You are here

  • Home
  • Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030

Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030

Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
1 / 5
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030. (AN photo by Loai El Kellawy)
Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
2 / 5
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030. (AN photo by Loai El Kellawy)
Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
3 / 5
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030. (AN photo by Loai El Kellawy)
Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
4 / 5
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030. (AN photo by Loai El Kellawy)
Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
5 / 5
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030. (AN photo by Loai El Kellawy)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gztrh

Updated 10 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki
Follow

Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030

Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
  • The gated community of Wadi Safar is set to become an oasis in the metropolis of Riyadh, in which three major resorts will be hosted: Six Senses, Aman, and Oberoi
Updated 10 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki
Follow

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030.

A number of distinguished guests attended Diriyah’s Bashayer event, where the project was announced.

The gated community of Wadi Safar is set to become an oasis in the metropolis of Riyadh, in which three major resorts will be hosted: Six Senses, Aman, and Oberoi.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, told Arab News: “These are three spectacular resorts that, over the next few years, will open.

“We have the legend Greg Norman, who is also the CEO of LIV Golf, here to do an exhibit for all our guests today on the Greg Norman 27-hole championship golf course, thanks to the vision of His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan,” he added, referring to the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“We also have the Argentine legendary Polo player, Nacho (Figueras). He is here to do an exhibit today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club,” Inzerillo said.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s goal to make Saudi Arabia a global tourist destination, the DGDA has set a precedent for blending respect for heritage with forward-looking sustainable ventures through initiatives like Al-Bujairi Terrace, which has already become a major tourist attraction since its opening in 2022.

Six Senses Southern Dunes became the first hotel to open up at the Red Sea project, which takes pride in its homage to the region’s Nabataean architectural legacy in the Hijazi mountain’s desert escape. The brand will now venture into the center of the country.

Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses, told Arab News: “Every property that we do, no matter where it is, has to feel very contextual. I want people to know, when they wake up, where they are.

“We’re absolutely delighted, one, to be in Saudi and, two, to be at Diriyah Gate, which speaks to the culture, the history, conservation — all the elements that really align with us as a company, particularly around our focus on sustainable developments and celebration of the countries that we operate in.”

Jacobs said there are plans to open four of their resorts in Saudi, and over 40 hotel brands will soon join Diriyah’s hospitality offering, including the Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and Aman.

The DGDA is also dedicated to opening world-class sports and entertainment facilities, including the Royal Diriyah Golf Club and the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club.

“I’m excited for what’s coming to the Kingdom for not just polo but all equestrian activities,” Figueras told Arab News. “I really believe in the connection that there is between the Arab community and horses. You guys have it in your blood, and you can see that.”

The player will be back in the country next month for the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament.

The Bashayer event is a chance to explore and discover both Wadi Safar and Diriyah masterplans, from hotels and restaurants to museums and galleries, and marks a milestone for the company as it proceeds in its second phase of first-of-their-kind experiences in hospitality, culture, art, and entertainment and sport.

Diriyah is not only bursting with history, making it a UNESCO world heritage site, but also a “source of Saudi identity and our pride,” as Inzerillo said and the “birthplace of the nation.”

The Bashayer event will continue until Dec. 14 with more celebrations of Diriyah projects.

Topics: Diriyah Wadi Safar Diriyah Gate Development Authority SaudiVision 2030

Related

International Diriyah Forum to promote cultural heritage 
Saudi Arabia
International Diriyah Forum to promote cultural heritage 
Diriyah festival to celebrate heritage of the Arabian horse
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah festival to celebrate heritage of the Arabian horse

Adhlal’s Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel

Adhlal’s Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel
Updated 46 min 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Follow

Adhlal’s Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel

Adhlal’s Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel
  • Event is part of Adhlal’s broader Majlis gatherings initiative, which aims to improve relationships and knowledge among Saudi Arabia’s design community
  • Adhlal is a key player in fostering the continued growth of the Saudi design community and offers evidence and research-based services
Updated 46 min 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: In its commitment to fostering the growth and development of the emerging Saudi design community, Adhlal organized a meetup for designers at Hayy Jameel Jeddah in collaboration with Saudia airline.

The event is part of Adhlal’s broader Majlis gatherings initiative, which aims to improve relationships and knowledge among Saudi Arabia’s design community’s members in different cities.

Adhlal is a key player in fostering the continued growth of the Saudi design community and offers evidence and research-based services.

The Adhlal Majlis events provide a forum for professionals, experts and students from various design fields to interact and share knowledge, which in turn enhances Saudi Arabia’s thriving design industry.

Founder and CEO Princess Nourah Al-Faisal emphasized the importance of gaining experience for emerging talents and understanding the various stakeholders in the design ecosystem.

She told Arab News: “At Adhlal, we are trying to connect the dots between the design community, students and potential employers, facilitating early-stage connections that enable students to develop their talents and transition seamlessly into the job market.”

The collaboration with Saudia airline reflects Adhlal’s commitment to delivering the best to designers, manufacturers, government entities and professional bodies.

Khaled Tash, group chief marketing officer at Saudia, highlighted the significance of design in enhancing the customer experience.

He told Arab News: “There are endless opportunities for design to improve and enrich this customer journey, from trip preparation to the in-flight experience.”

Tash emphasized that the collaboration aims to go beyond brainstorming, with a focus on implementing the best ideas into the market. The goal is to benefit designers, Saudia as an airline and, most importantly, the customers so they can enjoy an enhanced and memorable travel experience.

“We are very keen on making sure that this is not just a brainstorming platform … we want to make sure that there is a process that takes the best of these ideas and implements them in the market so that they can actually be beneficial … for the designer, for us as an airline, but most importantly beneficial for the customers and the travelers who will have a better experience and who will in enjoy their flights better and hopefully have lasting memories from their trips,” he said.

Among the attendees was Moataz Al-Karidmi, a Saudi industrial designer and educator at Effat University.

Al-Karidmi shared his positive experience with Adhlal, highlighting the impact of the Saudi Cup competition on his life: “Winning the first prize for designing trophies for the Red Sea category opened doors for me,” he said, “Exposure for industrial and product designers is very important and that is why am attending today’s Majlis.”

Al-Karidmi praised Adhlal’s current efforts. “What Adhlal is doing now is exposing us more to the better,” he said. “So, as you can see, we’re doing Majlis all around Saudi, and that’s why I’m showing up to most of them because I want to support the community.”

Topics: Adhlal Hayy Jameel Saudia airline Princess Nourah Al-Faisal Khaled Tash

Related

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal said the collaboration signifies the next step for Adhlal as a consultancy. (AN photo by Afshan Aziz)
Saudi Arabia
Adhlal, Baytonia sign deal to empower Saudi designers
Designers to showcase Kingdom’s culture through Adhlal, Saudia program
Saudi Arabia
Designers to showcase Kingdom’s culture through Adhlal, Saudia program

US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh

US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
Updated 33 min 48 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh

US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
  • Ambassador Michael Ratney: As the strategic relationship expands across all sectors, we are growing our embassy and our community
  • Embassy, being built on a 27.5-acre site in the Diplomatic Quarter, will combine traditional Saudi architectural heritage with modern design
Updated 33 min 48 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: American government officials on Wednesday attended a ceremony to break ground for a new US embassy building in Riyadh.

The event took place in front of a giant photo showing what the completed complex will look like.

US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, told Arab News: “As the strategic relationship expands across all sectors, we are growing our embassy and our community, with our Saudi partners and neighbors, to support that relationship.”

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on social media, the US Embassy said the occasion marked a milestone in the long-term relations between the Kingdom and America.

Also present was US deputy assistant secretary for Arabian Peninsula affairs, Daniel Benaim, American deputy chief of mission, Alison Dilworth, and Saudi deputy minister of foreign affairs, Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ratney said: “The new embassy, set to be the largest embassy compound in Saudi Arabia, is emblematic of the expanding US-Saudi relationship.

“Today that relationship encompasses not only energy and security but also business, technology, education, innovation, and increasingly areas like art and culture.”

And the envoy noted that the scale of the project reflected the “strong and growing” strategic partnership between the two countries.

Benaim pointed out the striking design of the new embassy which he said had been inspired by the local ecology and geology and would utilize state-of-the-art technology and renewable energy systems. 

The embassy, being built on a 27.5-acre site in the Diplomatic Quarter, will combine traditional Saudi architectural heritage with modern design, including the latest security and sustainability features.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Michael Ratney Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji

Related

Special US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
KSrelief chief and US ambassador to Saudi Arabia meet in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief and US ambassador to Saudi Arabia meet in Riyadh

Saudi Artisanal Co. launches to boost handicrafts sector 

The Saudi Artisanal Co. has commenced operations in the Kingdom with a mission to promote the nation’s cultural heritage.
The Saudi Artisanal Co. has commenced operations in the Kingdom with a mission to promote the nation’s cultural heritage.
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Artisanal Co. launches to boost handicrafts sector 

The Saudi Artisanal Co. has commenced operations in the Kingdom with a mission to promote the nation’s cultural heritage.
  • Industry can generate billions, says CEO Husameddin Almadani
  • Plan to create 9,000 direct and indirect sustainable jobs for artisans
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Artisanal Co. has commenced operations in the Kingdom with a mission to promote the nation’s cultural heritage, and boost the economy, through the design and production of high-quality, innovative and modern products.

With the global handicraft market expected to surpass SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) and the domestic industry projected to reach SR5 billion by 2028, the company aims to service 15 percent of the market, while also nurturing the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises within the sector.

Amid Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plan to welcome 150 million tourists by 2030, Husameddin Almadani, CEO of the firm, emphasized the company’s role in this pursuit.

“Aligned with Vision 2030, our commitment is to showcase high-quality Saudi handicrafts both locally and internationally, focusing on creating 9,000 direct and indirect sustainable employment opportunities for artisans.

“And we aspire to contribute close to SR1 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030, in support of the comprehensive economic goals of Vision 2030.”

Almadani said significant investments in the hospitality and culture sectors would help grow Saudi Arabia’s artisanal industry.

Topics: The Saudi Artisanal Co. Saudi Arabia handicrafts

Related

Abu Dhabi’s House of Artisans to take part in 2023 London Design Biennale
Lifestyle
Abu Dhabi’s House of Artisans to take part in 2023 London Design Biennale
Ramadan District in Riyadh showcases heritage through artisanal crafts photos
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan District in Riyadh showcases heritage through artisanal crafts

KSrelief’s UN exhibition showcases Saudi Arabia’s role in humanitarian aid worldwide

KSrelief is hosting an exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York during Humanitarian Week, from Dec. 7 to 15. (SPA)
KSrelief is hosting an exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York during Humanitarian Week, from Dec. 7 to 15. (SPA)
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief’s UN exhibition showcases Saudi Arabia’s role in humanitarian aid worldwide

KSrelief is hosting an exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York during Humanitarian Week, from Dec. 7 to 15. (SPA)
  • UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen acknowledged strategic collaboration between Kingdom and UN, emphasizing efforts in delivering aid to Yemeni people
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief is hosting an exhibition at UN headquarters in New York during Humanitarian Week, from Dec. 7 to 15.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN. It was attended by William David Grisley, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Abdullah Al-Saadi, the permanent representative of Yemen to the UN, and other officials from KSrelief.

Al-Wasil commended the projects showcased at the exhibition, highlighting the professional execution that exemplifies KSrelief’s commitment to humanitarian initiatives. He expressed deep admiration for the Kingdom’s role in providing global assistance to those in need.

Grisley acknowledged the strategic collaboration between the Kingdom and the UN, emphasizing their joint efforts in delivering crucial humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

Al-Saadi extended heartfelt thanks to the Kingdom, recognizing its substantial contributions to various humanitarian endeavors.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, KSrelief’s director for health and environmental aid, shed light on the pivotal role played by the center, notably through Project Masam, which has successfully cleared Yemeni lands of 424,527 mines since the start of the initiative in 2018.

He also underscored the impact of the Artificial Limbs Program, which has benefitted over 26,000 individuals in Yemen and Syria by providing high-quality prosthetics to amputees.

The program also focuses on training local personnel in artificial limb manufacturing techniques and building the capacity of healthcare institutions for the localization and sustainability of services.

Shalhoub Al-Shalhoub, the exhibition supervisor, described the captivating displays, featuring interactive visual screens showcasing the center’s relief and humanitarian programs. These initiatives have amounted to an impressive 2,670 projects in 95 countries, with a cumulative value exceeding $6.5 billion across vital sectors.

The exhibition also provided insights into programs specifically tailored for the Yemeni people, totaling 862 projects valued at over $4.3 billion.

The center’s pavilion likewise highlighted volunteer programs, boasting 535 initiatives in 38 countries and resulting in over 140,000 surgeries that have benefited more than 1.2 million individuals.

This year’s Human Rights Day, observed annually on Dec. 10, commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly in 1948.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen UN

Related

KSrelief projects help people in Pakistan, Lebanon, Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief projects help people in Pakistan, Lebanon, Sudan
The aid is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief’s humanitarian efforts continue

25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians arrives in Egypt

25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians arrives in Egypt
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians arrives in Egypt

25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians arrives in Egypt
  • Plane carried two ambulances that will be transported to Palestinians in Gaza
  • Assistance reflects Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to support the Palestinian people during times of crisis
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians, operated by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, arrived in Egypt on Wednesday.

The plane carried two ambulances that will be transported to Palestinians in Gaza, bringing the total number of KSrelief ambulances to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing equipped with essential medical supplies to 16 so far.

This assistance reflects Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire to ensure access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, adopted on Tuesday evening, with 153 countries voting in favor.

The OIC said that the resolution reflected an international consensus regarding the need to stop the crimes of displacement, destruction and genocide, committed by the Israeli occupation forces against people throughout the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The OIC also called on the international community to compel Israel to comply immediately and fully with the terms of this resolution, to put an end to the threat of the collapse of the humanitarian system in the Gaza Strip, and to take decisive measures to end the occupation of Palestine and the military aggression against its people.

Topics: War on Gaza KSRelief Rafah Border Crossing Palestinians

Related

KSrelief sends 14 ambulances to Gaza 
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief sends 14 ambulances to Gaza 
KSrelief sends 3rd relief ship to Palestinians in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief sends 3rd relief ship to Palestinians in Gaza

Latest updates

Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
Diriyah’s Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban
56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban
Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates as talks go on in bid to ease tensions
Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates as talks go on in bid to ease tensions
Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.