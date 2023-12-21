Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging 

You are here

Sofia Boutella stars as Kora in “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.” (Netflix) (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI
  The French Algerian actress explores the parallels between her life and that of her character, Kora 
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: French Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella is set to wow audiences worldwide with her biggest role so far, playing the lead character, Kora, in director Zack Snyder’s Netflix sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon — Part One: Child of Fire.” 

Boutella told Arab News that she found several parallels between Kora and herself. Like Kora, Boutella grew up as an immigrant, and the struggle to find acceptance not just as a newcomer but as a woman is something they both share. 

“Various aspects drew me to Kora; a big one was the chance to play a lead female character,” Boutella said. “I think that’s important. I’m grateful for Zack for thinking of having a woman as the lead character in his movie — whether it was me or someone else.” 

Aside from the rare opportunity to be a woman leading an action movie, Boutella also welcomed the chance to shape a character who diverges from the archetypal hero. 

“What drew me to the project was playing a character that was complicated and conflicted,” she explained. “From a drama perspective, it was ticking all the boxes: I get to do an action film with the best visual guy ever and play the most dramatic character ever.” 




Sofia Boutella at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Rebel Moon.’ (Netflix)

Kora is a former soldier of the tyrannical Imperium who decides to join the fight against the oppressive forces of the ruling Motherworld. Her decision to go against what is expected of her resonated deeply with Boutella’s own experiences of feeling like an outsider. 

“Finding those colors around a character who’s a bit more introverted, dealing with so many layers underneath her to feel from, that gave me her sense of not belonging,” she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boutella drew on her history as an immigrant. She grew up in Algeria during its civil war and later moved to France, and found herself navigating the complexities of adapting to a different culture. This personal connection became the emotional anchor for her portrayal of Kora, who was abducted at a young age and had to adapt to a new world. 

“Having left Algeria young, when I go back there I don’t feel like I belong to Algeria. And then, in France, I don’t feel like I belong to France because I didn’t grow up there,” she explained. 

Boutella has learned to embrace her rootlessness, though. “I feel like I belong to this planet. I have the freedom to travel wherever I want, without any limitation,” she said. “But sometimes, I miss the proximity and attachment that people have to their country.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While deeply proud of her Algerian heritage, Boutella is quick to acknowledge the opportunities that arose from living in France and the US. She began her career as a dancer in the latter, performing with icons including Madonna and Michael Jackson before making the transition into acting. 

“I know the complications involved in growing up (in Algeria) — if I had had to grow up there,” she said. “The fact that I’m able to live my dream is not taken for granted. Algeria has one of the richest cultures in the world, but I would love for more art to exist in Algeria and for people to have the same chance I had to execute my art with such freedom. I am proud of my heritage and where I come from, but I’m very aware of the opportunities I’ve had, and there is not one day that I take them for granted.” 

While the setting for “Rebel Moon — Part One” (which lands on Netflix Dec. 22 — part two is due out in April 2024) is fantastical, its themes of resistance, trust and hope, Boutella believes, ground it in reality. 

“I feel like you can take a lot of inspiration from cinema, and I hope this movie leads people to be inspired on a human level,” she said. “There’s a time for reflection, a time for action, and a time for learning, and I think each of those steps is very valuable.” 

Film AlUla unveils ‘Siwar,’ a venture with Hakawati entertainment

Film AlUla unveils ‘Siwar,’ a venture with Hakawati entertainment
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Film AlUla unveils ‘Siwar,’ a venture with Hakawati entertainment

Film AlUla unveils ‘Siwar,’ a venture with Hakawati entertainment
  Announcement is closely aligned with Vision 2030 goals to diversify economy and foster cultural development
  'Siwar' comes close on the heels of 2 other high-profile Saudi productions to be shot in AlUla
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

ALULA: The debut feature-length film by award-winning Saudi director and producer Osama Alkhurayji, “Siwar,” will be filmed in AlUla, Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, announced on Wednesday.
With Film AlUla providing rebates and incentives to promote and enable homegrown filmmakers, the announcement is closely aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and foster cultural development, according to a media release.
“Siwar” is a heart-rending narrative of two families entangled in a fateful revelation about their newborns. The film, spanning three chapters, delves into the lives of Yaner, a Turkish father, and Hamad, a Saudi father, as they navigate societal challenges and personal upheavals.
This storytelling approach reflects Alkhurayji’s unique ability to craft engaging narratives that resonate with audiences on multiple levels.
In addition to his role as the director of “Siwar,” Alkhurayji began his filmmaking journey in 2007, earning international recognition for his work. A prolific content producer, he has worked with several regional and international TV networks, theaters, distributors, and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Shahid and SBA.
“‘Siwar’ is poised to make a profound impact at both national and international levels, reflecting the unique stories and cultural richness of the region. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project,” said Alkhurayji.
The film is produced by Omar Said, whose credits span work across Los Angeles, Vietnam, Mexico, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.
He said: “Since 2016, I’ve been immersed in Saudi Arabia’s thriving film industry, watching it flourish daily. I’m thrilled about sharing our upcoming story — the excitement to captivate audiences is beyond words.”
Meanwhile, Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director of Film AlUla, said: “Over the past three years, Film AlUla has steadily and sustainably built a film economy that can host high-quality film production. It is a privilege and of primary importance to support homegrown talent. AlUla, with its history of storytelling, is a perfect place to platform new talent. We are thrilled to be supporting Alkhurayji for his film ‘Siwar’.”
“Siwar” comes close on the heels of two other high-profile Saudi productions to be shot in AlUla — Netflix drama “The Matchmaker” and Saudi filmmaker Tawfik Al-Zaidi’s debut feature “Norah,” which premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival this year. “Norah” is the first local feature film to be shot in AlUla and features an all-Saudi cast and more than 40 percent Saudi crew.
The expanding roster of Saudi productions reinforces Film AlUla’s ambition to expand the opportunities and reach available to homegrown creators.

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music
Updated 20 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music

Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music
  Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter hosts leading artists, calligraphers, musicians
  Poet Jassem Al-Sahih said humans not only derive a form of sustenance from their language but also construct the fabric of their lives from it
Updated 20 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia concluded its World Arabic Language Day celebrations Wednesday with poetry, calligraphy and music at Al-Kindi Square in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language, and titled “Language of Poetry and Arts.”

The three-day event, celebrating the annual Dec. 18 UN World Arabic Language Day, saw local and foreign attendees enjoy poetry readings, complemented by traditional coffee, dates, and sculptures adorned with calligraphy.

In an interview with Arab News, poet Jassem Al-Sahih, invoking novelist Amin Maalouf’s metaphor, said language was like an umbilical cord connecting children to their mothers.

Al-Sahih said humans not only derive a form of sustenance from their language but also construct the fabric of their lives from it.

Poet Khaled Qamash commended the Ministry of Culture for ensuring the day was a rich cultural experience with its blend of poetry, music and songs.

There were three zones at the event — “Letters and Poems,” “Afanin and Founoun,” and an interactive space called the “Courtyard.”

In the “Letters and Poems” zone, visitors were able to immerse themselves in poetry and musical compositions, while the “Afanin and Founoun” zone allowed people to find the meaning of uncommon words at the touch of a button.

The “Courtyard” featured attractions including “Discover the Cube,” “Discover the Letters” and “Create Art” sections to help children memorize words and write letters.

Culture ministry approves 20 coffee research projects

Culture ministry approves 20 coffee research projects
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Culture ministry approves 20 coffee research projects

Culture ministry approves 20 coffee research projects
  Initiative, launched in collaboration with the Saudi Coffee Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, aims to encourage research that focuses on Saudi coffee
  Grants will help researchers and specialists from a range of fields who are interested in studying various aspects of coffee
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has approved grants for 20 coffee research projects from both the Kingdom and abroad, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Saudi Coffee Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, aims to encourage research that focuses on Saudi coffee as part of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

Grants will help researchers and specialists from a range of fields who are interested in studying various aspects of coffee.

Researchers will be provided with financial and scholarly support throughout the research process, extending to the publication of scientific papers.

The grants encompassed three primary tracks: focus on coffee in the Arabian Peninsula, delving into its historical origins, manufacturing processes and proliferation within the Kingdom; explore the intangible cultural heritage surrounding Saudi coffee, examining the associated knowledge, skills, social traditions, practices and cultural handicrafts; bolster local content by supporting Saudi coffee production, enhancing its competitiveness and contributing to the transformation of the Saudi economy into a sustainable model.

The initiative is part of the Year of Saudi Coffee 2022, launched by the Ministry of Culture with support from the Quality of Life Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

In collaboration with the Culinary Arts Commission, the initiative aims to study the Saudi coffee market, preserve the national cultural heritage and values, highlight the cultural significance associated with Saudi coffee, promote national identity, and foster the global dissemination of Saudi coffee culture.

Review: ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ sees cinema’s favorite poultry heroes in fine form

Review: ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ sees cinema’s favorite poultry heroes in fine form
Updated 20 December 2023
Matt Ross
Follow

Review: ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ sees cinema’s favorite poultry heroes in fine form

Review: ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ sees cinema’s favorite poultry heroes in fine form
Updated 20 December 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: There is something very heart-warming about the fact that Aardman Animation’s unique style of filmmaking continues to find a huge international audience, even in this age of photorealistic computer-generated imagery and breath-taking digital volume sets.

The British studio has not released a full-length movie since 2019’s “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” – though this year’s excellent contribution to the second season of “Star Wars: Visions” showed the team has lost none of its touch – and stays with an existing property for its newest release.

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is a follow-up to Aardman’s 2000 feature debut – and the world, off-screen and on, is a very different place.

Aardman is now partnered with Netflix (which will also release an upcoming “Wallace and Gromit” movie) and has refined its use of stop-motion animation to hitherto unparalleled heights, combining that distinct visual style with seamlessly integrated CGI and the broader visual scope such a transition enables.

For the chickens themselves, who escaped their prison camp factory back in 2000, life is now an idyllic island sanctuary where they are safe from humans and their sinister machinations.

Ginger and Rocky (Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi taking over voice duties from Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson) have a daughter, Molly (Bella Ramsey), who is desperate to know more about the wider world.

Despite her parents’ warnings, Molly investigates a nearby Bond-esque facility and winds up inside a state-of-the-art poultry farm. Ginger, Rocky, and their cohorts set off on a rescue mission that serves as an excuse for plenty of distinctly British silliness and classic Aardman visual comedy hijinks.

It is joyous to see the filmmakers flexing their technical muscles, pushing the limits of stop-motion animation in wonderfully innovative new directions without losing that attention to detail that has made Aardman movies so beloved.

The plot, admittedly, is a little formulaic, but when the love for this type of animation is so obvious, such predictability is more of an asset than a criticism – expect all the tongue-in-cheek references and loving parodies you can handle. And enjoy each and every single one.

‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is an Irish film with an Arab story

‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is an Irish film with an Arab story
Updated 20 December 2023
Raffi Boghosian
Follow

‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is an Irish film with an Arab story

‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is an Irish film with an Arab story
  Struggles of refugees in Sabra and Shatila highlighted
  Film about love, family, says director Stephen Gerard Kelly
Updated 20 December 2023
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Irish director Stephen Gerard Kelly’s first documentary “In The Shadow of Beirut,” officially selected for the Oscars, exposes the distressing and tragic reality of the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Lebanon.

The film is listed in two categories: Feature Documentary and International Feature. It is timely, shedding light on another story of injustice in the Arab world.

“With never having had a camera out for three years, at the three-year mark and having gained trust and the confidence of people from the areas where the film is set, then people started to ask me to film in times of celebration, be it a childbirth, be it a wedding. A wedding was the first time that I really was out with the camera filming.”

“When I showed people from the wedding party the footage afterwards, they were saying to me, ‘God, Steve, this is like a film. You know, it looks like something out of Hollywood,’” he recalled.

Kelly made friends with several people living in Sabra and Shatila, two Palestinian camps that were subject to a devastating raid in 1982. Kelly learnt Arabic and was able to get an intimate look at four people whose stories represent harrowing deprivation.

“The power of this film is that it’s not a political film. It’s a film about love, about the importance of family,” the director said. “The film is from very diverse communities where there are Lebanese people, Syrian people, Palestinian people, Lebanese nomadic people, all trying to provide for their families and for their communities and help each other out.”

Kelly said he learned a great deal during shooting and would “take on board what I do as I go into my next films.”

“I want to stay in it, in the documentary filmmaking world, and I want to do more impactful, meaningful human life stories,” he added. “You know that in some small way, try to bring us all together and try and make us care a little bit more.”

