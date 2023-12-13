Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030.

A number of distinguished guests attended Diriyah’s Bashayer event, where the project was announced.

The gated community of Wadi Safar is set to become an oasis in the metropolis of Riyadh, in which three major resorts will be hosted: Six Senses, Aman, and Oberoi.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, told Arab News: “These are three spectacular resorts that, over the next few years, will open.

“We have the legend Greg Norman, who is also the CEO of LIV Golf, here to do an exhibit for all our guests today on the Greg Norman 27-hole championship golf course, thanks to the vision of His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan,” he added, referring to the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“We also have the Argentine legendary Polo player, Nacho (Figueras). He is here to do an exhibit today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club,” Inzerillo said.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s goal to make Saudi Arabia a global tourist destination, the DGDA has set a precedent for blending respect for heritage with forward-looking sustainable ventures through initiatives like Al-Bujairi Terrace, which has already become a major tourist attraction since its opening in 2022.

Six Senses Southern Dunes became the first hotel to open up at the Red Sea project, which takes pride in its homage to the region’s Nabataean architectural legacy in the Hijazi mountain’s desert escape. The brand will now venture into the center of the country.

Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses, told Arab News: “Every property that we do, no matter where it is, has to feel very contextual. I want people to know, when they wake up, where they are.

“We’re absolutely delighted, one, to be in Saudi and, two, to be at Diriyah Gate, which speaks to the culture, the history, conservation — all the elements that really align with us as a company, particularly around our focus on sustainable developments and celebration of the countries that we operate in.”

Jacobs said there are plans to open four of their resorts in Saudi, and over 40 hotel brands will soon join Diriyah’s hospitality offering, including the Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and Aman.

The DGDA is also dedicated to opening world-class sports and entertainment facilities, including the Royal Diriyah Golf Club and the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club.

“I’m excited for what’s coming to the Kingdom for not just polo but all equestrian activities,” Figueras told Arab News. “I really believe in the connection that there is between the Arab community and horses. You guys have it in your blood, and you can see that.”

The player will be back in the country next month for the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament.

The Bashayer event is a chance to explore and discover both Wadi Safar and Diriyah masterplans, from hotels and restaurants to museums and galleries, and marks a milestone for the company as it proceeds in its second phase of first-of-their-kind experiences in hospitality, culture, art, and entertainment and sport.

Diriyah is not only bursting with history, making it a UNESCO world heritage site, but also a “source of Saudi identity and our pride,” as Inzerillo said and the “birthplace of the nation.”

The Bashayer event will continue until Dec. 14 with more celebrations of Diriyah projects.