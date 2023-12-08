LONDON: The UK on Friday announced coordinated sanctions with the United States and Canada against human rights abusers, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
London said it was hitting 46 individuals and entities with asset freezes and travel bans, before the December 10 landmark.
“We will not tolerate criminals and repressive regimes trampling on the fundamental rights and freedoms of ordinary people around the world,” said Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
“I am clear that 75 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UK and our allies will continue to relentlessly pursue those who would deny people their freedom.”
In Belarus, 17 members of the judiciary, including judges, prosecutors and an investigator involved in politically motivated cases against activists, journalists and rights defenders are on the list.
Five individuals in the Iranian judiciary, security forces and Tehran public transport system face curbs for imposing and enforcing the country’s mandatory hijab law.
Eight people in Syria, including government ministers and senior members of the armed forces, face restrictions for “complicity in atrocities against the Syrian people.”
Nine individuals and five entities are sanctioned for their involvement in trafficking people in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.
Two people in Haiti were sanctioned for their involvement in 2018 attacks in which dozens of protesters were killed by armed criminal gangs with support from government officials.
The foreign office said the coordinated sanctions were aimed against “human rights abusers and accessories to authoritarian governments around the world.”
The US and Canada are due to release their sanctions list later on Friday.
UK hits rights abusers with sanctions
https://arab.news/bpdrh
UK hits rights abusers with sanctions
- Five individuals in the Iranian judiciary, security forces and Tehran public transport system face curbs
- Eight people in Syria face restrictions for “complicity in atrocities against the Syrian people”
LONDON: The UK on Friday announced coordinated sanctions with the United States and Canada against human rights abusers, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.