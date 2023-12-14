You are here

  • Home
  • Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 

Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 

Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 
“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” just launched in Saudi Arabia. (YouTube)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4p9y6

Updated 22 sec ago
William Mullally
Follow

Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 

Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 
Updated 22 sec ago
William Mullally
Follow

DUBAI: It is rare for a franchise to have an ethos, but Avatar has never been like other franchises. That is also part of why it has been so successful. This year, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the second film in the series, became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, two spots below the 2009 original, a staggering feat when audiences are turning away from big-budget intended-blockbusters like never before. Now, a year on from that film’s release and two years ahead of the hotly anticipated next installment, the Na’vi have returned, this time for a massive open-world video game years in the making: “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” which just launched in Saudi Arabia.

So, what is the secret to Avatar’s success? It is made by people who care not only about the process, but also for humanity itself. With their singular science fiction creation, director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have built a world that serves as a potent allegory for indigenous resistance against settler colonial occupation, and the environmental catastrophes that greed inevitably creates. And no, that is not by accident.

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to do, but we can’t be overt,” Landau tells Arab News. “If you’re preaching, you’re only reaching the already converted. What we want to do is be provocative. We want you to pick up this game, and walk away saying, ‘wait, what the RDA, the villains, were really doing is a lot like what was done to the American Indians. It’s a lot like what is happening in the Brazilian rainforest today, and so forth.

“Ultimately, if we can start those conversations in real life after someone has walked away from the game, then we’re truly a success,” says Landau, who started his partnership with Cameron on “Titanic,” the fourth-highest grossing film of all time.

As rare as it is to see those themes in film, they are even more rare in the world of video games. The space is still dominated by modern-war franchises such as “Call of Duty” and “Rainbow Six,” which often find the people of the Middle East, for example, used as cannon fodder. In crafting its first playable experience since the 2009 “Avatar: The Game,” Landau and Cameron needed a developer that understood the subversive elements they required, which they found in Ubisoft, which previously tackled compatible ideas in the acclaimed game “Assassin’s Creed III.”

Landau says: “We needed a partner that would embrace the ethos and themes of our world — that could bring us into new environments and stay true to our vision. We didn’t want to just tell the story of the movie; we wanted to open a new frontier, and that had to be done with the utmost care. There’s a standard that people have come to expect from Avatar.”

While the games and movies will tell “parallel stories,” Landau explains, there are many new elements developed for the games, such as a clan of traveling merchants, that are also planned to appear in future films.

“Because we worked so closely with the Ubisoft team in developing this, we have so many creatures, weapons, or clans that can naturally weave into our future stories, all based on the work we did here. There’s a strong likelihood you’ll see aspects of this in the movies,” says Landau.

For now, with the game finally on shelves, Landau is tirelessly at work on the third film, but is still anxious to see if the game also helps Avatar reach a new legion of fans, especially as gaming continues to explode in popularity in the Kingdom.

“We’re so proud of what we accomplished with this game, and can’t wait for fans in Saudi Arabia and across the globe to discover all we’ve built in the breathtaking world of Pandora,” Landau concludes.

Topics: Avatar: The Way of Water Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 

Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
  • Seven Saudi artists featured in the light-art exhibition discuss their work 
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: “Light is the new ink,” claims UK-based art expert Neville Wakefield, one of the curators of Noor Riyadh, billed as the world’s largest light art festival, which runs in the Saudi capital until Dec. 16.  

From fiber optics to artificial intelligence and mobile screens, light, in Wakefield’s opinion, has become a vital tool for modern communication, technology and expression. “The previous century was really defined by print and the written word. This century is defined by light. It is how we write ourselves into the world,” he told Arab News.  

Dozens of light-based artworks — from large-scale installations to animated video art — created by around 100 artists from across the world are on display in five public areas, including JAX District and Wadi Namar, in the city, making it an accessible event enjoyed by adults and children. The artists explore a wide variety of themes, including identity, politics, poetry, nature and connectivity.  

“With light, you can create something that’s ephemeral and effectively leaves no trace,” says Wakefield. “Light art has always had its moment.”  

Here, seven Saudi artists tell Arab News about the inspiration behind their works at the festival.  

Hana Almilli 

Through her textile installation piece “Journey Through the Ripples of the Sand,” Almilli invites the viewer into “a realm of contemplation and introspection,” comprised of a cocoon with illuminated hanging fabrics, accompanied by an auditory element, with a poem being recited in the middle of a valley, Wadi Namar. Walking through the space is meant to represent a “journey that evokes a sense of conclusion to feelings of alienation, leading to a realization that we are not alone — we are all woven from the same fabric of the sand above and below the earth,” Almilli said. The installation’s maze-like construction is based on “the dance of plants in the desert, echoing the unity and harmony found in nature and within us,” she added.  

Abdelrahman Elshahed 

A trained calligrapher, Elshahed’s wall-based sculpture is decorated with the words, “Light Upon Light” (in Arabic). It is presented in an abstract, topsy-turvy form, but the calligraphy is based on the “thuluth” style, one of the oldest scripts in Arabic writing.  

“What’s beautiful about the formation that I made is that the writing can be read from all sides,” Elshahed explained. “Arabic is usually read from right to left. I tried in this piece to make the writing legible from left to right, right to left, upwards and downwards, and downwards and upwards.” The piece subtly changes color, mostly in neon tones, giving a soothing effect. “In our daily lives, we see many colors, but they have one single source: Light,” he said.  

Nawaf Alkuhaimi 

Alkuhaimi is actually a full-time physician specializing in ophthalmology. This has impacted “Chromalusion,” his sculptural work for Noor Riyadh, which acts like an optical illusion. The dominant colors are red, white, and green — associated with eye tests. Alkuhaimi placed two mirrors at an angle on a mirrored floor to generate a kind of infinity illusion. “Normally, with mirrors at home, they reflect your own mirror-image. But with these mirrors, you see how people see you in daily life,” explained Alkuhaimi. The piece deliberately creates an unsettling feeling for the viewer, pushing them to be “honest with themselves.” There’s a metaphorical element to Alkuhaimi’s piece: “I would like to invite anyone who sees this project to reimagine themselves — reconsider their steps, dreams, and aspirations,” he said.  

Ayman Yossri Daydban 

Daydban, who is of Palestinian heritage and resides in Jeddah, showcases a massive wooden “Tree House,” which is part of an ongoing material experimentation for the artist. The structure’s two walls and ceiling are carved with many curious symbols, inviting light into its interior and creating a bedazzling effect. According to a statement published by the festival, the site-specific installation — which Daydban started working on in 2019 — “deconstructs stereotypical narrative related to cultural heritage and identity, as well as the Middle East’s historical relation to Western colonial powers.” 

Badiya Studio 

Badiya Studio’s “Symphony of Light,” as the name suggests, combines sound and light in an immersive performance art piece. In a darkened room illuminated only by strips of fast-moving lights, a trio of folklore musicians beat on traditional drums known as ‘zeer,’ triggering the light displays. Along with “synthesizing traditional music with cutting-edge technology,” a main purpose of this memorable performance is to “celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia,” according to an Instragram post from Badiya Studio (Mohammed Al-Hamdan and Mohamed Al-Kindi). The trio performed during the event’s opening weekend, but now visitors can take up the drums themselves and generate their own displays.  

Sara AlMutlaq 

It took a team of seven individuals working over a period of seven days (10 hours per day), to put together AlMutlaq’s conceptual, wire-heavy artwork “Do we ever really remember the same?” According to AlMutlaq, this piece “questions the memories our minds decide to collect, categorize and archive.” Acting as a “command center of our brains,” this circular installation, which somewhat resembles a map of the world, is made of fiber-optic wires, a mirror, and LED lights. “The attentive viewer will find that the wire is bent, twisted and bolted to tell a story of the relationship between memory and identity through time,” she said. The work also addresses the rapid change Saudi is going through: “How can we be kind to the memories our fathers and grandfathers left behind?”  

Sultan Bin Fahad 

For his installation “V151ONS,” Bin Fahad took inspiration from the past and the future. The exterior of the ‘building’ resembles a traditional mud house, but inside it there are kaleidoscopic lights in a futuristic trapezoid structure made of stained-glass lightboxes viewable through a rectangular opening. “It’s straight out of a science-fiction novel,” said Bin Fahad. The work explores “themes of time and resonant symbols of Saudi identity put through a prism of ideas,” he added. Those symbols include intersecting swords, palm trees and flowers. Bin Fahad hopes his work will allow the audience “to take away a meaningful understanding of Saudi culture and our constant evolution.” 

Topics: Noor Riyadh

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
Matt Ross
Follow

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 

REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 
  • Julia Roberts leads the way through a humdrum apocalypse in Netflix thriller 
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: An incredible cast can elevate decidedly average material into something surprisingly watchable, or, in the case of new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind,” can make you stick with something far longer than you might otherwise. When you see actors like Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke starring in a film by director Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot,” “Homecoming”), it’s hard not to get swept up in all the excitement. 

That enthusiasm should carry you through the first act of Esmail’s creepy, atmospheric thriller, as Amanda (Roberts) and husband Clay (Hawke) take their kids on an impromptu vacation to Long Island just as an unexplained blackout falls across New York City. Without TV, internet or phone services, the family remain blissfully unaware of the unfolding catastrophe until the owner of the house, George (Ali), arrives with his daughter and asks to take refuge. 

Julia Roberts as Amanda, Ethan Hawke as Clay, Mahershala Ali as G.H. and Myha’la as Ruth in 'Leave The World Behind.' (Supplied)

As this thrown-together group learn more about the ongoing societal collapse, Esmail (who also produced the film and wrote the screenplay, adapting Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel) uses the awkwardness of their situation to examine issues of class, racial stereotyping, modern parenting and the spread of disinformation. And yes, if you’re wondering why a group of people faced by the apocalypse might spend quite so much time having drawn-out conversations about prejudice over a drink, you’re not alone. 

There’s a strange disconnect between the movie’s wonderfully chilling set pieces (the family’s attempt to drive off Long Island is derailed by a particularly unsettling encounter with an autonomous vehicle) and a seeming lack of urgency when there are literal planes falling from the sky. To that end, any and all attempts at social commentary just feel bizarrely inappropriate, no matter how smartly and thoughtfully delivered they are by the cast. Maybe the best time for Amanda to examine her unconscious bias would be after making sure both her children are safe? 

While the use of the characters’ inner voices worked so well in Alam’s novel, having them articulate the same against backdrops that are, quite frankly, more interesting than the confessions of flawed human beings, feels laborious and discombobulating. “Leave the World Behind” seems to be hoping for a heady combination of action and character development — but fails to deliver either particularly well. 

Topics: Leave the World Behind Netflix

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
  • Actress Sharon Stone and football star Cristiano Ronaldo took separate trips to the heritage site in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood star Sharon Stone returned to Saudi Arabia to explore the historic landscape of AlUla in December.  

During her trip to the Kingdom, the “Basic Instinct” actress visited Madrasat Addeera - a learning hub for traditional crafts - to dive deeper into AlUla’s creative and cultural life.  

At Madrasat Addeera, a girls’ school in the Al-Jadidah Arts District, Stone interacted with local artisans specializing in palm weaving, pottery, leather making, ceramics and embroidery. 

Following her visit, Stone said: “Being in AlUla, I find myself in one of the most fascinating and beautiful places I have ever been, and Saudi Arabia the fastest growing and most rapidly emerging country.” 

Stone praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. (Supplied)

“I was in Saudi last year and can see the significant growth and change even in that time, but this is my first time in AlUla,” she added. “All the things we are told, the negatives, and controversial constructs about the region are untrue. There’s an emerging wave of rights for women, and I have been welcomed so warmly. Their kindness is truly humbling.” 

She praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. 

“What makes AlUla fascinating is how they take natural materials like stone, marble, and leather, and skillfully craft them into sophisticated, modern designs - it’s a modern city with ancient roots,” she said.  

Stone also joined the community in their creative space, using the opportunity to paint a locally inspired artwork.  

She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. (Supplied)

"I am very, very moved by the fact that these dyes are all made from local plants. As an artist, I am inspired by the subtlety of colors here, and it's extraordinary that such vibrant hues can be created from things that come out of the ground,” she said. “During my visit to this school, I had the opportunity to express my creativity through watercolors, and it was a deeply enriching experience.” 

Stone also glimpsed the county’s film ambitions as she toured AlUla’s new production facility. The actress was given early access to the 30,000 square foot soundstage, backlot, production support buildings, workshops, warehouses, recording studio, training and rehearsal space, cafeteria, event space and the iconic administration building.  

She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. 

“AlUla is almost like being on Mars, so unusual due to its extraordinary geological history. It is unlike anything you have ever seen, a fantastic setting for beautiful Westerns and films like Dune and Star Wars. I hope filmmakers come and explore AlUla to witness its potential for filmmaking, a beautiful possibility waiting to be captured,” she said. 

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo also visited AlUla and he took to Instagram to laud the natural history of the area. 

"Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia," he posted. 

Topics: Sharon Stone Saudi Arabia

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstars Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted attending a fundraising event for Gaza organized by US Egyptian Ramy Youssef’s comedy club in Brooklyn this week.  

Youssef’s club supports organizations aiding Palestine and pledged to donate 100 percent of its proceeds from the event to the non-governmental organization American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) for relief efforts in Gaza.  

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez leaving the fundraising event. (X)

It was reported that actresses Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor Joy and Zoe Kravitz also attended the event.  

Swift has not made a comment on the ongoing war in Gaza, while Gomez took to social media and said: “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

The Hamas-run health ministry on Tuesday updated its death toll since the Gaza war began to 18,412 people, mostly women and children. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza comes in retaliation for the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken. 

Topics: Taylor Swift Selena Gomez Gaza

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style
Updated 13 December 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Follow

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style
Updated 13 December 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: When Christiane Nasr strolled New York’s Bowery Avenue in 2014, she became fascinated with the neighborhood’s eclectic and industrial vibe. Nasr fell in love with furniture and lighting boutiques on Bowery Avenue and noticed a gap in the market in Dubai for this kind of design experience. After returning to the UAE, she took a leap of faith and decided to set up a company retailing curated interior design objects fusing New York’s industrial vibe with Scandinavian-style clean lines. What started as a B2C online concept store eventually became a 5,000-square-foot boutique in Dubai’s Al-Quoz district. With plans to open a store in Saudi Arabia in 2024, Arab News chats with the entrepreneur to know more. 

“We are a pioneer of Scandinavian design here in the region, alongside being the biggest supplier of this design aesthetic,” said Nasr, whose store features brands such as 101 Copenhagen, Ferm Living, Fest Amsterdam, Norr11 and Audo Copenhagen.  

Nasr is very passionate about curation and is fully involved when deciding what to buy for the collection. “I choose the fabrics as well as the color scheme. You can’t just have a disruptive brand – you need something that blends when you have multiple brands.”  

Over the years, The Bowery Company also gained popularity with hotels and commercial spaces. More recently, they have been working on numerous projects in Saudi Arabia, including Red Sea and NEOM hotels. Nasr adds that future expansion plans in the Kingdom are up and running, and she already has a partner in Saudi Arabia on the B2B side.  

“Additionally, I have also found a location for a new store in the Kingdom, which we are looking at for 2024. The trademark has been registered, and I am working on finalizing the license, which is an exciting milestone,” she said.   

Topics: The Bowery Company

Latest updates

Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 
Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled areas
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled areas
Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
Saudi capital hosts illuminating artworks at Noor Riyadh 
Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: media advocacy group
Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: media advocacy group
REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 
REVIEW: ‘Leave the World Behind’ sees stellar cast muddle through the end of days 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.