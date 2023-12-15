Austria tightens law banning Nazi, extremist symbols

You are here

Austria's parliament on Friday tightened the law banning Nazi symbols, broadening its scope and increasing punishments for the display and dissemination of any prohibited symbols to counter rising anti-Semitism and extremism. (Shutterstock/File)
AFP
  • Wearing Nazi insignia or any banned symbols linked to the Palestinian group Hamas or far-right movements among others will be punished by fines of up to $22,000
  • Any trivialization or denial of National Socialist genocide and Nazi crimes against humanity of the Holocaust is punishable
AFP
VIENNA: Austria’s parliament on Friday tightened the law banning Nazi symbols, broadening its scope and increasing punishments for the display and dissemination of any prohibited symbols to counter rising anti-Semitism and extremism.
Austria — which the Nazis annexed in 1938 — has some of the world’s strictest laws against Holocaust denial and pro-Nazi activities, but nonetheless convictions are rare.
In 2022, the Austrian government decided to amend its so-called Prohibition Act of 1947 to accommodate for recent developments such as an increase in anti-Semitism and rising radicalization.
According to the legislation approved by all parties except the far-right FPOe, wearing Nazi insignia or any banned symbols linked to the Palestinian group Hamas or far-right movements among others will be punished by fines of up to 20,000 euros ($22,000).
Under the amendment, any trivialization or denial — even if only in part — of National Socialist genocide and Nazi crimes against humanity of the Holocaust is punishable, expanding the scope which previously only criminalized “gross” trivialization.
The legislation — which required a two-thirds majority in parliament — also allows for the confiscation of Nazi memorabilia regardless of a criminal conviction.
Moreover, lawmakers also amended the law to extend jurisdiction to certain offenses committed abroad by Austrians, who post banned material or propaganda on the Internet.
Civil servants who are found guilty under the law will be barred from government employment.
Lawmakers also voted in favor of stricter measures against desecrating national symbols such as tearing down flags, Austrian news agency APA reported.
Earlier this month, Justice Minister Alma Zadic called the amendment “historic,” stressing that the last significant reform of the Prohibition Act had taken place more than 30 years ago.
The overhaul was necessary to enable more efficient and consistent action against anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism and disinformation in the future, Zadic added.
“The fact that Holocaust denial should only be punishable... if it is made in front of at least 10 people sends the wrong signal,” Willi Mernyi, president of the Austrian Mauthausen Committee, said in a statement last month.
But overall, the Mauthausen Committee welcomed the amendment, which it helped to draft.
The Mauthausen Committee was a Resistance network that began in the homonymous concentration camp in 1944 and works to maintain the memory of the crimes committed there.
Austria — the birthplace of Adolf Hitler — long cast itself as a victim after being annexed by the German Third Reich in 1938 and has only in the past three decades begun to seriously examine its role in the Holocaust.

Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza

Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza
Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza

Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza
  • 10 Indonesian medical associations joined the solidarity demonstration in Jakarta
  • Israeli military has killed more than 250 Palestinian health workers in Gaza
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian medics rallied in Jakarta on Friday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and demand that the World Health Organization protect Palestinian health workers attending to civilians wounded by Israeli attacks.

At least 100 health workers from 10 Indonesian medical associations participated in the solidarity demonstration organized by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee. Chanting “Free Palestine,” they carried Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop Genocide.”

More than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the latest escalation of Israeli violence which began in October. The strikes have also claimed the lives of more than 250 Palestinian health workers, as Israel has been continuously targeting facilities in the besieged enclave, including the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, which was funded from donations raised by MER-C.

“Hospitals, ambulances and health workers must be protected according to the Geneva Convention, but in the eyes of Israel it doesn’t count. In the eyes of Israel, these are targets to be destroyed,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, said as he addressed the protesters.

“This is why we are using this opportunity to show our solidarity and our concern.”

In a joint petition, Indonesian medics demanded that the WHO act to protect Palestinian medics and help release the Palestinian health workers who have been detained by the Israeli military, as they urged for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The attacks by Zionist Israel on Gaza have not only destroyed health facilities but also resulted in a social disaster as many ordinary residents have become victims,” Gagah Daru Setiawan, a dentist and member of the Indonesian Dental Association, told Arab News.

“We condemn the barbarism of Zionist Israel that indiscriminately kills women and children, destroys hospitals and kills health workers.”

Another protester, Maryanto from the Indonesian National Nurses Association, hoped that the rally on Friday would be noticed by the WHO.

“We are trying to pump up the spirit of life for our fellow health worker friends in Palestine,” he told Arab News.

“Together with 10 medical associations, we as health workers are taking to the streets so that the World Health Organization is compelled to some real action, to help release the kidnapped health workers and to make the ceasefire happen.”

Indonesian medics are also urging physicians around the world to make similar demands and stand by their Palestinian counterparts.

“It is absolutely necessary to speak up and demand that the war ends,” said Mahesa Paranadipa, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Medical Association’s executive committee.

“The acts conducted by the Israeli military have destroyed human values ... If we let this continue, crimes against humanity will happen more easily anywhere and anytime.”

Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat

Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat
AFP
Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat

Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat
  • Leftist legislator France Castro has alleged Duterte threatened her life twice in recent months
  • Former leader: There was never any deliberate intent on my part to single out and threaten complainant Castro
AFP

MANILA: Former president Rodrigo Duterte has denied he threatened to kill a congresswoman and urged state prosecutors to refrain from filing criminal charges against him, according to a deposition made public on Friday.
House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader France Castro has alleged Duterte threatened her life twice in recent months and asked state prosecutors to charge him.
Duterte sent a written deposition to a Manila prosecutor on Monday after the official summoned him and Castro to present witnesses and supporting documents relating to the first alleged death threat, the justice department said.
“There was never any deliberate intent on my part to single out and threaten complainant Castro,” Duterte said in the deposition, a copy of which was released to the press by the department’s National Prosecution Service.
The case “must be dismissed,” Duterte added.
Castro had alleged that Duterte committed the crime of “grave threats” under the Cybercrime Prevention Act during two interviews with broadcaster SMNI.
On Friday Duterte said he recounted at an October interview advice he had given to his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, on how she could use intelligence and confidential funds allocated to her office.
“Your first target with your intelligence fund is ‘You, you France’. Tell her, ‘It is you communists who I want to kill’,” Duterte said in the interview.
Duterte said in his deposition that his statements on Castro were just his “opinion and meant only to express... personal suggestion” to his daughter.
Duterte often threatened to kill people, including drug dealers and rights activists, when he was president from 2016 to 2022.
He also frequently labelled critics as communist sympathizers — a practice known as “red-tagging,” which can result in the arrest, detention or even death of the person targeted.
Castro told reporters Friday she expects the prosecutor to decide by next month whether there is enough evidence to charge Duterte in court.

Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack

Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack
AFP
Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack

Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack
  • Suspects can be remanded in custody in absentia in order to obtain an international arrest warrant
  • Proceedings were held behind closed doors and no details of the case have been made public
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Danish prosecution authorities said Friday that six people had been remanded in custody overnight after a police swoop they said prevented a terror attack.
Police have not given any details about the target of the alleged plot but said late Thursday that there was no direct link to the arrest the same day of four suspected Hamas members in Germany accused of preparing an attack against Jewish targets in Europe.
Israel had said on Thursday that the suspects in Denmark were acting “on behalf of Hamas,” which has not been confirmed by Danish authorities.
“Six people were remanded in custody overnight until January 9 — four of them in absentia. One person has been released,” the Danish prosecution service wrote on X, without providing further details.
Suspects can be remanded in custody in absentia in order to obtain an international arrest warrant, which suggests the four may be abroad.
The proceedings were held behind closed doors and no details of the case have been made public.
Danish police said Thursday that they had arrested three people in Denmark.
“It was a group that was planning an act of terror,” Flemming Drejer, head of operations at the PET intelligence service, told a news conference.
Danish news agency Ritzau and public broadcaster DR said the arrests were linked to the organized crime gang Loyal to Familia, which is banned in Denmark.
Ritzau and DR said the three arrested were two men and a young woman. One of the two men was released, they said.
Three men arrested in Germany and a fourth in the Netherlands on Thursday were said to have begun preparing a weapons cache in the German capital where arms would be “kept in a state of readiness in view of potential terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe,” German federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Hungarian PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Hungarian PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed
AFP
Hungarian PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Hungarian PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed
  • Hungarian leader refuses to greenlight funding to help prop up Ukraine’s government over the next four years
AFP

BRUSSELS: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday blocked $55 billion (€50 billion) in EU aid for Ukraine, after leaders side-stepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.

A crunch summit in Brussels broke up after a day of wrangling as the Hungarian authoritarian leader refused to greenlight funding to help prop up Ukraine’s government over the next four years.

Orban called for unblocking all of the still-frozen funds from the European Union for his country, before considering lifting his veto on further aid to Ukraine

“This is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it should get what it deserves. Not half, then a quarter, but it must get the whole thing,” Orban said in an interview with Hungarian state radio.

“So we want to be treated fairly, and now there is a good chance that we can assert this,” he added.

The wrangling injected a bitter note over the summit, a day after the leaders – minus Hungary – made the historic decision to open talks with Ukraine on it one day joining the bloc.

The second day of the summit was expected to turn to the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, and the search for a common EU position on it.

EU countries are divided between those backing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza – supported by the overwhelming majority of the UN General Assembly – and those supporting the stance of Israel and the United States that a ceasefire would bind Israel’s hands as it tries to destroy Hamas.

With the issue of grants and loans to Ukraine blocked by Hungary, the 26 other EU leaders have decided to hold a fresh meeting early next year to try to thrash out an agreement.

The blockage from the Hungarian nationalist – Russia’s best friend in the EU – dealt a blow to Kyiv and its backers only hours after they had celebrated the door opening to accession talks.

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

Orban agreed to step out of the negotiating room to allow the other EU leaders to take the consensus decision without him.

But on social media he railed against the “completely senseless, irrational and wrong decision.”

The other EU leaders hailed the move – which also included agreeing to launch accession talks with Moldova – as a crucial moment.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who did not attend the knife-edge summit, called the decision “a victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens.”

Along with the nod to Ukraine, the EU leaders also agreed to open membership talks with Moldova. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said her country had turned “a new page today.”

The White House – which faces opposition from US Republicans to support for Ukraine – hailed a “historic decision.”

The agreement to open membership negotiations with Kyiv does not mean that Ukraine will be joining the EU any time soon.

Before the talks can be launched, EU states must agree on a negotiating framework – giving Orban ample opportunity to stall the process again.

Most EU leaders wanted this week’s summit to send a sign of solidarity with Ukraine 22 months after Russia launched an all-out invasion.

But any decisions must be unanimous – or at least unopposed – and Orban initially insisted a decision on funding could wait until after next June’s European elections.

Critics have accused the Hungarian leader of holding Kyiv’s survival hostage in a bid to force Brussels to release billions of euros of EU funds frozen over a rule of law dispute.

In what some saw as a last-minute concession, the European Commission, the EU’s executive, agreed on Wednesday to unblock €10 billion of that cash. Another €21 billion remains out of Orban’s grasp.

Beyond Orban, other EU leaders stressed the need for unity and to send a strong signal of support for Ukraine, which has already seen Washington’s support threatened by maneuvers in the US Congress.

The leaders said the bloc had agreed to a 12th round of sanctions on Moscow, targeting Russia’s lucrative diamond exports and aiming to tighten an oil price cap.

But the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine does not look promising for Kyiv after a summer counter-offensive failed. Putin boasted on Thursday that he has 617,000 troops in Ukraine, and that their positions are improving.

Across Brussels, at NATO HQ, alliance secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned that the West must continue supporting Ukraine in order to protect the rest of Europe.

“If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is real risk that his aggression will not end there. Our support is not charity – it is an investment in our security,” he said.

UK, US sanction Iranians linked to Quds Force, Palestinian militant groups

UK, US sanction Iranians linked to Quds Force, Palestinian militant groups
Reuters
UK, US sanction Iranians linked to Quds Force, Palestinian militant groups

UK, US sanction Iranians linked to Quds Force, Palestinian militant groups
  • Those subject to travel bans and asset freezes under the new sanctions included Esmail Qaani, the head of the Quds Force
  • Quds Force is the arm of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that controls its allied militia from Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen to Syria
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said it had adopted a new sanctions regime against Iran on Thursday as it announced measures against seven individuals, including the head of Tehran’s Quds Force, for threatening or planning the destabilization of Israel.
The British government said the new regime, which it said gave it greater powers to act against Iran and its decision makers, had been brought in response to “unprecedented threats” from Tehran to peace in the Middle East and to plots to kill individuals in Britain.
“The behavior of the Iranian regime poses an unacceptable threat to the UK and our partners,” foreign minister David Cameron said in a statement.
“It continues to threaten people on UK soil and uses its influence to destabilize the Middle East through its support to armed groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).”
Those subject to travel bans and asset freezes under the new sanctions included Esmail Qaani, the head of the Quds Force, which is the arm of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that controls its allied militia from Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen to Syria.
Also sanctioned were Mohammed Saeed Izadi, the head of IRGC-QF Palestine branch, and three other members from that branch: Ali Marshad Shirazi, Majid Zaree and Mostafa Majid Khani.
The entire branch itself is subject to asset freezes, the government said, while Hamas and PIJ representatives to Iran, Khaled Qaddoumi and Nasser Abu Sharif, respectively, also face travel bans and asset freezes.
London has accused Iran of supporting Houthi militant attacks on shipping in the Red Sea but the British Chief of the Defense Staff, Tony Radakin, said Britain did not think Tehran wanted a war in the Middle East.
“We assess Iran doesn’t want a direct war ... But Iran is comfortable with the way events have unfolded, the dilemmas for Israel, the threat posed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, militia groups exploiting this crisis to challenge America’s role in the region,” Radakin said in a speech on Wednesday.
The United States on Thursday also imposed sanctions on a Quds Force official, the Treasury Department said in a statement, accusing Majid Zaree of being involved in support to groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.
The action freezes any of the official’s US assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with him. Those that engage in certain transactions with him also risk being hit with sanctions.
“The United States continues to coordinate with our partners, including the United Kingdom, to tackle terrorist financing and threats from Iran,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

