Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’

A picture taken in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2023, shows Israeli army soldiers keeping position on a hill overlooking northern Gaza, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
  • Israel pledged to keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power and dismantles its military capabilities
TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel’s defense minister on Monday pushed back against international calls to wrap up the country’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, saying the current phase of the operation against the Hamas militant group will “take time.”
Yoav Gallant, a member of Israel’s three-man war cabinet, remained unswayed by a growing chorus of criticism over the widespread damage and heavy civilian death toll caused by the two-month military campaign. The UN secretary-general and leading Arab states have called for an immediate cease-fire. The United States has urged Israel to reduce civilian casualties, though it has provided unwavering diplomatic and military support.
Israel launched the campaign after Hamas militants stormed across its southern border on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping about 240 others.
Two months of airstrikes, coupled with a fierce ground invasion, have resulted in the deaths of over 17,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory. They do not give a breakdown between civilians and combatants but say that roughly two-thirds of the dead have been women and minors. Nearly 85 percent of the territory’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Gallant refused to commit to any firm deadlines, but he signaled that the current phase, characterized by heavy ground fighting backed up by air power, could stretch on for weeks and that further military activity could continue for months.
“We are going to defend ourselves. I am fighting for Israel’s future,” he said.
Gallant said the next phase would be lower-intensity fighting against “pockets of resistance” and would require Israeli troops to maintain their freedom of operation. “That’s a sign the next phase has begun,” he said.
Gallant spoke as Israeli forces battled militants in and around the southern city of Khan Younis, where the military opened a new line of attack last week. Battles were also still underway in parts of Gaza City and the urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, where large areas have been reduced to rubble and many thousands of civilians are still trapped by the fighting.
Israel has pledged to keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, dismantles its military capabilities and gets back all of the hostages. It says Hamas still has 117 hostages and the remains of 20 people who died in captivity or during the initial attack. More than 100 captives were freed last month during a weeklong truce.
Gallant keeps a framed picture on the desk of his spacious office with pictures of all the children taken hostage. All but two are marked with small hearts, signaling their release from captivity.
HEAVY FIGHTING
In central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike overnight flattened a residential building where some 80 people were staying in the Maghazi refugee camp, residents said.
Ahmed Al-Qarah, a neighbor who was digging through the rubble for survivors, said he knew of only six people who made it out. “The rest are under the building,” he said. At a nearby hospital, family members sobbed over the bodies of several of the dead from the strike.
In Khan Younis, Radwa Abu Frayeh saw heavy Israeli strikes overnight around the European Hospital, where the UN humanitarian office says tens of thousands of people have sought shelter. She said one strike hit a home close to hers late Sunday.
“The building shook,” she said. “We thought it was the end and we would die.”
Gallant blamed Hamas for the heavy civilian death toll, saying that the militant group maintains a network of tunnels underneath schools, streets and hospitals.
He claimed that Israel has inflicted heavy damage on Hamas, killing half of the group’s battalion commanders and destroying many tunnels, command centers and weapons facilities.
Israeli officials have said some 7,000 Hamas militants — roughly one-quarter of the group’s fighting force — have been killed throughout the war and that 500 militants have been detained in Gaza the past month. The claims could not be independently verified. Israel says 104 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive.
The result, he said, is that in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas has been reduced to “islands of resistance” acting on the whims of local commanders.
In southern Gaza, he said the situation is different. “They are still organized militarily,” he said.
Gallant also said Israel has recovered “hundreds of terabytes” of information about Hamas from computers its troops have seized.
Despite the reported battlefield setbacks, Hamas on Monday fired a barrage of rockets that set off sirens in Tel Aviv, where Gallant’s office and Israeli military headquarters are located.
One person was lightly wounded, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service. Israel’s Channel 12 television broadcast footage of a cratered road and damage to cars and buildings in a suburb.
HARROWING JOURNEY

The UN humanitarian office, known as OCHA, described a harrowing journey through the battle zone in northern Gaza by a UN and Red Crescent convoy over the weekend that made the first delivery of medical supplies to the north in more than a week. It said an ambulance and UN truck were hit by gunfire on the way to Al-Ahly Hospital to drop off the supplies.
The convoy then evacuated 19 patients but was delayed for inspections by Israeli forces on the way south. OCHA said one patient died, and a paramedic was detained for hours, interrogated and reportedly beaten.
The fighting in Jabaliya has trapped hundreds of staff, patients and displaced people inside hospitals, most of which are unable to function.
Two staff members were killed over the weekend by clashes outside Al-Awda Hospital, OCHA said. Shelling and live ammunition hit Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital, killing an unknown number of displaced people sheltering inside, it said. It did not say which side was behind the fire.
HARSH CONDITIONS IN THE SOUTH
With Israel allowing little aid into Gaza and the UN largely unable to distribute it amid the fighting, Palestinians face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods.
Israel said it will start conducting inspections of aid trucks Tuesday at its Kerem Shalom crossing, a step meant to increase the amount of relief entering Gaza. Currently, Israel’s Nitzana crossing is the only inspection point in operation. All trucks then enter from Egypt through the Rafah crossing. Aid workers, however, say they are largely unable to distribute aid beyond the Rafah area because of the fighting elsewhere.
Israel has urged people to flee to what it says are safe areas in the south. The fighting in and around Khan Younis has pushed tens of thousands toward the town of Rafah and other areas along the border with Egypt.
Still, airstrikes have continued even in areas to which Palestinians are told to flee.
A strike in Rafah early Monday heavily damaged a residential building, killing at least nine people, all but one of them women, according to Associated Press reporters who saw the bodies at the hospital.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said people in the south are also falling ill as they pack into crowded shelters or sleep in tents in open areas.
Nicholas Papachrysostomou, the group’s emergency coordinator in Gaza, said “every other patient” at a clinic in Rafah has a respiratory infection after prolonged exposure to cold and rain. In shelters where hundreds share a single toilet, diarrhea is widespread, particularly among children, he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians hope a vote in the UN General Assembly will show wide support for a Gaza ceasefire
  • The Security Council meeting and vote last Friday were a response to a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which enables a UN chief to raise threats he sees to international peace and security
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The Palestinians are hoping that a vote Tuesday in the UN General Assembly on a nonbinding resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire will demonstrate widespread global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But as UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday, the assembly’s messages “are also very important” and reflect world opinion.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the defeated resolution in the Security Council was cosponsored by 103 countries, and he is hoping for more cosponsors and a high vote for the General Assembly resolution on Tuesday.

In the first UN response to the Gaza war, the General Assembly on Oct. 27 called for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities. The vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

After four failures, the Security Council on Nov. 15 adopted its first resolution after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel’s aerial and ground attacks.

That vote in the 15-member council was 12-0 with the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining. The US and UK said they abstained because the resolution did not condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian ceasefire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

As the death toll in Gaza has mounted during Israel’s campaign to obliterate Hamas, calls for a ceasefire have escalated, and on Friday the US was isolated in its support for Israel in the Security Council, where the vote was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.

The Security Council meeting and vote last Friday were a response to a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which enables a UN chief to raise threats he sees to international peace and security. He warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urged the council to demand a humanitarian ceasefire.

Guterres said he raised Article 99 — which hadn’t been used at the UN since 1971 — because “there is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza.” The UN anticipates this would result in “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt,” he warned.

Gaza is at “a breaking point” and desperate people are at serious risk of starvation, Guterres said, stressing that Hamas’ brutality against Israelis on Oct. 7 “can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Like the Security Council resolution, the draft General Assembly resolution makes no mention of Hamas or the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

It expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population” and says Palestinian and Israeli people must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

In addition to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the draft demands that all parties comply with international humanitarian law, “notably with regard to the protection of civilians,” and calls for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US UN Security Council (UNSC)

Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow

Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow

Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow
  • The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though rebel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them in the coming hours
Updated 12 December 2023
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A ship off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea has been attacked, private intelligence firms said Tuesday.
The attack on the vessel comes as threats have increased from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the area over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though rebel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them in the coming hours.
The private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack happened near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, but said they had no other details.
The US and British militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

Topics: Red Sea Houthis Palestine Gaza US Yemen

Turkiye under pressure to seek return of Somalia president’s son involved in fatal traffic crash

Turkish police stand guard in Istanbul. (AFP file photo)
Turkish police stand guard in Istanbul. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

Turkiye under pressure to seek return of Somalia president’s son involved in fatal traffic crash

Turkish police stand guard in Istanbul. (AFP file photo)
  • “Regardless of their title, everyone is equal before the law and the entire process for the capture of the suspect — including the international procedure — is being carried out meticulously,” Tunc tweeted on Sunday
Updated 12 December 2023
AP

ANKARA, Turkiye: The Turkish government is facing mounting pressure to seek the return of the Somali president’s son, who allegedly fled Turkiye after causing a fatal traffic crash in Istanbul.
Yunus Emre Gocer, a 38-year-old motorcycle courier, died of injuries in a hospital on Dec. 6, six days after he was hit by a car driven by Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on a busy highway in Istanbul.
Turkish authorities ordered Mohamud arrested and barred him from traveling abroad following the motorcyclist’s death, but reports said the Somali president’s son had already left Turkiye by the time the warrant was issued.
On Sunday, dozens of people, including motorcycle courier groups, staged a demonstration in Istanbul demanding that Mohamud face trial for Gocer’s death.
Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a prominent opposition politician, tweeted a security camera video of the crash, claiming that the “suspect left Turkiye with his hands free,” and accusing the government of “being too weak to defend the rights of its own citizens.”
Responding to the pressure, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said without elaborating that “international procedures” had been initiated concerning the crash.
“Regardless of their title, everyone is equal before the law and the entire process for the capture of the suspect — including the international procedure — is being carried out meticulously,” Tunc tweeted on Sunday.
Separately, Tunc said that an investigation was also launched into police officers who conducted an initial investigation into the collision and allegedly allowed Mohamud to go free.
There was no immediate information on Mohamud’s whereabouts, and officials in Somalia haven’t commented on the incident.
On Monday, a Somali diplomat in Turkiye told The Associated Press that the president’s son took the severely injured victim to a hospital after the crash. He later traveled to Dubai, according to the diplomat.
The diplomat, who requested anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak to the media on the matter, said that the car is owned by the Somali Embassy. The president’s family travels with diplomatic passports and had previously lived in Turkiye, according to the official.
In Somalia, Mogadishu resident Ibrahim Hassan expressed concerns that the fatal collision could harm ties with Turkiye and adversely affect Somalis living in Turkiye.
“There may be consequences for the Somali community living in Turkiye and members of the Somali business community,” he said. “The fear is that if President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud fails to send his son back to Turkiye to face justice, it could strain the relationship between the two nations.”
Turkiye has built close ties with Somalia since 2011 when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support for the country, which was suffering from severe drought. Turkiye has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.
 

 

Topics: Turkiye

Israel says two border crossings to examine Gaza aid

Israel says two border crossings to examine Gaza aid
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel says two border crossings to examine Gaza aid

Israel says two border crossings to examine Gaza aid
  • The UN General Assembly will meet Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crisis, after the United States last week vetoed a Security Council resolution for a cease-fire
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said Monday that more humanitarian aid will enter Gaza as it announced two additional checkpoints for examining relief supplies before dispatching them to the Palestinian territory through Rafah gateway.
International aid organizations have struggled to get supplies to desperate Gazans under Israeli bombardment, with only the Rafah crossing in Egypt open.
No new direct crossings will be opened, Israel stressed on Monday, but the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom crossings will be used to carry out checks before sending the trucks through Rafah.
“This is being done to improve the volume of security screenings of aid entering Gaza via the Rafah Crossing and will enable us to double the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza,” the army said on X.
UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Sunday that around 100 trucks per day were bringing humanitarian supplies from Egypt into Gaza since a week-long truce ended on December 1, compared with a daily average of 500 before the war.
The additional checkpoints will screen “trucks containing water, food, medical supplies and shelter equipment,” according to a joint statement from the Israeli army and COGAT, the defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.
It emphasised that “no supplies will be entering the Gaza Strip from Israel,” only via Egypt.
The UN General Assembly will meet Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crisis, after the United States last week vetoed a Security Council resolution for a cease-fire.
Heavy urban battles raged Monday in the bloodiest-ever war in Gaza, with more than 18,200 Palestinians and 104 Israeli soldiers reported dead.
Israel’s assault on Gaza was triggered after Hamas, which rules the territory, launched a bloody attack on southern Israel on October 7 that left 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel border crossings relief supplies rafah

Anti-Daesh coalition forces targeted in Iraq and Syria: US official

Anti-Daesh coalition forces targeted in Iraq and Syria: US official
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Anti-Daesh coalition forces targeted in Iraq and Syria: US official

Anti-Daesh coalition forces targeted in Iraq and Syria: US official
  • Washington has recorded at least 92 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17, 10 days after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: A drone and rockets targeted two military bases in Iraq and Syria on Monday housing forces of the international coalition against the Daesh group, a US military official said.
Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed Al-Shaabi coalition of former paramilitaries that are now integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.
These pro-Iran groups violently oppose US backing for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which erupted on October 7 when the Islamist group launched a deadly attack into Israel.
The United States leads the international coalition battling jihadists in Iraq and neighboring Syria, and its forces have come under repeated attack in recent weeks.
On Monday in western Iraq, a drone attack targeted the Ain Al-Asad air base, without causing casualties or damage, the US military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
And in northeast Syria, “several rockets” were fired at a base in the Al-Shaddadi region, the official added.
Washington has recorded at least 92 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17, 10 days after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.
Early on Friday, salvos of rockets were fired at the American embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone for the first time since the Gaza war began.
At least five attacks targeted US troops and the international coalition in Syria and Iraq that day.
On Saturday the Iran-backed Hezbollah Brigades issued a statement saying the attacks represented “new rules of engagement,” and that they would continue until the last American soldier left Iraq.
There are roughly 2,500 US troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of international efforts to prevent a resurgence of IS.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has accused the Hezbollah Brigades and another pro-Iran group, Harakat Al-Nujaba, of being behind most of the attacks on coalition personnel.
A US statement on Friday following a call with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Austin stressed “that the United States reserves the right to act in self-defense against those launching any attack against US personnel.”
The Pentagon has launched several strikes against fighters belonging to both groups in Iraq, as well as in Syria against sites linked to Iran.
On Friday, Sudani in a statement said targeting embassies “is unacceptable,” and called on Iraq’s security forces to track down those who fired rockets at the American embassy so they could be brought to justice.

Topics: Anti-Daesh coalition Iraq Syria Daesh

