Manila welcomes Filipinos from Middle East coming home for Christmas

Manila welcomes Filipinos from Middle East coming home for Christmas
Overseas Filipino workers arriving from Saudi Arabia and the UAE are welcomed by Department of Migrant Workers officials at Manila airport on Dec. 19, 2023. (Department of Migrant Workers)
Updated 21 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Manila welcomes Filipinos from Middle East coming home for Christmas

Manila welcomes Filipinos from Middle East coming home for Christmas
  • Overseas Filipino workers were greeted at Manila airport with Christmas baskets
  • Christmas most important annual holiday in Catholic-majority Philippines
Updated 21 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine authorities welcomed on Tuesday overseas Filipino workers arriving from the Middle East to spend Christmas at home.

Most Philippine nationals employed abroad live and work in Middle Eastern countries, especially of the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Out of nearly 1.8 million overseas Filipinos in GCC states, more than half live and work in Saudi Arabia, which has for decades been their preferred overseas employment destination. The UAE, comes second, being home to around 680,000 Philippine nationals.

Those who arrived at Manila airport on Tuesday were received by Department of Migrant Workers Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi and Arnell Ignacio, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“We want them to feel the Christmas spirit as soon as they arrive at the airport. We want to make them feel more special. We want them to remember how we celebrate Christmas in the Philippines,” Ignacio told Arab News.

Often referred to in the Philippines as “modern-day heroes,” overseas Filipino workers have in the past decade sent back home remittances that contributed an average of nearly 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Under the Pamaskong Salubong, or Christmas Welcome, program, the OWWA has prepared special Christmas baskets for returning Filipinos. In some cases, the returnees also received cash for education or livelihood assistance.

“They’re coming home and it’s Christmas time, so we want to make them feel the celebration that is very unique to the Philippines that’s why we are doing the Pamaskong Salubong,” Ignacio said.

“We bring them not only gifts but love and gratitude for their sacrifice.”

Christmas is the most important annual holiday in the Catholic-majority Philippines.

Formal celebrations begin on Dec. 16, when people start to go to the first of nine pre-dawn masses, but in many households the festive season kicks off in September, marking the beginning of the “ber” months (September, October, November, and December), and continues until Jan. 6, when it ends with Epiphany, or the Feast of the Three Kings.

Topics: Philippines OFWs

Russia says downed Ukraine drone over Moscow

Russia says downed Ukraine drone over Moscow
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
Russia says downed Ukraine drone over Moscow

Russia says downed Ukraine drone over Moscow
  • Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack over the Russian capital without claiming whether Kyiv was responsible
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack Moscow with a drone, but said defenses destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle with debris falling outside the center of the capital.
The nearly two-year conflict between Moscow and Kyiv has seen both sides launch drones at each other’s towns and cities, with Ukraine announcing daily that it destroyed Iranian-designed drones in overnight attacks.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack over the Russian capital without claiming whether Kyiv was responsible or saying where the drone had been launched from.
The defense ministry later blamed Kyiv and said air defense systems had downed the drone it said was targeting “facilities” in Moscow, with elaborating.
“The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by the air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region,” the defense ministry said.
Sobyanin said that according to preliminary information he received the debris that fell had not resulted in any material damage or injuries to bystanders.
“Emergency services specialists are working at the scene,” he added in a statement to residents of the capital.
Moscow’s Vnukovo airport said it was temporarily pausing accepting arrival flights, citing “reasons beyond the airport’s control.”
The attack on Moscow comes hours after the defense ministry said it had downed several Ukrainian drones over the southern region of Bryansk on the border with Ukraine.
Moscow blamed Ukraine for a spate of aerial attacks on the Russian capital earlier this year when drones hit the Kremlin and repeatedly targeted the city’s financial district.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Philippines president says diplomatic efforts with China heading 'in poor direction'

Philippines president says diplomatic efforts with China heading ‘in poor direction’
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Philippines president says diplomatic efforts with China heading ‘in poor direction’

Philippines president says diplomatic efforts with China heading ‘in poor direction’
  • ‘It’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift’
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said a “paradigm shift” was needed in how his country approaches the South China Sea issue, as diplomatic efforts with Beijing were headed “in a poor direction.”
Marcos, in an interview with Mainichi Shimbun on Dec. 16, parts of which were shared with Philippine media on Monday, said China was disregarding traditional diplomatic efforts, according to a presidential palace release.
“To this point, we have resorted to the traditional methods of diplomacy ... but we have been doing this for many years now, with very little progress,” said Marcos, who was in Japan for Tokyo’s commemorative summit with the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN).
“It’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” Marcos said, while reiterating the Philippines wants to avoid violent conflict.
He added his government will continue talking to its partners and come up with a joint position stating their responsibilities as far as the West Philippines Sea is concerned.
The Philippines refers to the part of South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone as the West Philippines Sea.
Last week, Manila and Beijing traded accusations over a ship collision near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.
China’s foreign ministry said that the recent incidents were “entirely caused” by the Philippines but that maritime disputes do not depict the “whole story” of both nation’s relations.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing on Tuesday that China is willing to properly manage differences through dialogue and consultation.
“We will not close the door to dialogue and contact with the Philippines,” he said when asked about Marcos’ comments.
In addition to the Philippines, ASEAN members Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims with China in parts of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis, a ruling the United States supports but Beijing rejects.
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
Updated 19 December 2023
AP
Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
  • China’s national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported
Updated 19 December 2023
AP
AP

BEIJING: At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.
The official Xinhua News Agency said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighboring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday.
More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.
The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.
The earthquake was felt in Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, about 1,450 kilometers (900 miles) southwest of the capital of Beijing.
University students in Lanzhou rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post that had images showing young people standing outside.
Tents, folding beds and quilts were being sent to the disaster area, CCTV said. It quoted Chinese leader Xi Jinping as calling for an all-out search and rescue effort to minimize the casualties.
Last year in September, at least 46 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million residents were under a COVID-19 lockdown.
China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

 

Topics: earthquake China

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility
  • The ICBM’s lofted trajectory and the 74-minute flight time are compatible with an operational range of up to 15,000 km (9,300 miles) if launched at a flatter, standard trajectory, which puts all of the mainland United States within reach
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday it had launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Monday as a drill to confirm the war readiness of its nuclear deterrence force in the face of mounting hostility by the United States.
State news agency KCNA said the country’s leader Kim Jong Un watched the launch of the ICBM at the site. The missile reached the altitude of 6,518 km (4,050 miles), flying 1,002 km (623 miles) and accurately hitting the intended target, KCNA said.
Kim said the launch sends “a clear signal to the hostile forces, who have fanned up their reckless military confrontation hysteria” against the North throughout the year, KCNA said.
The agency said the drill “displayed the DPRK’s will for toughest counteraction and its overwhelming strength.” DPRK is short for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
He presented “some new important tasks for accelerating the development of the DPRK’s nuclear strategic forces,” KCNA said without elaborating.
“The US imperialists and their vassal forces’ vicious ambition for confrontation will not abate of its own accord, he said, stressing the need for the DPRK to never overlook all the reckless and irresponsible military threats of the enemies.”
South Korea and Japan said on Monday the North had fired an ICBM with a range to hit anywhere in the United States.
On Sunday, it condemned a US military show of force including the arrival of an aircraft carrier and nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea as “war” moves, and fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast.
South Korea said the missile fired on Monday was a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM. It flew in a sharply lofted trajectory landing in the sea west of Japan’s Hokkaido island.
North Korea’s state media published what it said were photographs of the launch, showing the missile blasting off from a snow-covered field trailing a plume of smoke.
The ICBM’s lofted trajectory and the 74-minute flight time are compatible with an operational range of up to 15,000 km (9,300 miles) if launched at a flatter, standard trajectory, which puts all of the mainland United States within reach.
North Korea also criticized a high-level meeting between US and South Korean officials last week where upgraded responses to nuclear threats and joint military drills were discussed, saying it stoked confrontation on the Korean peninsula.
The United States continued to demonstrate a confrontational attitude by bringing in nuclear-powered submarines, strategic bombers and an aircraft carrier near the Korean peninsula, it said.
The US nuclear-powered submarine Missouri arrived in the South Korean port of Busan on Sunday, the latest US strategic military asset to be deployed as part of Washington’s pact with Seoul to boost defense readiness.
The United States and South Korea have increased the intensity of joint military drills against rising threats from the North, which has tested a range of ballistic missiles and in November launched its first military spy satellite.
 

 

Topics: North Korea US Japan South Korea

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
  • Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Reuters

OSLO: The Reykjanes volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday, spewing lava and smoke into the air, after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.
Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities last month evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
“Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell,” the Met Office said on its website.
Images and a livestream broadcast by Reuters showed molten rock spewing like fountains from fissures in the ground, their bright-yellow and orange colors set in sharp contrast against the dark night sky.
Icelandic police said they had raised their alert level as a result of the outbreak and the country’s civil defense warned the public not to approach the area while emergency personnel assessed the situation.
A coast guard helicopter was going to be in the air shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption, the Met Office said.
Reykjavik’s international airport, which is located nearby, remained open.
“At the moment, there are no disruptions to arrivals or departures at Keflavík Airport,” it said on its website.
The Reykjanes peninsula in recent years saw several eruptions in unpopulated areas, but the latest outbreak could pose a risk to the Grindavik town, authorities have said.
The area had seen thousands of earthquakes in the last two months but the magnitudes had declined in recent week, leading some experts to think risk of an eruption had abated.
Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500-750-meter-long (1,640-2,460-foot-long) fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

Topics: Iceland volcano Reykjavik Reykjanes

