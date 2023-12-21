China warns Philippines not to ‘miscalculate’ situation in South China Sea — foreign ministry

You are here

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks over the phone to his Philippine counterpart on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. (AFP)
  • Wang said both countries should discuss any disputes as neighbors, with the most urgent task being to manage the current maritime situation
BEIJING: China warned the Philippines that if the latter “miscalculates” the maritime situation, is bent on having its own way or colludes with “ill-intentioned” external forces, China would defend its rights and respond resolutely.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks over the phone to his Philippine counterpart on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the countries’ tensions in the South China Sea.
Wang said both countries should discuss any disputes as neighbors, with the most urgent task being to manage the current maritime situation.
Wang said the “serious difficulties” in bilateral ties were due to Philippines’ changing its policy stance and reneging on its commitments, and advised the Philippine side to “return to the right path” as soon as possible.

  • Congolese election disputes often spark unrest with potentially far-reaching consequences
KINSHASA/GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Democratic Republic of Congo has extended elections into Thursday for those whose polling stations did not open on Wednesday, prompting a group of opposition presidential candidates to call for a rerun of the chaotic vote.
At stake is not just the legitimacy of the next administration. Congolese election disputes often spark unrest with potentially far-reaching consequences. Congo is the world’s third-largest copper producer, and the top producer of cobalt, a battery component needed for the green transition.
The decision by the national election commission (CENI) caps a contentious campaign and an election day beset by delays, opposition allegations of fraud, and violence.
Speaking to reporters in the capital Kinshasa after polls were meant to have closed, CENI President Denis Kadima acknowledged many polling stations across the country had opened late and some not at all and said voting would be extended for those whose centers did not open.
This “cannot affect the credibility of the process. On the contrary, it is a demonstration that we want to grant the same right to (all) Congolese,” he said.
The opposition and independent observers had already sounded the alarm about a possible extension, saying it would enable fraud.
In a joint statement late on Wednesday, five opposition candidates, including top challengers Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege, said the commission had no constitutional or legal right to extend the vote.
They demanded “the reorganization of these failed elections by a differently structured CENI” and at a date agreed by all stakeholders.
“It is total chaos,” said Fayulu earlier after voting in Kinshasa. The former oil executive was runner-up in the disputed 2018 presidential election.
This time, President Felix Tshisekedi is competing against 18 opposition challengers in the hope of a second term running the mineral-rich yet poverty-stricken nation.

POLLING STATION CONCERNS
Throughout election day, observers flagged delays or failures opening polling stations and other issues, including malfunctioning electronic voting systems and violent attacks.
Towards the scheduled end of voting, presidential candidate and Nobel Peace Laureate Mukwege condemned what he called “the proliferation of serious dysfunction and irregularities ... which confirm our fears of evidently planned electoral fraud.”
We “fear that the results of such a chaotic vote will not reflect the will of the people,” he said.
The tumult of election day follows a campaign marred by political violence and repeated warnings from the opposition and observers about a lack of transparency. Their concerns include issues with the voter list and illegible ID cards.
For months, the electoral commission repeatedly rejected the opposition’s allegations of mismanagement and fraud. It insisted it could deliver a free and fair vote as promised across Africa’s second-largest country, even as critics flagged irregularities they said would jeopardize the legitimacy of the results.
In the eastern cities of Goma and Beni, some polling stations opened hours late and people struggled to find their names on voter lists, according to Reuters witnesses. At one center in Goma, voting machines’ batteries ran out, leaving large crowds of people unable to vote as darkness fell.
In Bunia, also in eastern Congo, security forces fired warning shots to disperse protesters after a voting center was vandalized and kits destroyed, a Reuters reporter said.

ELECTORAL TRANSPARENCY
About 44 million Congolese registered to take part in the election, which also includes regional ballots.
As voting day neared, the electoral commission sought extra helicopters, raising concerns about its ability to open polling stations in areas otherwise unreachable due to bad roads or a lack of security.
The observer mission of Congo’s powerful Catholic Church known as CENCO, on Wednesday warned such an extension would undermine the integrity of the results.
“It is important for the election to take place in one day to avoid fraud,” said CENCO Secretary-General Donatien Nshole before the commission announced the extension.
Full provisional results were expected by Dec. 31, but it is not clear how the latest developments will affect the schedule. Some vote-counting had started at polling stations where voting was completed, Reuters reporters said.
The presidential election is decided in a single round, requiring a simple majority of the vote to win.
In Beni, some voters were undeterred by the delays. “Even with night falling, I will wait,” said 28-year-old homemaker Rebecca Tommy, standing in line nearly two hours after polls were meant to close.
“I am still waiting here to vote because it is my right.”

  • US officials said the decision to release Maduro associate Alex Saab was difficult but essential in order to bring home jailed Americans
  • The 10 Americans released include six who have been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained
MIAMI: The United States freed a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in exchange for the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the return of a fugitive defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who is at the center of a massive Pentagon bribery scandal, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

The deal represents the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to improve relations with the major oil-producing nation and extract concessions from the self-proclaimed socialist leader. The largest release of American prisoners in Venezuela’s history comes weeks after the White House agreed to suspend some sanctions, following a commitment by Maduro to work toward free and fair conditions for the 2024 presidential election.
The release of Alex Saab, a Maduro associate long regarded as a criminal trophy by Washington, is a significant concession to the Venezuelan leader. US officials said the decision to grant him clemency was difficult but essential in order to bring home jailed Americans, a core administrative objective that in recent years has resulted in the release of criminals who once once been seen as untradeable.
The 10 Americans released include six who have been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained.
“These individuals have lost far too much precious time with their loved ones, and their families have suffered every day in their absence. I am grateful that their ordeal is finally over,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
The agreement also resulted in the return to US custody of Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian owner of a ship-servicing company who is the central character in one of the largest bribery scandals in Pentagon history.
But the exchange, a major US concession, angered many hard-liners in the Venezuelan opposition who have criticized the White House for standing by as Maduro has repeatedly outmaneuvered Washington after the Trump administration’s campaign to topple him failed.
In October, the White House eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry following promises by Maduro that he would level the playing field for the 2024 election, when he’s looking to add six years to his decade-long, crisis-ridden rule. A Nov. 30 deadline has passed and so far Maduro has failed to reverse a ban blocking his chief opponent, María Corina Machado, from running for office.
Biden told reporters earlier in the day that, so far, Maduro appeared to be “keeping his comment on a free election.” Republicans, echoing the sentiment of many in the US-backed opposition, said Saab’s release would only embolden Maduro to continue down an authoritarian path.
“Disgraceful decision,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The US sanctions remain suspended as part of the deal announced Wednesday. It also requires Maduro’s government to release 21 Venezuelans, including Roberto Abdul, who co-founded a pro democracy group with Machado more than two decades ago, and dismiss three arrest warrants.
Among the Americans behind bars in Venezuela are two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were involved in an attempt to oust Maduro in 2019. Also detained are Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore and Joseph Cristella, who were accused of entering Venezuela illegally from Colombia. More recently, Venezuela arrested Savoi Wright, a 38-year-old California businessman.
The US has conducted several swaps with Venezuela over the past few years, including one in October 2022 for seven Americans, including five oil executives at Houston-based Citgo, in exchange for the release of two nephews of Maduro’s wife jailed in the US on narcotics charges. Like that earlier exchange, Wednesday’s swap took place on a tarmac in the Caribbean island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Saab, who turns 52 on Thursday, hugged his wife and two young children as he descended the staircase of a private jet at the Simon Bolivar International Airport. Also present to welcome him was Venezuela’s first lady, Cilia Flores.
Saab was arrested in 2019 during a fuel stop in Cape Verde en route to Iran, where he was sent to negotiate oil deals on behalf of Maduro’s government. The US charges were conspiracy to commit money laundering tied to a bribery scheme that allegedly siphoned off $350 million through state contracts to build affordable housing. Saab was also sanctioned for allegedly running a scheme that allegedly stole hundreds of millions in dollars from food-import contracts at a time of widespread hunger mainly due to shortages in the South American country.
After his arrest, Maduro’s government said Saab was a special envoy on a humanitarian mission and was entitled to diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution under international law. On Wednesday, it celebrated Saab’s return as a victory for its solidarity efforts around the world and renewed calls for the US to remove all sanctions against the oil-rich country.
“Alex Saab is a victim of the US government’s retaliation for his extraordinary efforts to protect the social rights of all Venezuelans in the face of unilateral coercive measures,” the government said in a statement.
Joseph Schuster,, a lawyer for Saab, welcomed his client’s reunion with his family. “We are also very happy for the American citizens who will be able to rejoin their families for Christmas,” he said.
There was no mention of Saab’s past secret meetings with the US Drug Enforcement Administration. In a closed-door court hearing last year, Saab’s lawyers said that he was for years helping that agency untangle corruption in Maduro’s inner circle and had agreed to forfeit millions of dollars in illegal proceeds from corrupt state contracts.
But the value of the information he shared with the Americans is unknown; some have suggested it may have all been a Maduro-authorized ruse to collect intelligence on the US law enforcement activities in Venezuela. Whatever the case, Saab skipped out on a May 2019 surrender date and shortly afterward was charged by federal prosecutors in Miami.
Meanwhile, millions of Venezuelans who have chosen to remain in their country continue to live in poverty. The minimum wage is about $3.60 a month, just enough to buy a gallon of water. The low wages and high food prices have pushed more than 7.4 million people to leave the country.
The deal is the latest concession by the Biden administration in the name of bringing home Americans jailed overseas, including a high-profile prisoner exchange last December when the US government — over the objections of some Republicans in Congress and criticism from some law enforcement officials — traded Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.
The swaps have raised concerns that the US is incentivizing hostage-taking abroad and producing a false equivalence between Americans who are wrongfully detained abroad and foreigners who have been properly prosecuted and convicted in US courts. But Biden administration officials say securing the freedom of wrongfully detained Americans and hostages abroad requires difficult dealmaking.
Making this deal more palatable to the White House was Venezuela’s willingness to return Francis.
Nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” for his bulging 6-foot-3 frame, Francis was arrested in a San Diego hotel nearly a decade ago as part of a federal sting operation. Investigators say he bilked the US military out of more than $35 million by buying off dozens of top-ranking Navy officers with booze, sex, lavish parties and other gifts.
Three weeks before he faced sentencing in September 2022, Francis made an escape as stunning and brazen as the case itself as he snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. He was arrested by Venezuelan police attempting to board a flight from Caracas and has been in custody since.
 

  • Colorado’s highest court issued a stay, or freeze, of its bombshell ruling until January 4 pending an expected appeal by Trump’s lawyers to the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court played a critical role in deciding the 2000 presidential election when it halted a vote recount in Florida with Republican George W. Bush holding a razor-thin edge over Democrat Al Gore.
The stage is set for the nation’s highest court to figure prominently again in a White House race as it mulls a pair of cases involving Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the former president had incited an insurrection — the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters — and was therefore ineligible to hold the office again.
The ruling is likely to end up in the Supreme Court, which is already considering whether to examine a claim by Trump’s lawyers that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution for actions taken while he was in the White House.
The 77-year-old Trump is currently scheduled to go on trial in Washington in March on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
He faces similar election-related charges in Georgia and has been indicted in Florida for alleged mishandling of top secret documents after leaving the Oval Office.
The Colorado Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling, said Trump is “disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
Section Three of the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.
The ruling, if it withstands Supreme Court review, would bar Trump from appearing on the ballot in the primary to be held in Colorado on March 5 to select the Republican Party’s nominee for the November 2024 election.
Colorado’s highest court issued a stay, or freeze, of its bombshell ruling until January 4 pending an expected appeal by Trump’s lawyers to the Supreme Court.
Steven Schwinn, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Illinois Chicago, said he expects the Supreme Court to intervene in a case he described as “uncharted territory.”
“The court needs to make a ruling so that Colorado and other states can decide whether they’re going to list Donald Trump on the ballot or not,” Schwinn said.
“The court’s going to have to act quickly on this and I expect that it will act quickly on this,” he said.
Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, noted that it is the first time that the 14th Amendment has been used to exclude a presidential candidate from the ballot.
Granting the Colorado case for review would force the Supreme Court to “step into the thorniest of political thickets,” Muller wrote on the Election Law Blog.
Special counsel Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether the former president has immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes committed while in office.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is to preside over Trump’s election interference trial, rejected the immunity claim advanced by Trump’s lawyers.
“Defendant’s four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens,” Chutkan said.
Smith asked the Supreme Court to bypass the usual appeals court process and step in and quickly resolve the question itself.
The top court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices nominated by Trump, has yet to say whether it will hear the immunity case.
Trump’s lawyers, in a filing on Wednesday, urged the Supreme Court to hold off and let the case first go through the appeals court.
The question of whether a president has immunity should be “resolved in a cautious, deliberative manner — not at breakneck speed,” they said.
Schwinn said the Supreme Court, whenever it hears the case, is unlikely to side with Trump.
“At least a couple of the justices I think are predisposed to rule in Trump’s favor in some or all of these cases involving Trump,” he said.
“But I don’t really see the majority upholding his claim to immunity,” Schwinn said. “It’s just so far-fetched that I don’t even think this court will go for it.”
Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 91 felony charges facing him in the different cases and has denounced them as “election interference” by Biden and Democrats seeking to derail his White House campaign.

  • The United States is seeking to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council again Wednesday delayed the vote on a new UN resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza for another day as the Biden administration struggles to change key wording in high-level negotiations seeking to avoid a US veto.
The United States is seeking to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war and to putting the United Nations in charge of inspecting trucks to ensure they are actually carrying humanitarian goods, which Israel opposes.
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, which sponsored the Arab-backed resolution, said very high-level discussions are underway to try to reach agreement on a text that can be adopted.
“Everyone wants to see a resolution that has impact and that is implementable on the ground,” she told reporters after the 15 council members held closed consultations. “We believe today, giving a little bit of space for additional diplomacy, could yield positive results.”
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak with his Egyptian and UAE counterparts to try to reach a consensus either late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Nusseibeh said the UAE is optimistic but if the negotiations yield no results by Thursday, “then we will assess in the council to proceed ... to a vote on the resolution.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza faces “a humanitarian catastrophe” and that a total collapse of the humanitarian support system would lead to “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”
The UN food agency reported last week that 56 percent of Gaza’s households are experiencing “severe levels of hunger,” up from 38 percent two weeks earlier.
The vote — initially postponed from Monday and then pushed back to Tuesday and then Wednesday — is now expected on Thursday morning, Ecuador’s UN Ambassador José Javier De La Gasca López-Domínguez said.
The draft on the table Monday morning called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities,” but this language was watered down in a new version that was to be put to a vote on Wednesday. It would call “for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”
That draft also calls for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly establish a mechanism for exclusive UN monitoring of aid deliveries to Gaza — bypassing the current Israeli inspection of aid entering the strip.
A council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private, said the US and Egypt are engaging directly to ensure any aid monitoring mechanism can work for everyone.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also raised two other issues Wednesday morning that are not in the Arab-sponsored resolution — condemnation of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that sparked the latest war and Israel’s right to self-defense.
“It’s important for us, if the Security Council is going to speak on this, that there’s a condemnation of Hamas and what they did on the 7th of October, there’s a recognition of the need for Israel to be able to defend itself, and there’s of course, significant commitment by all members on getting humanitarian assistance into the people of Gaza,” Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden was enroute to Wisconsin.
The US has repeatedly called for condemnation of Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense, which have not been included in any of the adopted resolutions or the latest draft.
Blinken told a Washington news conference later Wednesday that the US has engaged intensively and “in very good faith” in negotiations on the resolution, “so I hope we can get to a new place.”
The US on Dec. 8 vetoed a Security Council resolution backed by almost all other council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The 193-member General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a similar resolution on Dec. 12 by a vote of 153-10, with 23 abstentions.
In its first unified action on Nov. 15, with the US abstaining, the Security Council adopted a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, unhindered aid deliveries to civilians and the unconditional release of all hostages.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a briefing with ambassadors Tuesday that Israel is “ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages.”
But the UAE’s Nusseibeh said the new resolution must go “a little bit further.”
Security Council resolutions are important because they are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they are a significant barometer of world opinion.
Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry since the war started. Suring the Oct. 7 attack, the militants also took about 240 hostages back to Gaza.
Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, and its Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Thousands more Palestinians lie buried under the rubble of Gaza, the UN estimates.

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Lawmakers in tightly-controlled Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday backed a proposal to modify the country’s flag so that it will feature sun rays, arguing the move would boost the economy.
The poor, landlocked republic of 6.7 million people in Central Asia has been dogged by political volatility for much of the three decades since it became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Kyrgyzstan’s flag, adopted in 1992 after the Soviet collapse, currently features a yellow orb — representing a traditional nomadic yurt — against a red background, surrounded by lines emanating from the center.

In November, parliament speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev put forward a bill to change the emblem in order to make those lines “clearly reminiscent of sun rays.”
Supporters of the change, including President Sadyr Japarov, argued that the current design too closely resembled a sunflower, and that this had kept Kyrgyzstan from fulfilling its potential as a “developed and independent” state.
“There was a public opinion that our flag resembled a sunflower, and in this context the country could not get up from its knees,” Japarov said in October.
“There were even cases of foreigners coming to visit us, saying that probably sunflowers grew in large quantities in our republic,” he added.
“From now on it will be as if the sun is shining and smiling at us,” he said in October, speaking in favor of the changes.
Fifty-nine lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday approved the alterations with only five voting against.
Japarov has been in power since 2021, when he was sprung free from prison by supporters and quickly moved to consolidate power.
Dozens of people opposed the change to the flag and demonstrated against the move in the capital Bishkek earlier this month.
Kyrgyzstan has vast natural resources but, like several Central Asian nations, many of its citizens depend on remittances from migrants working abroad.
The World Bank says Kyrgyzstan needs to implement reforms on “private sector development and job creation, spur international trade, and encourage fiscally sustainable energy production” to achieve strong economic growth.

