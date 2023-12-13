Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

The nondescript facade with a fading nameplate misses the attention of passersby at Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata, remaining a go-to place only for connoisseurs who still cherish the old-fashioned art of handwriting.
In its quiet and quaint interior, a visitor can try thousands of vintage and high-end fountain pens from brands like Montblanc, Parker, Pilot, Visconti, Wilson, Waterman, Pelikan, or Sheaffer, and watch as Mohmmad Imtiaz brings them back to life.
The Pen Hospital represents a bygone era in an age of instant electronic messaging, but it still draws lawyers, academics and collectors from across India and, lately, also young people who have been increasingly attracted to fine writing instruments.
Established in the 1940s by Imtiaz’s great-grandfather Mohammed Shamsuddin, the shop has stayed in the family ever since. Imtiaz’s partner behind the counter is Mohammed Shahbaz Reyaz, the son of his late brother.
“Despite the popularity of high-tech laptops and iPads, pens are also getting popular and that’s the reason I have roped in my nephew into the business. My son will join, too,” Imtiaz told Arab News.
“There is a renewed interest in fountain pens among the new generation. Today, half of my customers are younger people and this gives me hope.”
Depending on the model, it costs between 25 cents and $60 to have a pen “treated” at the Pen Hospital. Sometimes, parts of older or rarer pens need to be procured from different sources.
Imtiaz repairs seven to eight pens a day on his “operation table” — the shop’s counter.
“Sometimes the workload is so high that some customers have to wait a week for an appointment,” he said.
There used to be many such shops during the time of Imtiaz’s great-grandfather and grandfather, but most ceased to exist in the 1990s, when cheap, disposable ball pens hit the mass market in India.
Now, Imtiaz believes his Pen Hospital is the “only shop in eastern India” that still deals in the trade, which began to thrive again only a few years ago.
“Things started taking up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Long periods of lockdown forced many people to read and write, and people started coming with old fountain pens for repair,” he said. “Some people discovered vintage pens in their cupboards. They have not used them for decades.”
His shop has a special value for collectors like Sarthak Ganguly, a media professional, who has been visiting the Pen Hospital for almost 20 years.
“The Pen Hospital is the only place in Kolkata where you can look for some nice vintage pens,” he said.
“Here you will get a fountain pen that can cost you from $1.20 up to $1,200. Many fountain pen collectors, like me, have at least 1,000 old and new fountain pens. Most of my pens have been collected from the Pen Hospital.”
In a city like Kolkata, known as the cultural capital of India, writing with a pen brings together craftsmanship, style and a touch of nostalgia — something that younger people are increasingly fond of.
It is mostly the new generation of collectors that Ganguly sees at the shop in the morning.
“The young generation is buying fountain pens and that is really heartening,” he said.
“The Pen Hospital not only has nostalgic value, but also it is a pleasure to visit such an iconic shop. It reminds you of history.”
JAKARTA: Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press briefing on Wednesday, after urging the UN to reject “double standards” on human rights.
Indonesia’s top diplomat was leading a delegation in Geneva and spoke about Palestine in a series of events commemorating the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as international pressure builds on Israel to end its months-long assault on Gaza that has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.
“As we observe the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we are actually witnessing serious human rights violations happening in Palestine, especially in Gaza,” Marsudi said.
“Israel’s acts of killing civilians, damaging hospitals, places of worship and refugee camps, while suppressing Palestine’s basic rights are not self-defense. These acts cannot be justified and are clear violations of international humanitarian law.”
Marsudi said she raised these points during a roundtable event on human rights, alongside other panelists that included Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki.
The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday, after a similar resolution failed at the UN Security Council following the US’ veto on the proposal last week.
The Security Council’s failure to adopt the resolution reflected “the failure of an outdated multilateral system,” Marsudi said.
“I call on countries to reject double standards in upholding human rights. Double standards are the biggest problem in upholding human rights. Countries that have often dictated (to) us about human rights are now parties allowing Israel to violate human rights.”
Indonesian officials have been rallying international support since the latest escalation of Israeli violence, while thousands of people have participated in solidarity marches across the Asian nation since October.
Indonesia’s support for Palestine reflects a decades-long stance, as its people and government see Palestinian statehood as mandated by the nation’s constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.
Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Kyiv: Russian missile strikes damaged a hospital and residential building in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, injuring at least 45 people, the city’s mayor said.
An AFP journalist in the city heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.
“In total, 45 people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of the enemy attack. 18 of them were hospitalized, including 2 children. 27 received medical help on the spot, including three children,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.
He said “a missile fell on the territory of one of the capital’s hospitals” during the night attack, resulting in windows being “blown out in several buildings of the facility.”
One person was injured at the hospital, according to the mayor.
Police at the scene were “inspecting the crater on the territory of the medical facility,” he added.
Klitschko also said that “as a result of the enemy’s night missile attack (on) the capital’s Dniprovsky district, an apartment building was damaged.”
Several residents were evacuated.
Klitschko said missile debris that fell on a road damaged the district’s water supply network.
It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of missiles fired had yet to be clarified by the airforce, but “as a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city.”
“Same as on December 11, the enemy used ballistic weapons,” the military administration said, adding: “The enemy is intensifying the missile terror of Kyiv.”
Air defenses downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.
NEW YORK CITY: An extremely crowded meeting of the UN General Assembly echoed to the sound of applause on Tuesday after an overwhelming majority of 153 member nations voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Only 10 countries voted against it and 33 abstained.
The vote took place during an emergency special session of the assembly titled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations.” It was called last week by the representatives of Egypt and Mauritania, in their capacities as chair of the Arab Group and chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation respectively, after the US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.
The draft of the text of the resolution adopted by the General Assembly on Tuesday, and seen by Arab News, closely reflected the vetoed Security Council resolution. It expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population, and (emphasizes) that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.”
It calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” as well as the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
Austria proposed an amendment to the text that would have added a demand for the release of hostages “held by Hamas and other groups,” and added the need for “immediate” humanitarian access.
As it has done in response to all previous draft resolutions, the US once again proposed an amendment calling for the text to “unequivocally reject and condemn the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting Oct. 7, 2023, and the taking of hostages.”
Resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are non-binding because, unlike Security Council resolutions, they do not have the force of international law behind them. Nonetheless, they do carry political weight. And given the overwhelming outcome of the vote on this resolution, it could be considered to reflect the prevailing global view of the war in Gaza.
Dennis Francis, the president of the General Assembly, opened the session by again calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” He said it was incumbent upon the UN to bring an end to “the suffering of innocent civilians,” and vowed to support all efforts to “put an end to the bloodshed and the psychological torture of the people of Gaza.”
The plight of Gazans is the result of an “unprecedented collapse of an already crumbling humanitarian system (and) profound disrespect for both international law and international humanitarian law,” he said.
“Since Dec. 1, we are witnessing the resumption of violence with a kind of ferocity that one asks, ‘What more, next?’
“No more time left. The carnage must stop. In the name of humanity, I ask you once more: Stop the violence now.”
The Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, said his country was voting in favor of the resolution to end “the suffering caused by an inhumane military attack by the Israeli occupation forces.”
He added: “Civilians must be protected. This is a main priority and no compromise shall be made regarding it. Failing to achieve this priority will only exacerbate this catastrophe, which falls upon Israel and the international community.”
Alwasil repeated the call for an immediate ceasefire to end the “bloodshed, protect civilians, and stop the collective punishment inflicted upon the people of Gaza.”
He also stressed the need to reach “a comprehensive and just solution for the Palestinian question in line with the Arab Peace Initiative, the two-state solution, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”
Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN and the chair of the Arab Group for the month of December, asked the General Assembly: “What are we all waiting for, to stop this fire? To end this zero-sum war?”
The US continued to justify its opposition to a ceasefire resolution by restating its belief that such a move would benefit only Hamas.
Ahead of the vote, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, called on the General Assembly to speak with one voice in condemnation of the militant group.
“This is the bare minimum and it should not be that difficult,” she said.
She encouraged members not to vote in favor of the resolution, on the grounds that “a ceasefire now would be temporary at best, and dangerous at worst.”
Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, also speaking before the vote, denounced the amendments proposed by Austria and the US, saying that they “once again condemn only one side but exonerate the other.” Blaming Hamas alone for the conflict is neither “equitable” nor “just,” he added.
“The blame, if it is to be placed, has to be placed on both parties, especially on Israel,” said Akram, adding that if Hamas was named in the resolution and Israel was not, “you will provide a justification to the Israeli war machine to continue its roulette wheel of death.”
Israel is waging a war on the Palestinian people with the aim of erasing the very idea of Palestine, Akram said. He described Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “a carbon copy of the massive campaigns of racial slaughter by other settler colonial regimes in history.”
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said support for the resolution was tantamount to giving “terrorists a free pass,” and added: “A ceasefire will prolong the death and destruction in the region.”
In October, the General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” after 121 members voted in favor, 14 against, including the US, and 44 abstained.
The US used its power of veto in the Security Council last Friday to prevent the adoption of a ceasefire resolution during an urgent session called for by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He did so by invoking the rarely-used Article 99, one of the few powers granted to him by the UN Charter, which he can use to bring to the attention of the council any important issues he believes threaten global peace and security.
After the failure of the 15-member council to adopt the resolution — despite 13 votes in favor and one abstention (the UK) — Guterres expressed his regret and said the “authority and credibility” of the council, the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, had been “severely undermined.”
Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’
Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the ‘Three Brotherhood Alliance’ launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
An alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to defeat the country’s “dictatorship,” days after the ruling military said it held China-mediated talks with the rebels.
Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the “Three Brotherhood Alliance” launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China.
The assault has emboldened pro-democracy militias to do the same elsewhere, presenting the biggest battlefield challenge to the junta since a 2021 coup.
“Significant progress made, but achieving our complete goals needs more time and ongoing efforts,” the Three Brotherhood Alliance posted on X social media, without mentioning the talks.
“Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population.”
The military on Monday said it met with the rebels and other parties in the conflict, and another round of talks was due by the end of the month. No other details were provided.
The three groups in the alliance have not responded to repeated requests from Reuters for comment. China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was happy to see parties to the Myanmar conflict hold peace talks and is willing to provide further support.
The insurgent groups and the junta could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The fighting, largely in northern Shan state, has caused concern in China, with an estimated 300,000 people displaced since the rebel offensive started on Oct, 27, according to the United Nations, which says more than 2 million people have been forced from their homes since the coup.
Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win
But the united front at the White House contrasts with growing division up on Capitol Hill
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that the United States will not abandon Ukraine in its desperate fight against Russia, even as Republicans signaled opposition to extending US war funding.
Standing alongside the Ukrainian leader at a White House press conference, Biden vowed: “I will not walk away from Ukraine and neither will the American people.”
And he said that allowing a Ukrainian defeat would mean Russian President Vladimir Putin “and would-be aggressors everywhere will be emboldened.”
Zelensky, who spent the morning talking to Republicans and Democrats in Congress, signaled cautious optimism that the stalled US aid flow will restart.
“I got the signals. They were more than positive. But we know that we have to separate words and particular results. Therefore we will count on particular results,” Zelensky said.
But the united front at the White House contrasted with growing division up on Capitol Hill, where leading Republicans are insisting that renewing Ukraine aid will depend on Democrats first agreeing to major immigration reforms — and even questioning whether the war against Russian invasion should continue.
As Moscow claimed fresh battlefield advances and predicted any new assistance for Kyiv would be a “fiasco,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed little enthusiasm for approving Biden’s request for $60 billion in new assistance.
“What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed,” Johnson told reporters after meeting Zelensky.
Republican Senator JD Vance — who is close to the party’s leader and likely 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump — said on social media that Zelensky was “gross” for pressuring the Senate.
The Kremlin echoed Republican arguments, scoffing at the impact of US support.
“It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.
And Russia said it was pressing ahead on the ground, just as Ukraine’s freezing winter deepens and Moscow’s air attacks on Ukraine’s cities increase.
Ukraine said Russia had launched a “massive offensive” with armored vehicles in another part of the front near Avdiivka in the east.
In a blow felt by civilians behind the frontlines, Ukraine’s main mobile operator said it had been paralyzed by a “powerful hacker attack.”
The United States said that in reality, Russia is paying an extraordinary price for small gains, with some 315,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.
Russian forces have also lost some 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks they had before the start of the conflict, according to a declassified US intelligence assessment shared with Congress.
The White House said Russia had suffered more than 13,000 dead and wounded in the east of Ukraine just since October.
But “Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.
As the United States ponders its future Ukraine policy, Polish prime minister-designate Donald Tusk called for “full mobilization on the part of the free world, the West, in support of Ukraine.”