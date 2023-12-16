Shipping firms suspend Red Sea traffic after Yemen rebel strikes

You are here

A US Navy sailor from USS Bataan monitors as the amphibious assault ship transits the Suez Canal into the Red Sea to help guard enforce law and order. (Photo courtesy: DVIDS/AFP)
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
  Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd said the suspension will remain until the threat is removed
  A Maersk ship was targetted by the Houthis on Thursday and a Hapag-Lloyd vessel on Friday
DUBAI: Two of the world’s largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said Friday they were suspending passage through a Red Sea strait vital for global commerce, after Yemeni rebel attacks in the area.
The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen but are not recognized internationally, say they’re targeting shipping to pressure Israel during its two-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
The maritime tensions have added to fears that the Gaza conflict could spread.
German transport company Hapag-Lloyd said it was halting Red Sea container ship traffic until December 18, after the Houthis attacked one of its vessels.
“Hapag-Lloyd is interrupting all container ship traffic across the Red Sea until Monday,” the company said in a statement sent to AFP.
The Danish firm Maersk made a similar announcement, a little earlier.
“We have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice,” it said.
Maersk said this followed a “near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday” as well as Friday’s attack, in which the rebels struck a Hapag-Lloyd cargo ship in the Red Sea.
A US defense official identified it as the Liberia-flagged Al-Jasrah, a 368-meter (1,207-foot) container ship built in 2016.

“We are aware that something launched from a Houthi-controlled region of Yemen struck this vessel which was damaged, and there was a report of a fire,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity so that he could discuss intelligence matters.
The US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that “a UAV” l struck the Al-Jasrah causing a fire that was successfully extinguished.

A Hapag-Lloyd spokesman told AFP: “There has been an attack on one of our ships.”
It was en route from the Greek port of Piraeus to Singapore. There were no casualties and the ship was traveling onward to its destination, he added.
Later in the day during a pro-Palestinian rally in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the rebels said they attacked two other ships in the area.
“Container ships MSC Palatium and MSC Alanya were targeted by two naval missiles as they were heading toward the Israeli entity,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a broadcast on the rebels’ television channel.
The rebels said that, in an earlier attack, the Maersk Gibraltar vessel was “targeted with a drone and the hit was direct.” According to a US official, the missile missed.
Saree said the attack came after the ship’s crew “refused to respond to the calls of the Yemeni naval services,” and that it was intended as retaliation for the “oppression of the Palestinian people.”
CENTCOM said that the MSC Alanya was only threatened but not struck, while the Palatium was hit by one of two ballistic missiles fired.
In a statement posted December 9 on social media, the Houthis said they “will prevent the passage” of ships heading to Israel — regardless of ownership — if food and medicine are not allowed into besieged, Hamas-ruled Gaza.
On Tuesday, they claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a Norwegian-flagged tanker.
Last month, they seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel, the Galaxy Leader, and its 25 international crew members.
Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday said the Houthi attacks “endanger not only Israel’s security” but also international shipping routes.
Speaking in Tel Aviv, United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed similar concern and said Washington is working with the international community “to deal with this threat.”

Asked at a press conference in Oslo about the potential for broader conflict after the Houthi attacks, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “Our region is very complex and we do not need any other conflicts to erupt.”
A Saudi-led military coalition has for years backed the Yemeni government against the Houthis, but a United Nations-brokered cease-fire has largely held since expiring over a year ago.
Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani warned on Wednesday against the possible deployment of multinational forces in the Red Sea, which he said would lead to “extraordinary problems,” the ISNA news agency said.
The attack on the Al-Jasrah occurred near Bab Al-Mandab, the narrow strait between Yemen and northeast Africa through which around 20,000 ships pass annually.
The area leads to the Red Sea, Israel’s southern port facilities and the Suez Canal, making it part of a strategic route for Gulf oil and natural gas shipments.
The Houthis have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-affiliated groups.
Western warships are patrolling the area and have shot down Houthi missiles and drones several times.
 

Tale of a Two-State Solution: Israel, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views

Tale of a Two-State Solution: Israel, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Tale of a Two-State Solution: Israel, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views

Tale of a Two-State Solution: Israel, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views
  Husam Zomlot refuted skepticism on the legitimacy of the Palestinian leadership
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinians are committed to negotiations on a two-state solution, said the Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot days after an Israeli envoy voiced her country’s rejection to the prospect.
Speaking during an interview with Sky News, Zomlot refuted skepticism on the legitimacy of the Palestinian leadership, saying that the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) remained the representative entity of the people of Palestine.
“The PLO is committed to international resolutions that include the two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation,” said Zomlot.
He added: “If Israel and when Israel is ready, the Palestinian people have sufficient institutions to engage.”
Earlier this week, Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.
 “Israel knows today and the world should know now … that the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.
“They want to have a state ‘from the river to the sea.’ They are saying it loud and clear,” Hotovely had said.


Asked about the polls that showed growing support for Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank following Oct. 7 attack, Zomlot said Israel’s actions over the past decades have made people lose hope in reaching a political solution.
“The day before Oct. 7 for a period of 30 years, Israel used every single opportunity to deprive people of any hope towards a different future: of stealing more land, of displacing more people of demolishing more houses.”
“All of a sudden, we are surprised that an Israeli ambassador says absolutely not for a two-state solution,” Zomlot said in response to Hotovely’s comments.
Israel has staged a full-scale aerial and ground invasion on Gaza, triggered by the Oct.7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, killing more than 18,500 Palestinians and pushing the besieged enclave in a serious humanitarian crisis.

Israel's Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – axios

Israel's Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – axios
Updated 16 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Israel's Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – axios

Israel's Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – axios
Updated 16 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Director of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad David Barnea is expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Europe this weekend, news platform Axios on Friday reported.

The officials would discuss resuming negotiations for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages, Axios said.

According to Axois, Israel's return to the table suggests it is ready to try to explore a new hostage deal.

The previous deal was derailed two weeks ago after Hamas refused to release the remaining women it is holding hostage.

Hamas blamed Israel for the collapse and said the women Israel proposed to be released were IDF soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stopped Mossad chief Barnea from traveling to Qatar for that reason earlier this week.

However, Axios reports that Netanyahu has since changed his mind and has agreed to dispatch.

On Friday Israel said its troops had killed three Gaza hostages after mistaking them for a threat, with the armed forces expressing "deep remorse" over a "tragic incident" that sparked protests in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa were shot during operations in a neighborhood of Gaza City.

The trio were among those kidnapped during Hamas's raids into Israel on October 7.

Netanyahu described the death of the three hostages as an "unbearable tragedy", while the White House called the incident a "tragic mistake".

As news of the incident spread, hundreds of people gathered at Israel's ministry of defence in Tel Aviv in protest.

The demonstrators waved Israeli flags and brandished placards with the faces of some of the 129 people still held in Gaza.

"Every day, a hostage dies," read one of the placards.

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media
  It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

An agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, the official IRNA news agency reported.
“This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad,” it said.
It did not name the person.
It said the accused had handed classified information to a “Mossad officer” with the aim of “propaganda for groups and organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic.” It did not say where the alleged handover had taken place.
It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected.
The execution, which took place in a Zahedan jail in Sistan-Baluchestan, came a day after Baluch militants attacked a police station in the province, killing 11 security personnel and wounding several others.
A state funeral was held on Saturday for the men in the town of Rask where the attack took place, according to state television. Two militants of the Jaish Al-Adl group were also killed in ensuing clashes.
The impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the scene of frequent clashes between security forces and Sunni militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite.

Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s political fate is tightly entwined with the war in Gaza

Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s political fate is tightly entwined with the war in Gaza
Updated 16 December 2023
Alex Whiteman
Follow

Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s political fate is tightly entwined with the war in Gaza

Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s political fate is tightly entwined with the war in Gaza
  • With poll ratings down and US support on the wane, the Israeli prime minister could be running out of political road
  • Experts say Netanyahu’s loss of public support stems from the manner in which he has managed the conflict with Hamas
Updated 16 December 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are contingent upon a change of leadership at the top of the Knesset, as it seems incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convinced peace is not an option.

That, at least, is the view of several experts, who believe Netanyahu’s obsession with seeing the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as something that can only be managed, not brought to an end, has impeded all other alternatives.

“Netanyahu is irrelevant to peace,” Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations and associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House in London, told Arab News.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Monday, on Dec. 11, 2023. (AP)

Mekelberg is of the view that Israel should be “looking for a future leadership,” adding that, despite not being in the “actioning peace” phase of the conflict, this would have to “start soon, if we don’t want another prolonged period of low intensity war.”

Despite having developed a reputation for survival and rebirth over his 20-plus years at the top of Israeli politics, Netanyahu’s poll numbers indicate his ouster in the near term is now a very real possibility.

Given the corruption charges awaiting him once he is stripped of the legal immunity afforded by high office, the stakes are particularly high.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal found that support among Israelis for Netanyahu to remain in office for the long haul stands at just 18 percent, with 29 percent demanding he leave now and 47 percent seeing no place for him in government after the war ends.

Interviewed by The New Yorker, Dahlia Scheindlin, a political scientist and expert on Israeli public opinion, said that Netanyahu’s popularity had reached its nadir.

“By every possible indicator we have, and there have been lots of surveys done since Oct. 7, his popularity is abysmal,” said Scheindlin. “It’s the worst I’ve seen, certainly since 2009. I’d like to say ever, but I would have to check every single survey since the early 90s.”

That decline could have implications for how the war in Gaza is fought, with Netanyahu’s coalition, built in 2022, having lost its majority, dropping from 64 to 32 seats in parliament.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv on December 15 following an announcement by the military that they had mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas militants. (REUTERS)

And yet, part of that loss of public support stems from the manner in which Netanyahu has sought to manage the conflict with Hamas, with many Israelis blaming his failure of leadership for the attack that set off the latest phase of violence.

Osama Al-Sharif, a Jordanian analyst and political columnist, believes Netanyahu’s political fate is tightly bound up with how the war has been fought.

“A more likely scenario over Israeli plans for the demilitarization of Gaza is that Netanyahu himself leaves the scene before Hamas does as the public begin to complain of the victory that may never come,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.

And it is not just Israeli voters who seem to be running out of patience. US President Joe Biden’s support for Netanyahu and his hard-right government’s handling of the war have put him on the back foot as he moves into his own election year.

In off-camera remarks reported by Axios, Biden is reported to have said: “I think he (Netanyahu) has to change, and with this government. This government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move.”

For Tobias Borck, senior research fellow for Middle East security at London’s Royal United Services Institute, Netanyahu has been hamstrung from the start by his own perception of the conflict with the Palestinians, with his “manageable conflict status quo” having proved a failed strategy.

“His intransigence on only viewing Palestine as a problem to be managed is what’s impeding the emergence of new ideas,” Borck told Arab News.

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Dec. 12, 2023. (AP)

It has created “this completely unsustainable middle thing: Neither one state, nor two states. It is not a solution to the problem. It is a confusion caused by the position Netanyahu adopted decades ago. That he has not come up with new ideas isn’t surprising.”

Following a seven-day truce, during which Hamas released several hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, the IDF’s bombing campaign resumed, bringing the civilian death toll in Gaza to more than 18,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Against this backdrop, several unnamed sources who spoke to US media have said that Washington may try to force Israel’s hand and impose an end to the violence by Christmas. Borck said he has heard these rumors, but is not convinced of their veracity.

What has become quite clear is that “the American tone is shifting and it is turning from open-ended to wanting it over,” he said.

“You can trace the shift over the past two months. The shift is continuing, and the end point is inevitable: Ceasefire now. All that matters is what the Americans perceive as the Israelis having achieved their war aims. Remember there are Americans still held hostage.”

Palestinians salvage their belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on  Dec. 13, 2023. (AP)

Borck does not expect Israelis to simply lay down their arms the moment Washington barks “ceasefire now.” Instead, he expects to see them challenge and condemn a perceived US interference.

However, Washington’s change of tone could actually be Netanyahu’s best opportunity for political survival. Reuters has cited recent polling that indicates overwhelming public support for the war, despite the civilian death toll in Gaza.

One former Israeli ambassador to Washington, Itamar Rabinovich, told The New York Times that Netanyahu was focused as much on a pending election as he was on the war.

“He’s looking at a potential election campaign a few months down the road. This is going to be his platform: ‘I am the leader who can stand up to Biden and prevent a Palestinian state’,” said Rabinovich.

Biden appears to be keen on disassociating backing for Israel from support for Netanyahu. Earlier in the week, the US president said Israel was losing international support because of its indiscriminate bombing.

US President Joe Biden, shown in this photo with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (right), has increasingly become impatient with the Israeli government's intransigence on the war in Gaza. (AFP/File)

Netanyahu, meanwhile, appears to be moving to identify himself in opposition to Biden, stating in recent remarks: “We are continuing until the end, there is no question. I say this even given the great pain and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us.”

Ahron Bregman, a senior teaching fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, told Arab News he was hesitant about writing Netanyahu off just yet, noting that, after 30 years of writing political obituaries, it is still too soon to say.

Echoing others who spoke to Arab News, he is also skeptical that a change in leadership at the top of Israeli politics would result in any meaningful change for Palestinians.

“It doesn’t really matter, because whoever replaces him is likely to continue with the same policies, namely using brutal force to suppress the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Israel is unlucky in that at this critical time, it doesn’t have a (David) Ben-Gurion,” he said, referring to the founder and first prime minister of Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet. (AFP)

It happens in the history of nations that often, at critical times, when one needs leaders who are brave, bold and able to think out of the box, they are not around.”

Bregman said that this has left Palestinians in an unenviable position, but suggested those supporting their cause would be best placed directing their energies “not so much to a long-term solution but to ensure that the Israelis, when this war is over, get out of the Gaza Strip.”

This meant also ensuring that if Israel wants a buffer zone separating it from Gaza, it will have to be built inside Israel, he said.

If, as some have suggested, the Israel Defense Forces is eying up the possibility of turning north Gaza into a buffer zone, Bregman said that any Israeli presence in the “tiny” Strip, even if only “temporary,” would only serve to “delay even further a long-term solution to the conflict.”

 

Israeli army opens a probe after security videos show troops killing 2 Palestinians at close range

Israeli army opens a probe after security videos show troops killing 2 Palestinians at close range
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
Follow

Israeli army opens a probe after security videos show troops killing 2 Palestinians at close range

Israeli army opens a probe after security videos show troops killing 2 Palestinians at close range
  • The B’Tselem human rights group accused the army of carrying out a pair of “illegal executions”
  • The security camera videos show two Israeli military vehicles pursuing a group of Palestinians in the Faraa refugee camp
Updated 16 December 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel on Friday said it was opening a military police investigation into the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank after an Israeli human rights group posted videos that appeared to show Israeli troops killing the men — one who was incapacitated and the second unarmed — during a military raid in a West Bank refugee camp.
The B’Tselem human rights group accused the army of carrying out a pair of “illegal executions.”
The security camera videos show two Israeli military vehicles pursuing a group of Palestinians in the Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank. One man, who appears to be holding a red canister, is gunned down by soldiers. B’Tselem identified the man as 25 year-old Rami Jundob.
The military jeep then approaches Jundob as he lies bleeding on the ground and fires multiple shots at him until he is still. Soldiers then approach a man identified by B’Tselem as 36-year-old Thaar Shahin as he cowers underneath the hood of a car. They shoot at him from close range.
Btselem said that Shahin was killed instantly and Jundob died of his wounds the next day.
Israel’s military said its military police unit opened an investigation into the Dec. 8 shootings “on the suspicion that during the incident, shots were fired not in accordance with the law.” It said that the findings would be referred to a military prosecutor, an indication that criminal charges could be filed.

 

Israel rarely prosecutes such cases, and human rights groups say soldiers rarely receive serious punishments even if wrongdoing is found. In a high-profile case, an Israeli soldier was convicted of manslaughter and served a reduced nine-month sentence in jail after shooting a badly wounded Palestinian who was lying on the ground in 2016.
The army recently opened an investigation into a soldier who shot and killed an Israeli man who had just killed a pair of Palestinian attackers at a Jerusalem bus stop. The soldier apparently suspected the Israeli was also an assailant — despite kneeling on the ground, raising his hands and opening his shirt to show he wasn’t a threat. The shooting underscored what critics say is an epidemic of excessive force by Israeli soldiers, police and armed citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers.
In a separate incident Friday, police said they had suspended officers caught on video beating up a Palestinian photojournalist in east Jerusalem. The photojournalist was identified on social media as Mustafa Haruf, who works for the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

ALSO READ:

Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

• US ignores Israeli ‘war crimes’ for domestic politics: ex-official

In the video, one officer approaches Haruf and strikes him with the butt of his gun while another officer pushes him against a car. One points his gun at Haruf and another pulls him to the ground in a headlock. An officer kneels on Haruf’s body, the other officer kicking Haruf repeatedly in the head as he screams in pain.
Other officers stand by, watching and pushing back shocked onlookers.
“The Border Police Command views the conduct of these officers as inconsistent with the values of the force,” the police said in a statement as it announced the suspensions of the officers and an investigation.
Both incidents come as tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have been inflamed by the war between Israel and Hamas, with Israelis on edge and bracing for further attacks. Palestinians and human rights groups have long accused Israeli forces of using excessive force and skirting accountability.
Since the outbreak of war, violence in the West Bank from Israeli forces and settlers has reached record levels. Since Oct. 7, 287 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. That’s the deadliest year on record in the West Bank in 18 years, it said.

