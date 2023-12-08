Saudi Games 2023: Al-Hilal claim basketball gold after win over Al-Nassr

RIYADH: Al-Hilal were crowned basketball champions at the Saudi Games 2023 on Thursday night after defeating Al-Nassr 82-68 at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

Team Ohod secured the bronze medal by beating Al-Ahli 78-62 in the third-place playoff. The medals were awarded by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz Al-Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games.

In the women’s basketball competition, Jeddah United successfully defended their championship title after a 67-62 win in extra time against Al-Asima. Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, presented the medals to the triumphant team in the presence of Ignaciu Soriano, head of events and partnerships at FIBA.

Al-Ahli secured the bronze medal by defeating Al-Hilal 51-41.

The men’s handball group stage matches concluded on Thursday night, with Al-Hada defeating Al-Wehda 41-31 in Group 4. Meanwhile, the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Noor resulted in a 34-34 draw, while Al-Adalah secured a 36-26 win against Al-Hazem.

The semifinals will take place on Friday at King Saud University’s Sports Arena with Al-Noor facing Al-Hada, while Al-Khaleej will square off against Al-Adalah later in the evening.

The group stage matches of the youth handball competition concluded with Al-Ahli defeating Al-Hilal 40-20, while Mudhar beat Al-Qarah 43-18. Meanwhile Al-Khaleej secured a 41-19 victory over Al-Safa.

The semifinal matches for youth handball will take place on Friday at King Saud University Arena with Mudhar facing Al-Ahli, while Al-Khaleej will take on Al-Noor. The final match is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9.

In the women’s tennis competition, Nadia Laaroussi of Al-Nassr Club defeated reigning champion Yara Al-Hogbani of Al-Ittihad in the quarterfinals. Asfa Shahbaz, from Al-Nassr, defeated club colleague Zeinab Al-Obaidan. Lara Bukary, also from Al-Nassr, defeated her clubmate Samar Al-Obaidan.

Friday’s semifinals will see Laaroussi facing Shahbaz, while Bukary will compete against the winner of the match between Al-Salam’s Maisaa Ben Hassine and Al-Nassr’s Sara Al-Obaidan.

In the men’s tennis quarterfinals, Ammar Al-Hogbani of Al-Ittihad Club defeated Badr Idrees of Al-Hilal, Saud Al-Hogbani, also from Al-Ittihad, defeated Al-Salam’s Omar Ahmed, and Al-Ahli’s Abdulmajeed Bukhari knocked out Amjad Bukhari. In the day’s final match, Al-Hilal’s Suliman Al-Qasem defeated Al-Thuqbah’s Waleed Al-Sayyah.

The semifinal will see Al-Qasim take on Ammar Al-Hogbani, and Saud Al-Hogbani facing Bukhari.

The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee athletes have dominated the rankings, securing 115 medals (35 gold), with three days of the competition to go.

Al-Hilal are in second place with 58 medals (20 gold), while Al-Shabab are in third with 42 (17 gold).