Turkmenistan’s struggling economy hit as Caspian Sea level drops

Low water levels are seen in Turkmenistan's Caspian Sea resort of Avaza on September 13, 2023. The Caspian Sea, the inland body of water flanked by the Caucasus region and Central Asia, has been shrinking precipitously year on year. (AFP)
A view of the main port of Turkmenbashi, the largest Caspian Sea coastal city in Turkmenistan, on November 19, 2023. (AFP)
  • In the seaside town of Hazar, the shore has receded by around 800 meters on both sides
  • The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water, is flanked by the Caucasus region to the west and Central Asia to the east
TURKMENBASHI: On the Caspian Sea coast in Turkmenistan, Batyr Yusupov can no longer ferry his passengers between two ports. There is not enough water.

“I used to go between Turkmenbashi and Hazar,” the 36-year-old ferry worker said of the ports separated by a small gulf on Turkmenistan’s coast.
“But we haven’t been able to go there for a year due to the serious shrinking of the Caspian,” he said.
In at least one seaside city, local bathers have noted the waters receding by hundreds of meters.
But it is not just about ferry routes or having to walk further for a proper swim: the changes hit the heart of Turkmenistan’s struggling economy.
And year after year, the water levels are falling.
It is still not entirely clear why that is happening, but scientists say it is down to naturally occurring processes exacerbated by climate change.
One 2021 study projected that by 2100, water levels in the Caspian Sea could drop by another 8 to 30 meters (26 to 98 feet).
The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water, is flanked by the Caucasus region to the west and Central Asia to the east.
Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of five countries on the Caspian Sea together with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia.
And they are all, to some extent or another, affected by the changes.

South of Turkmenbashi, in the seaside town of Hazar, satellite images show the shore has receded around 800 meters (half a mile) on both sides.
That has turned the town, which sits at the end of a peninsula, into an island.
Instead of sailing between Hazar and the main port of Turkmenbashi, Yusupov now takes passengers to Gyzylsuw — between the two — which is more accessible by boat.
But even there, the situation is not much better.
“A new pier is being built because the old one is no longer deep enough,” said one local resident, 40-year-old Aisha.
Dozens of rusty boats line the shore in Gyzylsuw.
Aisha’s house has stilts protecting it from the sea, which now seem superfluous.
“Even during storms, the water doesn’t reach the house,” she said.
In Turkmenbashi itself, Turkmenistan’s largest coastal city, the changing shoreline is evident to swimmers.
“Last summer, the water was up to my shoulders, then around my waist,” said one regular, 35-year-old Lyudmila Yesenova.
“This year, it’s below my knees.”

The receding waters threaten the maritime infrastructure of Turkmenbashi, a major Central Asia port crucial for trade between Europe and Asia.
And on the opposite coast of the Caspian lies Baku, the capital of oil-rich Azerbaijan.
Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov sounded the alarm in a recent speech.
“At present, the sea level is close to the minimum values for the entire time of instrumental observations,” he said in August.
“In the last 25 years, it has decreased by almost two meters,” which meant that the retreat of the sea had become particularly noticeable in recent years, he added.
“The sea has moved hundreds of meters away from its former shores,” he said. “In the north of the Caspian these figures are even higher.”
Neighbouring Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest country, has echoed some of Turkmenistan’s concerns.
But after years of disputes over the control of huge hydrocarbon reserves in the region, the collaboration Meredov has called for is only in its earliest stages.

Turkmen scientist Nazar Muradov attributes the changing sea levels to “tectonic movements and seismic phenomena, which change the seabed.”
He said the sea level had previously fallen in the 1930s and the 1980s before rising again. But the changing climate also had to be factored into this latest phenomenon, he added.
“The sea level also depends on the flow of rivers — whose levels are diminishing — as well as low levels of precipitation and intense evaporation.”
Kazakhstan also depends on the sea for its oil and gas industry.
The drop in water levels, coupled with a rise in temperatures, has also hit marine life in the Caspian, including seals.
In a sign he is taking the situation seriously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced he had taken the decline in the seal population under his “personal control.”
He also said Kazakhstan would create a research institute for the study of the Caspian.
 

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea
  • Houthi attacks on the Red Sea have put a chokehold on ship passages through the Suez Canal
  • Some vessel owners may be forced to try to pass the Panama Canal even amid transit restrictions due to severe drought
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

PANAMA CITY: The Panama Canal Authority said on Thursday it has not seen a notable traffic increase due to the situation in the Red Sea, where attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group are forcing vessels to divert or switch their transponders off.

The hostilities have put a chokehold on ship passages through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of worldwide trade, and according to analysts could end up forcing some vessel owners to try to pass the Panama Canal even amid transit restrictions due to severe drought.
“To date, we have not observed a notable increase in the number of vessels directly associated with the ongoing situation in the Red Sea,” the Panama Canal Authority told Reuters in a written statement.
Earlier this month, the canal relaxed a planned reduction to just 20 authorized daily transits next month. Instead, the authority increased the number of authorized ships to pass to 24.
The waterway’s administrator will continue monitoring the country’s water conditions, it said. The authority relies on rain water to fill the locks that make passage possible.
“The modification of restrictions will be contingent upon the variability of rainfall in the upcoming months.”
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have been attacking ships passing through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea for weeks in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.
Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd said this week it will reroute 25 ships by the end of the year from the Suez Canal as freight rates and shipping stocks have increased because of the disruption.
 

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Thursday rushed through the country’s biggest criminal justice overhaul since the British colonial era, alarming rights campaigners who say the new laws give authorities too much power.
Sweeping changes to the colonial-era Penal Code and two other laws remove archaic references to the British monarchy, redefine the scope of “terrorism” offenses, and introduce new punishments for mob lynchings and crimes against women.
Home Minister Amit Shah said when unveiling the three proposed laws in August that the old statutes had been designed to “strengthen colonial rule” and had outlived their purpose.
“The motive of the three bills is not to give punishment but to give justice,” he told lawmakers on Thursday.
The new laws quickly passed through both houses of parliament over two days with minimal debate, after nearly 150 opposition lawmakers were suspended over the past week for protesting an unrelated issue.
New provisions in the laws would impose the death penalty on perpetrators of mob lynchings and the rape of a minor, as well as a 20-year minimum sentence in cases of gang rape.
They introduce community service provisions for petty crimes to ease the chronic backlog in Indian courts, which have millions of pending cases.
The laws also heighten police powers over the detention of suspects and expand terrorism offenses to include acts that could threaten India’s sovereignty or “economic security.”
Amnesty International said the new criminal justice framework would intensify a “targeted crackdown on freedom of expression in the country.”
The laws “dangerously broaden the definition of ‘terrorism’, reintroduce sedition, retain the death penalty, and extend police custody,” the rights watchdog said.
India’s Penal Code and other statutes governing the police and courts were introduced in the 19th century, while the country was governed by the British crown.
The legal overhaul is the latest effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government in its campaign to remove lingering symbols of colonial rule from India’s history books, urban landscape and political institutions.
Modi’s government has passed a number of laws through parliament this week while more than half of the legislature’s opposition lawmakers were barred from attending.
They had been protesting a security breach last week that saw a member of the public enter the floor of the lower house and set off a smoke canister.
Parliament also passed a telecoms bill that allows the government to temporarily take control of and suspend telecom services in the interest of national security.
The new telecoms law’s expanded powers have been criticized by campaigners who say India already regularly uses Internet shutdowns to manage unrest.
Lawyer and digital rights advocate Apar Gupta told AFP that the law would uphold the government’s power to shut down the Internet “without any statutory safeguards.”
 

PARIS: An unexpected strike by French workers at Eurotunnel, the undersea link between Britain and continental Europe, interrupted cross-Channel rail traffic on Thursday, threatening the Christmas holiday plans of many travelers.
The protest over bonus pay caused massive disruptions on the busy London-Paris route. Some trains had to return to the French capital just before reaching London, prompting the French government to call the industrial action unacceptable.
Thousands of travelers were stranded at the Gare du Nord high-speed train terminal in Paris.
“We were probably like half an hour from reaching London, suddenly, we hear this announcement,” Sonia Kapur, a 50-year old American tourist told Reuters.
“Then finally, they said: ‘There’s a strike, we have to go back to Paris.’ So that was devastating, because we have a lot of plans,” she added.
Getlink, the operator of the cross-Channel tunnel used by train company Eurostar, said the strike called by French unions had resulted in an interrupted service and the closure of terminals in France and Britain.
The tunnel operator is not covered by a 2007 French law that makes 48-hour strike notice compulsory for transport operators, which is why the walkout took everyone by surprise.
The company said trade unions had rejected a bonus payment of 1,000 euros ($1,097.60) announced by management, demanding that the amount be trebled.
Unions said in a statement they had asked for a better share of the profit after good traffic figures this year. The group’s revenue was up 36 percent to 1.4 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

UNACCEPTABLE
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said the strike was unacceptable. “A solution must be found immediately,” he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Train operator Eurostar said on X: “We would recommend postponing your journey if you can, even if it’s until tomorrow.”
“Well, it’s a bit of a pain, but there’s not really much we can do about it,” said 50 year-old Corrina Lynn, a British tourist from Essex who was heading to London from Paris.
“It’s the stuff of nightmares that you really don’t want to happen. But we’re just going to have to deal with it and try to figure something out,” she added.
Her nine-year old son Matthew, wearing a Disneyland Paris hat, was equally stoical. “I’m a bit frustrated because I want to go home, I want to relax, but we’ll stay here in Paris for a longer time,” he said.
The tunnel strike was also blocking freight and the LeShuttle vehicle transport service. More than 1.1 million trucks and more than 2 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the shuttle service so far this year.

PRAGUE: The death toll in the shooting at the Prague Charles University rose to over 14, Czech Republic’s police chief said Thursday.
“More than 14 people have lost their lives and at least 25 have been wounded,” police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting, which happened in the city’s historic center.

The shooting at a university in central Prague that killed more than 14 people was not linked to international terrorism, the Czech government said.
“There is no indication that this crime has any link to international terrorism,” Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters of the shooting at Charles University.

The violence in the city’s historic center sparked frantic evacuations, a massive response by heavily armed police and warnings for people to stay indoors.
The shooting erupted at the Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge.

Thursday’s shooting was the worst since the Czech Republic emerged as an independent state in 1993.
Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by the violence and expressed “deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.”
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was “shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today.”
Prague’s emergency service said on X that “a large number of ambulance units” were deployed at the faculty, adding the injuries ranged from light to very serious.
The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague’s historic center.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said “no other gunman has been confirmed” and called on people to follow police instructions.
Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.
Though mass gun violence is unusual in the Czech Republic, the nation has been rocked by some instances in recent years.
A 63-year-old man shot seven men and a woman dead in 2015 before killing himself in a restaurant in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod.
A man killed six people in the waiting room of a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava in 2019, with another woman dying days later. The man shot himself dead about three hours after the attack.

NEW DELHI: Three soldiers were killed in India-administered Kashmir during a gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan territory, the army said Thursday.
Two army vehicles were conducting an operation in Rajouri district south of Srinagar, the region’s biggest city, when they were fired upon by rebel forces, a defense spokesperson told AFP.
“Troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties,” the spokesperson added.
Army operations were continuing in the area and further details of the incident were “being ascertained,” they said.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since both countries gained independence in 1947, with each claiming the high-altitude territory in full.
The fighting comes just days after India’s top court upheld a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.
The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.
Last month, five Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in the region.
India blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.

