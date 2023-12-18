Guardiola: Manchester City were ‘exceptional’ in making it to the FIFA Club World Cup

JEDDAH: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team had achieved something “exceptional” to be present at the FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah ahead of his side’s semifinal clash with Urawa Reds.

“I am honored and privileged to be here in Saudi Arabia,” he said during his pre-match press conference ahead of City’s clash on Tuesday.

“To be sitting here and playing tomorrow means you have done something exceptional in the past. We have to take it, play a game tomorrow, and deserve to be in the final.”

Manchester City last season completed the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles, an achievement that only rivals Manchester United managed in the past.

Guardiola highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strong economic growth, and its heavy investment in sports ahead of the big match.

He added: “They are really coming forward to compete internationally, especially after signing up with (the) big names in football.”

Regarding taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup as a manager, he said: “I have played before in this tournament; it is always my pleasure to be in this tournament.”

Guardiola dismissed suggestions that City’s recent disappointing results will have an impact on his team’s performance in Jeddah.

He said: “This tournament and the Premier League are totally different. We have to take each game separately. Now, we are focusing on the Japanese Urawa.

“Football in Japan has grown incredibly in the past 10 years. They are sharp and quick on the transitions and unpredictable in many cases.

“I respect them a lot and of course I want to be in the final next Friday of the Club World Cup.”

A win for City will see them face the winner of the other semifinal between Al-Ahly of Egypt and Fluminense of Brazil.

Guardiola added: “We know how hard it is to win this competition and you have to have done something special in the past.

“We wanted to win against Crystal Palace. In the Premier League you have another game in three days; here it may be another lifetime.

“It’s difficult to win here and the players know this. That’s why we want to play well tomorrow. But to play (in) the final we know we have to play this first final and play well to get it.”