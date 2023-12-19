You are here

  • Home
  • Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas National Guard soldiers observe as thousands of immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center on December 19, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AFP)
Texas National Guard soldiers observe as thousands of immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center on December 19, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48gw2

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law
  • “Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said during a press conference in front of a stretch of state-funded border wall in Brownsville, Texas
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

WASHINGTON: Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed a law allowing state law enforcement to arrest people suspected of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally, giving local officers powers long delegated to the US government in a move likely to trigger legal challenges.
The law, known as SB 4, will take effect in March and create a new state crime for illegal entry or re-entry into Texas, with penalties ranging from 180 days in jail to 20 years in prison. Texas magistrate judges will be required to order migrants to return to Mexico, with up to 20-year sentences for those who refuse to comply.
Migrants who cross illegally can already be charged with illegal entry or re-entry under federal laws but Abbott has sharply criticized US President Joe Biden for failing to enforce them.
“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said during a press conference in front of a stretch of state-funded border wall in Brownsville, Texas.
Abbott also signed a bill that would devote $1.5 billion to border wall construction and other operations, funding that comes on top of $5 billion in state funds already appropriated for border enforcement. Tahe Republican governor in late November signed into law a measure to increase penalties for human smuggling.
Record numbers of migrants have been caught crossing the US-Mexico border since Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021. Abbott and other Republicans blame Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, for rolling back restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican Party nomination.
In the US Congress, Republicans have said they will not approve a foreign aid package that includes military funding for Ukraine and Israel unless it includes strict new US border security provisions, leaving the aid stalled as a group of senators try to find a compromise.

 

Topics: US migration migrants

Related

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria
Middle-East
Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria
An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
World
An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end
  • “If we don’t loose our resilience, we will end the war sooner,” Zelensky told reporters
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday during an end-of-year press conference that no one knows when the war with Russia will end, with fatigue building in Kyiv and among its allies abroad.
“I think that no one knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that this is a war for many years, they do not know,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that: “If we don’t loose our resilience, we will end the war sooner.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession
World
Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession
Update Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances
World
Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances

WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’

WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’

WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’
  • “The additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,” said WHO
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a “variant of interest” but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
“Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,” WHO said.
JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86.
The United Nations agency said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Topics: WHO covid19

Related

Former UK leader Boris Johnson apologizes to COVID-19 victims’ families
World
Former UK leader Boris Johnson apologizes to COVID-19 victims’ families
Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay
Sport
Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay

Putin hails ‘consolidation’ of Russia behind assault on Ukraine

Putin hails ‘consolidation’ of Russia behind assault on Ukraine
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Putin hails ‘consolidation’ of Russia behind assault on Ukraine

Putin hails ‘consolidation’ of Russia behind assault on Ukraine
  • “Maybe this is the most important: the general consolidation of all the forces of society,” Putin said
  • Once again Putin accused Western countries of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage a war against Russia
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian society has unified in support of the offensive in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running in an election expected to prolong his rule until 2030, said Tuesday.
“Maybe this is the most important: the general consolidation of all the forces of society,” Putin said at a meeting of the defense ministry.
He went on to thank “everyone who helps our fighters at the front, transfers money, sends cars and drones and body armor” and praised a “patriotic spirit of solidarity.”
Since the offensive began in February 2022 the Kremlin has outlawed any opposition to its assault on Ukraine, which is presented as an existential fight against the West.
Once again Putin accused Western countries of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage a war against Russia, and questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian nation.
He also said Russian military equipment proved its “superiority” over Western weapons, pointing to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that Kyiv launched this summer after stockpiling armaments provided by the West.
Russia has increased its own production, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu detailed, with the economy pivoting to fulfil the needs of the armed forces.
Shoigu gave an extensive presentation of the numbers of losses in the Ukrainian armed forces, equipment destroyed and territory gained by his troops, but as usual did not mention any death toll on the Russian side.
The front line has hardly moved since the Russian retreat from Kherson in November 2022 but Moscow’s troops are on the offensive again after the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin Western countries Kyiv

Related

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election
World
Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election
Putin says Gaza ‘catastrophe’ incomparable with Ukraine
World
Putin says Gaza ‘catastrophe’ incomparable with Ukraine

Poland finds 14 foreigners guilty of spying for Russia: court

Poland finds 14 foreigners guilty of spying for Russia: court
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Poland finds 14 foreigners guilty of spying for Russia: court

Poland finds 14 foreigners guilty of spying for Russia: court
  • The court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

LUBLIN, Poland: A Polish court on Tuesday convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for preparing acts of sabotage and intelligence activities against Poland on behalf of Russia as part of a dismantled spy ring.
"After examining the case... the court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organised criminal group," the judge Jaroslaw Kowalski said delivering the verdict.

Topics: Poland Russia belarus spying court

Related

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat
World
Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat
Poland scraps probe into air crash that killed president
World
Poland scraps probe into air crash that killed president

Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case

Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case

Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case
  • In 2022, the Stockholm District Court ruling found Hamid Noury guilty of murder
  • The case has caused a deep rift between Sweden and Iran
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish appeals court on Tuesday upheld a guilty verdict and life sentence given to a former Iranian official convicted last year for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
In 2022, the Stockholm District Court ruling found Hamid Noury guilty of murder and serious crimes against international law.
The case has caused a deep rift between Sweden and Iran, which said the initial verdict was politically motivated.
Noury is the only person so far to face trial over the purge at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988 that targeted members of the Iranian People’s Mujahideen, which was fighting in parts of Iran, as well as other political dissidents.
Noury, who denied the charges, was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019.
Under Swedish law, courts can try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.

Topics: Sweden Iran court Hamid Noury

Related

Special Iranian accused of role in mass executions to face trial in Sweden
Middle-East
Iranian accused of role in mass executions to face trial in Sweden
Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision
Middle-East
Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision

Latest updates

Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide
Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide
Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law
Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law
Radio sets make a comeback in war-torn Gaza
Radio sets make a comeback in war-torn Gaza
NAHJ nonprofit empowering Saudi youth in diverse fields
NAHJ offers Saudi youths a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. (Supplied)
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Al-Mamlaka Social Dining’
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Al-Mamlaka Social Dining’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.