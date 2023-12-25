You are here

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement
Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport underscored its commitment to streamlining procedures and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods for the mutual benefit of both countries. Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan strengthen trade ties through land transport agreement
RIYADH: Trade and economic collaboration are set to improve between Saudi Arabia and Jordan as the two nations have reached an agreement to enhance land transport connectivity. 

The Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport concluded its two-day meetings in Jeddah, emphasizing its commitment to streamlining procedures and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods for the mutual benefit of both countries, the state-run news agency reported.  

During the discussions, the two parties addressed challenges encountered by carriers and licensed establishments in the land transportation sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

Consequently, they agreed to implement various measures aimed at improving the efficiency of road connectivity in both nations.   

The meeting was attended by Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan, vice chairman for the land transport sector at the Saudi Transport General Authority, and Abdul Rahim Al-Wreikat, director general of Jordan’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority.  

In August, the committee convened its 18th session in the Saudi capital with the participation of government officials from both sides. 

Saif bin Saad Al-Faqar, assistant undersecretary for sector development at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, noted that the meeting was convened under the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership and aligned with the bilateral economic agreement signed between the two countries in 1962.  

Al-Faqar emphasized the shared ambitions of the countries to expand cooperation in various fields, highlighting the importance of implementing recommendations from previous committee sessions. 

Dana Al-Zoubi, secretary-general of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, affirmed the strong relationship between the countries in various fields. She added that the session built on the efforts of meetings held in Amman last year to enhance trade and economic exchange. 

Bilateral economic relations between Riyadh and Amman have been rapidly growing, with Jordan aiming to boost cross-border investments in the Kingdom. According to the SPA, trade between the two countries reached approximately $4.4 billion in 2021, up from around $3.1 billion in 2020. 

In June, the Jordanian Investment Council announced plans to roll out new projects in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries valued at $2.5 billion between 2023 and 2026. 

Additionally, in March, a bilateral agreement worth more than $1 billion was signed by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Amman counterpart, focusing on developing economic relations between the two cities.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport road connectivity

ACWA Power joins Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, to boost renewable capabilities

ACWA Power joins Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, to boost renewable capabilities
ACWA Power joins Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, to boost renewable capabilities

ACWA Power joins Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, to boost renewable capabilities
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has stepped up its focus on green hydrogen and renewables by joining the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, a leading think tank on energy and environmental issues. 

The utility major announced the membership on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Forum and said the membership will allow it access to IEEJ’s extensive database of original research. 

According to the statement, the membership will enable ACWA Power to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge energy research and contribute to the company’s commitment to supporting sustainable progress and development. 

Topics: ACWA Power Institute of Energy Economics Japan Saudi-Japan Investment Forum

Saudi Arabia vows to become world's No.1 exporter of green hydrogen

Saudi Arabia vows to become world’s No.1 exporter of green hydrogen
Saudi Arabia vows to become world’s No.1 exporter of green hydrogen

Saudi Arabia vows to become world’s No.1 exporter of green hydrogen
  • Al-Falih highlights strategic ties between Riyadh and Tokyo
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Monday reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to promote green energy and vowed to become the world’s No. 1 exporter of green hydrogen.

Speaking at the Saudi-Japan Investment Forum 2023 in Riyadh, Al-Falih highlighted the strategic ties between the two countries. He said Japan is the first country to have received a consignment of blue ammonia from Saudi Arabia.

The minister said: “We look forward to displaying this dynamic relationship at EXPO 2050 in Osaka. We hope to see our Japanese partners taking part in EXPO 2030 in Riyadh… We are sure that the Japanese pavilion at the expo will be memorable.”

He said today the partnership between the two countries has reached an important point, “as we are halfway since the launch of our joint vision in 2016” that seeks to take bilateral ties to the next level.

Al-Falih said as many as 14 memorandums of understanding and agreements will be signed during the forum. The deals, he added, will cover several key areas including healthcare, water, energy and communication.

“I am glad to see the private sector from both nations participating.The private sector is one of the bridges, if not the most important bridge, to boosting relations between the two nations,” the minister added.

Topics: Saudi-Japan Investment Forum

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports
Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports

Mawani signs 4 agreements worth $267m to provide maritime services in 8 ports
RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will soon be pumped by maritime services, attracting private sector investments surpassing SR1 billion ($266.6 million).

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed four agreements with Zamil Marine Services and Naghi Marine Co. to offer a range of marine services at eight ports associated with the authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and the National Center for Privatization.

According to the authority, the government is keen to support projects that will make Saudi terminals more appealing to trade and place them at the forefront of global logistics, in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

This is done by providing a strong network of ports and efficient and highly competent integrated logistics services in accordance with best global practices.

Additionally, this will help stimulate the logistics services industry, satisfy the Kingdom’s economic growth ambitions, and achieve the targets and pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) King Abdulaziz Port Zamil Marine Services Naghi Marine Co. Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services National Center for Privatization

Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023

Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023
Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023

Al-Ahsa Municipality issues 2,928 licenses to establish residential units in 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region witnessed a rise in residential units in 2023 as the governorate’s municipality issued 2,928 licenses for their establishment.  

The authority has also approved 20 plans, 155 residential plots as well as two commercial plans and five government facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This aligns with the Kingdom’s goals and strategies to launch several extensive residential projects to achieve a balance between population growth and rapid urban expansion.        

This also comes as the rise in residential density has led to increased demand for housing, meaning the Kingdom is working to boost the real estate supply to meet this need, aligning with a sustainable urban approach.  

Furthermore, it falls in line with the municipality’s objectives to support the quality of life in the governorate.

In addition to issuing as many as 248 commercial licenses, Al-Ahsa Municipality also announced the allocation of 565 investment opportunities with an area of 1 million sq. meters. 

The entity also revealed 213 temporary sites for winter camps and 135 sites for business incubators in the governorate. 

Also, the year 2023 saw the governorate complete 1,099 electronic requests to merge and sort land plots, update 4,727 deeds for residential units and allocate 79 lands to eight government sectors of different sizes. 

Furthermore, the municipality expropriated properties for the benefit of intersection and road development projects in order to contribute to the flow of traffic. 

That said, the organization carried out the construction of a tunnel at the intersection of King Abdullah Road and Riyadh Road, as well as completed the extension of King Abdullah Road to the cities of Al-Hofuf and Al-Mubarraz. 

With regards to road development projects, the municipality also completed the continuity of the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Road with Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Road, in addition to implementing and disbursing compensation for the historic center project in Al-Hofuf.

In January, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that real estate works in Al-Ahsa provinces are set to boost the Kingdom’s rural tourism. 

Speaking during a panel at the second edition of the Real Estate Future Forum, which was taking place in Riyadh at the time, Al-Khateeb explained that any citizen that has a house or a farm in Al-Ahsa province can offer it on the tourist rural hotel system’s platform for rent and development and the Tourism Development Fund will provide the needed financing.

Topics: Al-Ahsa Municipality licenses residential units

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has secured the second rank among G20 nations in the International Telecommunication Union’s 2023 index to monitor information and communication technology worldwide. 

According to ITU’s Information and Communication Technology Development Index, the Kingdom scored 94.9 points, advancing 10 spots over last year and reigning higher than the global average of 72.8.  

The US topped the ICT Development Index among G20 nations with 96.6 points.  

Other G20 peers, which include the UK and Japan, were also placed below Saudi Arabia, as they secured 92.8 and 92 points, respectively.  

The ICT Development Index monitors the economies of 169 nations to measure their progress in ICT services through two main pillars: “universal connectivity” and “meaningful connectivity.”  

In its report, ITU also evaluated factors such as providing a high-quality infrastructure and maintaining secure internet for everyone. 

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission said that the index highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to developing its ICT infrastructure and services to boost economic growth and create opportunities. It rates the Saudi ICT market as the largest and the fastest growing in the Middle East and North Africa region.  

“The IDI reflects Saudi Arabia’s strong ICT infrastructure and the affordable and reliable services, which directly contribute to the development of the national digital economy, attract investment, and increase the size of the Saudi ICT market,” said CITC in the statement.  

CITC added that Saudi Arabia’s ICT sector is progressing steadily, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a technology hub.  

According to CITC, Saudi Arabia has 99 percent internet penetration, with total investments in the sector hitting SR93 billion ($24.79 billion) over the past six years.   

Since 2016, Saudi Arabia has had an established digitization procedure called the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.  

It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, aiming to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA ICT Development Index ICT International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Communications Space and Technology Commission

