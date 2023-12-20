Modi: India will examine any information on plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

You are here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played down any impact on diplomatic ties with Washington because of the issue. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • US officials have named the target of the attempted murder as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist
  • Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labelled an ‘unlawful association’
Reuters
India will look into any information it receives on its alleged links to a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.
The issue comes at a delicate juncture for both India and the Biden administration in the United States as they try to build closer ties in the face of shared concerns about China’s growing power.
“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it,” Modi told the paper, as he played down any impact on diplomatic ties with Washington because of the issue.
“If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law.”
Last month the US Justice department said an Indian government official had directed the plot, and unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
India expressed concern about the linkage and dissociated itself from the plot, saying it would formally investigate the concerns of the United States, and take ‘necessary follow-up action’ on the findings of a panel set up on Nov. 18.
US officials have named the target of the attempted murder as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.
Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labelled an “unlawful association” in 2019, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Subsequently, in 2020, India listed Pannun as an “individual terrorist.”
News of the US plot came two months after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist, in a Vancouver suburb.
India fiercely rejected Ottawa’s accusations.
Modi said India and Washington shared a “mature and stable partnership.”
“Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership,” he said. “I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

Ten dead as heavy rains hit south India

Ten dead as heavy rains hit south India
AFP
  • Hundreds are stranded in the state of Tamil Nadu as water submerged roads
AFP

NEW DELHI: At least 10 people were killed in floods after intense rainfall in southern India, local media reported Wednesday, weeks after a cyclone triggered intense flooding in the same areas.
Hundreds are stranded in the state of Tamil Nadu as water submerged roads, with the airforce dropping 10 tons of emergency supplies to those stranded.
Footage from news agency Press Trust of India showed entire neighborhoods underwater, with rescue teams using boats.
Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary, Shiv Das Meena, said at least 10 people had died and 12,600 people were forced to flee to safer areas, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
The situation was “grim” in districts including Thoothukudi and Tiruelveli, the state governor’s office posted on X, previously known as Twitter.
Tamil Nadu state chief minister M.K. Stalin said “historically high rain” falls had “severely impacted the livelihoods of many and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.”
The heavy rains come just two weeks after at least eight people were killed by Cyclone Michaung, which hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states on December 6.
While rains are expected in southern India in December, scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.

North Korea and Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

North Korea and Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch
AP
  • North Korea’s Song urged the international community to think about North Korea’s security concerns, calling its counter-measures an “absolutely reasonable, normal and reflective response” in exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense
AP

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea and Russia clashed with the United States, South Korea and their allies at an emergency UN Security Council meeting Tuesday on Pyongyang’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which it called “a warning counter-measure” to threats from the US and other hostile forces.
North Korean Ambassador Kim Song said this is “the most dangerous year” in the military-security landscape on the Korean Peninsula, pointing to stepped up US-South Korean military exercises and the US deployment of nuclear-powered submarines and other nuclear assets to the area that have raised a “nuclear war danger.”
The US and nine allies pointed to five North Korean ICBM launches, over 25 ballistic missiles launches and three satellite launches using ballistic missile technology this year, violating multiple Security Council resolutions and threatening “the peace and stability of its neighbors and the international community.”
In a statement read just before the council meeting by US deputy ambassador Robert Wood, surrounded by diplomats from the other countries, the 10 countries condemned the latest ICBM launch on Dec. 17 and all launches before it.
North Korea’s Song urged the international community to think about North Korea’s security concerns, calling its counter-measures an “absolutely reasonable, normal and reflective response” in exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense.
He warned the US and South Korea that if they continue “with their reckless and irresponsible military threat,” North Korea’s armed forces “will never remain an onlooker to it and the provokers will be held entirely responsible for all the consequences.”
North Korea will also “continue to build up its strategic power of a more advanced type to contain and control any threat from the US and its followers with immediate, overwhelming and decisive counter-measures,” Song warned.
The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years in a total of 10 resolutions seeking — so far unsuccessfully — to cut funds and curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The last sanctions resolution was adopted by the council in December 2017. China and Russia vetoed a US-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over a spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches. And the two veto-wielding council members have blocked any council action, including media statements, since then.
The 10 countries — Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States — said silence from the Security Council “sends the wrong message to Pyongyang and all proliferators.”
They urged North Korea to abandon its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs, “and instead invest in feeding the people in North Korea” and engage in diplomacy. They also urged all Security Council members to overcome their prolonged silence and uphold the nuclear nonproliferation regime.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva called attempts to condemn Pyongyang “a one-sided approach.”
She warned that the situation is escalating “to a dangerous brink,” pointing to both Pyongyang and Seoul justifying their hostile moves as self-defense. And she accused the United States of deploying its massive military machine in the region, saying this looks “more and more like preparations for an offensive operation,” even though the US says it has no hostile intentions.
Evstigneeva said Russia again calls for a peaceful settlement of all issues on the Korean Peninsula through political and diplomatic means “without external pressure.”
Wood, the US deputy ambassador, countered that US military exercises are defensive and it’s North Korea that has violated UN sanctions — not South Korea, Japan or the US And he said the United States has tried repeatedly to have an unconditional dialogue with Pyongyang but it has refused.

 

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Reuters
  • The court concluded that the US Constitution bars the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024 from appearing on the ballot because of his role instigating violence against the US government
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump cannot appear on the ballot in Colorado in next year’s presidential election due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, the state’s top court ruled Tuesday in a historic judgment that is likely to find its way to the US Supreme Court.
The 4-3 ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court makes Trump the first presidential candidate in US history to be deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the US Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.
The court concluded that the US Constitution bars the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024 from appearing on the ballot because of his role instigating violence against the US government.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the majority justices wrote. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
“We are also cognizant that we travel in uncharted territory, and that this case presents several issues of first impression.”
The Colorado court said the ruling is stayed until Jan. 4, 2024, to allow for appeals.
Trump’s campaign called the court decision “flawed” and “undemocratic,” and said it would be appealed.
“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” a spokesperson from the Trump campaign said.
One of the dissenting justices, Carlos Samour, said in a lengthy opinion that a lawsuit is not a fair mechanism for determining Trump’s eligibility for the ballot because it deprives him of his right to due process, noting that a jury has not convicted him of insurrection.
“Even if we are convinced that a candidate committed horrible acts in the past — dare I say, engaged in insurrection — there must be procedural due process before we can declare that individual disqualified from holding public office,” Samour said.

VICTORY FOR ADVOCACY GROUPS
The ruling applies only to the state’s March 5 Republican primary, but its conclusion would likely also affect Trump’s status for the Nov. 5 general election. Nonpartisan US election forecasters view Colorado as safely Democratic, meaning that President Joe Biden will likely carry the state regardless of Trump’s fate.
The case was brought by a group of Colorado voters, aided by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who argued that Trump should be disqualified for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol in a failed attempt to obstruct the transfer of presidential power to Biden after the 2020 election.
CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement that the court’s decision is “not only historic and justified, but is necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country.”
Trump’s campaign has condemned 14th Amendment challenges as an attempt to deny millions of voters their preferred choice for president.
The decision is a victory for advocacy groups and anti-Trump voters who have mounted several similar legal challenges to Trump’s candidacy under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was enacted after the Civil War. Courts have rejected several lawsuits seeking to keep Trump off the primary ballot in other states.
The decision reverses a ruling by a lower court judge who found Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting his supporters to violence, but, as president, Trump was not an “officer of the United States” who could be disqualified under the amendment.
A lawyer for Trump argued that the riot at the Capitol was not serious enough to qualify as an insurrection and that Trump’s remarks to his supporters in Washington that day were protected by his right to free speech. The lawyer contended that courts do not have the authority to order Trump removed from the ballot.
Advocates have hoped to use the case to boost a wider disqualification effort and potentially put the issue before the US Supreme Court.
The US Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump appointees.

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron’s parliament majority wobbles
Reuters
  • The French government had initially said this would be a carrot-and-stick legislation that would make it easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labor to get a residency permit, but would also make it easier to expel illegal migrants
Reuters

PARIS: French lawmakers gave their final approval to a contested bill that toughens rules for immigrants on Tuesday, giving President Emmanuel Macron a policy victory that nonetheless exposed cracks in his centrist majority.
The bill, a compromise reached between Macron’s party and the conservative opposition, illustrates the rightward shift in politics in much of Europe, as governments try to fend off the rise of the far-right by being tougher on immigration.
“Today, strict measures are necessary,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said after the vote in the lower house. “It’s not by holding your nose in central Paris that you can fix the problems of the French in the rest of the country.”
The minister expressed relief that the bill passed with the votes of his centrist coalition and the conservatives, without relying on the surprise endorsement of far-right lawmakers, whose support had caused embarrassment in the presidential camp.
The French government had initially said this would be a carrot-and-stick legislation that would make it easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labor to get a residency permit, but would also make it easier to expel illegal migrants.
In order to gain support from the right, however, the government agreed to water down the residency permits measures, while delaying migrants’ access to welfare benefits — including benefits for children and housing allowances — by several years.
The French have long prided themselves on having one of the most generous welfare systems in the world, granting payments even to foreign residents, helping them pay rent or care for their children with means-tested monthly contributions of up to a few hundred euros.
The far right and, more recently, conservatives, have argued these should be reserved for French people only. The deal agreed on Tuesday would delay access to housing benefits for unemployed non-EU migrants by five years.
The compromise also introduces migration quotas, makes it harder for immigrants’ children to become French, and says that dual nationals sentenced for serious crimes against the police could lose French citizenship.
The deal, hashed out by a special committee of seven senators and seven deputies and later approved by both houses, was initially good news for Macron, who had made the migration bill a key plank of his second mandate and could otherwise have had to shelve it.
Just six months before European Parliament elections in which immigration will be key, however, it could also boost Marine Le Pen who, sensing a political opportunity, called the rejigged bill “a great ideological victory” for her far-right party.
She surprised the government by announcing her party would vote for the bill, causing immense embarrassment to the left wing of Macron’s party, who find it unpalatable to vote in unison with the far right.

VOCAL REPRESENTATIVES
One of the most vocal representatives of Macron’s left wing in parliament, Sacha Houlie, voted against the bill, his entourage told Reuters. In the end, 20 members of Macron’s Renaissance party voted against the bill, 17 abstained and 131 voted for the bill.
Speculation about some ministers threatening to resign if the vote passed had swirled in French media ahead of the vote. But none had immediately materialized after the results were announced.
The conservative Les Republicains, who have over the years hardened their discourse closer to that of the far-right, also claimed victory, saying the bill was essentially theirs.
Macron won his two presidential mandates in 2017 and 2022 when voters rallied behind him to bar Le Pen from winning and left-wing MPs said the rejigged migration bill was a betrayal of promises made to fend off far-right ideas.
The rebels in Macron’s party could further weaken his hold on parliament and potentially complicate the rest of his mandate.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament that the bill “will make our system more efficient because it will drastically simplify our procedures for processing asylum applications, (and) because it will make it possible to expel criminal or radicalized foreigners more quickly.”
Other governments across Europe are opting for tougher migration policies.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that he would push for global reforms to the asylum system, warning the threat of growing numbers of refugees could “overwhelm” parts of Europe.

 

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life for involvement in three murders
AFP
  • Olivier, 75, should serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars, the court ruled
AFP

PARIS: A French court on Tuesday sentenced the ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fourniret to life in prison for her role in three murders by her former husband.
After 10 hours of deliberations, Monique Olivier was convicted of complicity in the murders by Fourniret of two young women dating back decades, including 20-year-old British student Joanna Parrish and a nine-year-old girl.
Olivier, 75, should serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars, the court ruled.
She was convicted of playing a role in the abduction, sequestration and murder of Parrish and 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988, aggravated by her role in the attempted rape of Domece and the rape of Parrish by Fourniret.
She was also convicted of playing a role in the 2003 abduction, sequestration and murder of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has never been found despite intensive searches.
Fourniret died in 2021 aged 79 before he could be brought to trial for the three killings, meaning the trial of Olivier is the last chance for victims’ families to find justice.
Her former husband confessed to 11 murders before he died, but reports have suggested there could have been up to two dozen more.
Olivier is already serving a life sentence issued in 2008 for complicity in four kidnappings and murders committed by Fourniret. A decade later she was sentenced to a further 20 years for complicity in another murder.
Domece’s remains have also never been found, while Parrish’s naked body was recovered from the Yonne river in the French department of the same name. She had been beaten, drugged and raped.
“He used me,” Olivier said about her husband on the trial’s opening day. The couple divorced in 2010.
Prosecutors argued that Fourniret could not have killed so easily without her.
Olivier and Fourniret together had one son, Selim Olivier, who gave evidence at the trial last week, urging his mother to tell the court everything she knew.
 

 

