
Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish
Middle-East
Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Israeli forces kill 4 West Bank Palestinians: ministry

Israeli forces kill 4 West Bank Palestinians: ministry
Palestinian children run past a damaged car following a raid by Israeli troops early in the morning, in the Jenin camp in the oc
Updated 07 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli forces kill 4 West Bank Palestinians: ministry

Israeli forces kill 4 West Bank Palestinians: ministry
  • The Palestinian Authority says Israeli fire and settler attacks in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, have killed more than 250 Palestinians during the current conflict
Updated 07 December 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians, two of them teenagers, in the north of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Sixteen-year-old Omar Abu Bakr was killed by “a bullet to the chest fired by soldiers from the occupation (Israel) in Yabad,” the health ministry said in a statement.
Abdul Nasser Mustafa Riyahi, 24, succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, according to the ministry.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces had burst into the camp in the morning and surrounded a house.
“Confrontations broke out during which the soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinians injuring four. One of them later died of his wounds,” it said.
Earlier, the health ministry said Israeli troops had killed two Palestinians elsewhere in the West Bank’s north.
It said Abdul Rahman Imad Khaled Bani Odeh, 16, and Moath Ibrahim Zahran, 23, were killed by Israeli fire in the village of Tamun and the nearby Al-Fara refugee camp.
An AFP correspondent in Tamun saw Israeli soldiers enter the village to make arrests and witnessed clashes breaking out with residents.
Further south, in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, three Palestinians “were wounded by the bullets of the occupation (Israel), one of them seriously,” the ministry said in a separate statement.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Violence in the West Bank has flared since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Authority says Israeli fire and settler attacks in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, have killed more than 250 Palestinians during the current conflict.
Hamas gunmen from Gaza launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israeli officials say.
In response, Israel has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza that have killed more than 16,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run government there.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings
Middle-East
West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’
Middle-East
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’

EP rapporteur on Turkiye visits philanthropist Kavala in prison

EP rapporteur on Turkiye visits philanthropist Kavala in prison
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

EP rapporteur on Turkiye visits philanthropist Kavala in prison

EP rapporteur on Turkiye visits philanthropist Kavala in prison
  • Sanchez called on Turkish authorities to implement the European Court of Human Rights rulings with regard to Kavala and other cases
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: The European Parliament’s Turkiye rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor visited Osman Kavala in prison, the first such visit by a member of the European Parliament with the jailed Turkish philanthropist, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Kavala, 65, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2022, while seven others in the case received 18 years based on claims they organized and financed nationwide protests in 2013.
Sanchez thanked Turkish ministry of justice and foreign affairs on social messaging platform X.
“I hope this openness is a sign of a new period for the EU-Turkiye relations,” he added.
Sanchez called on Turkish authorities to implement the European Court of Human Rights rulings with regard to Kavala and other cases.
The European Commission’s annual report criticized Turkiye for not implementing a ruling of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights that called for the release of Kavala, who was detained in 2017 over attempting to oust the government.
Failure to comply with the Kavala ruling showed it has been “drifting away from the standards of human rights and fundamental freedoms to which it has subscribed as a member of the Council of Europe,” the report said.

 

Topics: Turkiye Nacho Sanchez Amor Osman Kavala

Related

Turkiye’s top appeals court upholds philanthropist Kavala’s life sentence – media
Middle-East
Turkiye’s top appeals court upholds philanthropist Kavala’s life sentence – media
Turkey loses westward outreach after philanthropist Kavala’s jailing
Middle-East
Turkey loses westward outreach after philanthropist Kavala’s jailing

Fighting between Israel and Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population

Fighting between Israel and Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
Updated 07 December 2023
AP
Follow

Fighting between Israel and Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population

Fighting between Israel and Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
  • “Palestinians in Gaza are living in utter, deepening horror,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said at a news conference in Geneva
  • Israel’s campaign has killed more than 16,200 people in Gaza — most of them women and children — and wounded more than 42,000, the territory’s Health Ministry said late Tuesday
Updated 07 December 2023
AP

RAFAH, Gaza Strip: Israeli troops battled Hamas militants Wednesday in the center of the Gaza Strip’s second-largest city, the military said, pressing a ground offensive that has sent tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing to the territory’s southernmost edge and prevented aid groups from delivering food, water and other supplies.
Two months into the war, Israel’s offensive into southern Gaza was bringing to Khan Younis the same fierce urban fighting and intensified bombardment that obliterated much of Gaza City and the north of the territory in past weeks.
But in the south, the areas where Palestinians can seek safety are rapidly shrinking. Ahead of the assault, Israel urged residents to evacuate Khan Younis, the childhood home of two top Hamas leaders. But much of the city’s population remains in place, along with large numbers who were displaced from northern Gaza and are unable to leave or wary of fleeing to the disastrously overcrowded far south.
Cut off from outside aid, people in UN-run shelters in Khan Younis are fighting over food, said Nawraz Abu Libdeh, a shelter resident who has been displaced six times. “The hunger war has started,” he said. “This is the worst of all wars.”
The UN says some 1.87 million people — over 80 percent of the population of 2.3 million — have already fled their homes, many of them displaced multiple times. Almost the entire population is now crowded into southern and central Gaza, dependent on aid. International officials escalated warnings over the worsening humanitarian calamity.
“Palestinians in Gaza are living in utter, deepening horror,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said at a news conference in Geneva. “My humanitarian colleagues have described the situation as apocalyptic.”
Israel’s campaign has killed more than 16,200 people in Gaza — most of them women and children — and wounded more than 42,000, the territory’s Health Ministry said late Tuesday. The agency has said many are also trapped under rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.
Israel has vowed to fight on, saying it can no longer accept Hamas rule or the group’s military presence in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war. Hamas and other militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took captive some 240 men, women and children in that attack.
An estimated 138 hostages remain in Gaza after more than 100 were freed during a cease-fire last week. Their plight and accounts of rape and other atrocities committed during the rampage have deepened Israel’s outrage and further galvanized support for the war.
URBAN WARFARE NORTH AND SOUTH
The refugee camp within Khan Younis was the childhood home of Hamas’ top leader in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, and the group’s military chief, Mohammed Deif, as well as other Hamas leaders — giving it major symbolic importance in Israel’s offensive.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sinwar is “not above ground, he is underground,” but would not elaborate on where Israel believes him to be. ”Our job is to find Sinwar and kill him.”
The military said its special forces at Khan Younis had broken through defense lines of Hamas fighters and were assaulting their positions in the city center. It said warplanes destroyed tunnel shafts and troops seized a Hamas outpost as well as several weapons caches. The Israeli accounts of the battle could not be independently confirmed.
Video released by the military showed commandos and troops moving amid sounds of gunfire down city streets strewn with wreckage and buildings with giant holes punched into them. Some took positions behind an earthen berm, while others inside a home fired out through a window, its flowered curtains fluttering around them.
Hagari said heavy fighting was also continuing in the north, in the Jabaliya refugee camp and the district of Shujaiya.
Hamas posted video it said showed its fighters in Shujaiya moving through narrow alleys and wrecked buildings and opening fire with rocket-propelled grenades on Israel armored vehicles. Several of the vehicles are shown bursting into flames.
Its account could not be independently confirmed. But Hamas’ continuing ability to fight in areas where Israel entered with overwhelming force weeks ago signals that eradicating the group while avoiding further mass casualties and displacement — as Israel’s top ally, the US, has requested — could prove elusive.
Israel accuses Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years, of using civilians as human shields when the militants operate in residential areas and blames that for the high civilian death toll. But Israel has not given detailed accounts of its individual strikes, some of which have leveled entire city blocks.
The military says 88 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. It also says some 5,000 militants have been killed, without saying how it arrived at its count.
PUSHED TO THE EDGE
Tens of thousands of people have fled from Khan Younis and other areas to Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, the UN said. Rafah, normally home to around 280,000 people, has already been packed with more than 470,000 who fled from other parts of Gaza.
On the other side of the border, Egypt has deployed thousands of troops and erected earthen barriers to prevent any mass influx of refugees. It says an influx would undermine its decades-old peace treaty with Israel, and it doubts Israel will let them back into Gaza.
Overcrowded shelters and homes are now overflowing, residents say.
“You find displaced people in the streets, in schools, in mosques, in hospitals … everywhere,” said Hamza Abu Mustafa, a teacher who lives near a school-turned-shelter in Rafah and is hosting three families himself.
For the past three days, aid groups have only been able to distribute supplies in and around Rafah — and mainly just flour and water, the UN’s humanitarian aid office said. Access farther north has been cut off by fighting and road closures by Israeli forces. The World Food Program warned of the worsening of “the catastrophic hunger crisis that already threatens to overwhelm the civilian population.”
Israeli strikes continued in Rafah, where the military has told evacuees to take refuge. One strike Wednesday evening leveled a home in the town’s Shaboura district, where hours earlier the military had announced a pause in operations to allow delivery of aid. A wave of wounded flowed into a nearby hospital, including at least six children. Medics carried in the limp form of one little girl, her face bloodied.
“We live in fear every moment, for our children, ourselves, our families,” said Dalia Abu Samhadaneh, now living in Shaboura with her family after fleeing Khan Younis. “We live with the anxiety of expulsion.” She said diarrhea was rampant among children, with little clean water available.
A Palestinian woman who identified herself as Umm Ahmed said the harsh conditions and limited access to toilets are especially difficult for women who are pregnant or menstruating. Some have taken to social media to request menstrual pads, which are increasingly hard to find.
“For women and girls, the suffering is double,” Umm Ahmed said. “It’s more humiliation.”
Gaza has been without electricity since the first week of the war, and several hospitals have been forced to shut down for lack of fuel to operate emergency generators. Israel has barred entry of food, water, medicine, fuel and other supplies, except for a trickle of aid from Egypt.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his Security Cabinet has approved small deliveries of fuel into the southern Gaza Strip “from time to time” to prevent a humanitarian crisis and the spread of disease. The “minimal amount” of fuel will be set by the war cabinet, a three-member authority in charge of managing the war against Hamas, Netanyahu said.
The decision comes as Israel faces mounting pressure from the United States to ramp up aid to Gaza.
Israel has greatly restricted shipments of fuel, saying Hamas diverts it for military purposes.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza

Related

West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings
Middle-East
West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings
WHO: Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’
Middle-East
WHO: Situation in Gaza ‘getting worse by the hour’

Displaced Palestinians forced to fend for themselves in Gaza’s south

Displaced Palestinians forced to fend for themselves in Gaza’s south
Updated 07 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Displaced Palestinians forced to fend for themselves in Gaza’s south

Displaced Palestinians forced to fend for themselves in Gaza’s south
  • The grocery stores in Rafah, like elsewhere in Gaza, are empty
Updated 07 December 2023
AFP

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: A plastic sheet rigged up as a tent, branches gathered from here and there to make a fire — at the southern tip of Gaza, displaced Palestinians are settling in as best they can.
Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Khan Yunis — Gaza’s main southern city, now surrounded by the Israeli army — toward Rafah, less than 10 kilometers (six miles) away on the territory’s closed border with Egypt.
Many among them had already been displaced once in recent weeks, heading south to escape heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in the north.
“We arrived here with no shelter and got rained on last night. There isn’t anything to eat — no bread, no flour,” Ghassan Bakr told AFP.
The grocery stores in Rafah, like elsewhere in Gaza, are empty. At the market, the farmers who can still cultivate their land sell tomatoes, onions, cabbages and other vegetables.
On a sidewalk, children throw themselves at a large pot of semolina prepared by a charity, scraping at the bottom with bowls and plastic containers.
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in “utter, deepening horror,” the UN’s human rights chief said Wednesday, nearly two months after the start of the war, which has displaced around three-quarters of the territory’s 2.4 million people.
The fighting was triggered by Hamas’s bloody October 7 attack on Israel, during which 240 people were taken hostage and around 1,200 were killed, most of them civilians, Israeli authorities say.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that 16,248 people had been killed since Israel’s campaign began, more than 70 percent of them women and children.
Makeshift tents have sprung up in the sandy wasteland between half-finished buildings, with lines strung between them for drying laundry.
All around are suitcases, stacks of firewood and displaced people wandering about with jerrycans, looking for water.
“There have been bombardments, destruction, leaflets dropping, threats and phone calls to evacuate and leave Khan Yunis, but to go where?” asked Khamis Al-Dalu.
More than 80 percent of Gazans are either refugees or descendants of refugees who were driven out or left their land when Israel was founded in 1948.
“Where do you want us to go for God’s sake?” Dalu continued, his temper flaring.
“We left Khan Yunis and now we’re in tents in Rafah, with no roofs, no walls.”
In Khan Yunis, the fighting continued on Wednesday. In otherwise deserted streets, a few remaining residents navigated the rubble left by Israeli strikes as the injured were ferried to hospitals.
“We were sitting and all of a sudden there was a strike. I was hit in the head by a falling stone,” Hussein Abu Hamada told AFP.
“We’re devastated, mentally overwhelmed,” said Amal Mahdi, who also survived a raid. “We need someone to help us, to find a solution for us to get out of this situation.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the Israeli army dropped leaflets over the city inscribed with a verse from the Qur'an: “And the flood seized them while they were wrongdoers” — an apparent reference to the October 7 attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to questions about the leaflets.
“What did we do wrong?” asked Umm Shadi Abu el-Tarabeech, in Rafah after being displaced from the north.
“We don’t have guns, we’re not terrorists and we haven’t done anything bad. We’re defenseless civilians. We’ve looked for refuge in one place after the other, and now they’re dropping these?” she said.
“What is the purpose of these words?”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Egyptian FM urges Gaza truce in talks with US senators
Middle-East
Egyptian FM urges Gaza truce in talks with US senators
GCC leaders say Israel violating international law in Gaza, demand end to occupation
Saudi Arabia
GCC leaders say Israel violating international law in Gaza, demand end to occupation

Latest updates

Joel Embiid scores season-high 50 points in 76ers’ 131-126 victory over Wizards
Joel Embiid scores season-high 50 points in 76ers’ 131-126 victory over Wizards
EU’s von der Leyen tells Xi differences must be addressed
EU’s von der Leyen tells Xi differences must be addressed
Filmmaker Dur Jamjoom takes emotional personal story to RSIFF
Filmmaker Dur Jamjoom takes emotional personal story to RSIFF
Turkiye’s Erdogan travels to NATO ally Athens in ‘new chapter’ bid
Turkiye’s Erdogan travels to NATO ally Athens in ‘new chapter’ bid
Dortmund out of German Cup in 2-0 loss to Stuttgart. Third-tier Saarbruecken stun Frankfurt
Dortmund out of German Cup in 2-0 loss to Stuttgart. Third-tier Saarbruecken stun Frankfurt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.