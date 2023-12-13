You are here

  • Home
  • Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to ‘transition away’ from planet-warming fossil fuels
COP28
COP28

Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to ‘transition away’ from planet-warming fossil fuels

Update Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to ‘transition away’ from planet-warming fossil fuels
1 / 2
COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber gaveled approval of the central document without asking for comments, within minutes of opening Wednesday’ session. (AFP)
Update Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to ‘transition away’ from planet-warming fossil fuels
2 / 2
Discussions during the 14 days of talks in Dubai revolved around how far to go and whether to make a historic call to wind down oil, gas and coal, the main culprits in the planet’s rapid warming. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cd75w

Updated 52 sec ago
AP
Follow

Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to ‘transition away’ from planet-warming fossil fuels

Delegates at UN climate talks in Dubai agree to ‘transition away’ from planet-warming fossil fuels
  • COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber: ‘We have language on fossil fuel in our final agreement for the first time ever’
Updated 52 sec ago
AP
Follow

DUBAI: United Nations climate negotiators directed the world on Wednesday to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics’ worries about loopholes.

Within minutes of opening Wednesday’s session, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber gaveled approval of the central document — the global stocktake that says how off-track the world is on climate and how it will get back on track — without asking for comments. Delegates stood and hugged each other.

“It is a plan that is led by the science,’’ Al-Jaber said. “It is an enhanced, balanced, but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE consensus.”

“We have language on fossil fuel in our final agreement for the first time ever,” said Al-Jaber, who’s also CEO of the UAE’s oil company.

United Nations Climate Secretary Simon Stiell told delegates their efforts were “needed to signal a hard stop to humanity’s core climate problem: fossil fuels and that planet-burning pollution. Whilst we didn’t turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end.”

 

 

Stiell cautioned people that what they adopted was a “climate action lifeline, not a finish line.”

The new deal had been floated early Wednesday and was stronger than a draft proposed days earlier, but had loopholes that upset critics. Analysts and delegates wondered if there was going to be a floor fight over details, but Al-Jaber acted quickly, not giving critics a chance to even clear their throats.

Several minutes later, Samoa’s lead delegate Anne Rasmussen, on behalf of small island nations, complained that they weren’t even in the room when Al-Jaber said the deal was done. She said that “the course correction that is needed has not been secured,” with the deal representing business-as-usual instead of exponential emissions-cutting efforts. She said the deal could “potentially take us backward rather than forward.”

When Rasmussen finished, delegates whooped, applauded and stood, as Al-Jaber frowned and then eventually joined the standing ovation that stretched longer than his plaudits. Marshall Islands delegates hugged and cried.

The European Union’s delegation, which stood with small island nations in fighting for stronger language to rid the world of fossil fuels, instead celebrated the agreement as historic.

“I am in awe of the spirit of cooperation that has brought everybody together,” United States Special Envoy John Kerry said. He said it shows that multilateralism can still work despite what the globe sees with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. “This document sends very strong messages to the world.”

 

 

The deal also includes a call for tripling the use of renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency. Earlier in the talks, the conference adopted a special fund for poor nations hurt by climate change and nations put nearly $800 million in the fund.

“Many, many people here would have liked clearer language” on getting rid of fossil fuels, Kerry said. But he said it’s a compromise.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that “for the first time, the outcome recognizes the need to transition away from fossil fuels.”

“The era of fossil fuels must end – and it must end with justice and equity,” he said.

The deal doesn’t go so far as to seek a “phase-out” of fossil fuels, which more than 100 nations, like small island states and European nations, had pleaded for. Instead, it calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade.”

The deal says that the transition would be done in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and follows the dictates of climate science. It projects a world peaking its ever-growing carbon pollution by the year 2025 to reach its agreed-upon threshold, but gives wiggle room to individual nations like China to peak later.

Intensive sessions with all sorts of delegates went well into the small hours of Wednesday morning after the conference presidency’s initial document angered many countries by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming. Then, the United Arab Emirates-led presidency presented delegates from nearly 200 nations a new central document — called the global stocktake — just after sunrise.

It was the third version presented in about two weeks and the word “oil” does not appear anywhere in the 21-page document, but “fossil fuels” appears twice.

“This is the first time in 28 years that countries are forced to deal with fossil fuels,” Center for Biological Diversity energy justice director Jean Su said. “So that is a general win. But the actual details in this are severely flawed.”

“The problem with the text is that it still includes cavernous loopholes that allow the United States and other fossil fuel producing countries to keep going on their expansion of fossil fuels,” Su said. “There’s a pretty deadly, fatal flaw in the text, which allows for transitional fuels to continue” which is a code word for natural gas that also emits carbon pollution.

Topics: COP28 Dubai fossil fuels UN

Related

COP28 mobilizes over $83bn for climate efforts as conference nears end
Business & Economy
COP28 mobilizes over $83bn for climate efforts as conference nears end
COP28: US-UAE climate-friendly farming effort grows to $17bn
Business & Economy
COP28: US-UAE climate-friendly farming effort grows to $17bn

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn

Saudi-China investment event witnesses deals worth $25bn
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and China are expected to further strengthen, with the recent investment conference in Beijing witnessing the signing of more than 60 memorandums of understanding and agreements valued at $25 billion.

The China-Saudi Investment Conference on Tuesday witnessed the signing of agreements in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, tourism, mining, and financial services. Additional fields included logistics, infrastructure, technology, and health care, according to a press statement.

The investment conference was conducted on the sidelines of a visit by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih to China.

A notable deal signed during the conference was in the information and communication technology sector, where the Saudi Esports Federation and Chinese esports tournament operator VSPO signed an MoU to promote opportunities, cooperation, and participation in eSports for $8.5 billion.

Meanwhile, China’s Oriental Energy Co. and the Kingdom’s Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Co. signed another agreement to explore areas of collaboration in manufacturing worth $7.5 billion.

In the energy sector, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment signed a deal with China’s state-owned CRRC Group to develop opportunities in the Kingdom covering project development and manufacturing of renewable energy and sustainable mobility worth $2 billion.

The investment conference was attended by top regional heads, including representatives from Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and ACWA Power, the press statement added.

During the conference, nine Chinese companies, including Huawei, Dahua, China Railway Construction Corp., and China Communication Services, received their licenses to open their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

Additional companies that received licenses were China Harbor Engineering Co., China Civil Engineering Construction Corp., BGI Group, Nuctech and iMile.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange signed an MoU with the Chinese Shenzhen Stock Exchange to enhance collaboration and explore new opportunities in several areas, including joint listing and financial technology.

In September, the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange signed an MoU to bolster cooperation and promote mutual development.

At the time, the agreement focused on dual listings of exchange-traded funds, initiatives related to investor relations and infrastructure development, as well as fintech, environmental and social practices.

In November, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA and the People’s Bank of China signed a local currency swap agreement worth $6.93 billion.

According to a press statement issued by SAMA, the three-year agreement “has been established in the context of financial cooperation between the Saudi Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China.”

China’s central bank said that the swap agreement can be extended after two years by mutual agreement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Investment

Related

Factbox: Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
Saudi Arabia
Factbox: Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends

Updated online platform launched to help SMEs identify market trends
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from an enhanced online platform designed to provide essential data for identifying market trends.

The “Atlas Business Platform” will supply SMEs and entrepreneurs with major business indicators categorized by region, sector, and products that will help shape strategic decisions.

Released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, the upgraded platform offers a range of features, including up-to-date information that equips SMEs with access to advanced analytics to understand market growth and capacity. 

The data is presented through charts, interactive maps, and other key indicators.

The platform will also enable start-ups and expanding businesses to analyze performances, address challenges, and discover emerging areas and unexplored markets.

Monsha’at was established in 2016 to regulate, support, and develop the SME sector in Saudi Arabia. It operates independently under the Ministry of Commerce and aims to increase the productivity of SMEs and raise their contribution to the gross domestic product from 20 percent to 35 percent by 2030.

The number of small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia reached 1.27 million by the end of the third quarter, propelled by the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts.

According to a report released by Monsha’at in November, this figure represents a 3.5 percent rise compared to the second quarter of this year.

More than 40,000 new businesses were launched in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter, with 43.3 percent of SMEs located in Riyadh.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the Saudi SME sector aims to make a 35 percent contribution to the Kingdom’s national gross domestic product by 2030.  

In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.  

Topics: SMEs Online platform market trends

Related

Saudi SMEs see $270m boost from government-backed fund
Business & Economy
Saudi SMEs see $270m boost from government-backed fund

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company
Updated 12 December 2023
Follow

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company

Saudi Aramco enters Pakistan with the acquisition of 40% stake in GO petroleum company
  • Planned acquisition is Aramco’s first entry into Pakistan’s fuel retail market in bid to strengthen its downstream value chain
  • Pakistan, Aramco are also in talks for setting up mega oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
Updated 12 December 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, has signed an agreement to acquire a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), Aramco said on Tuesday, marking the Saudi state-owned company’s foray into the Pakistani fuel retail market.
GO, a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and convenience stores operator, is one of the largest retail and storage companies in the South Asian country.
Aramco said the deal will help secure additional outlets for its refined products and provide new market opportunities for Valvoline-branded lubricants, following its acquisition of the Valvoline Inc. global products business in Feb. 2023.
The planned acquisition is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, to advance the Saudi oil giant’s strategy to strengthen its downstream value chain internationally.
“Our second planned retail acquisition this year aligns with Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy, with a clear path ahead for growing an integrated refining, marketing, lubricants, trading and chemicals portfolio worldwide,” Aramco quoted its Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani as saying in a statement.
“GO has a significant storage capacity, high-quality assets and growth potential, which will help launch the Aramco brand in Pakistan.”
Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company that produces approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply and develops cutting-edge energy technologies.
GO commenced its operation in 2015 after Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) granted permission to initiate sales and marketing of petroleum products in Punjab. The company currently operates 1,000 retail outlets across the South Asian country.
The development comes at a time when Saudi Aramco is already in talks with Pakistani authorities for setting up an oil refinery and a petrochemical complex in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s caretaker energy minister, Muhammad Ali, last month told Arab News his government was actively engaged with Saudi authorities on the multibillion-dollar Aramco oil refinery project and expecting progress on the project in the next few months. 
In 2019, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed seven agreements, worth $21 billion, during an official visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The deals included around $10 billion for the Aramco oil refinery and $1 billion for the petrochemical complex project in southwest Pakistan.
Last month, Shell Pakistan (SPL) also signed a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Wafi Energy to sell its domestic operations after Shell Global announced its exit from Pakistan in June, with the sale of 77 percent shareholding in the local business.
Wafi is a fast-growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Based in Riyadh, the company was incorporated in Sept. 2012, with a paid-up capital of 3 million Saudi riyals.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Pakistan Saudi Ties

Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  

Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  
Updated 12 December 2023
   Arab News 
Follow

Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  

Saudi Aramco achieves 99.9% reliability in worldwide oil and gas supplies  
Updated 12 December 2023
   Arab News 

RIYADH: Aramco has attained a high level of dependability in providing consistent and reliable oil and gas supplies to countries worldwide, according to the company’s top official. 

Aramco’s Senior Consultant for Operational Excellence Management, Moraya Al-Qahtani, emphasized the company’s ability to meet the needs of customers internationally during the Operational Excellence Conference held in Riyadh. 

During the third quarter of this year, the company unveiled its first international investment in liquefied natural gas, positioning itself to leverage the increasing demand for LNG. Furthermore, the firm revealed its plans to enter the South American retail market. 

During a panel discussion titled “Operational Excellence in the Energy Sector,” Al-Qahtani revealed: “Aramco has reached 99.9% reliability in supplying oil and gas to countries around the world.” 

The inaugural day of the OPEXKSA, hosted by the Saline Water, concluded with many transformative insights and success stories. 

Under the theme “Toward Creating Value to All Stakeholders,” the conference brought together over 100 global leaders and experts to delve into the intricacies of operational excellence and its role in shaping the future of diverse sectors. 

The Governor of the Public Corp. for Desalination of Salt Water, Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, emphasized the cultural shift in operational excellence, stating: “Operational excellence is more of a culture and philosophy than a process. When searching for concepts of operational excellence, we found no better example to learn from than the Kingdom in various sectors.” 

Reflecting on the national transformation, Al-Abdulkarim noted: “The change that all sectors are undergoing in the national transformation phase is a significant one. Operational evolution in the world has only emerged through adopting behaviors related to operational excellence.” 

He added: “Through the conference activities, we aim to enhance effective communication for sharing experiences. We, from various sectors, have all sought to participate in this conference with the goal of making information accessible to everyone.” 

Providing specific achievements, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Electricity Affairs, Abdullah Al-Bishi, mentioned that the liquid fuel displacement program included more than 40,000 farms, 20,000 factories, and a group of cement factories. 

Muhammad Al-Kharashi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Companies and Reserves, spoke about service centers and gas stations, emphasizing their shared goal of ensuring the security of supplies and enhancing the consumer experience. 

The OPEXKSA 2023 conference stands as a forum for exchanging knowledge and experiences, showcasing the dedication of leaders from various sectors to operational excellence and the realization of Vision 2030’s strategic objectives. 

Topics: Aramco

Related

Aramco secures 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan
Pakistan
Aramco secures 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, gaining 14.05 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 11,395.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion) as 105 of the listed stocks advanced, while 111 declined.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 45.97 points to 23,659.42.  

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up slightly to 1,464.31.  

Jazan Energy and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 6.36 percent to SR15.06.  

Other top performers on the main index were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices surged by 6.11 percent and 4.67 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Drilling Co., whose share price dipped 3.43 percent to SR191.20.  

In the parallel market, the share price of Al Rashid Industrial Co. soared 6.62 percent to close at SR36.25.  

Other positive performers in the parallel market were Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and MOBI Industry Co., whose share prices increased by 6.45 percent and 5.76 percent, respectively.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of SR1.6 per share for the second half of this year.  

In a statement to Tadawul, SABIC revealed that dividends will be payable on Mar. 4, 2024.  

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced dividends for the second half of this year. The company said that it would pay a dividend of SR0.75 per share.  

Meanwhile, First Milling Co. revealed that it paid the General Food Security Authority a fine of SR6.3 million in connection with a lawsuit against the firm.  

In a bourse filing, First Milling Co. said the fine would not negatively impact the company’s financial performance. 

Topics: sensex Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting
Oil Updates — Crude holds soft tone on oversupply worries ahead of Fed meeting
Football’s growth takes center stage at world summit in Jeddah
Football’s growth takes center stage at world summit in Jeddah
Amal, George Clooney attend premiere in LA  
Amal, George Clooney attend premiere in LA  
Houthis escalate attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea
Houthis escalate attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea
Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins
Egypt’s El-Sisi cruises toward victory as vote count begins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.