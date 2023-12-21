You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UK foreign minister pushes for 'sustainable' Gaza truce at Egypt talks

UK foreign minister pushes for ‘sustainable’ Gaza truce at Egypt talks
British FM David Cameron, left, and Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry speak during a press conference at Tahrir Palace in Cairo on Dec. 21, 2023. (Egyptian Foreign Ministry Media Office via AP)
Updated 50 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
UK foreign minister pushes for ‘sustainable’ Gaza truce at Egypt talks

UK foreign minister pushes for ‘sustainable’ Gaza truce at Egypt talks
  • David Cameron was in Cairo on the second day of a visit to the region to help find a solution to the Gaza conflict
  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warns against the forced displacement of Palestinians, and allowing the conflict to spread to other areas
Updated 50 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for a “sustainable ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas to allow urgently needed aid into Gaza.

“I want this conflict to end as soon as possible,” Cameron told a news conference in Cairo on Thursday, the second day of a visit to the region.

The foreign secretary was speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

The two ministers also discussed the recent spate of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia against shipping in the Red Sea, a vital trade route.

Shoukry said that countries bordering the Red Sea had a permanent responsibility to secure the waterway, and that Egypt continues to cooperate with many of its partners to provide freedom of navigation in the area.

Several countries, including the UK, are participating in a US-led naval task force to protect shipping in the region.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that talks between the two ministers will focus on ceasefire efforts, aid access to the Gaza Strip, a halt to Israeli attacks and forced displacement, and the two-state solution.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also welcomed Cameron.

Tariq Ahmad, minister of state for the Middle East and North Africa affairs at the UK Foreign Office, and Gareth Bayley, UK ambassador to Egypt, were also present.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said that El-Sisi and Cameron warned against the forced displacement of Palestinians, and allowing the conflict to spread to other areas.

During Thursday’s joint press conference, Shoukry and Cameron said that aid must be allowed into Gaza to end the humanitarian crisis facing the enclave.

“The conditions in the Gaza Strip are unacceptable, and are not being dealt with under international law,” Shoukry said.

Egypt’s foreign minister said that discussions also dealt with a draft resolution presented by Arab and Islamic groups to the UN Security Council regarding humanitarian aid.

Referring a question about alleged “double standards” by Western countries in dealing with the Palestinian issue, Cameron said that the UK was contributing to a UN resolution that will result in aid being sent to Gaza.

“This is what Britain has been saying to the Israeli government from day one,” said Cameron.

“We are proud and praise what the Egyptians have done in this regard, but I do not accept the idea of double standards, especially regarding Ukraine or Gaza.

“What happened in Ukraine was Russia invading a country, so the world has to condemn what Russia did and support Ukraine until it triumphs in this conflict.”

He added: “But what we see in Gaza is also a tragedy, and Israel must abide by international laws and reduce the number of victims.”

He said: “We currently want to focus on sending aid to Gaza and releasing all hostages, especially the British hostages.”

Cameron confirmed that the UK supports the two-state solution.

“We emphasize that Israel does not have to occupy Gaza or displace citizens from their places,” he said.

Gaza war to throw Lebanon back into recession: World Bank

Gaza war to throw Lebanon back into recession: World Bank
Updated 56 min 35 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza war to throw Lebanon back into recession: World Bank

Gaza war to throw Lebanon back into recession: World Bank
  • Lebanon’s southern border has seen regular exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah
  • The impact of the conflict had reversed a slight recovery for Lebanon
Updated 56 min 35 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The impacts of the Israel-Hamas war are set to push crisis-hit Lebanon’s economy back into recession, the World Bank said Thursday, blaming mainly a “shock to tourism spending.”
Lebanon’s southern border has seen regular exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.
The impact of the conflict had reversed a slight recovery for Lebanon, which has battled a deep economic crisis for years, the Washington-based bank said in a report.
“Prior to October 2023, economic growth was projected — for the first time since 2018 — to slightly expand in 2023,” by 0.2 percent, the World Bank said.
It attributed the positive pre-war expectations mainly to summer tourism and remittances from the large Lebanese diaspora.
But, it added, “the current conflict and its spillovers into Lebanon are expected to quickly reverse the tepid growth projected for 2023, as the economy returns to a recession.”
The economy will contract “primarily due to the shock to tourism spending,” the report said.
More than half of travel reservations to Lebanon have been canceled for winter holidays, the World Bank said, warning that “tourism cannot, on its own, serve as the basis for an economic recovery.”
Real gross domestic product is expected to decline “to between minus 0.6 percent to minus 0.9 percent depending on the extent of the tourism shock,” it added.
Lebanon’s economy collapsed in late 2019, plunging most of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations.
Bickering politicians, widely accused of corruption, have been unable to agree on measures to save the economy, or even on selecting a new head of state.
Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker government with limited powers and without a president for more than a year as lawmakers have repeatedly failed to elect a new leader.

Yemen militia scales back Red Sea attacks

Yemen militia scales back Red Sea attacks
Updated 21 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Yemen militia scales back Red Sea attacks

Yemen militia scales back Red Sea attacks
  • The number of Houthi strikes fell to zero for a second day on Thursday
  • The UKMTO’s most recent alarm early on Tuesday warned of a “suspicious” watercraft approaching a ship 80 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti
Updated 21 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia has significantly scaled back attacks on ships in the Red Sea, despite continued threats to target US-led multinational task forces monitoring the key trade route.
The number of Houthi strikes fell to zero for a second day on Thursday, with neither the UK Maritime Trade Operations nor the US Central Command reporting fresh attacks on commercial or naval vessels.
The UKMTO’s most recent alarm early on Tuesday warned of a “suspicious” watercraft approaching a ship 80 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti.
Iran-backed Houthis have threatened to prevent any ships heading to Israel from passing through the Red Sea and have seized a commercial ship. The militia has also launched ballistic missiles and drones at ships to put pressure on Israel to lift its blockade of Gaza.
The US has led a global coalition task force to protect the Red Sea, a major international trade route, against Houthi threats. Militia assaults have led to some shipping corporations rerouting their ships away from the area.
The Houthis have vowed to strike US-led naval forces if Yemen is attacked.
The decline in Houthi Red Sea attacks comes amid renewed clashes between the militia and Yemeni government forces in the southern city of Taiz.
Yemen’s army said on Thursday that the Houthis attacked an air defense site west of Taiz, the latest militia effort to seize military locations in the besieged city.
Troops fought off the Houthi onslaught, according to an army statement. Hostilities have generally eased since April 2022, when a UN-brokered cease-fire went into place.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International asked the Houthis on Wednesday to release six members of the minority religious Baha’i sect, including a woman, saying that the detainees face a significant risk of mistreatment at the hands of their captors.
On May 25, armed Houthis raided a Baha’i assembly in Sanaa and seized 17 people. Following worldwide pressure, 11 were released.
“Amnesty International calls on the Houthi de facto authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the remaining six Baha’i detainees as they are detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights,” the rights group said in a statement.

Parched Gaza residents praise water tasting ‘like sugar’ from Egypt

Parched Gaza residents praise water tasting ‘like sugar’ from Egypt
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Parched Gaza residents praise water tasting ‘like sugar’ from Egypt

Parched Gaza residents praise water tasting ‘like sugar’ from Egypt
  • The water comes from three plants built by the United Arab Emirates on the Egyptian side of the border and pumped into Rafah
  • “We were really suffering... we used to bring water from the sea before,” Abu Sleyma said
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: For Gaza resident Zaki Abu Sleyma the water now flowing into the devastated enclave from a desalination project in Egypt tastes “like sugar” after weeks of Israel’s bombardment and siege left him and many others drinking unclean, brackish water.
The water comes from three plants built by the United Arab Emirates on the Egyptian side of the border and pumped into Rafah that started working on Tuesday, part of an effort to relieve one of the biggest humanitarian challenges in Gaza.
“We were really suffering... we used to bring water from the sea before. This water tastes like sugar, it is drinkable,” Abu Sleyman said.
But while clean water is badly wanted, Gaza’s ruined infrastructure means it is hard to distribute beyond the border town of Rafah, let alone pump up to rooftop tanks that allow people to use it in the enclave’s remaining buildings.
Israel cut off all external electricity supply to Gaza when the war began on Oct. 7 with a Hamas raid into Israeli towns that killed 1,200 people. Its siege of the Palestinian territory has also stopped most fuel supplies, meaning local power generators do not work either.
“We hope they can provide us with an electricity station... as you can see we fill the buckets and take the water upstairs,” said Abu Sleyma. Filling upstairs tanks so that water can be used in taps in the house is hard, painful work.
Even in Rafah, where the Israeli army has told civilians to seek refuge, the dearth of food and clean water is so severe it is causing people to lose weight and get ill.
At a water tank standing among houses in Rafah, a group of children took turns cupping their hands to drink from a pouring pipe, a rare sight in recent weeks.
Mohammed Sobhi Abu Reyala, head of water and sewage directorate in Jabalia, said that the displacement of thousands of Gazans to Rafah has compounded already existing problems in the city, where there’s a lack of fuel to operate wells.
“Honestly, this new line which was provided via our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, our brothers in Egypt, played a major role in alleviating the suffering of the displaced and the people of Rafah concerning water,” sad Abu Reyala.
The plants, connected to Egypt’s border with the Gaza strip by a 900-meter pipeline, desalinate around 600,000 gallons of water per day, covering the needs of around 300,000 people.

UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto

UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto

UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto
  • United States is seeking to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the war between Israel and Hamas
  • UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said high-level discussions underway to reach agreement on text that can be adopted
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council again Wednesday delayed the vote on a new UN resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza for another day as the Biden administration struggles to change key wording in high-level negotiations seeking to avoid a US veto.
The United States is seeking to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war and to putting the United Nations in charge of inspecting trucks to ensure they are actually carrying humanitarian goods, which Israel opposes.
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, which sponsored the Arab-backed resolution, said very high-level discussions are underway to try to reach agreement on a text that can be adopted.
“Everyone wants to see a resolution that has impact and that is implementable on the ground,” she told reporters after the 15 council members held closed consultations. “We believe today, giving a little bit of space for additional diplomacy, could yield positive results.”
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak with his Egyptian and UAE counterparts to try to reach a consensus either late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Nusseibeh said the UAE is optimistic but if the negotiations yield no results by Thursday, “then we will assess in the council to proceed ... to a vote on the resolution.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza faces “a humanitarian catastrophe” and that a total collapse of the humanitarian support system would lead to “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”
The UN food agency reported last week that 56 percent of Gaza’s households are experiencing “severe levels of hunger,” up from 38 percent two weeks earlier.
The vote — initially postponed from Monday and then pushed back to Tuesday and then Wednesday — is now expected on Thursday morning, Ecuador’s UN Ambassador José Javier De La Gasca López-Domínguez said.
The draft on the table Monday morning called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities,” but this language was watered down in a new version that was to be put to a vote on Wednesday. It would call “for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”
That draft also calls for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly establish a mechanism for exclusive UN monitoring of aid deliveries to Gaza — bypassing the current Israeli inspection of aid entering the strip.
A council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private, said the US and Egypt are engaging directly to ensure any aid monitoring mechanism can work for everyone.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also raised two other issues Wednesday morning that are not in the Arab-sponsored resolution — condemnation of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that sparked the latest war and Israel’s right to self-defense.
“It’s important for us, if the Security Council is going to speak on this, that there’s a condemnation of Hamas and what they did on the 7th of October, there’s a recognition of the need for Israel to be able to defend itself, and there’s of course, significant commitment by all members on getting humanitarian assistance into the people of Gaza,” Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden was enroute to Wisconsin.
The US has repeatedly called for condemnation of Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense, which have not been included in any of the adopted resolutions or the latest draft.
Blinken told a Washington news conference later Wednesday that the US has engaged intensively and “in very good faith” in negotiations on the resolution, “so I hope we can get to a new place.”
The US on Dec. 8 vetoed a Security Council resolution backed by almost all other council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The 193-member General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a similar resolution on Dec. 12 by a vote of 153-10, with 23 abstentions.
In its first unified action on Nov. 15, with the US abstaining, the Security Council adopted a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, unhindered aid deliveries to civilians and the unconditional release of all hostages.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a briefing with ambassadors Tuesday that Israel is “ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages.”
But the UAE’s Nusseibeh said the new resolution must go “a little bit further.”
Security Council resolutions are important because they are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they are a significant barometer of world opinion.
Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry since the war started. Suring the Oct. 7 attack, the militants also took about 240 hostages back to Gaza.
Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, and its Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Thousands more Palestinians lie buried under the rubble of Gaza, the UN estimates.

More than 570,000 people in Gaza now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war: UN report

More than 570,000 people in Gaza now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war: UN report
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

More than 570,000 people in Gaza now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war: UN report

More than 570,000 people in Gaza now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war: UN report
  • UN relief workers on Thursday reported “unbearable” scenes in two hospitals in northern Gaza
  • World Food Program has said 90 percent of the population is regularly going without food for a full day
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

RAFAH, Gaza Strip: A report released Thursday by the UN finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are “starving” because of not enough food entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago.
“It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry,” said World Food Program chief economist Arif Husain.
He warned that if the war between Israel and Hamas continues at the same levels and food deliveries are not restored that the population could face “a full-fledged famine within the next six months.”
The report released Thursday by 23 UN and nongovernmental agencies found that the entire population in Gaza is in a food crisis, with 576,600 at catastrophic — or starvation — levels.
UN relief workers on Thursday reported “unbearable” scenes in two hospitals in northern Gaza, where bedridden patients with untreated wounds cry out for water, the few remaining doctors and nurses have no supplies, and bodies are lined up in the courtyard — signs of the worsening humanitarian crisis after 10 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas.
The relief workers spoke after delivering supplies a day earlier to Ahli and Shifa hospitals, which are located in the heart of the north Gaza battle zone where Israeli troops have demolished vast swaths of the city while fighting Hamas militants.
Bombardment and fighting continued Thursday, but with Gaza’s Internet and other communications cut off for a second straight day, details on the latest violence could largely not be confirmed.
Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants from northern Gaza, but that months of fighting lie ahead in the south. The war sparked by Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage and hostage-taking in Israel has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians. Some 1.9 million Gaza residents — more than 80 percent of the population — have been driven from their homes.
With supplies to Gaza cut off except for a small trickle, the World Food Program has said 90 percent of the population is regularly going without food for a full day.
A blast Thursday morning hit the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into Gaza, forcing the UN to stop its pickups of aid there, according to Juliette Touma, spokesperson of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. At least four people were killed, the nearby hospital reported.
Israel had begun allowing aid to enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom only days earlier for the first time in the war, under pressure from the United States to ensure more help gets to Palestinians. Palestinian authorities blamed Israel for the blast, but its cause could not immediately be confirmed.
Only nine of Gaza’s 36 health facilities are still partially functioning — and all are located in the south, the World Health Organization said.
In the north over recent weeks, Israeli forces have raided a series of health facilities, detaining men for interrogation and expelling others. In other facilities, patients who are unable to be moved remain along with skeleton staff who watch over them but can do little beyond first aid, according to UN and health officials
Ahli Hospital is “a place where people are waiting to die,” said Sean Casey, a member of the WHO team that visited the two hospitals Wednesday. Five remaining doctors and five nurses along with around 80 patients remain in Ahli, he said.
All of the hospital buildings are damaged except two buildings were patients are now being kept — the orthopedics ward and a church on the grounds, he said. He described entering the compound, strewn with debris, and a crater from recent shelling in the courtyard. Bodies were lined up nearby, but doctors said it was too unsafe to move them with fighting still outside, he said.
Inside the church, it was “an unbearable scene,” he said. Patients with traumatic wounds were struggling with infections. Others had undergone amputations. “Many patients said they hadn’t changed their clothes in weeks,” he said. “Patients were crying out in pain but were also crying out for us to give them water.”
Hamas fired a large barrage of rockets at central Israel on Thursday, showing its military capabilities remain formidable. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but the rocket attack set off air raid sirens in Israel’s commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
Hamas militants have put up stiff resistance lately against Israeli ground troops, and its forces appear to remain largely intact in southern Gaza, despite more than 2 1/2 months of heavy aerial bombardment across the territory.
Israel has vowed to continue the offensive until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns scores of hostages captured by Palestinian militants during their Oct. 7 rampage. Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people that day, mostly civilians, and captured around 240 others.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has continued to support Israel’s campaign while also urging greater efforts to protect civilians.
But in some of the toughest American language yet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said “it’s clear that the conflict will move and needs to move to a lower intensity phase.” The US wants Israel to shift to more targeted operations aimed at Hamas leaders and the tunnel network.
UN Security Council members are negotiating an Arab-sponsored resolution to halt the fighting in some way to allow for an increase in desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
A vote on the resolution, first scheduled for Monday, was pushed back again on Wednesday in the hopes of getting the US to support it or allow it to pass after it vetoed an earlier cease-fire call.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday the death toll since the start of the war had risen to more than 19,600. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.
Israel’s military says 137 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. Israel says it has killed some 7,000 militants, without providing evidence. It blames civilian deaths in Gaza on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it fights in residential areas.

