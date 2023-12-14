GCC central banks keep interest rates unchanged, mirroring Fed’s move    

You are here

The Fed’s move comes amid expectations that tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses will impact economic activity, hiring, and inflation. Shutterstock
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS     
ARAB NEWS     
RIYADH: Central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region have kept their interest rates unchanged, following the decision by the US Federal Reserve to maintain its benchmark level at 5.4 percent, the highest in 22 years. 

As most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy aligns with decisions made in Washington. The US policymakers have chosen to maintain the rate for the third consecutive time at the level set in July, according to a statement from the Federal Reserve. 

This decision aims to achieve maximum employment and maintain long-term inflation at 2 percent, reflecting efforts to balance curbing inflation and providing economic support. 

The Fed’s move comes amid expectations that tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses will impact economic activity, hiring, and inflation. 

This development implies that the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will maintain its repo rates at the current 6 percent level. 

Repo rates represent a form of short-term borrowing, primarily involving government securities.   

This underscores the close economic ties and financial dynamics between GCC countries and the global economic landscape, particularly in the US. The majority of Gulf central banks maintained their interest rates unchanged.  

The Central Bank of the UAE has decided to maintain the base rate applicable to the overnight deposit facility at 5.40 percent, reflecting the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. 

This rate, linked to the US Federal Reserve’s interest on reserve balances, reflects the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy and serves as an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market levels in the UAE.     

The CBUAE has also decided to keep the rate applicable to short-term liquidity borrowing from banks through existing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.  

Similarly, the Qatar Central Bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with the US Federal Reserve’s decision. The deposit interest rate is stable at 5.75 percent, the borrowing interest rate remains at 6.25 percent, and the repurchase rate at 6 percent. 

The central banks of Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain also followed the Fed’s decision.  

In November, after almost 20 months of aggressive tightening of monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed willingness to raise rates again if progress on inflation lingers.  

At the time, he acknowledged that inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2 percent target, and uncertainty persists regarding whether overall financial conditions are restrictive enough to curb inflation.

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Low- and middle-income countries are set to benefit from increased accessibility to radiotherapy as Saudi Arabia has committed to providing financial support to advance global cancer treatment. 

The Saudi Energy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency to support its “Rays of Hope” initiative, aimed at assisting member states in expanding their capacities in radiotherapy, according to a statement.  

The MoU, signed in Riyadh in the presence of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, includes financial support of $2.5 million to establish specialized centers for diagnosing and treating cancer using ionizing radiation. 

Furthermore, the MoU encompasses the provision of equipment, including X-ray machines, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy tools, along with initiatives for training and enhancing the skills of radiation oncologists and other specialized staff. 

The ministry emphasized that the Kingdom continues its partnership with the agency, recognizing cancer as one of the leading global causes of death.  

Studies project that the number of new cancer cases worldwide will exceed 25 million in the next seven years, the statement said.  

The statement highlighted that while radiation medicine is a crucial tool in diagnosing and treating cancer, only 10 percent of patients in low-income countries and 50 to 60 percent in middle-income countries can access the necessary radiotherapy. 

Launched in 2022, the “Rays of Hope” initiative initially involved seven African countries in its first stage. To date, over 70 countries have sought support through this program to enhance access to radiology medicine. 

This comes as the IAEA chief visited the Kingdom to review the latest technologies and procedures related to the nuclear and radiological energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Grossi visited the regulatory laboratories of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and met officials at the Nuclear Emergency Operations Center, which includes platforms for receiving international reports on nuclear accidents. 

He noted that the Kingdom’s solid approach affirms its readiness to initiate nuclear programs for energy production and enhances its role within the international system. 

Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive

Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive

Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi oil giant Aramco is boosting its big data and artificial intelligence unit that links up its assets to help maximize profit, assisting on decisions from trading to acquisitions, a senior executive told Reuters.

“We have 70 people working on this, we’re still adding more,” Yasser Mufti, Aramco’s executive vice president for products and customers, said.

Aramco aims to make investments that better reflect the company’s sprawling footprint and to respond to market changes faster. Aramco also has asset-specific reviews underway to boost returns.

Aramco is continuing to explore potential deals such as the purchase this week of a stake in retail business Gas & Oil Pakistan, as well as refineries in Asia, Mufti said.

Aramco is in talks to buy a stake in Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, following a string of investments in Chinese refineries, bought a stake in liquefied natural gas company MidOcean Energy — part of a bigger push into gas — and listed shares of its base oil unit Luberef, with other share sales also reportedly planned.

More sophisticated commercial models like the Global Optimizer can translate to $1.5-$2 per barrel of additional earnings before interest and taxes compared to more traditional models, according to Oliver Wyman, which advised on the project.

“We built up a lot of capacity to optimize, to trade, to deal with risk, to deal with uncertainty,” Mufti said, adding high-quality assets and a commercial mindset could “push these numbers to be on the high side if not higher than that range.”

Analysts forecast $121.9 billion in net profit for Aramco in 2023, according to LSEG data, down from $161.1 billion last year. Brent crude, trading at about $74.85 on Thursday, has averaged $82.33 a barrel in the year to date from a roughly $99 average last year.

“As we book returns from this and put money in the bank, it creates a baseline and then that becomes expected ... the challenge is, how can we sustain the highest possible recurring EBIT,” Mufti said.

“A handful of refineries” are likely contributing their full potential of additional earnings through the Global Optimizer, while others still have more potential, he said.

Along with higher shareholder returns, the profit boost will also benefit Aramco’s joint venture partners, Mufti said.

Aramco’s scale, “M&A activity and its growth in fields such as retail, mean that optimizing its system is particularly compelling in terms of assessing and capturing opportunities and creating value,” said Nadim Haddad, Oliver Wyman partner and head of oil and gas for India, the Middle East and Africa.

Saudi ports grow in UN shipping index with expanded services and container handling

Saudi ports grow in UN shipping index with expanded services and container handling
Updated 14 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi ports grow in UN shipping index with expanded services and container handling

Saudi ports grow in UN shipping index with expanded services and container handling
Updated 14 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The introduction of new cargo services and significant progress in container handling has propelled the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to achieve its greatest improvement on the UN’s shipping index. 

Mawani has garnered 79.01 points in the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 77.66 points in the previous quarter, as stated in a press release. 

UNCTAD compiles the LSC Index by considering various sub-indicators, including the frequency of scheduled vessel visits per week, standardized ship capacity, and the availability of regular service routes provided by shipping lines for inbound and outbound transportation. 

Mawani highlighted that Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in the logistics sector, establishing 28 new cargo services in collaboration with leading shipping liners in 2023. 

Additionally, the Kingdom has achieved substantial progress in container handling, moving from 24th to 16th in the Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports rankings. 

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has ascended 17 places in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, securing the 38th position out of 160 countries. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from the current 6 percent to 10 percent by 2030.  

This strategic initiative is centered on solidifying the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, enhancing the quality of life in Saudi cities, and achieving a balance in the public budget. 

In a press statement, Mawani highlighted that the growth in the region’s logistics sector can be attributed to the authority’s ongoing efforts in infrastructure upgrades and modernization.  

Additionally, Mawani's commitment to streamlining import and export procedures has not only bolstered national exports but has also fostered global maritime trade, ultimately reducing the cost of port operations. 

A recent report released by Mawani revealed that Saudi Arabia’s ports experienced a 16.85 percent surge in container handling in November compared to the same period the previous year.  

According to the authority, the Kingdom handled 737,530 standard containers in November, an increase from the 631,160 containers recorded in the same month of 2022. 

Moody’s changes Lebanon outlook to stable from nil 

Moody’s changes Lebanon outlook to stable from nil 
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Moody’s changes Lebanon outlook to stable from nil 

Moody’s changes Lebanon outlook to stable from nil 
  • Ratings agency affirms the country’s ‘C’ rating
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon’s steep economic distress has led US-based Moody’s Investors Service to uphold its rating to “C” in light of its bondholders’ losses likely to exceed 65 percent. 

According to Moody’s, the rating reflects the losses incurred due to Lebanon’s ongoing default since March 16, 2020. 

The country has steeped in an economic, financial and social crisis, which its weakened institutions appear unable to address. 

The agency also changed the country’s outlook to stable from no outlook, mirroring its expectation that the “C” rating will remain for the foreseeable future, given the vast likelihood of significant losses for private creditors. 

The agency also expects a volatile economic environment to persist due to recurrent political deadlock and weak institutions. 

The economic distress was fueled by the collapse of the national currency in the parallel market and a surge in inflation, reaching a staggering 215.4 percent by the end of October 2023 compared to the year-ago period. 

The absence of pivotal steps toward plausible economic and fiscal policy reforms raises doubts about the feasibility of official external funding support accompanying a government debt restructuring in the near term. 

Lebanon is facing recurrent political deadlock and grapples with weak institutions, with its vulnerability to a deepening Israel-Hamas conflict reversing recent gains in the tourism industry and further undermining economic activity. 

The agency also found that the local currency ceiling remains at “Ca,” indicating its obligation is near default, even as the foreign currency ceiling holds steady at the same level. 

Considering environmental, social and governance factors, Lebanon’s ESG Credit Impact Score indicated a considerably lower rating than it would have otherwise received. 

Governance constraints, declining wealth levels and an overburdened government balance sheet contribute to low resilience to environmental and social risks. 

The country faces environmental challenges, including chronic issues in solid waste management and unsafe drinking water for over 25 percent of the population, with water shortages anticipated to become more widespread without effective policies. 

Social risks are underscored by substandard access to essential services, unreliable electricity access, significant outward migration of skilled labor, and an influx of Syrian refugees comprising over 30 percent of the population. 

The rating report also provided a snapshot of Lebanon’s challenging economic landscape, with a negative real gross domestic product growth of 2.6 percent in 2022, an inflation rate of 122 percent and an external debt-to-GDP ratio of 319.6 percent. 

The report added that the country’s credit profile remains significantly exposed to environmental risks, social challenges and governance issues, reflecting a “caa3” economic resiliency rating. 

Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings are limited, given the “C” rating is the lowest on Moody’s scale. 

Any potential upgrade post-restructuring would be constrained, requiring a sustained and faster-than-expected pace of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms over several years. 

Additionally, the evolution of critical drivers such as economic growth, interest rates, privatization revenue, and the ability to generate and sustain large primary surpluses would play a crucial role in determining the feasibility of a substantial rating upgrade.

Lucid has assembled near 800 cars in Saudi plant, focused on training: VP

Lucid has assembled near 800 cars in Saudi plant, focused on training: VP
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Lucid has assembled near 800 cars in Saudi plant, focused on training: VP

Lucid has assembled near 800 cars in Saudi plant, focused on training: VP
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Lucid Group has assembled almost 800 cars in its Saudi Arabian factory since its opening, with its main focus on training more than 200 local employees, the electronic vehicle maker’s Middle East managing director said on Wednesday.

California-based Lucid opened its first plant outside the US in September, with an initial capacity to produce 5,000 EVs a year, after the Saudi government pledged to buy up to 100,000 vehicles from it over 10 years.

“The car is fully built in Arizona ... then it gets de-assembled... then the car gets shipped here as a kit, and that kit is then put back together,” Faisal Sultan, who is also Lucid’s global vice-president, told Reuters.

Workers in the factory in Jeddah re-attach the battery, put the trim and tires back on and re-test the vehicle, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which owns an over 60 percent stake in Lucid, invested billions in the company, as part of the government’s plans to establish a hub for the EV industry.

Lucid has recorded an accumulated $9.5-billion loss as of September and posted losses every year since it started.

“It (the Saudi factory) is a small operation for us. The reason why we have kept it this way is that we want to take baby steps in our approach of training people,” said Sultan.

“You are doing roughly 16, 17 to 20 vehicles a day, rather than an hour, you can spend time with them to really train them,” he said.

Lucid is preparing the staff, half of whom are Saudis, for the opening of a complete build unit, a factory capable of manufacturing a car, in 2026, for which construction has begun.

The CBU’s opening depends on supply chains and workforce development, Sultan said, adding: “It has to make business sense at the end of the day for us to open that factory, but construction continues.”

Lucid hopes the plant would help encourage key parts suppliers to establish a presence in the Kingdom.

“We cannot have operations up and running and not be efficient by bringing parts from all over the world.”

