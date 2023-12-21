Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over ‘unfriendly acts’

BAMAKO: Mali summoned the Algerian ambassador on Wednesday following what it called “interference” and “unfriendly acts,” accusing the diplomat of holding meetings with Tuareg separatists without involving Bamako, the foreign ministry said.
Algeria is the main mediator in efforts to return peace to northern Mali following an agreement signed in 2015 between the Malian government and predominantly Tuareg armed groups.
The Algerian ambassador was summoned “to raise a strong protest” from Mali “following recent unfriendly acts by the Algerian authorities, under the guise of the peace process in Mali,” the ministry said in a statement.
Bamako criticized “recurrent meetings, at the highest levels in Algeria, and without the slightest information or involvement of the Malian authorities... with people known for their hostility to the Malian government.”
The Malian government sees “these acts as constituting interference in Mali’s internal affairs” which “are likely to damage good relations” with Algiers, the statement said.
Mali is in the throes of an 11-year-old security crisis and the Sahel country has been ruled by the military since August 2020.
Fighting between the separatists and Mali government troops broke out again in August after eight years of calm as both sides scrambled to fill the vacuum left by the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers.
Some leaders of Tuareg separatist groups currently live in Algeria, according to the heads of their movements.
A dozen still missing after China’s earthquake, 137 dead
Monday night's earthquake killed at least 134 people and injured more than 900 others
Nearly 15,000 homes collapsed in Gansu province and more than 87,000 people have been resettled
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
DAHEJIA, China: A dozen people were still missing on Thursday after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Gansu province late Monday, and netizens questioned the speed at which rescue operations had ended.
Chinese media reported that search-and-rescue work in Gansu ended at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, about 15 hours after the disaster hit a remote and mountainous area near the border straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces. It was not immediately clear whether the search in Qinghai was continuing.
In Gansu, 115 people had been found dead as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday (0100 GMT) and 784 were injured, authorities said. Gansu has not reported any missing persons.
Neighboring Qinghai saw its death toll rose to 22 with 198 injured and 12 missing as of 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday.
More than 207,000 homes were wrecked and nearly 15,000 collapsed in Gansu, affecting more than 145,000 people.
Discussions online showed netizens curious about how quickly rescue efforts wrapped up in Gansu, with many suggesting that the sub-freezing temperatures were the main factor in shortening the “golden period” for finding survivors — typically 72 hours post-disaster.
People trapped under rubble exposed to prolonged temperatures of -10°Celsius (14°F) run the risk of rapid hypothermia and may only be able to live for five to 10 hours even if uninjured, local media reported, citing researchers.
“They would have been dead by the time they were found, even 24 hours is already too long. Outdoor temperatures are below minus 10°C,” a user on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo commented.
Some users on Weibo considered other factors such as that the search area was not especially wide, and that people have been all accounted for, leading to rescue efforts ending in less than a day.
SURVIVING THE COLD
Rescuers on Wednesday pulled to safety victims of the earthquake, which jolted Jishishan county in Gansu a minute before midnight on Monday, sending many residents in the area out of homes into the cold in the dead of the night.
Survivors face uncertainty in the wintry months ahead without permanent shelter amid freezing temperatures.
Many of the affected families are Hui people, an ethnic minority mostly found in western Chinese provinces and regions such as Gansu, Ningxia and Shaanxi.
In Gansu’s Sibuzi village, villagers worried about the freezing winter.
“Many people escaped from their homes, some without socks, just ran out barefoot. It’s extremely cold standing on the ground,” said Zhou Habai, an ethnic Hui woman.
The 24-year-old, now staying in a makeshift tent after her home was destroyed, said some villagers have been gathering and burning firewood to keep warm.
About 60 percent of the survivors have not received tents, 63-year-old Ye Zhiying, from the same village, told Reuters.
He said officials from the Communist Party had told them that the village would distribute tents by noon on Thursday, and would be set up in less than a week.
“Whether everyone can be accommodated or not, we don’t know,” said the Hui villager, who was given a tent on Wednesday.
Roads, power and water lines and agricultural production facilities have suffered damage, and the quake triggered land and mudslides that swept through villages in Qinghai’s Haidong where the missing were reported from.
UN seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools
UN special envoy Roza Otunbayeva says “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls can study at madrassas
Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and university
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is seeking to verify reports that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are allowing girls of all ages to study at Islamic religious schools that are traditionally boys-only, the UN’s top official in the country said Wednesday.
UN special envoy Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council and elaborated to reporters afterward that the United Nations is receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls can study at the schools, known as madrassas.
“It is not entirely clear, however, what constitutes a madrassa, if there is a standardized curriculum that allows modern education subjects, and how many girls are able to study in madrassas,” she said.
The Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and university, and allowing girls to study only through the sixth grade.
Taliban education authorities “continue to tell us that they are working on creating conditions to allow girls to return to school. But time is passing while a generation of girls is falling behind,” Otunbayeva said.
She said that the Taliban Ministry of Education is reportedly undertaking an assessment of madrassas as well as a review of public school curriculum and warned that the quality of education in Afghanistan “is a growing concern.”
“The international community has rightly focused on the need to reverse the ban on girls’ education,” Otunbayeva said, “but the deteriorating quality of education and access to it is affecting boys as well.”
“A failure to provide a sufficiently modern curriculum with equality of access for both girls and boys will make it impossible to implement the de facto authorities’ own agenda of economic self-sufficiency,” she added.
A Human Rights Watch report earlier this month said the Taliban’s “abusive” educational policies are harming boys as well as girls.
The departure of qualified teachers, including women, regressive curriculum changes and an increase in corporal punishment have led to greater fear of going to school and falling attendance, the report said. Because the Taliban have dismissed all female teachers from boys’ schools, many boys are taught by unqualified people or sit in classrooms with no teachers at all, it said.
Turning to human rights, Otunbayeva said that the key features in Afghanistan “are a record of systemic discrimination against women and girls, repression of political dissent and free speech, a lack of meaningful representation of minorities, and ongoing instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment.”
The lack of progress in resolving human rights issues is a key factor behind the current impasse between the Taliban and the international community, she said.
Otunbayeva said Afghanistan also faces a growing humanitarian crisis. With Afghans confronting winter weather, more people will depend on humanitarian aid, but with a drop in funding many of the needy will be more vulnerable than they were a year ago, she said.
UN humanitarian coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said that “humanitarian needs continue to push record levels, with more than 29 million people requiring humanitarian assistance — one million more than in January, and a 340 percent increase in the last five years.”
Between January and October, he said, the UN and its partners provided assistance to 26.5 million people, including 14.2 million women and girls. But as the year ends, the UN appeal is still seeking to close a $1.8 billion funding gap.
Rajasingham said the humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by three earthquakes in eight days in October in the western province of Herat that affected 275,000 people and damaged 40,000 homes.
A further problem is the return of more than 450,000 Afghans after Pakistan on Nov. 1 ordered “illegal foreigners” without documentation to leave, he said. More than 85 percent of the returnees are women and children, he said, and many have been stripped of their belongings, arrive in poor medical condition and require immediate assistance at the border as well and longer-term support.
‘Dying every two hours’: Afghan women risk life to give birth
Afghanistan is among the worst countries in the world for deaths in childbirth, UN says
638 women die in Afghanistan for every 100,000 viable births compared to 19 in US
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
KHOST, Afghanistan: Zubaida traveled from the rural outskirts of Khost in eastern Afghanistan to give birth at a maternity hospital specializing in complicated cases, fearing a fate all too common among pregnant Afghan women — her death or her child’s.
She lay dazed, surrounded by the unfamiliar bustle of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF)-run hospital, exhausted from delivery the day before, but relieved.
Her still-weak newborn slept nearby in an iron crib with peeling paint, the child’s eyes lined with khol to ward off evil.
“If I had given birth at home, there could have been complications for the baby and for me,” said the woman, who doesn’t know her age.
Not all of the women who make it to the hospital are so lucky.
“Sometimes we receive patients who come too late to save their lives” after delivering at home, said Therese Tuyisabingere, the head of midwifery at MSF in Khost, capital of Khost province.
The facility delivers 20,000 babies a year, nearly half those born in the province, and it only takes on high-risk and complicated pregnancies, many involving mothers who haven’t had any check-ups.
“This is a big challenge for us to save lives,” said Tuyisabingere.
She and the some 100 midwives at the clinic are on the front lines of a battle to reduce the maternal mortality rate in Afghanistan, where having many children is a source of pride, but where every birth carries heavy risks — with odds against women mounting.
Afghanistan is among the worst countries in the world for deaths in childbirth, “with one woman dying every two hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier this month.
The Afghan health ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this story.
According to the latest World Health Organization figures, from 2017, 638 women die in Afghanistan for every 100,000 viable births, compared with 19 in the United States.
That figure, moreover, conceals the huge disparities between rural and urban areas.
Terje Watterdal, country director for the non-profit Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (NAC), said they saw 5,000 maternal deaths per 100,000 births in remote parts of Afghanistan.
“Men carry the women over their shoulders, and the women die over the mountain trying to reach a hospital,” he said.
Before the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021 and the end of their insurgency, women would sometimes have to brave the frontlines to reach help, but now there are new challenges — including a “brain drain” of expertise.
“A lot of gynaecologists have left the country,” Watterdal said.
Moreover, Taliban authorities want to get rid of the mobile medical teams visiting women because “they cannot control the health messages they were giving,” he said.
Under the Taliban government, women have been squeezed from public life and had access to education restricted, threatening the future of the female medical field in a country where many families avoid sending women to male doctors.
“Access to antenatal and postnatal care for a woman was (always) extremely complicated. It’s even more complicated today,” said Filipe Ribeiro, MSF director in Afghanistan.
This is due to measures taken by authorities as well as the failings of the health care system — including structural support from foreign donors.
“What little there was has been put under even greater pressure,” Ribeiro said.
The financial strain on families amid the country’s economic crisis increases the risks, said Noor Khanum Ahmadzai, health coordinator for non-governmental organization Terre des Hommes in Kabul.
In a public hospital where the midwives are overworked and poorly paid, women have to bring their own medicine.
A delivery costs around 2,000 Afghanis ($29) — a significant sum for many families.
Despite the risks, “women who used to go to the public sector now prefer to deliver at home, because they don’t have money,” said Ahmadzai.
An estimated 40 percent of Afghan women give birth at home, but that shoots up to 80 percent in remote areas — often with the help of their mother-in-law or a local matriarch, but sometimes alone.
Islam Bibi, pregnant with triplets, went to the MSF facility in Khost in pain, and empty-handed.
“I was sick, my husband didn’t have any money. I was told, ‘Go to this hospital, they do everything for free’,” said the 38-year-old, one of hundreds of thousands of Afghans who fled Pakistan in recent months, fearing deportation.
Multiple births like Islam Bibi’s are common, said Tania Allekotte, an MSF gynaecologist from Argentina.
“It is valued here to have many children and many women take a treatment to stimulate their fecundity. We often have twins here,” she told AFP.
The average woman has six children in Afghanistan, but multiple pregnancies, repeated caesarean sections or miscarriages increase the risk of death.
There are some rays of hope.
Women in neighboring Paktia province may have fewer risks now, thanks to a first-of-its-kind maternity center opened recently by NAC in the small provincial capital Gardez — a clinic run by women for women.
“This type of clinic doesn’t exist in the majority of provinces,” Khair Mohammad Mansoor, the Taliban-appointed provincial health director, told the all-male audience.
“We have created a system for them in which sharia law and all medical principles will be observed.”
The NAC facility aims to help “many of our sisters who live in isolated areas,” manager Nasrin Oryakhil said, with similar clinics planned for four other provinces in the coming months.
Its walls freshly painted and decorated with posters promoting vitamins and iron for pregnant women, the small clinic is set up for 10 deliveries a day, said head midwife Momina Kohistani.
Keeping mothers alive as they bring new life into the world is close to home for her.
“My mother died in childbirth,” she murmured, tears rolling down her cheeks.
UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools
The Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and university, and allowing girls to study only through the sixth grade
A Human Rights Watch report earlier this month said the Taliban’s “abusive” educational policies are harming boys as well as girls
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is seeking to verify reports that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are allowing girls of all ages to study at Islamic religious schools that are traditionally boys-only, the UN’s top official in the country said Wednesday.
UN special envoy Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council and elaborated to reporters afterward that the United Nations is receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls can study at the schools, known as madrassas.
“It is not entirely clear, however, what constitutes a madrassa, if there is a standardized curriculum that allows modern education subjects, and how many girls are able to study in madrassas,” she said.
The Taliban have been globally condemned for banning girls and women from secondary school and university, and allowing girls to study only through the sixth grade.
Taliban education authorities “continue to tell us that they are working on creating conditions to allow girls to return to school. But time is passing while a generation of girls is falling behind,” Otunbayeva said.
She said that the Taliban Ministry of Education is reportedly undertaking an assessment of madrassas as well as a review of public school curriculum and warned that the quality of education in Afghanistan “is a growing concern.”
“The international community has rightly focused on the need to reverse the ban on girls’ education,” Otunbayeva said, “but the deteriorating quality of education and access to it is affecting boys as well.”
“A failure to provide a sufficiently modern curriculum with equality of access for both girls and boys will make it impossible to implement the de facto authorities’ own agenda of economic self-sufficiency,” she added.
A Human Rights Watch report earlier this month said the Taliban’s “abusive” educational policies are harming boys as well as girls.
The departure of qualified teachers, including women, regressive curriculum changes and an increase in corporal punishment have led to greater fear of going to school and falling attendance, the report said. Because the Taliban have dismissed all female teachers from boys’ schools, many boys are taught by unqualified people or sit in classrooms with no teachers at all, it said.
Turning to human rights, Otunbayeva said that the key features in Afghanistan “are a record of systemic discrimination against women and girls, repression of political dissent and free speech, a lack of meaningful representation of minorities, and ongoing instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment.”
The lack of progress in resolving human rights issues is a key factor behind the current impasse between the Taliban and the international community, she said.
Otunbayeva said Afghanistan also faces a growing humanitarian crisis. With Afghans confronting winter weather, more people will depend on humanitarian aid, but with a drop in funding many of the needy will be more vulnerable than they were a year ago, she said.
UN humanitarian coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said that “humanitarian needs continue to push record levels, with more than 29 million people requiring humanitarian assistance — one million more than in January, and a 340 percent increase in the last five years.”
Between January and October, he said, the UN and its partners provided assistance to 26.5 million people, including 14.2 million women and girls. But as the year ends, the UN appeal is still seeking to close a $1.8 billion funding gap.
Rajasingham said the humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by three earthquakes in eight days in October in the western province of Herat that affected 275,000 people and damaged 40,000 homes.
A further problem is the return of more than 450,000 Afghans after Pakistan on Nov. 1 ordered “illegal foreigners” without documentation to leave, he said. More than 85 percent of the returnees are women and children, he said, and many have been stripped of their belongings, arrive in poor medical condition and require immediate assistance at the border as well and longer-term support.