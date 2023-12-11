You are here

  • Home
  • UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026

UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026

UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026
E-commerce will boost the sustainability of supply chains. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/vp5a8

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026

UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The UAE is forecasting its e-commerce market will reach $9.2 billion by 2026 amid substantial growth, according to its foreign trade minister.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi highlighted the crucial need for mobilizing international efforts to ensure the sustainability of supply chains by embracing digitization and advanced technologies.

The minister considers this approach no longer a luxury but a crucial factor in addressing climate challenges, citing World Bank studies that reveal global trade contributes up to 25 percent of total carbon emissions.

He highlighted the UAE’s partnership with the World Economic Forum to launch the Trade Tech Initiative to expedite the digitization of international supply chains, streamline customs procedures, and enhance developing countries’ participation in the global trading system.

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized the significance of the Trade Tech Initiative in modernizing global trade by leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution tools to eliminate the cumbersome and inefficient paper-based processes that currently dominate supply chains.

Regarding establishing an environmentally conscious business landscape and its impact on global supply chain sustainability, Al-Zeyoudi underscored the role of green trading characterized by the exchange of eco-friendly goods and services as a major driver for fostering a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

Discussing the role of e-commerce in mitigating carbon emissions, the minister noted the rapid growth of the e-commerce market in alignment with the ongoing technological revolution. Studies indicate that the digital trade surge positively influences carbon emissions reduction, with online shopping having half the carbon footprint of traditional shopping.

Al-Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of considering these transformative changes when shaping the future of global trade. 

He emphasized the UAE’s commitment to achieving this vision by hosting the 13th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2024, addressing various critical issues requiring global consensus to reshape the international trade system and expedite technological advancements.

Al-Zeyoudi mentioned the launch of the report “Exploring the Green Horizon” during the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference Trade Day by the Ministry of Economy, providing insights into the intersections of trade with the global sustainability movement.

Regarding the UAE’s contribution to global supply chains, the minister highlighted the nation’s efforts to reinforce its status as an international logistics hub and gateway, facilitating the seamless movement, flexibility, and efficiency of multinational supply chains. 

The UAE’s strategic location positions it at the crossroads of global trade, with 2.4 percent of the total sea container trade passing through, solidifying its status as a pivotal center for supply chains.

In discussing the future of trade at COP28, Al-Zeyoudi highlighted the historic inclusion of trade in the event’s official agenda. 

He emphasized the significance of “Trade Day” in exploring mechanisms for global trade to contribute to reducing carbon emissions, particularly in anticipation of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, which will assess the functioning of the multilateral trading system and set the course for future WTO activities.

Topics: e-commerce UAE

Related

Saudi Arabia ranked among top 10 developing economies in e-commerce
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranked among top 10 developing economies in e-commerce

8 million rental contracts registered in the Kingdom through Ejar platform: Real Estate General Authority

8 million rental contracts registered in the Kingdom through Ejar platform: Real Estate General Authority
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

8 million rental contracts registered in the Kingdom through Ejar platform: Real Estate General Authority

8 million rental contracts registered in the Kingdom through Ejar platform: Real Estate General Authority
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rental service Ejar has recorded over 8 million lease contracts since its launch in February 2018, reported the General Real Estate Authority.

The platform registered 6.6 million residential and over 1.3 million commercial agreements on the electronic rental service network that is connected to the Sakani platform, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Documented rentals in 2023, the highest record year, exceeded 2.8 million contracts, with the greatest daily rate of contract documentation reaching 18,000 in a single day, the authority said in a statement.

The General Real Estate Authority explained that Ejar enables customers to benefit from qualitative features that enhance trust between parties and improve the efficiency of transactions.

These services include access to the rental index, receipt and delivery, saving the security amount, evaluating rental behavior, and the possibility of making partial payments.

Topics: Ejar

Related

Simaat, Ejar sign agreement to go digital
Corporate News
Simaat, Ejar sign agreement to go digital

Companies listed on Tadawul main index rise 6% in Q3: CMA

Companies listed on Tadawul main index rise 6% in Q3: CMA
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Companies listed on Tadawul main index rise 6% in Q3: CMA

Companies listed on Tadawul main index rise 6% in Q3: CMA
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The companies listed on Saudi Arabia’s primary stock market rose 6 percent to 230 in the third quarter compared to 217 in the year-ago period, official data showed.

According to the Capital Market Authority, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu listed 67 firms in the third quarter compared to 38 in the same period last year, a 76 percent surge.

In the fourth quarter, the CMA approved the listing of four companies on Nomu. Additionally, five requests for going public are still pending in Tadawul All Share Index and 41 in the parallel market.

Regarding ownership values in the primary stock market, the value of qualified foreign investors’ ownership reached SR290.07 billion ($77.37 billion) in the third quarter compared to SR280.24 billion in the same period last year, showing about 3.5 percent annual growth.

In terms of investor classification based on investment behavior, institutional investors’ ownership in the primary market reached 96.5 percent compared to 96.27 percent in 2022.

The mutual funds sector achieved a record, reaching 1,209 listings in the third quarter compared to 890 funds in the same period last year.

The report further disclosed that public and private funds in the third quarter reached 283 and 926, respectively. The public and private funds listed in the same period last year were 253 and 637, respectively.

The participants in public and private funds exceeded 1 million for the first time in the history of the financial market, reaching over 1.12 million in the third quarter, compared to 677,400 during the same period of the previous year, showing 66 percent growth.

The statistical bulletin for the third quarter also found that most participants in public and private funds were engaged in the property sector, with real estate investment funds accounting for 55 percent of the total pie.

The bulletin collated extensive data from the Saudi financial market, including information on initial public offerings, stocks, debt instruments and investment funds.

CMA usually gathers this data through financial market institutions, listed companies and authorized financial technology firms.

Topics: Capital Market Authority CMA IPO listed companies Saudi stock exchange

Related

Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA
Business & Economy
Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA

Zamil inks $153m deal with SAMI to set up industrial complex in Al Kharj 

Zamil inks $153m deal with SAMI to set up industrial complex in Al Kharj 
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Zamil inks $153m deal with SAMI to set up industrial complex in Al Kharj 

Zamil inks $153m deal with SAMI to set up industrial complex in Al Kharj 
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s land defense systems are expected to strengthen further after Zamil Steel Construction Co. reached a SR574.9 million ($153 million) deal with Saudi Arabian Military Industries Land Services. 

Under the agreement, an industrial complex that will develop, design, and manufacture land defense systems will be built in Al Kharj, according to an official statement.  

The statement added that Zamil Steel Construction Co. will also carry out the maintenance, electrical and plumbing works in the industrial complex.  

In a separate statement in Tadawul, Zamil Industrial Investment Co., the parent firm of the construction company, said that the scope of the deal also includes the supply of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and services, insulated panels, steel structures, and insulation materials. 

The company further noted that the related financial impact of the deal will be reflected in its financial statements from the first quarter of 2024.  

Zamil added that it expects the contract to have a positive financial impact upon completion of each phase of the project. 

Topics: Zamil Steel Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Related

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
Business & Economy
Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases
Updated 11 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases
Updated 11 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains for a second session as US efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided some support, although concerns of crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year persisted, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent, or 56 cents, to $76.40 a barrel by 10:35 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $71.71 a barrel, also up 0.7 percent, or 48 cents.

Both contracts jumped more than 2 percent on Friday but fell for the seventh straight week, their longest streak of weekly declines since 2018, on lingering oversupply concerns.

The recent price weakness drew demand from the US, which has sought up to 3 million barrels of crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in March 2024.

“We know the Biden Administration is in the market looking to refill the SPR, which will provide support,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note, adding that prices were also being supported by technical chart indicators.

Despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, having pledged to cut 2.2 million barrels per day of production in the first quarter, investors remain skeptical supply will drop.

Output growth in non-OPEC countries is seen leading to excess supply next year.

RBC Capital Markets expects stock draws of 700,000 bpd in the first half but only 140,000 bpd for the full year.

“Prices will remain volatile and directionless until the market sees clear data points pertaining to the voluntary output cuts,” RBC analysts said in a note.

With cuts not implemented until next month and country level production data to follow subsequent to January, it will be a volatile two months before there is preliminary clarity on quantifiable data on compliance, the analysts added.

The latest consumer price index data from China, the world’s top oil importer, showed rising deflationary pressures as weak domestic demand cast doubt over the country’s economic recovery.

Chinese officials pledged on Friday they would spur domestic demand and consolidate and enhance the economic recovery in 2024.

This week, investors are watching for guidance on interest rate policies from meetings at five central banks, including the Federal Reserve, and data on US inflation, for their impact on the global economy and oil demand. 

Topics: oil updates crude

Related

Oil Updates – crude heads for 7th weekly loss as supply surplus, weak China demand weigh on market
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude heads for 7th weekly loss as supply surplus, weak China demand weigh on market

Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply activities surge 32.2% in October: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply activities surge 32.2% in October: GASTAT  
Updated 11 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply activities surge 32.2% in October: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply activities surge 32.2% in October: GASTAT  
Updated 11 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electricity and gas supply activities rose 32.2 percent in October, official data showed.  

According to the General Authority for Statistics, manufacturing activity also increased 0.6 percent in October compared to the year-ago period. 

However, the report added that the Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index for October declined by 12.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022, weighed down by the fall in mining and quarrying activities.  

Saudi Arabia’s mining and quarrying activities posted an annual decline of 18.4 percent in October as the Kingdom decreased its oil production to 8.9 million barrels per day.  

Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce the oil output was aligned with an agreement reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce supply and ensure market stability.

“Relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Thus, the industrial production index in the mining and quarrying sector dominates the trend in the general IPI,” said GASTAT in the report. 

In April, Saudi Arabia cut oil output by 500,000 bpd, extending the measure until December 2024. Additionally, the country committed to an extra oil output reduction of 1 million bpd in July, and this supplementary cut was confirmed to continue until the end of December 2023, according to the Energy Ministry.

The IPI, an economic indicator, reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output, and it is calculated based on the industrial production survey, according to GASTAT. 

Additionally, the IPI for October decreased by 0.9 percent compared to September, driven by a decrease in activities in critical subsectors. 

According to GASTAT, activities in the mining and quarrying sector decreased by 0.4 percent in October compared to the previous month, while operations in the manufacturing sector dipped by 1 percent. 

The authority added that electricity and gas supplies in the Kingdom also dropped by 7 percent in October compared to September. 

A recent GASTAT report also revealed a 3.5 percent increase in Saudi Arabia’s nonoil activities during the third quarter compared to the same period in 2022.

Topics: GASTAT

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 3.5% in Q3: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 3.5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Latest updates

UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026
UAE projects e-commerce market to hit $9.2bn by 2026
Saudi Netflix film ‘Naga’ is a universal tale, says award-winning star Adwa Bader
Saudi Netflix film ‘Naga’ is a universal tale, says award-winning star Adwa Bader
8m rental contracts registered in Saudi Arabia through Ejar platform since launch
8m rental contracts registered in Saudi Arabia through Ejar platform since launch
UN mission in Mali officially ends after 10 years
UN mission in Mali officially ends after 10 years
Companies listed on Tadawul main index rise 6% in Q3: CMA
Companies listed on Tadawul main index rise 6% in Q3: CMA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.