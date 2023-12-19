Poland finds 14 foreigners guilty of spying for Russia: court

LUBLIN, Poland: A Polish court on Tuesday convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for preparing acts of sabotage and intelligence activities against Poland on behalf of Russia as part of a dismantled spy ring.
"After examining the case... the court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organised criminal group," the judge Jaroslaw Kowalski said delivering the verdict.
