Red Sea attacks force shipping firms to reroute vessels

While freight rates will likely increase on these longer voyages too, carriers at the moment are seeking ways to utilize excess capacity. File
While freight rates will likely increase on these longer voyages too, carriers at the moment are seeking ways to utilize excess capacity. File
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters
Red Sea attacks force shipping firms to reroute vessels

Red Sea attacks force shipping firms to reroute vessels
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Mounting attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal.

Multiple “projectiles” were fired from Houthi-controlled territory on Monday at a vessel in the southern Red Sea, US officials said.

The Houthis have launched a series of missile and drone attacks on ships in the area, which it says are a response to Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.

Several major freight companies — including MSC and Maersk— have begun to sail around Africa, adding costs and delays which are expected to be compounded over the coming weeks, according to industry analysts. About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Combined, the companies that have diverted vessels “control around half of the global container shipping market,” ABN Amro analyst Albert Jan Swart told Reuters. “Avoiding the Red Sea will lead to higher cost due to longer travel time,” Swart said.

Oil major BP has also temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea following the attacks over the weekend.

The shipping attacks have prompted the US and its allies to discuss a task force that would protect Red Sea routes.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday arrived for talks in the region.

Rico Luman, an analyst at ING, said the diversions were adding at least a week of sailing time for container liners. Typically, shipping goods from Shanghai to Rotterdam takes around 27 days via the Suez Canal.

“This will at least lead to delays in late December, with knock-on effects in January and probably February as the next round will also be delayed,” Luman said.

While freight rates will likely increase on these longer voyages too, carriers at the moment are seeking ways to utilize excess capacity, said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of global freight platform Freightos.

“It is unlikely that rates will spike to levels experienced during the pandemic,” said Schreiber, referring to the economic effects of COVID-19 from 2020.

Shipping stocks rose across European exchanges in morning trading on Monday after a jump on Friday on bets the shift away from the Suez Canal could boost rates. Maersk rose 3.5 percent in early trade in Copenhagen, before paring some of those gains.

The Suez Canal is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt. Some 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea.

The International Chamber of Shipping association said on Friday that the Houthi assault on shipping lanes, which began last month, was an “extremely serious threat to international trade” and urged naval forces in the area to do all they can to stop the attacks.

Taiwanese container shipping line Evergreen said on Monday that it has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect and instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice.

Evergreen added that ships on regional services to Red Sea ports will sail to safe waters nearby and wait for further notification, while container ships which are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea will be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope to continue their voyages to destination ports.

France’s CMA CGM said it had ordered all its vessels to leave the area and stay there until further notice.

“The situation continues to deteriorate and there are increasing concerns about security,” it said.

As per Hapag-Lloyd, which controls about 7 percent of the global container ship fleet, it will “pause all container ship traffic through the Red Sea until Monday. Then we will decide for the period thereafter.”

Ajman-Qatar trade volume rises by 68% in 2023

Ajman-Qatar trade volume rises by 68% in 2023
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Ajman-Qatar trade volume rises by 68% in 2023

Ajman-Qatar trade volume rises by 68% in 2023
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The total trade volume between Ajman, one of the seven emirates in the UAE, and Qatar surged by 68 percent to 521 million dirhams ($141.86 million) until the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

The rise was driven by Ajman’s exports of ships, boats, iron and steel products, and mineral oils to Qatar, a press statement said.  

The trade volume between Ajman and Qatar was 310 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2022.  

Mohamed Ali Al-Janahi, executive director of the Member Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the volume of non-oil trade exchange between Ajman and Qatar reached 31 billion dirhams in 2022, compared to 14 billion dirhams in 2021, representing a growth rate of 124 percent. 

He also praised the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the UAE and Qatar. Furthermore, Al-Janahi highlighted their shared cultural and social heritage, and the extent to which these strong ties reflect on the economic cooperation and the volume of trade and investment exchange between the two nations.  

Earlier this month, Al-Janahi said that Ajman is keen on developing its trade with Bahrain and attracting Bahraini investors.  

In a press statement, he said that non-oil trade between Ajman and Bahrain reached 25.7 billion dirhams in 2022, compared to 23.7 billion dirhams in the previous year. Without specifying the exact figure, Al-Janahi revealed that Ajman’s exports to Bahrain increased by 27 percent until the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022.  

“The economic relations between the UAE and Bahrain are witnessing annual growth that reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries,” he said.  

Al-Janahi added that Ajman is keen on providing an attractive investment environment for Bahraini business owners, noting an 8 percent growth in the Ajman Chamber’s membership from Bahraini business owners until the third quarter of this year. 

He also praised the continuous annual increase in the value of investments in both the UAE and Bahrain, especially in light of the diverse available opportunities.  

BNPL platform Tamara becomes 1st Saudi fintech unicorn after $340m funding round 

BNPL platform Tamara becomes 1st Saudi fintech unicorn after $340m funding round 
Updated 9 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
BNPL platform Tamara becomes 1st Saudi fintech unicorn after $340m funding round 

BNPL platform Tamara becomes 1st Saudi fintech unicorn after $340m funding round 
Updated 9 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Buy now, pay later platform Tamara has become the first Saudi fintech startup to reach a $1 billion valuation after raising $340 million in its series C funding round, according to a statement. 

Led jointly by SNB Capital and the Public Investment Fund’s Sanabil Investments, the capital injection bolsters Tamara’s position in Saudi Arabia’s fintech landscape as it aims to diversify its offerings. 

The company plans to utilize the money for new products and services beyond the BNPL model and target sectors such as shopping, payments and banking in the Kingdom and wider Gulf region. 

Saudi Arabia assigns additional frequencies for 5G and 6G systems

Saudi Arabia assigns additional frequencies for 5G and 6G systems
Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia assigns additional frequencies for 5G and 6G systems

Saudi Arabia assigns additional frequencies for 5G and 6G systems
Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated additional frequencies for fifth and sixth generation systems in a bid to boost its radiocommunications sector.   

Speaking during a special global conference for the industry held in Dubai, the Kingdom also secured airwaves for 5G high-altitude platform stations, building on the technical trials conducted last year. 

Additional frequencies for license-exempt Wi-Fi local network systems were also announced.

These accomplishments are set to bolster the telecommunications infrastructure and capabilities within Saudi Arabia, aligning with its digital transformation goals, according to a report by Al-Eqtisadiah.  

Mohammed Al-Abdulqader, deputy president of the World Radiocommunication Conference and representing the Kingdom at the event, used his address to emphasize Saudi Arabia’s focus on initiatives that serve humanity, bridge the digital divide, and promote sustainability in space.   

Alongside these achievements, the Kingdom has also been focused on enabling wireless space services, such as providing additional frequency bands for internet services on airplanes and ships, Al-Abdulqader explained.  

He further noted that Saudi Arabia’s initiatives included establishing international regulations for the registration of unstable Earth satellite systems, a move aimed at supporting the sustainability of orbital resources.   

Additionally, the Kingdom successfully registered a new orbital position, now internationally recognized, to bolster its plans for launching a satellite intended to provide comprehensive broadcasting services across Saudi Arabia.

Held every four years, the World Radiocommunication Conference reviews the International Radio Regulations by the UN’s dedication agency for the industry.

The conference serves as a platform for global consensus on the efficient and equitable use of frequency spectrum and satellite orbital resources, ensuring the coexistence of various radio services.   

Over 4,000 delegates from 193 countries, along with key players in wireless technology manufacturing and operations, participated in this event.

The conference also set the stage for future studies, extending until 2031, focusing on various frequency bands for next-generation systems and exploring new wireless ranges for wireless power transmission, which are integral to the Kingdom’s large-scale sustainability projects.  

These include studying the provision of additional frequency bands at 4, 7, 8, and 15 gigahertz, and the terahertz range for fifth and sixth generation systems.

Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh

Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh

Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh
  • Saudi capital set to host the 2nd edition of two-day Saudi Airport Exhibition
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Thought leaders and stakeholders of the global aviation industry are set to converge on Riyadh for the second Saudi Airport Exhibition to discuss emerging trends and pressing issues facing the sector.

The event, to be held on Dec. 19-20 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will host two co-located conferences, with hopes to add depth and diversity to the discourse on the global aviation industry.

With over 6,000 aviation professionals, 250 global exhibitors, 50 participating companies, 200 regional buyers, and 2,000 pre-scheduled meetings the co-hosted Global Aviation Issues Conference and Women in Aviation General Assembly will bring together leaders from the sector, creating a space for dialogue on the challenges and collaborative opportunities facing the industry.

Organized by Niche Ideas with Matarat Holding, an arm of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the event has grown by over 75 percent from its inaugural edition last year and will once again bring global aviation, innovation, and expertise to the Middle East.

Exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE as well as the UK, Italy, Germany, and the US are among the world’s top airport suppliers showcasing their latest innovations at the event.

Participating bodies will be displaying their products and services in the Kingdom, whose economy has for the first time crossed the $1 trillion mark.

Event Director Daksha Patel said: “The Middle East in general and Saudi Arabia in particular are definitely the most dynamic airport development market in the world today. New initiatives and plans are being announced in the region every few weeks and we are seeing an unbelievable pace of aviation transformation, unlike almost anything seen in the past.”

Aviation issues

“Global Aviation Issues Conference” is a two-day conference that will see over 500 participants, including Saudi transport and aviation leaders and global experts and suppliers, to discuss facilitating collaborative efforts to deliver the Kingdom’s aviation strategy and wider industry growth, sustainability, and profitability globally.

As part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing its largest-ever aviation expansion program, which aims to triple the country’s airports capacity by 2030 and see it deliver the fastest passenger traffic growth in the Middle East between 2020-2040.

The Saudi air transport sector has contributed approximately $20.2 billion to its gross domestic product, with an additional $16.2 billion spent by foreign tourists in 2018, according to a press release.

Projections indicate a growth of 126 percent over the next 20 years, generating around $82.3 billion and almost 1.2 million jobs by 2037.

As the capital-intensive airport infrastructure development sector picks up pace globally, Saudi Arabia — the largest economy in the Middle East — is working to develop sustainable and modern airport facilities.

Air transport is integral to achieving Vision 2030, the release added, as Saudi Arabia aims to connect with over 250 destinations and secure a spot among the top five global air passenger transit hubs.

Jihad Boueri, vice president of airports and communication at SITA, a leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology and a participant in the event, said: “Saudi Arabia is undoubtedly emerging as one of the most promising aviation markets in the Middle East. The Kingdom’s commitment to transforming its aviation infrastructure, expanding airports, and enhancing passenger experiences makes it a key player in the region.”

He added: “The aviation sector’s rapid growth, ambitious Vision 2030 objectives, and increasing air travel demand indicate Saudi Arabia’s ascent as a leading aviation market.”

Through a series of panel discussions, the event will address topics such as the current state and future of aviation, regional and global connectivity, airline industry trends and challenges as well as emerging technologies in aviation.

Women in aviation

The future prospects and the changing scenario will be discussed at the first-ever “Women in Aviation General Assembly” on the sidelines of the second Saudi Airport Exhibition.

The co-located conference highlights women’s role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s aviation goals and hopes to play a part in creating new employment opportunities for women across the Middle East.

It will bring together over 500 participants, upward of 100 aviation companies, 50 airports and airlines, and 25 speakers to discuss the role women can play in the Kingdom’s aviation expansion and how to create new job opportunities for women across the Middle East.

Featuring a lineup of global speakers, including leading aviation experts, the conference will discuss greater diversity and opportunities for women in the regional aviation industry and highlight Saudi efforts to create a diverse local workforce that will lead its future aviation growth.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates civil aviation growth and development, the Kingdom has continued breaking long-held barriers, with women's empowerment remaining a key focus of all these efforts.

A flying academy in Dammam has opened its doors to Saudi women for the very first time and Saudi women pilots have obtained licenses to work as captains with Saudia, the national carrier that already had over 500 Saudi women on its payroll.

The shift in aviation policy now allows hiring women as cabin crew and enrollment in flight schools has surged as Saudi women actively seek to become co-pilots.

Mervat Sultan, one of the first Arab women to obtain a flight dispatcher’s license and a co-founder and president of the Middle East chapter of Women in Aviation International, said: “We will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of our Middle East chapter at the event, encouraging women to seek wider opportunities as the Saudi aviation industry goes through an enormous period of expansion and growth. Women have been underrepresented in aviation globally and Saudi Arabia is creating a great example by putting women at the center of their aviation transformation while creating thousands of new job opportunities for all its citizens and the wider global aviation community.”

Key themes of the event will include women's empowerment under Vision 2030, initiatives by the Kingdom, an inclusive future for aviation as well as women in leadership, and establishing a pathway for women to participate in technical operations.

Among the event’s key speakers are Prince Fahad bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Aviation Association of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and Saudi Aviation Association, and Mervat Sultan.

Airport Excellence Awards

Hosted alongside the Saudi Airport Exhibition, the event’s release noted that it will be holding an awards ceremony that aims to recognize global suppliers who have provided notable innovations, technologies, and ideas that have enhanced the airport passenger experience and helped global airports optimize operations, maximize revenue and be more sustainable.

Categories for the awards include infrastructure expansion, sustainability and environment, ground support solutions, innovation, and technology as well as passenger experience.

Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 

Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 

Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new financial technology program called Makken to support and develop the sector in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Central Bank Governor Ayman Al-Sayari officially launched the initiative on Dec. 17 alongside the Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz.

This program is an extension of the ongoing efforts by the bank, also known as SAMA, and the CMA to support and develop the fintech ecosystem and falls under the umbrella of the Financial Sector Development Program. 

Makken aims to empower 150 emerging fintech companies over three years, directly contributing to enhancing the growth journey of this promising sector and elevating it. 

During the launch ceremony, Al-Sayari highlighted the Kingdom’s notable progress across various sectors, with fintech as one of the fastest-growing areas. 

He emphasized the continuous efforts and dedication to stimulate digitization and innovation in the financial sector. 

Al-Sayari said: “We are witnessing rapid growth in the activities of fintech companies, reaching 207 companies by the end of November 2023, compared to 147 companies at the end of 2022, representing a remarkable 40 percent growth.” 

He added: “Since the beginning of the year 2023, around 3,000 direct jobs have been created in the fintech sector, bringing the total number of jobs in the sector to more than 5,000 by the end of the third quarter of this year.” 

Al-Sayari also mentioned key developments, including the launch of SAMA’s Open Banking Lab in early 2023 and the current work on releasing the second version of the regulatory framework for open banking payment services. 

The SAMA governor said that 16 documents, including instructions and regulations, have been issued and updated by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority to support fintech and digital transformation in the financial sector of the Kingdom.

The number of transactions through point-of-sale services in the Kingdom in the first 11 months saw a 23 percent increase to 8.1 billion compared to 6.6 billion in the year-ago period. 

The value of the transactions between January and November rose 5 percent to SR560 billion ($135.68 billion) from SR509 billion in the corresponding period last year.  

Al-Sayari concluded by expressing optimism about the continued advancement of the fintech sector in Saudi Arabia. 

