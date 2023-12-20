You are here

  • Home
  • Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C-rear) speaks during a debate on the new immigration bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, 19 December 2023. (EPA)
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C-rear) speaks during a debate on the new immigration bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, 19 December 2023. (EPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8har

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles
  • The French government had initially said this would be a carrot-and-stick legislation that would make it easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labor to get a residency permit, but would also make it easier to expel illegal migrants
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

PARIS: French lawmakers gave their final approval to a contested bill that toughens rules for immigrants on Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a policy victory that nonetheless exposed cracks in his centrist majority.
The bill, a compromise reached between Macron’s party and the conservative opposition, illustrates the rightward shift in politics in much of Europe, as governments try to fend off the rise of the far-right by being tougher on immigration.
“Today, strict measures are necessary,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said after the vote in the lower house. “It’s not by holding your nose in central Paris that you can fix the problems of the French in the rest of the country.”
The minister expressed relief that the bill passed with the votes of his centrist coalition and the conservatives, without relying on the surprise endorsement of far-right lawmakers, whose support had caused embarrassment in the presidential camp.
The French government had initially said this would be a carrot-and-stick legislation that would make it easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labor to get a residency permit, but would also make it easier to expel illegal migrants.
In order to gain support from the right, however, the government agreed to water down the residency permits measures, while delaying migrants’ access to welfare benefits — including benefits for children and housing allowances — by several years.
The French have long prided themselves on having one of the most generous welfare systems in the world, granting payments even to foreign residents, helping them pay rent or care for their children with means-tested monthly contributions of up to a few hundred euros.
The far right and, more recently, conservatives, have argued these should be reserved for French people only. The deal agreed on Tuesday would delay access to housing benefits for unemployed non-EU migrants by five years.
The compromise also introduces migration quotas, makes it harder for immigrants’ children to become French, and says that dual nationals sentenced for serious crimes against the police could lose French citizenship.
The deal, hashed out by a special committee of seven senators and seven deputies and later approved by both houses, was initially good news for Macron, who had made the migration bill a key plank of his second mandate and could otherwise have had to shelve it.
Just six months before European Parliament elections in which immigration will be key, however, it could also boost Marine Le Pen who, sensing a political opportunity, called the rejigged bill “a great ideological victory” for her far-right party.
She surprised the government by announcing her party would vote for the bill, causing immense embarrassment to the left wing of Macron’s party, who find it unpalatable to vote in unison with the far right.

VOCAL REPRESENTATIVES
One of the most vocal representatives of Macron’s left wing in parliament, Sacha Houlie, voted against the bill, his entourage told Reuters. In the end, 20 members of Macron’s Renaissance party voted against the bill, 17 abstained and 131 voted for the bill.
Speculation about some ministers threatening to resign if the vote passed had swirled in French media ahead of the vote. But none had immediately materialized after the results were announced.
The conservative Les Republicains, who have over the years hardened their discourse closer to that of the far-right, also claimed victory, saying the bill was essentially theirs.
Macron won his two presidential mandates in 2017 and 2022 when voters rallied behind him to bar Le Pen from winning and left-wing MPs said the rejigged migration bill was a betrayal of promises made to fend off far-right ideas.
The rebels in Macron’s party could further weaken his hold on parliament and potentially complicate the rest of his mandate.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament that the bill “will make our system more efficient because it will drastically simplify our procedures for processing asylum applications, (and) because it will make it possible to expel criminal or radicalized foreigners more quickly.”
Other governments across Europe are opting for tougher migration policies.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that he would push for global reforms to the asylum system, warning the threat of growing numbers of refugees could “overwhelm” parts of Europe.

 

Topics: Franch immigration bill

Related

Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job
World
Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job
France steps up Mideast effort with FM’s Lebanon trip
Middle-East
France steps up Mideast effort with FM’s Lebanon trip

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders
  • Olivier, 75, should serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars, the court ruled
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A French court on Tuesday sentenced the ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fourniret to life in prison for her role in three murders by her former husband.
After 10 hours of deliberations, Monique Olivier was convicted of complicity in the murders by Fourniret of two young women dating back decades, including 20-year-old British student Joanna Parrish and a nine-year-old girl.
Olivier, 75, should serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars, the court ruled.
She was convicted of playing a role in the abduction, sequestration and murder of Parrish and 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988, aggravated by her role in the attempted rape of Domece and the rape of Parrish by Fourniret.
She was also convicted of playing a role in the 2003 abduction, sequestration and murder of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has never been found despite intensive searches.
Fourniret died in 2021 aged 79 before he could be brought to trial for the three killings, meaning the trial of Olivier is the last chance for victims’ families to find justice.
Her former husband confessed to 11 murders before he died, but reports have suggested there could have been up to two dozen more.
Olivier is already serving a life sentence issued in 2008 for complicity in four kidnappings and murders committed by Fourniret. A decade later she was sentenced to a further 20 years for complicity in another murder.
Domece’s remains have also never been found, while Parrish’s naked body was recovered from the Yonne river in the French department of the same name. She had been beaten, drugged and raped.
“He used me,” Olivier said about her husband on the trial’s opening day. The couple divorced in 2010.
Prosecutors argued that Fourniret could not have killed so easily without her.
Olivier and Fourniret together had one son, Selim Olivier, who gave evidence at the trial last week, urging his mother to tell the court everything she knew.
 

 

Topics: France

Related

’Mud to our knees’: teen migrant misery in France’s Calais
World
’Mud to our knees’: teen migrant misery in France’s Calais
France’s Macron criticized for Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at Elysee
World
France’s Macron criticized for Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony at Elysee

Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job

Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job

Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job
  • In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration and the UNHCR described the bill as “a positive example of political will to lift the barriers that render people invisible and marginalized”
  • The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck in living memory occurred on April 18, 2015, when an overcrowded fishing boat collided off Libya with a freighter trying to come to its rescue
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved new legislation that will grant tens of thousands of undocumented migrants residence and work permits amid a shortage of unskilled labor.
The law drafted by the center-right government links the right to residence with proof of employment. According to the labor ministry, it will affect some 30,000 people, many of them agricultural laborers.
The United Nations migration and refugee agencies praised the new law, which applies to migrants who have been living in Greece without residence permits for at least three years up to the end of November. It will not cover later arrivals.
Lawmakers in the 300-member parliament voted 262 in favor of the law — despite grumbling from the governing New Democracy’s right wing and with the backing of leftwing opposition parties.
New Democracy had threatened to expel any of its lawmakers who didn’t back the measures — making a single exception for a former prime minister who had strongly criticized the bill.
Speaking after the vote, Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis praised the cross-party consensus, saying it would help address market demand for less skilled workers. He said the government seeks to blend “strict border controls and fighting (migrant trafficking) with facilitating legal migration” according to Greece’s needs.
He said the new law would not allow for illegal gain of Greek citizenship or family reunification rights, and the permits would be contingent on migrants’ continued employment.
In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration and the UNHCR described the bill as “a positive example of political will to lift the barriers that render people invisible and marginalized.”
The statement said it would benefit Greece’s economy while protecting migrants from exploitation by legalizing their employment. The two agencies also hailed the provision that reduces the wait from six to two months for asylum-seekers who want to enter the Greek labor market.
Located in the European Union’s southeastern corner on the Mediterranean Sea, Greece remains a key entry point for people seeking a better life in the EU. Most cross in small boats from neighboring Turkiye to Greece’s eastern Aegean islands.
Despite a drastic drop in arrivals from the peak of nearly 1 million in 2015, some 45,000 people reached Greece so far this year, the highest number in four years. While many are granted legal residence as refugees, others remain illegally in the country for years, blending into the gray economy.
In June, hundreds of people are believed to have died after a battered trawler carrying up to 750 people from Libya to Italy foundered off southwestern Greece.
The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck in living memory occurred on April 18, 2015, when an overcrowded fishing boat collided off Libya with a freighter trying to come to its rescue. Only 28 people survived. Forensic experts concluded that there were originally 1,100 people on board.
 

 

Topics: Greece

Related

Macron facing rebellion after far-right backs French immigration bill
World
Macron facing rebellion after far-right backs French immigration bill
Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
World
Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus

Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus

Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus
  • Blue Origin can boast of the fact that nearly all of its rocket platform is re-used, including the booster, capsule, engine, landing gear and parachutes
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Blue Origin launched its first rocket in more than a year on Tuesday, reviving the US company’s fortunes with a successful return to space following an uncrewed crash in 2022.
Though mission NS-24 carried a payload of science experiments, not people, it paves the way for Jeff Bezos’ aerospace enterprise to resume taking wealthy thrill-seekers to the final frontier.
The New Shepard suborbital rocket blasted off from the pad at Launch Site One, near Van Horn, Texas, at 10:42 am (1642 GMT).
After separating from the booster, the gumdrop-shaped capsule attained a peak altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) above sea level, well above the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman line, which is 62 miles high.
The booster then successfully landed vertically on the launchpad, against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra Diablo mountains, followed a few minutes later by the capsule floating to the desert floor on three giant parachutes.
All in all, the mission lasted 10 minutes and 13 seconds.
“Demand for New Shepard flights continues to grow and we’re looking forward to increasing our flight cadence in 2024,” said Phil Joyce, the company’s senior vice president.
The science experiments onboard included one to demonstrate the operation of hydrogen fuel cell technology in microgravity, and another showing how water and gas move in a weightless environment.
Future applications could include monitoring water quality for astronauts in space.
On September 12, 2022, a Blue Origin rocket became engulfed in flames shortly after launch. The capsule, fixed to the top of the rocket, successfully initiated an emergency separation sequence and floated safely to the ground.
The accident prompted a year-long probe by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which found it was caused by the failure of an engine nozzle that experienced higher-than-expected operating temperatures.
The regulator issued a set of corrective actions for Blue Origin to undertake before it could resume flying, including the redesign of certain engine parts.
In all, Blue Origin has carried out six crewed flights — some passengers were paying customers and others were guests — since July 2021, when Bezos himself took part in the first.
While Blue Origin has been grounded, rival Virgin Galactic — the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson — has pressed on, with five commercial flights this year.
Hours after Blue Origin’s success, Virgin announced the flight window for its next mission would open on January 26.
“We’re excited to begin 2024 by bringing four new Virgin Galactic astronauts to space with our ‘Galactic 06’ mission,” said CEO Michael Colglazier in a statement.
The two companies compete in the emerging space tourism sector, operating in suborbital space.
While Blue Origin launches a small rocket vertically, Virgin Galactic uses a large carrier plane to gain altitude and then drop off a smaller, rocket-powered spaceplane that completes the journey to space.
In both cases, passengers enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness and can view the curvature of the Earth through large windows.
Virgin Galactic tickets were sold for between $200,000-$450,000; Blue Origin does not publicly disclose its ticket prices.
Blue Origin can boast of the fact that nearly all of its rocket platform is re-used, including the booster, capsule, engine, landing gear and parachutes.
Its engine meanwhile is fueled by liquid oxygen and hydrogen, meaning the only byproduct during flight is water vapor, with no carbon emissions.
Blue Origin is also developing a heavy rocket for commercial purposes called New Glenn, with the maiden flight planned for next year.
This rocket, which measures 98 meters (320 feet) high, is designed to carry payloads of as much as 45 metric tons into low Earth orbit.

Topics: Blue Origin space Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-24

Related

Blue Origin sends first Egyptian national to space
Middle-East
Blue Origin sends first Egyptian national to space
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials
Offbeat
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials

Life in prison for Haiti ex-senator over president’s murder

Life in prison for Haiti ex-senator over president’s murder
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Life in prison for Haiti ex-senator over president’s murder

Life in prison for Haiti ex-senator over president’s murder
  • The 53-year-old Moise was gunned down on July 7, 2021 at his private residence by a hired group of about 20 military-trained Colombians
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

MIAMI: A US court on Tuesday sentenced a former Haitian senator to life in prison for his role in the assassination of the Caribbean country’s president Jovenel Moise in 2021.
Clad in a brown prison uniform, handcuffed and with shackles around his ankles, Joseph Joel John, 52, pleaded for mercy before the verdict was announced in federal court in Miami.
John said he never intended to murder Moise but instead wanted him brought before Haitian courts for his alleged mismanagement of the country.
The plot spiraled out of control when other conspirators decided to assassinate the president John said, adding he believed that backing out at that point would have gotten him killed.
“Your honor, have mercy on me,” he implored the judge, speaking in French. “I’m sorry for this heinous crime that should not have happened.”
The former senator had admitted earlier to providing vehicles and other resources to support the plot, as well as meeting with several other conspirators in both Haiti and Florida, according to court documents.
John was the third person indicted over the July 2021 slaying of Moise at his residence near the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. The United States has jurisdiction in the case because the plot was partly organized in Florida, home to a sizeable Haitian diaspora.
A businessman holding dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, Rodolphe Jaar, and retired Colombian military officer German Rivera were sentenced earlier this year to life in prison for their role in Moise’s assassination.
The 53-year-old Moise was gunned down on July 7, 2021 at his private residence by a hired group of about 20 military-trained Colombians. His security detail did not intervene to protect him.
Haiti has spiraled into deeper chaos since Moise’s death. No election has been held and he has not been succeeded.
Gangs control around 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violent crimes such kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery and carjackings continue to escalate in the impoverished nation.
Faced with this security and humanitarian crisis, the UN Security Council gave its agreement in October to send a multinational mission led by Kenya to Haiti to help the national police force. The mission is expected to begin in early 2024.
 

 

Topics: Haiti Haitian President Jovenel Moise

Related

US arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise
World
US arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise
Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
World
Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos

Macron facing rebellion after far-right backs French immigration bill

Macron facing rebellion after far-right backs French immigration bill
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Macron facing rebellion after far-right backs French immigration bill

Macron facing rebellion after far-right backs French immigration bill
  • Various amendments have seen the immigration measures further tightened from when the bill was originally submitted, with the left accusing the government of caving in to pressure from the far right
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron faced a major rebellion within his own party from left-leaning deputies on Tuesday in a crisis sparked by the backing of a toughened-up immigration bill by the far right under Marine Le Pen.
Macron swept to power in 2017 heading a broad centrist movement that rallied together the left and the right, but that fragile unity now risks cracking over the legislation.
Various amendments have seen the immigration measures further tightened from when the bill was originally submitted, with the left accusing the government of caving in to pressure from the far right.
Le Pen endorsed the new-look bill but key left-leaning members of Macron’s Renaissance Party and allied factions indicated they could no longer support it, with several ministers reportedly threatening to resign.
“We can rejoice in ideological progress, an ideological victory even for the National Rally (RN), since this is now enshrined into law as a national priority,” said Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate who leads the RN’s lawmakers in parliament and is widely expected to stand again for president in 2027.
The RN had previously said it would vote against the bill or abstain.
Le Pen’s announcement came after a commission of upper-house senators and lower-house National Assembly MPs agreed a new draft of the bill, which had been voted down without being debated in the National Assembly last week in a major blow to Macron.
The legislation was, as expected, passed by the Senate but faces a far stiffer test in the National Assembly later Tuesday.
While on paper the government has the numbers for the legislation to be passed with the support of the right-wing Republicans, there are growing concerns within Macron’s camp.
Prominent left-leaning Renaissance MP Sacha Houlie said he would vote against the legislation and called on others to follow, with some sources saying that around 30 pro-Macron MPs could do so.
In a sign of the seriousness of the situation, Macron called a meeting of his ruling party at the Elysee palace ahead of the vote, party sources told AFP.
According to a participant at the meeting, Macron said he would submit the bill to a new reading rather than promulgate it if it were passed only with the help of the votes from Le Pen’s RN.
This means the government would not count the RN’s votes in support of the bill.
Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau, Higher Education Minister Sylvie Retailleau and Housing Minister Patrice Vergriete were meeting Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and warned they could resign, sources told AFP.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, an ambitious 41-year-old who has spearheaded the legislation, had warned Sunday that Le Pen risked winning the 2027 presidential election if the bill were not passed.
The left and hard-left have reacted with horror to the prospect of the legislation being passed, with the head of Socialist lawmakers in the National Assembly, Boris Vallaud, calling it a “great moment of dishonor for the government.”
Passing the legislation is critical for Macron, who cannot stand again in 2027 after two consecutive terms and risks being seen as a lame duck with more than three years left of his term.
The government does not have a majority in parliament since the legislative elections that followed his re-election in 2022.
“The political crisis around the immigration bill is a moment of truth where all the fragilities of Emmanuel Macron’s mandate are coming together,” the Le Monde daily said in an editorial.
Dozens of NGOS slammed what they described as potentially the “most regressive” immigration law in decades.
It is “the most regressive bill of the past 40 years for the rights and living conditions of foreigners, including those who have long been in France,” around 50 groups including the French Human Rights League said in a joint statement.
A key element is now that social security benefits for foreigners be conditional on five years of presence in France, or 30 months for those who have jobs.
Migration quotas can also now be agreed and there are also measures for dual-national convicts being stripped of French nationality.
“With this text directly inspired by RN pamphlets against immigration, we are facing a shift in the history of the republic and its fundamental values,” French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel said.

Topics: French immigration bill Emmanuel Macron far right Marine Le Pen

Related

France immigration bill sows seeds of dissent in Macron party
World
France immigration bill sows seeds of dissent in Macron party
French MPs adopt controversial immigration bill
World
French MPs adopt controversial immigration bill

Latest updates

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles
Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles
Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders
Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders
Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release
Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release
Embattled Red Cross insists on neutrality despite criticism
Embattled Red Cross insists on neutrality despite criticism
Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job
Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.