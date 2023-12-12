Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials

RIYADH: A number of Saudi royals and officials were given new jobs on Tuesday as authorities issued a raft of royal decrees.

Prince Salman bin Sultan was appointed governor of Madinah region at the rank of minister.

Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah region, was relieved of his position and replaced by Prince Saud bin Mishaal.

Prince Ahmed bin Fahd was replaced as deputy governor of the Eastern Province by Prince Saud bin Bandar.

Prince Khaled bin Saud was appointed deputy governor of Tabuk region, while Prince Khalid bin Sattam was named deputy governor of Asir region. Prince Miteb bin Mishal is the new deputy governor of Al-Jawf region.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad was relieved of his position as governor of Hafr Al-Batin, and replaced by Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah.

Other appointments included Hisham Al-Falih as assistant minister of interior; Khalid Al-Battal as an undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; Khalid Hadrawi as an advisor at the Royal Court; and Khalil bin Ibrahim as deputy minister of industry and mineral resources for industry affairs.

Musaed Al-Daoud becomes the mayor of Makkah, and Abdullah bin Mahdi the mayor of Asir region.

Abdullah Al-Maghlouth was appointed assistant minister of media, and Yousef Al-Biyali becomes deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency for intelligence affairs.

Zuhair Al-Zouman was given the position of assistant to the chair of the Human Rights Commission.

Prince Faisal bin Salman was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation and tasked with completing the necessary legal procedures to form the board. He will also serve as chair of the board of trustees of King Fahd National Library.