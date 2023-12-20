Saudi Arabia has prepared 1,200 sites for renewable energy projects, says energy minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is prepared with 1,200 sites all across the country to initiate renewable projects, said the Kingdom’s energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman disclosed the Kingdom’s plans while speaking at the second Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The energy minister said: “We have 1,200 sites in various regions of the Kingdom to initiate solar and wind energy projects.”

He outlined a bold vision for the future of the region’s energy sector, highlighting the substantial cost reduction across all facets of operations.

Prince Abdulaziz said: “We are facing a significant reduction in costs in the processes of production, extraction, distribution, and transportation of all forms of energy, with a focus on minimizing expenses.”

He also took the opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing competitive electricity costs that are closely aligned with production expenses.

“The Kingdom offers competitive electricity costs close to the cost price,” he stated, underscoring the nation’s dedication to economic efficiency in the energy sector.

The minister expressed a commitment to fostering talent within the Ministry of Energy, emphasizing the importance of creating a conducive working environment for young men and women.

“We are keen on enhancing the attraction to the Ministry of Energy and providing a suitable work environment for young men and women,” he affirmed.

The two-day forum in Riyadh was held under the slogan “Towards a Promising Digital Horizon.” It featured specialized topics and comprehensive dialogue sessions, aiming to build upon the success of its first edition.

The Digital Government Authority reiterated that the forum is poised to become the most significant event regionally and globally in the foreseeable future.

The announcements made by the minister underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to adopting sustainable and economically viable energy practices.

As the Kingdom continues to make strides toward a promising digital horizon, the energy sector is poised for transformative growth, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.