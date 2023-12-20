You are here

AI is ‘the future’ of aviation cybersecurity

Carissa VanderMey, US Transportation Security Administration’s senior liaison officer and cybersecurity coordinator, center, described the new technology as ‘the future’ due to its increased ability and speed in detecting threats in real-time. AN photo
Carissa VanderMey, US Transportation Security Administration’s senior liaison officer and cybersecurity coordinator, center, described the new technology as ‘the future’ due to its increased ability and speed in detecting threats in real-time. AN photo
Updated 20 December 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
RIYADH: The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning has become pivotal to cybersecurity in the aviation industry, a panel of experts noted.

Carissa VanderMey, US Transportation Security Administration’s senior liaison officer and cybersecurity coordinator, described the new technology as “the future” due to its increased ability and speed in detecting threats in real-time.

Speaking on a panel during the Saudi Airport Exhibition, the official outlined instances where adversaries went undetected on financial systems for a period of three years, an issue which she stressed could have been detected through AI implementation.

She said: “I think one of our first indications about cyber was when you had an adversary that was living on one of the financial systems for what, three years and nobody was any wiser. And this is where you're starting to see AI is going to become so valuable because it's going to be able to detect those intrusions.”

“AI and machine learning is where I see the future. It makes me think the automation that we're seeing across the airport across the aviation spectrum is going to be where we see it,” she added.

Massimo Cugusi, international business development manager of general security at Italy’s Forte Secur Group echoed this notion. He highlighted that these technologies are not only a possibility in the future, but are being implemented today.

The executive cited examples of AI-based advanced analytics and real-time threat assessment technology that are already implemented at various airports today.

He said: “What is what we have, at the ground of our vision of security is the holistic vision of security. So security as a whole. Every time we split security into sections and fragments or leeches, we lose control over security as a whole.”

“There are many things that we can do today that are AI-based AI powered. First of all, the threat detection. I think this is something that is doable and has already been implemented successfully across many airports. So I’m talking about advanced analytics. I’m talking about real-time threat assessment because time matters,” he added.

Saudi aviation sector to create 1.2m jobs in next 20 years

Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi aviation sector to create 1.2m jobs in next 20 years

Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: The Saudi aviation industry is anticipated to create some 1.2 million job opportunities over the coming two decades to meet the “boom” in the sector, according to an aviation expert. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Airport Exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, Mervat Sultan, president of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, also emphasized the equal role women can play in the aviation industry. 

She stated that her organization is committed to raising public awareness about the myriad roles women can undertake in the aviation industry. 

“They can easily participate and be part of this industry. The most important part is to educate, train, and then show them the direction to what part they can participate in,” said Sultan.  

She mentioned that the only way they could achieve this was through collaboration between the private and government sectors, as well as organizations like theirs, emphasizing that they possessed the know-how and capability to accomplish it. 

She added that organizations could bring both sectors together and inform them that the industry needs 100,000 pilots, for instance. “We urge them to guide the universities to give more attention to their piloting programs than the engineering ones,” Sultan emphasized. 

“In this way, we have the workforce when we need them. When we have the aircraft ready, we have the workforce to go on board and fly them, perform the engineering and maintenance work on the aircraft, engage in ground handling services, fueling, or even management.” 

Speaking about the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia, Sultan noted a significant boom, with an increase in airports, establishment of new airlines, and a rising number of tourists.  

According to her, this surge in demand for more airlines is evident, painting a clear picture that the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia is growing significantly and is poised to lead the industry in the coming 20 years. 

Statistics showed a 126 percent industry growth in Saudi Arabia, contributing to an $82 billion revenue, and Sultan anticipated the creation of 1.2 million new jobs to support this growth. 

While emphasizing that the aviation industry knows no gender-specific challenges, she highlighted the need for increased awareness and information dissemination.  

Sultan, one of the first women in the Arab world to obtain an FAA GCAA flight dispatch license, emphasized that the aviation industry presents no challenges for women but rather opportunities that one can either seize or miss. 

She underscored the importance of scholarships and internships for the new generation, calling for support from both the government and private sectors. 

Addressing gender equality in the industry, Sultan stated that both men and women are equally capable of contributing to the aviation sector, leveraging technological advancements that have minimized physical requirements.  

She concluded by stressing the need for continuous support from both government and private sectors to fulfill the mission of empowering women in the aviation industry and showcasing the diverse roles available. 

German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 

Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MANAL AL-BARAKATI 
Follow

German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 

Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI MANAL AL-BARAKATI 

RIYADH: German transport company Fraport aims to solidify its position as the preferred strategic partner in the Saudi airport market, with a new contract in Jeddah set to commence “very soon,” said an official. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Airport Exhibition, Alexander Larisch, the managing director of Fraport Saudi Arabia, expressed that the company is inspired by the “enormous transformation” outlined in Vision 2030. 

Highlighting the vast potential in the Kingdom’s aviation sector, he identified opportunities for collaboration with Matarat Holding, as well as with the operators of Jeddah Airports Co., Dhahran Airport, and Cluster 2 Co.

Larisch said: “Our vision is to become the strategic partner of choice in the market, and we are looking into various opportunities to support the airports, to grow and to sustain their business model.”  

The operator of Frankfurt Airport was previously active in the Kingdom’s aviation market from 2008 to 2014, the executive noted, adding that it supported the operation of the aviation hubs in Jeddah and Riyadh. 

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Larisch revealed the company re-entered the market and has since supported Riyadh Airports Co. in achieving its operational readiness for Terminals 3 and 4. 

“We have had our establishment since 2008 and we would like to grow with the projects in Saudi Arabia. And we are looking at different initiatives, talking to the different stakeholders,” he said. 

The managing director further mentioned that the company, currently operating in 28 airports worldwide, “has plans” to expand in the market from a consultancy perspective, emphasizing their positive relations with the Kingdom. 

He aadded: “I think (that) we, as Fraport, have a global name and presence. Our business model, operating not only in Frankfurt but (in) a total of 28 airports across the globe, speaks for itself. 

“So, I think we are a good partner for the aviation industry. Of course, this is based on trust. It is based on establishing relationships with various entities and decision-makers.”

Kingdom has prepared 1,200 sites for renewable energy projects, says energy minister

Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom has prepared 1,200 sites for renewable energy projects, says energy minister

Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is prepared with 1,200 sites all across the country to initiate renewable projects, said the Kingdom’s energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman disclosed the Kingdom’s plans while speaking at the second Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday. 

The energy minister said: “We have 1,200 sites in various regions of the Kingdom to initiate solar and wind energy projects.”

He outlined a bold vision for the future of the region’s energy sector, highlighting the substantial cost reduction across all facets of operations. 

Prince Abdulaziz said: “We are facing a significant reduction in costs in the processes of production, extraction, distribution, and transportation of all forms of energy, with a focus on minimizing expenses.”

He also took the opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing competitive electricity costs that are closely aligned with production expenses. 

“The Kingdom offers competitive electricity costs close to the cost price,” he stated, underscoring the nation’s dedication to economic efficiency in the energy sector.

The minister expressed a commitment to fostering talent within the Ministry of Energy, emphasizing the importance of creating a conducive working environment for young men and women. 

“We are keen on enhancing the attraction to the Ministry of Energy and providing a suitable work environment for young men and women,” he affirmed.

The two-day forum in Riyadh was held under the slogan “Towards a Promising Digital Horizon.” It featured specialized topics and comprehensive dialogue sessions, aiming to build upon the success of its first edition. 

The Digital Government Authority reiterated that the forum is poised to become the most significant event regionally and globally in the foreseeable future. 

The announcements made by the minister underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to adopting sustainable and economically viable energy practices.

As the Kingdom continues to make strides toward a promising digital horizon, the energy sector is poised for transformative growth, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Smart Interaction obtains Saudi license to offer finance integration services

Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Smart Interaction obtains Saudi license to offer finance integration services

Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech firm Smart Interaction has obtained a license to provide finance aggregation services in the Kingdom. 

With approval from the Saudi Central Bank, the company has became the third authorized firm in the country to offer such services.

“This decision reflects SAMA’s endeavor to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia,” said the central bank, also known as SAMA, in a press statement.

It added: “SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions.” 

In March, SAMA had issued a license to Creative Future for Digital Brokerage, allowing it to conduct finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia.

Later in September, the Central Bank granted a license to Intelligent Solutions to offer finance aggregation services within the Kingdom. 

Licensing of fintech companies is considered crucial to achieving the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Financial Development Sector Strategy aligned with Vision 2030.

The strategy aims to increase the total number of operating fintech companies to 150 by the end of 2023 and to 525 by 2030.

“The Kingdom’s aspirations to become a global leader in the financial technology sector must be supported by a strategy that focuses on managing the financial transformation of the financial sector to achieve a long-term economic impact,” according to the strategy. 

In February 2023, SAMA had granted a license to Riyadh-based fintech firm Raqqamyah to offer debt-based crowd-lending solutions to small and medium enterprises.

Closing bell: Saudi main index dipped to close at 11,702 

Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index dipped to close at 11,702 

Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Wednesday, losing 10.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 11,702.90. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.77 billion ($1.55 billion) as 110 of the listed stocks advanced, while 106 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dipped 4.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 1,512.51. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also dropped by 187.98 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 23,726.95. This comes as 27 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 30 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price surged 10 percent to SR69.30.  

Other top performers include Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. and Saudi Co. for Hardware, whose share prices soared by 9.93 percent and 6.35 percent to stand at SR157.20 and SR36, respectively. 

In addition to this, other top performers included Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Saudi Steel Pipe Co. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

Other worst performers were Alamar Foods Co. as well as Elm Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.99 percent and 2.63 percent to stand at SR91.50 and SR800, respectively. 

Moreover, other worst performers also include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. 

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. has signed a four-year deal with Baker Hughes to design and operate modular buildings supporting oil exploration in the Eastern Province.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the fully furnished units, resilient to harsh conditions, will serve as offices, dining areas, gyms, and more.  

Beyond construction, RSI will provide ongoing support services, including catering and utilities. Revenues are expected from the fourth quarter of 2024.

