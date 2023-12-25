You are here

Saudi project clears 826 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Project Masam clearing land mines in Yemen in December 2023. (Supplied)
Project Masam is overseen by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief. (Supplied)
Operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada. (Supplied)
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. (Supplied)
  • A total of 426,090 mines have been cleared since the start of the initiative in 2018
RIYADH: Project Masam, a Saudi initiative to clear land mines in Yemen, in the third week of December dismantled 826 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 681 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 116 anti-tank mines, nine anti-personnel mines, and 20 other explosive devices.

The explosives, which were planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, posed a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women, and the elderly.

Project Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 426,090 mines have been cleared since the start of the initiative in 2018, according to Ousama Algosaibi, the project’s managing director.

These include 269,250 items of unexploded ordnance, 142,455 anti-tank mines, 7,943 improvised explosive devices, and 6,442 anti-personnel mines.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Up to 5 million people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen, many of them displaced by the presence of land mines on their land.

Masam teams are tasked with clearing areas as an immediate humanitarian priority. They clear areas such as villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian goods and services.

The project’s contract was extended for another year in June at a cost of $33.29 million.
 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

KSrelief distributed vouchers in Syria and Lebanon that enabled beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.  

Around 2035 vouchers were distributed in Syria’s Idlib as part of the project to assist families affected by the earthquake in northern and western Syria. 

KSrelief also distributed 582 shopping vouchers in Lebanon that allowed recipients, “including orphans, individuals with special needs, and the most vulnerable Syrian and Palestinian refugee families, as well as members of the local community,” to purchase winter clothing from authorized stores, SPA reported.  

 This distribution is part of the second phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project in Lebanon (Kanaf) for 2023, aiming to assist those in need.  

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for winning a third term in Egypt’s latest elections.

El-Sisi had secured a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory on Dec. 18.

On a phone call, the Saudi crown prince conveyed his wishes for progress and prosperity to the leader and the people of Egypt.

El-Sisi thanked the crown prince for his “sincere wishes.”

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid body, KSrelief, has ended its orthopedic surgery and cancer relief program in Yemen, having overseen 69 surgeries and the treatment of 66 children with cancerous tumors.

The project was held from Dec. 16 to 23 and involved 23 volunteers who were specialists in various medical fields.

There was also training provided for doctors, nurses and pharmacists in pediatric oncology and hematology.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad has conferred the Order of Bahrain-First Class on Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Prince Sultan bin Ahmed for his role in enhancing relations between the two nations.

The ceremony was held at Safriya Palace on Sunday, to mark the end of his tenure as the ambassador, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Sultan thanked King Hamad for the honor and hoped that Bahrain would continue to prosper with the support of Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad lauded the ambassador for helping to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Topics: Bahrain King Hamad Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomes roadmap to peace by UN special envoy for Yemen

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. (File/AFP)
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia welcomes roadmap to peace by UN special envoy for Yemen

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. (File/AFP)
  • Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthis committed to steps toward a ceasefire, the UN special envoy for Yemen said on Saturday
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed a statement issued by the United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg regarding a roadmap to peace.
“The Foreign Ministry reiterates the Kingdom’s continued support for Yemen and its people, and its constant keenness to encourage the Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations,” Saudi Press Agency said.

The Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthis have both committed to steps toward a ceasefire, the UN special envoy for Yemen said on Saturday.

Grundberg, in a statement issued by his office, said he “welcomes the parties’ commitment to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

