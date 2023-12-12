You are here

  • Home
  • Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials

Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9g5px

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: A number of Saudi royals and officials were given new jobs on Tuesday as authorities issued a raft of royal decrees.

Prince Salman bin Sultan was appointed governor of Madinah region at the rank of minister.

Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah region, was relieved of his position and replaced by Prince Saud bin Mishaal.

Prince Ahmed bin Fahd was replaced as deputy governor of the Eastern Province by Prince Saud bin Bandar.

Prince Khaled bin Saud was appointed deputy governor of Tabuk region, while Prince Khalid bin Sattam was named deputy governor of Asir region. Prince Miteb bin Mishal is the new deputy governor of Al-Jawf region.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad was relieved of his position as governor of Hafr Al-Batin, and replaced by Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah.

Other appointments included Hisham Al-Falih as assistant minister of interior; Khalid Al-Battal as an undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; Khalid Hadrawi as an advisor at the Royal Court; and Khalil bin Ibrahim as deputy minister of industry and mineral resources for industry affairs.

Musaed Al-Daoud becomes the mayor of Makkah, and Abdullah bin Mahdi the mayor of Asir region.

Abdullah Al-Maghlouth was appointed assistant minister of media, and Yousef Al-Biyali becomes deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency for intelligence affairs.

Zuhair Al-Zouman was given the position of assistant to the chair of the Human Rights Commission.

Prince Faisal bin Salman was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation and tasked with completing the necessary legal procedures to form the board. He will also serve as chair of the board of trustees of King Fahd National Library.

Topics: royal decrees Saudi Arabia King Salman

Related

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Saudi Arabia
Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Diriyah is the birthplace of the first Saudi state. (@VisitDiriyah)
Saudi Arabia
New governor of Diriyah appointed in royal decree

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
  • Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to capture Kingdom’s progress, heritage, culture
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Photographer Abdulrahman Al-Almaei is leveraging the latest 3-D technology to offer Saudis a new way of capturing precious moments.

As well as taking pictures of people, the lensman aims to document significant memories and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine.

Using 3-D photography and printing, Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to document significant memories for people and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine. (Instagram/minimi_sa)

Minimi, located in Riyadh’s Boulevard World, involves more than 80 cameras and 12 flashes inside a room. The subject is photographed from all sides before the images are combined to form a 3-D model that includes every detail.

The result is an alternative to traditional photos or artifacts.  

HIGHLIGHTS

• Abdulrahman Al-Almaei offers an alternative to traditional photos or artifacts.

• Minimi, located in Riyadh’s Boulevard World, involves more than 80 cameras and 12 flashes inside a room.

• The subject is photographed from all sides before the images are combined to form a 3-D model that includes every detail.

His idea grew from an affinity with new technologies rather than a passion for photography. He noted that there were companies in the US renowned for their exceptional printer manufacturing capabilities, while the innovation was also mainstream in Japan, South Korea, and China.  

On developing the concept in Saudi Arabia, he said: “While we are progressing by learning from others’ experiences, we are seeking something that aligns with our culture.

Using 3-D photography and printing, Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to document significant memories for people and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine. (Instagram/minimi_sa)

“Our focus is on refining and implementing this technology to enhance our values and culture. We are exploring potential and specific fields to generate fresh and modern perspectives in 3-D technologies,” he added.

While the technology was still new and costly, he pointed out that it was distinctive and currently unparalleled.

Al-Almaei said: “This is the phase of idea validation. We are on the verge of enhancing these concepts, particularly in the realm of photography, in order to make the experience affordable for everyone and not limited to a privileged few.”

Using 3-D photography and printing, Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to document significant memories for people and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine. (Instagram/minimi_sa)

However, he added, one disadvantage of 3-D photography was the need for specialized cameras. Printing also took a long time and required both patience and advanced technical capabilities.

Currently, the technology was only available in the Kingdom in Riyadh, but he said the feasibility of extending it to other cities was being evaluated. He also hoped Saudi Arabia’s younger generations would get involved and be encouraged to learn the fundamentals of 3-D photography.

As well as being used to print buildings and houses, the technique is also being used to document heritage, cultures, ancient clothing, and food.

Al-Almaei said the technology had no limits and offered an opportunity to connect the Kingdom’s historical wealth with its bright present.  

 

Topics: Photographer Abdulrahman Al-Almaei

Related

Saudi photographer puts in the effort to capture stunning scenes in Tabuk photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi photographer puts in the effort to capture stunning scenes in Tabuk
Saudi Photographers’ Society launched to train creatives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Photographers’ Society launched to train creatives

Saudi Film Commission attends Focus 2023 in London

Focus 2023 brought together content makers, production companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries.
Focus 2023 brought together content makers, production companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries.
Updated 33 min 9 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Saudi Film Commission attends Focus 2023 in London

Focus 2023 brought together content makers, production companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries.
  • The Saudi film industry is strengthening its international presence at forums and events
Updated 33 min 9 sec ago
SPA

The Saudi Film Commission took part in the Focus 2023 film event at the Business Design Centre in London with a pavilion that showcased the Kingdom’s burgeoning film industry.

The commission’s pavilion introduced the government agencies involved in the Saudi film sector, including the Ministry of Investment, Film AlUla and the Cultural Development Fund, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The commission highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ideal cinematography locations, aiming to attract international film productions and introduce the financial incentive program that works to support local cinema producers.

The Saudi film industry is strengthening its international presence at forums and events.

Focus 2023 brought together content makers, production companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries. The event attracts thousands of people from the worlds of film, television, advertising, animation and gaming.

 

Topics: Focus 2023 Saudi Film Commission (SFC) London Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi film production firm reveals 1st ‘Grendizer U’ trailer
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film production firm reveals 1st ‘Grendizer U’ trailer
Saudi film producer says now is ‘golden time’ for Arab talents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film producer says now is ‘golden time’ for Arab talents

Saudi Fund for Development chief meets Canadian officials

Saudi Fund for Development chief meets Canadian officials
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Fund for Development chief meets Canadian officials

Saudi Fund for Development chief meets Canadian officials
  • The officials reviewed the Saudi fund’s development projects around the world
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad met Canada’s Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen and an accompanying delegation, as well as the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom, Jean-Philippe Linteau, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the Saudi fund’s development projects around the world, as well as opportunities for future development cooperation between both parties.

The visit included a tour of the fund’s exhibition, which showcased its many initiatives in developing nations, as well as the influence of these projects on the progress and prosperity of the recipients’ lives.

 

Topics: Jean-Philippe Linteau Ahmed Hussen

Related

Abdullah Aripov receives Sultan Al-Marshad in Tashkent. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development chief meets Uzbek Prime Minister
Saudi fundraising campaign for Gaza reaches $133m
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fundraising campaign for Gaza reaches $133m

Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event 

Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event 
Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event 

Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event 
  • Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advocating for an immediate cease-fire
Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan led the Kingdom’s delegation at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The high-level event, which ran from Dec. 11-12 in Geneva, focused on boosting international cooperation for the protection of human rights amid global challenges, including wars.

During his speech, Prince Faisal highlighted that the anniversary of the declaration coincided with the human rights violations taking place in occupied Palestine.

He emphasized the critical role of the international community in upholding and advancing human rights through cooperation in both times of peace and war, as outlined in the Geneva conventions and their additional protocols, which focus on protecting civilians.

Prince Faisal pointed out Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law in Palestine and expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of these acts. He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ call for an immediate cease-fire.

“The bitter reality in the Gaza Strip will affect international security and the credibility of United Nations bodies by allowing the selective implementation of international law,” the foreign minister said.

He underscored the need to grant Palestinians their rights to a dignified life, security, essential needs and self-determination.

Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advocating for an immediate cease-fire, ensuring safe aid delivery to Gaza, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and forging a path toward a just and enduring peace.

Discussions at the event also centered on the importance of upholding and promoting respect for social, cultural, economic, civil and political rights and implementing measures to safeguard them.

Prince Faisal also led a delegation from the ministerial committee formed by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, which held multiple meetings in Geneva.
 

Topics: Saudi Foreign Minister

Related

Saudi FM stresses Kingdom’s public and private positions identical on Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM stresses Kingdom’s public and private positions identical on Gaza
Saudi FM Saudi meets US Republican senator Lindsey Graham
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Saudi meets US Republican senator Lindsey Graham

King Salman academy launches Arabic language proficiency project

The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language conference is currently underway in Riyadh. (@KSGAFAL)
The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language conference is currently underway in Riyadh. (@KSGAFAL)
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

King Salman academy launches Arabic language proficiency project

The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language conference is currently underway in Riyadh. (@KSGAFAL)
  • ‘Hamza’ standardized test aimed at non-native Arabic speakers
  • Growing interest in learning Arabic for professional, religious purposes, says academy official
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language on Tuesday launched a standardized proficiency test for non-native speakers, known as “Hamza,” at its annual international conference.

The conference, titled “Linguistic Testing: Theories, Experiences and Prospects,” is currently underway in Riyadh.

The “Hamza” initiative is in line with the academy’s role to promote the use of Arabic worldwide and achieve the goals of Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program.

Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, said that the academy would also launch several culture and education programs aimed at professionals seeking to master the language.

Al-Washmi said that “Hamza” is a standardized test that assesses non-native Arabic speakers’ proficiency in reading, listening, writing and speaking. The test follows the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and measures proficiency across four levels, ranging from A2 to C1.

Al-Washmi said the initiative is important because of the growing interest in learning Arabic for education, professional, religious and political purposes.

He added that the academy aims to collaborate with organizations teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, including universities.

The “Language Proficiency Test for Academic Purposes” will be offered at computer-based test centers around the world and through virtual remote testing.

Topics: The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language Arabic

Related

New book tackles climate change for children launched in English and Arabic
Lifestyle
New book tackles climate change for children launched in English and Arabic
BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner
Media
BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: American Afterlives
Photo/Supplied
Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
Muhammad again most popular baby boy’s name in UK
Muhammad again most popular baby boy’s name in UK
EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family
EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family
Saudi Film Commission attends Focus 2023 in London
Focus 2023 brought together content makers, production companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.