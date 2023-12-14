You are here

Saudi Arabia's inflation reaches 1.7% in November: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s inflation reaches 1.7% in November: GASTAT 
In comparison to October, expenses for restaurants and hotels increased by 0.6 percent in November, while prices for personal goods and services saw a 0.2 percent increase. Shutterstock
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s inflation reaches 1.7% in November: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s inflation reaches 1.7% in November: GASTAT 
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia experienced a subtle shift in its inflation rate in November, reaching 1.7 percent, slightly higher than the 1.6 percent recorded in October, according to official data. 

The latest report from the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the marginal increase in inflation was propelled by the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which rose by 1.3 percent in November compared to the previous month. 

“Prices for rents were the main driver of the inflation rate in November 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 21 percent,” stated GASTAT in the report.  

In comparison to October, expenses for restaurants and hotels increased by 0.6 percent in November, while prices for personal goods and services saw a 0.2 percent increase.

Topics: GASTAT

Saudi minister of finance selected to chair International Monetary and Financial Committee

IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi minister of finance selected to chair International Monetary and Financial Committee

IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
  • The committee, which advises the board of the International Monetary Fund, appoints Mohammed Al-Jadaan to serve 3-year term beginning Jan. 4
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, has been chosen to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the policy advisory body to the board of governors of the International Monetary Fund.

Members of the committee appointed him on Wednesday to serve a three-year term that will begin on Jan. 4. He succeeds Nadia Calvino, Spain’s deputy prime minister and minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, who has chaired the committee since Jan, 3, 2022.

“Saudi Arabia being selected to chair the International Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee reflects the international community’s confidence in its position regionally and internationally, and its pivotal role in promoting multilateral action,” Al-Jadaan said. 

“I look forward to working with the members of the committee and the fund’s management toward enhancing the stability and effectiveness of the global monetary and financial system, and advancing global economic growth prospects,” he added.

IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (IMFC)

Al-Jadaan also serves on the Ministerial Council of the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the boards of governors of the IMF, the World Bank, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He also heads the Saudi delegations at meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, and is a member of the boards of directors of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IMFC Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The geospatial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is set to receive a boost with the launch of an open data portal that will use geographical information systems to achieve sustainable development goals.

The portal was announced at the Geospatial Data Consortium, organized by the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information in partnership with the General Authority for Statistics, in Riyadh on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The online platform presents the role of geospatial data in improving sustainability and quality of life in the Kingdom through responsible production and consumption and climate conservation.

It also covers the safety of marine life and wildlife and the role of strong institutions in achieving the SDGs.

The head of GASGI, Mohammad bin Yahya Al-Sayel, said that the authority had launched several initiatives and adopted various controls, standards, and policies in 2023, aiming to raise the efficiency of government spending.

He highlighted that these endeavors enhanced the role of geospatial information in achieving national development goals in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

In February, the authority shared that geospatial information was one of the essential factors in attracting investments and could bring an economic impact of SR20-SR40 million ($5.4-$10.8 million) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The data could also positively impact public health, infrastructure, energy, education, trade and risk and disaster management sectors. 

Last April, GASGI participated in the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart in China. 

The Kingdom presented the GASGI’s experience developing a national strategy aligned with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework. 

This move integrated location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals. 

It also served as a continuation of the agreement signed by the Kingdom with the UN in April 2022 to offer consultation services in the geospatial survey to boost its national capacity.

The GASGI and the UN Development Program agreed on the project’s third phase, allowing the authority to improve its services and increase public awareness of its operations. 

Adam Bouloukos, the UNDP’s resident representative for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership aimed to provide consultation services to conduct geospatial works effectively and efficiently. 

The partnership also aimed to provide the necessary infrastructure to gather data to support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

Topics: General Authority for Statistics General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia's vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia should not only serve as an engine of advancement but also act as a “magnet for talent to come to the Kingdom,” according to the minister of economy and planning. 

During a fireside chat at the Global Labor Market Conference, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim noted that Saudis aspire to work alongside the best talent globally, aiming for positions where they can learn and make a meaningful impact. 

“For us to achieve our objectives thing that needs to be not only an engine of growth of talent but also a magnet for talent to come to the Kingdom, and that’s what the good working obviously,” the minister said. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Oracle is set to train 50,000 Saudi nationals in artificial intelligence through a program in collaboration with Future Work and supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Under the program called Mostaqbali, local talent will receive training and certification in the latest cloud-powered digital technologies, including AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, said Gary Miller, executive vice president and customer success officer at Oracle.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, he said the multi-year learning initiative will be open to all Saudi nationals to boost local employment opportunities and help regional organizations accelerate digital transformations with readily available local talent.

With Vision 2030’s initiatives in mind and its extensive focus on the digital economy, it aims to ensure that the Saudi youth has the needed technological capabilities to ensure their employability, the executive noted.

He said the Vision 2030 is focused on the Kingdom’s digital transformation and developing a digital economy. The executive said a large number of youth are interested in joining the field and companies are also seeking talent with the necessary skills. “So really it’s a unique program” based on the needs of the country and its people, he added.

Mostaqbali will be available to all Saudi nationals at different stages of their learning and professional careers — from students just entering the workforce to young working professionals — with a special focus on youth and women.

“We think younger people and women will be attracted. This program, Future Work, is going to actually provide a starter list of people that are looking for these kind of careers. So that will start the pipeline. We want to create a whole pipeline of, you know, training people, sharing their capabilities with companies and partners and really making that match so that when people that go through this program start work, they hit the ground running, they don’t need for the training and they can contribute to those companies in this digital economy,” Miller said.

As noted by the vice president, the main goal is to harness young talent and future leaders from Saudi nationals in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia oracle AI Machine learning SaudiVision2030

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Agreements and memorandums of understanding worth SR246 million ($65.5 million) were signed on the first day of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh. 

Over 15 MoUs were signed between several parties, including the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Human Resources Development Fund, Riyad Bank, and Riyadh Airports Co., aiming to facilitate thousands of training and job opportunities. 

The MoU between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Riyad Bank stipulates that the two parties will cooperate to improve services provided to individuals with disabilities by identifying and removing obstacles that prevent their access and participation in the banking sector. 

In the aviation sector, an MoU between the Human Resources Development Fund and Riyadh Air aims to provide the necessary resources and expertise to establish a training program for the aviation company’s employees, focusing on female empowerment.

On its second day, the conference will see the signing of 80 agreements and MoUs on issues related to the labor market, such as the impact of artificial intelligence, inclusivity in the workplace, and the gap between the labor market and talents. 

Topics: MoU agreements labor market

