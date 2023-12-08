You are here

Saudi Games 2023: Al-Hilal claim basketball gold after win over Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal basketball players celebrate winning gold with Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, center. (Saudi Games)
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News
  • Jeddah United successfully defend women’s basketball title by beating Al-Asima
Arab News
RIYADH: Al-Hilal were crowned basketball champions at the Saudi Games 2023 on Thursday night after defeating Al-Nassr 82-68 at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

Team Ohod secured the bronze medal by beating Al-Ahli 78-62 in the third-place playoff. The medals were awarded by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz Al-Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games.

In the women’s basketball competition, Jeddah United successfully defended their championship title after a 67-62 win in extra time against Al-Asima. Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, presented the medals to the triumphant team in the presence of Ignaciu Soriano, head of events and partnerships at FIBA.

Al-Ahli secured the bronze medal by defeating Al-Hilal 51-41.

The men’s handball group stage matches concluded on Thursday night, with Al-Hada defeating Al-Wehda 41-31 in Group 4. Meanwhile, the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Noor resulted in a 34-34 draw, while Al-Adalah secured a 36-26 win against Al-Hazem.

The semifinals will take place on Friday at King Saud University’s Sports Arena with Al-Noor facing Al-Hada, while Al-Khaleej will square off against Al-Adalah later in the evening.

The group stage matches of the youth handball competition concluded with Al-Ahli defeating Al-Hilal 40-20, while Mudhar beat Al-Qarah 43-18. Meanwhile Al-Khaleej secured a 41-19 victory over Al-Safa.

The semifinal matches for youth handball will take place on Friday at King Saud University Arena with Mudhar facing Al-Ahli, while Al-Khaleej will take on Al-Noor. The final match is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9.

In the women’s tennis competition, Nadia Laaroussi of Al-Nassr Club defeated reigning champion Yara Al-Hogbani of Al-Ittihad in the quarterfinals. Asfa Shahbaz, from Al-Nassr, defeated club colleague Zeinab Al-Obaidan. Lara Bukary, also from Al-Nassr, defeated her clubmate Samar Al-Obaidan.

Friday’s semifinals will see Laaroussi facing Shahbaz, while Bukary will compete against the winner of the match between Al-Salam’s Maisaa Ben Hassine and Al-Nassr’s Sara Al-Obaidan.

In the men’s tennis quarterfinals, Ammar Al-Hogbani of Al-Ittihad Club defeated Badr Idrees of Al-Hilal, Saud Al-Hogbani, also from Al-Ittihad, defeated Al-Salam’s Omar Ahmed, and Al-Ahli’s Abdulmajeed Bukhari knocked out Amjad Bukhari. In the day’s final match, Al-Hilal’s Suliman Al-Qasem defeated Al-Thuqbah’s Waleed Al-Sayyah.

The semifinal will see Al-Qasim take on Ammar Al-Hogbani, and Saud Al-Hogbani facing Bukhari.

The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee athletes have dominated the rankings, securing 115 medals (35 gold), with three days of the competition to go.

Al-Hilal are in second place with 58 medals (20 gold), while Al-Shabab are in third with 42 (17 gold).

Steven Gerrard: 'Extremely nice' to have Moussa Dembele back for Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard: ‘Extremely nice’ to have Moussa Dembele back for Al-Ettifaq
Arab News
  • French striker makes return in draw with Al-Shabab after 2 months out
  • Moussa ‘key to us winning games,’ teammate Jack Hendry says
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard said it was “extremely nice” to have Moussa Dembele back in Roshn Saudi League action after his No. 9 made a substitute return following knee surgery.
The former Fulham, Celtic, Atletico Madrid and Lyon striker played the final 20 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Al-Shabab on Thursday night. The game at the new Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh saw Ettifaq finish with 10 men following Demarai Gray’s red card, while the hosts ended with nine after Ever Banega and Gustavo Cuellar were both dismissed.
While frustrated not to have taken all three points — Dembele nearly made the perfect return with a late header that went over the bar — Gerrard said that having his top scorer back was a boost. Al-Ettifaq have failed to score in five of the eight games since the French striker last played, drawing three and losing two.
“It’s extremely nice to see Moussa Dembele back, extremely nice,” Gerrard said.
“When we get Moussa back up in a better place physically and get more minutes into him then I’m sure we’ll carry more of a threat. Moussa Dembele brings goals and assists. The good thing is we have him back. He’s a goalscorer. We’ve missed that quality.”
The former Rangers manager’s comments on the return of Dembele, who netted seven goals in eight Roshn Saudi League matches before his injury at the beginning of October, were echoed by teammate Jack Hendry.
“It’s very big for us to have him back. He’s a figurehead for us up front,” the defender said.
“He’s going to be the key to us winning games and kind of turning our fortunes in the right direction. Moussa’s a proven goalscorer. I played with him at Celtic and I know what he can bring to a team, so to have a figurehead like him up front is going to be important for us moving forward.”
Dembele said: “We will continue to work hard to improve our finishing.”
Ahead of weekend fixtures, Al-Ettifaq — who next play Al-Taawoun at home on Saturday, Dec. 16 — sit eighth in the league table.
“The game as it progressed was certainly there for the taking,” Gerrard said. “When we had a man advantage, we made a tactical change to take a defender off and bring Moussa on to be more aggressive and more opportunities came. We’re a bit frustrated we haven’t gone and taken the big opportunity to go and win the game.
“We’ll continue to grind until we find our rhythm and confidence in the final third, but we want to challenge individuals and the collective to bring more in the final third.”

Rashford must fight for Man Utd place, says Ten Hag

Rashford must fight for Man Utd place, says Ten Hag
AFP
  • “Rashford is an incredible, good player,” Ten Hag said on Friday
  • “You can’t do it with 11 players, he can’t play every game”
AFP

LONDON: Erik ten Hag says it is up to Marcus Rashford to force his way back into the Manchester United side after he was dropped for the midweek win against Chelsea.
The England international was left out of the starting line-up for the 2-1 win at Old Trafford after a string of disappointing performances, with his attitude questioned after last week’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.
Rashford, 26, scored a career-high 30 times for United last season but has netted just twice in the current campaign.
“Rashford is an incredible, good player,” Ten Hag said on Friday. “You can’t do it with 11 players, he can’t play every game, he’s not in this moment in the form he was last year but I am sure he will get there.
“It is up to them (to get back into the side). The team will always line themselves up and the best players who form the best team will play.”
United face an in-form Bournemouth side at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Ten Hag has plenty to consider in his team selection with a must-win Champions League match against Bayern Munich to follow on Tuesday before they head to Liverpool next week.
“I think they have very good form, Bournemouth,” Ten Hag said.
“It’s a very good side, very well constructed, capable players, again you have to play your best.
“Everyone is killing everyone — you have to be 100 percent ready as a team for that game. That’s our job to do, to get there.”

SailGP's first all-women F50 training session takes place in Dubai

SailGP’s first all-women F50 training session takes place in Dubai
Arab News
  • Event took place ahead of weekend’s showpiece race
Arab News

DUBAI: SailGP on Friday created a slice of history with the first ever all-women training session taking place in Dubai ahead of the weekend’s showpiece race.

The session took place on board the Switzerland F50 and was coached by team sailing adviser and former Japan driver Nathan Outteridge.

It marked the first time in SailGP history that an all-women crew has sailed together on the F50 and included 12 athletes from across SailGP’s 10 national teams, including Emirates GBR’s Hannah Mills, Switzerland’s Laurane Mettraux, New Zealand’s Jo Aleh and Liv Mackay, and Australia’s Tash Bryant.

Outteridge said it was “a great opportunity” for the women athletes to sail together.

“We had a quick briefing this morning to talk through the playbook of how we would sail the boat and the goal for everyone was to get a chance to be on the boat in a position they haven’t done before.” she added.

Since the launch of the women’s pathway midway through season two, female athletes have raced in all of the SailGP races — us ually in the role of strategist. The league’s ambition is to have a woman driver on the start line for season six.

The training was split into a morning and afternoon session, with the athletes rotating into different positions around the boat.

Australia’s Tash Bryant said she was “grateful” to the Swiss team for hosting the training session.

“We had a good start, no majors, nothing went wrong — I hope we get to do more,” she added.

Launched in season two, SailGP’s women’s pathway aims to create an inclusive sporting championship where the best athletes have equal opportunity to compete on the F50.

New routes, races for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2024

New routes, races for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2024
Arab News
  • World-class field set for Middle East’s premier race on Feb. 24
Arab News

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: The annual 17th Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, featuring a new route on Al-Marjan Island as well as its first 10km road race.

Hosted by the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, UAE supreme council member and ruler of the emirate, the half marathon will feature many of the world’s elite long-distance athletes, with thousands of runners joining in the associated 10km and 2km runs.

The race will feature a new route that sees the start and finish remain on Al-Marjan Island. For 2024, all three races will be on the roads of the emirate’s premiere destination, a unique cluster of four coral-shaped islands in a human-made archipelago.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are very excited to announce the new date for the iconic RAK Half Marathon. Since its launch 17 years ago, the event has created its own standing on the global running stage, directing the sporting spotlight on Ras Al-Khaimah and attracting spectators and competitors of all abilities. The yearly race continues to produce world-class champions, while bringing the local and international community together.”

The half marathon has attracted the attention of world-class athletes as they prepare for the London Marathon and the Paris Olympics.

Earlier this year, there was a Kenyan double win in the 16th Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon with Bernard Koech taking the men’s elite title and Hellen Obiri the women’s event — in 58 minutes, 45 seconds and 1 hour, 5 minutes, 5 seconds respectively.

“We are honored to have been entrusted with organizing the RAK Half Marathon, one of the most prominent sporting and social events in the UAE,” said Peter Connerton, MD of Pace Events and race director.

“By introducing a 10km road race to the schedule as well as the option for team competition through the Corporate Challenge, we aim to make race day bigger and better than ever, while at the same time ensuring that the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon continues to attract the world’s best distance runners.”

'Day of Reckoning' in Riyadh set to reorder boxing's heavyweight division

‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division
Cormac O'Donnell
  • Several top-10 fighters will clash on Dec. 23, including Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Cormac O’Donnell

RIYADH: Boxing’s heavyweight division is set for a major reordering when the “Day of Reckoning” takes place in Riyadh on Dec. 23, with a number of top-10 fighters vying for No. 1 status.

Leading the pack are Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, who may fight each other after their bouts this month. A bout between the two has long been mooted but negotiations have broken down several times over the past few years.

They are on the same card and seeking to become the No. 1 contender for the World Boxing Council title.

Should both win their respective bouts, they will face each other for the right to challenge the winner of the undisputed heavyweight championship between WBC champion Tyson Fury and Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksander Usyk that will take place in February in Riyadh.

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, recently outlined the stakes involved for Wilder and Joshua.

“We’ve been waiting and pushing and mediating and encouraging everyone to try to make this happen,” he told Sky Sports recently.

“When Wilder was champion there were a couple of occasions where Wilder-Joshua came very close. The WBC left that window without interfering with anything that could get in the way.”

Before that, there is the small matter of Wilder facing current IBF and WBO Intercontinental Champion Joseph Parker, a difficult opponent for anyone on any given night.

Parker, fresh from a knockout victory over Simon Kean at Riyadh’s “Battle of the Baddest” in October, is hoping to extend his winning streak and stake his own claim to the throne.

Meanwhile, standing in Joshua’s way is Otto Wallin, who is ranked nine, and has only lost to Fury.

Wallin and Joshua faced off as amateurs over a decade ago — with the latter winning both in 2010 and 2011. It could be third time’s the charm for Wallin who, since then, may have developed the skill — and the will — to finally overcome Joshua.

Wallin is currently ranked No. 2 in the IBF heavyweight rankings, with rumors of that title becoming vacant next year. Should this happen, Joshua will wish to leapfrog Wallin to face No. 1-ranked Filip Hrgovic for the IBF title.

In Riyadh, Hrgovic will face the Australian Mark De Mori who has only been beaten twice in 45 fights. This fight is crucial for Hrgovic, who needs to keep his No. 1 IBF spot to challenge for the title next year. He has his work cut out for him as De Mori has an almost 90 percent knockout rate.

Daniel Dubois, who lost to Usyk in August, takes on the unbeaten knockout artist Jarrell Miller. Dubois lost the fight against Usyk after a contentious “low blow” ruling saw the Brit lose his momentum against the Ukrainian.

Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov against Germany’s Agit Kabayel could be the sleeper fun fight of the night. Makhmudov, the current WBC-NABF champion, has been steadily climbing the rankings, and will hope to defeat the unbeaten Kabayel, the EBU heavyweight champion.

Rounding out the heavyweights on the card is Frank Sanchez who will take on Junior Fa. This is a crucial bout for Fa, who has lost two of his last three fights. He faces a challenging task ahead in the form of the unbeaten Sanchez, the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight champion.

“In itself it is a natural WBC elimination tournament,” said Sulaiman. “You have Wilder, No. 1 Joshua, you have Parker, you have Otto Wallin, all those are highly ranked in the WBC. After Dec. 23 we’re going to see a different picture in the rankings.”

Looming further on the horizon is one of boxing’s newest and hottest properties: Francis Ngannou. The Cameroonian has catapulted himself into the WBC top 10 by almost beating Fury. A rematch is possible, according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.

