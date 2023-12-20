You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike

Suzan Zourob, the grandmother of two Palestinian children, a newborn Al-Amera Ayesha and a young boy Ahmed Zourob, who were killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, mourns next to the children's wounded father, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
Suzan Zourob, the grandmother of two Palestinian children, a newborn Al-Amera Ayesha and a young boy Ahmed Zourob, who were killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, mourns next to the children's wounded father, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
An Israeli air force attack helicopter releases flares while flying in an area along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on December 12, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
Palestinians watch the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Rafah, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP)
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike

A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
  The family tragedy comes as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 20,000, according to the Health Ministry
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
RAFAH, Gaza: She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her Al-Amira Aisha — “Princess Aisha.” She didn’t complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
Her extended family was asleep when the strike leveled their apartment building in Rafah before dawn, said Suzan Zoarab, the infant’s grandmother and survivor of the blast. Hospital officials said 27 people were killed, among them Amira and her 2-year old brother, Ahmed.
“Just 2 weeks old. Her name hadn’t even been registered,” Suzan said, her voice quivering as she spoke from the side of her son’s hospital bed, who was also injured in the blast.
The family tragedy comes as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 20,000, according to the Health Ministry. The vast majority have been killed in Israeli airstrikes which have relentlessly pounded the besieged Gaza enclave for two and a half months, often destroying homes with families inside.
The war was triggered when militants from Hamas, which rules Gaza, and other groups broke into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians, and abducting 240 others.
The Zoarab family were among the few Palestinians in Gaza who remained in their own homes. Israel’s onslaught, one of the most destructive of the 21st century, has displaced some 1.9 million people — more than 80 percent of the territory’s population — sending them in search of shelter in UN schools, hospitals, tent camps or on the street.
But the Zoarabs stayed in their three-story apartment building. Two of Suzan’s sons had apartments on higher floors, but the extended family had been crowding together on the ground floor, believing it would be safer. When the strike hit, it killed at least 13 members of the Zoarab family, including a journalist, Adel, as well as displaced people sheltering nearby.
“We found the whole house had collapsed over us,” Suzan said. Rescue workers pulled them and other victims, living and dead, from the wreckage.
Israel says it is striking Hamas targets across Gaza and blames the militants for civilian deaths because they operate in residential areas. But it rarely explains its targeting behind specific strikes.
Princess Aisha was only 17 days old. She was born on Dec. 2 at the Emirati Red Crescent Hospital in Rafah while there was no power at the facility, Suzan said — less than 48 hours after bombardment of the town and the rest of Gaza resumed following the collapse of a week-long cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
“She was born in a very difficult situation,” Suzan said.
As of Monday, 28 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals across the Gaza Strip were reported as out of service, the UN said, while eight remaining health facilities were only partially operational. Amid the devastation, some 50,000 Palestinian women are pregnant, the WHO said.
Princess Aisha and Ahmed’s parents survived — their mother, Malak, with burns and bruises on her face, their father, Mahmoud, with a fractured pelvis. As Mahmoud lay in his bed at Rafah’s Kuwati Hospital, Suzan brought him the two children for a final goodbye before they were buried.
Mahmoud grimaced with pain as he pulled himself up to cradle Ahmed, wrapped in a white burial shroud, before falling back and weeping. His wife held Princess Aisha, also bundled in white cloth, up to him.
Dozens of mourners held a funeral prayer Tuesday morning outside the hospital in Rafah, before taking Princess Aisha, Ahmed and the others killed in the strike for burial in a nearby cemetery
“I couldn’t protect my grandchildren” Suzan said. “I lost them in the blink of an eye.”
 

 

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director
  • Fadel Naim told AFP Israeli troops had attacked the Al-Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building’s grounds
  • Israel’s attack has “put the hospital out of action,” he said
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: One of the last remaining hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip stopped operating on Tuesday after being stormed by the Israeli army, its director said.
Fadel Naim told AFP Israeli troops had attacked the Al-Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building’s grounds.
Israel’s attack has “put the hospital out of action,” he said. “We can’t receive any patients or injured.”
At least four people who were wounded by Israeli fire on Monday died on Tuesday after being injured in the Al-Ahli assault, he said.
“According to our information, there are dozens of wounded in the surrounding streets,” he said.
Al-Ahli, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital, was already heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, resulting in at least dozens of deaths.
Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast.
Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.
Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, the territory’s largest hospital, which is now functioning at minimal capacity with a very small team.
On Sunday, the World Health Organization said the Al-Ahli hospital was receiving “critical patients” from Al-Shifa for surgery.
The Al-Shifa emergency department, devastated by Israeli bombardments, is “a blood bath” and “in need of resuscitation,” the WHO said.
Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, said on Tuesday another hospital in northern Gaza, Al Awda in the Jabalia area, had been turned “into a barracks” by the Israeli army.
He said the army was holding 240 people in the hospital, “including 80 medical staff and 40 patients,” and had arrested its director, doctor Ahmad Mhanna.
Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza.
The deadliest ever war in the narrow territory began after Hamas militants poured across the border and launched a brutal attack that left 1,139 people dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.
Some 250 people were abducted by militants during the attack and taken to the Gaza Strip.
In Israel’s retaliatory assault against Hamas, at least 19,667 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry there.

Topics: Gaza Al-Ahli hospital

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release
Updated 20 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release
  • Moses is a farmer aged about 79 who was captured from a kibbutz on Oct. 7 when the Hamas militant group carried out its rampage in southern Israel. Katzir, 47, was also taken from a kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released
Updated 20 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released a video of two male Israeli hostages in Gaza pleading for their release on its Telegram account on Tuesday.
The two men identified themselves as Gadi Moses and Elad Katzir and appeared in a short video asking for efforts to be intensified so they can reunite with their families.
“We are dying every moment. We are in an unbearable situation,” said Moses, looking at the camera against a plain background. The two men were both unshaven and appeared to have lost weight.
Moses is a farmer aged about 79 who was captured from a kibbutz on Oct. 7 when the Hamas militant group carried out its rampage in southern Israel. Katzir, 47, was also taken from a kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released. His father was killed, according to media reports.
On Monday, Hamas released a short video showing three other elderly Israeli hostages whom the Islamist group seized during its rampage, when it took around 240 people hostage. Israel denounced it as a “criminal, terrorist video.”
Israel and Hamas agreed to a week-long cease-fire at the end of November, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, that included the release of more than 100 of the hostages from Gaza in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli jails.
Some of the hostages who remained in Gaza have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Embattled Red Cross insists on neutrality despite criticism

Embattled Red Cross insists on neutrality despite criticism
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Embattled Red Cross insists on neutrality despite criticism

Embattled Red Cross insists on neutrality despite criticism
  • Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says Israel’s withering military response has killed more than 19,660 people, mostly women and children
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Tuesday insisted on the organization’s neutrality and said criticism was making it increasingly hard to operate in the Israel-Hamas war.
The Swiss-based organization, founded 160 years ago to serve as a neutral intermediary between belligerents in conflict and to visit and assist prisoners of war, has been accused by both sides in the conflict of not providing adequate help to those being held hostage.
“The pressure we experience now in the context of Gaza and Israel is so much more than what we experienced a year ago on Ukraine and Russia,” ICRC chief Mirjana Spoljaric told journalists at a Geneva roundtable event.
But she said that abandoning neutrality and “adopting a practice of public denunciations is going to make us irrelevant.”
Spoljaric spoke after returning from a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank last week, following a visit to Gaza in early December.
She met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asked her to “place public pressure on Hamas” in a video of the meeting published on X.
“Public denouncements are not a tool that has proven effective,” Spoljaric said, adding that “it exposes us to a lot of criticism all the time.”
“With the high levels of mediatization and the impact of social media campaigns, combined with artificial intelligence, this criticism is becoming more problematic also for the security of our staff on the ground,” she said.
Spoljaric spoke of a recent deadly attack on an ICRC humanitarian convoy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, which was due to evacuate more than 100 vulnerable civilians.
“What happens in Sudan is not unrelated to what’s happened in Gaza... We cannot in one context renounce on our neutrality a little or just once,” she said.
“Without neutrality, we wouldn’t be able to operate, without confidentiality... we wouldn’t be successful.”

The visit of the ICRC president to the region followed the outbreak of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, which started when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on October 7.
The militants killed around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250, according to the latest Israeli figures.
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says Israel’s withering military response has killed more than 19,660 people, mostly women and children.
Around a hundred hostages were released as part of a truce at the end of November, with several dozen transported in ICRC vehicles.
But instead of being hailed for its role in bringing out many of the freed hostages, the ICRC has been slammed on social media as a “glorified taxi service” or “Uber.”
Spoljaric called the comparisons “unacceptable and outrageous.”
The ICRC chief said talks to release more hostages and Palestinian prisoners had resumed in Doha, with the organization not involved in negotiations but facilitating as a neutral intermediary.
“Our conversations with Hamas, including my own, are very concrete, very detailed, very direct and ongoing on a daily basis. And the same happens with Israeli authorities,” she said.
Spoljaric also warned that despite support from donor countries, the Red Cross was on the verge of a “liquidity crisis” that is requiring a hard look at its staffing levels.
“It’s actually not a decline in donor funding that has caused the liquidity crisis, but it’s an increase in demand, because the business model of the ICRC is such that when a crisis happens, we go immediately,” she said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

