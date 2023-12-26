Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

You are here

Smoke billows over Khan Yunis during Israeli bombardment from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 25, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
AFP
  Israel vowed to crush Hamas and launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, including extensive aerial bombardment and siege
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Monday said it was “intensifying the fighting” against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war’s 12th week.
The conflict has heightened tensions across the Middle East where Iran — which supports Hamas — on Monday accused Israel of killing a senior Revolutionary Guards general in Syria and vowed revenge.
Pope Francis decried the “desperate humanitarian situation” in Gaza. During his traditional Christmas message he called for an immediate cease-fire and the freeing of hostages.
As war raged, festivities in Bethlehem, which Christians consider to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, were effectively scrapped in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The city’s usually vibrant streets had only a handful of worshippers and tourists.
The war erupted when Palestinian militants broke through Gaza’s militarised border and attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Militants also seized about 250 hostages, Israel says.
Israel vowed to crush Hamas and launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, including extensive aerial bombardment and siege. The campaign has killed at least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
Four major Israeli strikes since Sunday killed more than 100 people, the ministry said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday after visiting Gaza, “We’re not stopping,” according to a statement from his Likud party.
“We’re intensifying the fighting in the coming days,” he told party members.
Palestinian militants launched rockets toward Israel during the day, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.
In Gaza, the health ministry said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Christmas Eve at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.
Rows of victims’ bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.
The army said it was “reviewing the incident,” adding it was “committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians.”
Israel has been under increasing pressure from its allies to protect civilians during its military campaign.
Speaking with Netanyahu on Saturday, US President Joe Biden “emphasised the critical need” for such protection, the White House said.
Zeyad Awad, a resident of Al-Maghazi, said there was no evacuation warning before the strike that caused “extensive, enormous destruction and panic in the hearts of my children.”
The health ministry said 10 members of one family were killed in an Israeli strike in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza, and 18 people died in an overnight bombardment of Khan Yunis in the south.
Monday brought no respite, with the army saying it continued ground, air and sea operations and struck several Hamas targets, including commanders.
Before dawn, an Israeli strike “targeting a house” in central Gaza’s Al-Zuwaida area, near Al-Mughazi, killed at least 12 people, mostly women and children, the Gaza health ministry said.
Vast areas of Gaza lie in ruins and its 2.4 million people are enduring dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine, alleviated only by the limited arrival of aid trucks.
Grasping empty containers, dozens of Gazans waited on a street in Rafah, in southern Gaza, for food to be distributed.
“Now there is real hunger. My children are dying of hunger,” said one of them, Nour Ismail.
An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN, many fleeing south and crowded into shelters or makeshift tents in the winter cold.
“A humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is the only way forward,” said the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi.
The World Health Organization said it led missions to barely functioning hospitals in northern Gaza at the weekend. It described growing desperation and starving people stripping an aid truck of supplies.
“Everyone we speak to is hungry,” said Sean Casey, a WHO emergency coordinator, warning of a “risk of famine.”
Israel lashed out at the UN on Monday over its response to the war. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused the world body of “hypocrisy” and said its chief Antonio Guterres “legitimized war crimes.”
“We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization’s propaganda,” Cohen said on X, adding his ministry would not extend one UN employee’s entry visa, and would refuse entry for another.
Netanyahu addressed parliament on Monday during a special session about the 129 hostages Israel says remain in Gaza. He was booed by families awaiting their loved ones’ return after 80 days in captivity.
“Now! Now!” relatives chanted as Netanyahu said Israeli forces needed “more time” to increase military pressure on Hamas, which he argued would help to secure the captives’ release.
Later, protesters gathered near the defense ministry headquarters in central Tel Aviv ahead of a war cabinet meeting, holding posters demanding: “Free our hostages now — at any cost!“
The premier on Sunday said the war was exacting a “very heavy price” on Israel’s military, 156 of whose soldiers have been killed in Gaza.
Fears of regional escalation only increased Monday.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said an Israeli air strike in Syria had killed Razi Moussavi, who state media described as “one of the most experienced advisers” of the military force’s foreign arm.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has intensified strikes on targets in Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement said in a statement: “We consider this assassination a flagrant attack that crosses the limits.” The group added that Moussavi had supported it for decades.
Cross-border fire has erupted almost daily between Israel and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels, also Iran-backed, have fired at cargo vessels in the Red Sea, leading the United States to build a naval taskforce to deter the missile and drone strikes.
And in Iraq, where attacks against Israel-allied US forces have surged, a drone strike on Monday targeted a military base used by US and anti-jihadist coalition forces, according to US and Iraqi officials. 

  WHO has warned that only nine of Gaza's original 36 hospitals remain even partially functional
GENEVA: World Health Organization staff visited Monday a Gaza hospital receiving casualties from deadly strikes on a refugee camp, hearing distressing stories of entire families killed and seeing dying children.
“WHO’s team heard harrowing accounts shared by health workers and victims of the suffering caused by the explosions,” the UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.
“One child had lost their whole family in the strike on the camp. A nurse at the hospital suffered the same loss,” he said.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says that at least 70 people were killed in Israeli strikes late Sunday on three houses in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.
The Israeli military said it was “reviewing the incident” and “committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians.”
Rows of victims’ bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.
The Al-Aqsa hospital staff had reported receiving around 100 casualties from the blasts, Tedros said.
“The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle,” he said.
“Many will not survive the wait,” he warned, insisting “this latest strike on a Gazan community shows just why we need a #Cease-fireNOW.”
The war broke out when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mainly civilians, and seized 250 hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 20,670 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Sean Casey, a WHO Emergency Medical Teams coordinator who was on Monday’s mission to Al-Aqsa hospital, described doctors providing pain relief to a critically injured nine-year-old boy named Ahmed.
He “was being treated basically with sedation to ease his suffering as he dies,” Casey said in a video shot inside Al-Aqsa, seeming to fight back tears.
“He was crossing the street in front of the shelter where his family is staying and the building beside him blew up,” he said.
“He was hit by shrapnel, by rubble, his brain matter was exposed.
“There’s nothing anybody can do for him. Like so many cases here, there isn’t capacity to manage complex neurological cases, complex trauma cases,” he said.
WHO has warned that only nine of Gaza’s original 36 hospitals remain even partially functional.
“We as an international community should not accept that thousands upon thousands of people, children are being blown up, being killed while they’re crossing the street, while they’re sleeping in their beds,” Casey said.
“This is an unacceptable situation,” he said, demanding a cease-fire. “This has to stop.”

  The strikes hit more than 20 targets, primarily in the Qamishli area of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, the monitor says
BEIRUT: Turkish air strikes killed eight civilians in Syria’s Kurdish-held northeast Monday, a war monitor and local media said, as Ankara launched operations in Iraq and Syria following deadly attacks on its soldiers.
On Saturday, Turkiye announced a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for two separate attacks on its bases in northern Iraq that killed 12 soldiers, which Ankara blamed on Kurdish militants.
Eight civilians were killed in strikes on Monday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, revising an earlier toll of six deaths.
The Britain-based monitor, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said five of the victims were employees of a printing works in the northern city of Qamishli, near the Turkish border.
Syrian Kurdish news agency ANHA also reported eight deaths.
The strikes hit more than 20 targets, primarily in the Qamishli area of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, the monitor and AFP correspondents in the region said.
Farhad Shani, spokesman for the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on X, formerly Twitter, that the strikes destroyed “more than 25” civilian facilities and confirmed the death toll of eight civilians.
The SDF spearheaded the battle to dislodge Daesh group fighters from their last scraps of territory in Syria in 2019.
On Saturday evening, an AFP correspondent as well as the Observatory reported strikes against oil sites near the Turkish border, without reporting any victims.
In October, Turkiye intensified air strikes on Syria’s northeast after an attack in Ankara that wounded two security personnel earlier that month.
A branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies — claimed responsibility for the attack, the first bombing to hit the Turkish capital since 2016.
Turkiye views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) that dominate the SDF as an offshoot of the PKK.
Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.
The conflict in Syria has killed more than half a million people since it began in 2011 with the authorities’ brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, spiralling into a devastating war involving foreign armies and jihadists.

  Last Tuesday, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former official Hamid Noury
DUBAI: Iran said on Monday it would keep seeking the release of a former Iranian official sentenced in Sweden to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran.

“This unjust and outrageous ruling does not end Iran’s diplomatic efforts to repatriate and free this Iranian citizen, and we will use all legal and available means,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, without specifying.

Last Tuesday, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former official Hamid Noury.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have soured since 2019 when Sweden arrested Noury for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

“We seriously object to the verdict and to what has taken place during this citizen’s long period of detention… and his basic rights have not been respected in Sweden’s prisons,” Kanaani added at a weekly news conference.

Earlier in December, Iran began the trial of a Swedish national, Johan Floderus, employed by the EU who is charged with spying for Israel and “corruption on earth,” a crime that carries the death penalty.

Rights groups and Western governments have accused Tehran of trying to extract political concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up.

Tehran says such arrests are based on its criminal

code and it denies holding people for political reasons.

Rights groups have also warned that Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian national sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israel, may be executed following the verdict against Noury.

A spokesperson for Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had been alerted to the information issued by rights groups, but said this had not been confirmed.

“Ahmadreza Djalali’s situation is continuously raised with high-level representatives of Iran. Sweden has long demanded that the death penalty not be carried out,” the spokesperson said.

Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 while on an academic visit to Iran.

  Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi says Lebanon 'is a land of dialogue and peace' while condemning Gaza genocide
BEIRUT: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi reiterated his plea for Lebanon to remain neutral on Monday amid continuing hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israel forces.

In his Christmas sermon, the patriarch spoke about “the families afflicted by the genocidal war on Gaza and our families in southern Lebanon because of the extension of this ill-fated and rejected war to their towns and villages, with the deaths it left behind, the destruction of homes, and the destruction of property.”

Al-Rahi condemned the “brutal genocide taking place in Gaza.”

He said: “We reject its spread to the southern villages. Lebanon is not a land of war but a land of dialogue and peace.”

Al-Rahi said: “The spread of the war to southern Lebanon contradicts Resolution 1701. Lebanon must return to its neutrality as a defender, through diplomacy, of any lost rights.

“The Baabda Declaration in 2012, unanimously approved by the political blocs, affirmed Lebanon’s neutrality with the expression ‘distancing itself’ and adopted it.

“Lebanon’s neutrality has been at the core of Lebanon’s identity since 1860, and it is politically neutral in that it neither fights nor is fought.”

Al-Rahi’s new appeal came as hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army entered a new phase.

The attacks are now targeting residential houses on both sides of the Blue Line along the border, with some military operations transgressing the rules of engagement.

A security source told Arab News: “Scenes of destruction can be observed in residential neighborhoods in the border areas targeted by Israeli bombing.”

Hezbollah’s attacks are now hitting targets as far as 10 km inside Israel.

Sheikh Naim Kassem, deputy secretary-general, reiterated that the movement’s military operations on the southern front “are to support Gaza, and no one believes that this matter is isolated from protecting Lebanon.”

He said: “We are in one situation; the enemy is one, and this enemy is expansionist. Israel’s strategy is to target one group at a time, aiming to annihilate all.”

On Monday, Hezbollah announced that it had “targeted buildings in the Misgav Am settlement with missile weapons, in response to bombing villages and civilian homes” in southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, Hezbollah announced “targeting a residential building in the Avivim settlement, causing confirmed casualties.”

For the past 79 days, Hezbollah’s hostilities on the southern border have been limited to Israeli military outposts and gatherings of Israeli soldiers.

However, during the past week, the Israeli forces mainly targeted houses belonging to Hezbollah members and cadres in some border villages.

Israel targeted a house in Kfarkila with three shells on Monday, setting it on fire, after targeting a residential home on Sunday in Markaba.

Hezbollah announced the death of the house owner, Wissam Khalil Hammoud, who is one of its members.

Hezbollah also announced on Saturday the death of Ibrahim Salameh from the Aytaroun village after Israeli shelling targeted his house.

Hezbollah said it targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Metat barracks on Monday.

Since Monday morning, there has been a tense atmosphere in the border villages.

The outskirts of Naqoura, Hanin, and Wadi Hamul were targeted by Israeli artillery shelling.

Hezbollah declared that it initiated missile strikes on the Beit Hilal military base located east of Kiryat Shmona, the Israeli military site of Jal Al-Alam, and a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Birkat Risha site.

Israeli forces conducted a series of attacks in the areas surrounding Aita Al-Shaab, Tallet Al-Raheb, Kafr Kila, and the Marjayoun Plain.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes targeted the outskirts of Aitaroun and Mays Al-Jabal, launching air-to-surface missiles that caused explosions heard in the Bint Jbeil area.

The Israeli forces used Burkan missiles, phosphorus bombs, and artillery in Monday’s bombardment and installed a surveillance balloon above the towns of Al-Dhahira and Alma Al-Shaab.

According to statistics gathered by journalists in southern Lebanon, the total number of casualties from Israeli airstrikes during the clashes in southern Lebanon over the past 79 days reached 159, including 107 in the south and 14 in Syria.

Among the casualties were 17 civilians in southern Lebanon, including three journalists, one soldier from the Lebanese Army, one from the Amal movement, one from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, two from the Jamaa Islamiyya, and seven from the Islamic Jihad Movement, as well as nine casualties from the Hamas movement in Lebanon.

  • Survivors of Syria’s 12-year civil war have endured a year of earthquakes, protests and economic havoc
LONDON: From a deadly earthquake in the country’s northwest and protests in its far south to a return to the Arab fold after more than a decade out in the cold, Syria has witnessed several major events and changes in the past year.

These developments have taken place against the backdrop of a deepening economic crisis, humanitarian challenges, a resurgent Daesh insurgency, and violence associated with Syria’s unresolved civil war.

Suweida protests

Anti-regime protests erupted in August in southern Syria, mainly in the governorate of Suweida, in the wake of government decisions that have contributed to a mounting cost-of-living crisis.

Echoing Deraa’s demonstrations of 2011, which ignited a country-wide civil war, the protesters in Suweida have called for the overthrow of the regime of Bashar Assad — the first and most determined challenge to his rule in years.

Protests have also occurred in other parts of Syria, including Deraa, Idlib, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo.

Anti-regime protests erupted in August in southern Syria, mainly in the governorate of Suweida. (AFP)

In August, the Assad government reduced fuel subsidies and raised gasoline prices by nearly 250 percent. And although the government doubled public sector wages and pensions, the average Syrian breadwinner is still struggling to make ends meet amid rising prices.

Years of conflict and Western-imposed sanctions have left Syria’s economy in tatters. Hyperinflation, fuel shortages, prolonged power cuts, and devastated infrastructure are just some of the challenges people in the war-torn country face every day.

The UN World Food Programme estimated in May that around 12.1 million people in Syria — representing more than half of the population — are food insecure. As such, Syria was already on its knees at the beginning of 2023.

Worse was still to come, however, when the north of the country was struck by two massive earthquakes on Feb. 6, impacting some 8.8 million people and shattering much of what remained of its infrastructure.

The earthquakes

In the early hours of Feb. 6, people across southern Turkiye and northern Syria were shaken from their beds by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, the largest to hit the region since the 1939 Erzincan temblor. Nine hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shook the region.

In Syria, the twin quakes killed more than 8,000 people, destroyed some 1,900 buildings, caused around $5.1 billion in direct physical damage, and displaced thousands of people, many of whom had already been displaced multiple times by the conflict.

Although the death toll and physical damage were far more extreme in Turkiye, where the strongest tremors were felt, Syria’s political isolation and years of impoverishment intensified the suffering of its people.

A resident of Jindayris rests among rubble after a deadly earthquake that hit parts of Syria. (AFP)

Shortly after the earthquakes, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, estimated that approximately 5.37 million people in Syria were in need of shelter assistance.

Three days after the disaster struck, the US Treasury announced a 180-day exemption from sanctions on “all transactions related to earthquake relief efforts” sent to Syria by overseas donors.

Several Arab states responded to the disaster by sending aid convoys even before the sanctions were eased, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Algeria, and Bahrain.

However, many Syrians and local nongovernmental organizations complained that they did not receive anything like the same level of international assistance provided to Turkiye.

Indeed, rescue teams in opposition-controlled northwest Syria had to claw their way to people trapped under rubble without the aid of machinery due to fuel and equipment shortages.

Return to the Arab fold

In part, it was because of the Arab world’s response to the earthquakes that a dialogue between regional governments and the Assad regime became possible.

After years of isolation and dependence for survival on Russia, Iran and the Iranian regime’s regional proxies, Assad was finally brought back into the Arab fold on May 7, when the Arab League gave him a warm welcome at that month’s summit in Jeddah.

Syrian President Bashar Assad attends the Arab League’s summit in Jeddah. (SPA)

Following its crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011, which sparked the civil war, the Syrian regime was made an international pariah, ostracized by many Arab states, and suspended from the Arab League.

While Assad’s return to the Arab fold signaled the end of the regime’s isolation, this was conditional on his commitment to curbing drug trafficking into neighboring countries and upon the repatriation of refugees.

Prior to the Jeddah summit, a meeting of Arab foreign ministers, including Syria’s Faisal Mekdad, in the Jordanian capital Amman saw Damascus agree to tackle drug smuggling on its shared borders with Jordan and Iraq.

Captagon crackdown

On May 8, a day after Damascus was reinstated into the Arab League, Jordanian warplanes targeted one of the region’s most prominent drug traffickers, Marai Al-Ramthan, in Syria’s southern province of Deraa, killing him and his family.

Since the start of the Syrian civil war, Jordan has been a major transit point for the trade in Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine, which has enjoyed a large market in wealthy Gulf countries.

The Syrian government previously denied accusations it was involved in the trade and manufacture of Captagon. (AFP)

During the meeting of Arab foreign ministers that took place in Amman on May 1, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said his country would not stand idle if drug smuggling continued from Syria.

Since 2014, Amman has launched multiple raids against drug traffickers inside Syria. The Jordanian military said in February 2022 it had killed 30 such criminals since the start of the year.

The Syrian government previously denied accusations it was involved in the trade and manufacture of Captagon, despite a body of evidence indicating people close to the Assad regime were involved in the industry.

Israeli airstrikes

In October, Israel carried out airstrikes against civilian airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, knocking them both out of service.

Although Israel has repeatedly struck targets inside Syria in recent years, claiming it was bombing Iran-linked targets, these particular raids came in the wake of the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian militant group, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, carried out a surprise attack on Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

Israel responded to the unprecedented attack by launching a massive bombing campaign and ground operation against Gaza.

As of Dec. 20, at least 20,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of whom are women and children, have been killed according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Strikes on targets inside Syria are part of a shadow war between Israel and Iran’s proxies. (AFP)

Israeli fighter jets extended their strikes to include targets in both Syria and Lebanon, which have both played host to militias backed by Iran and sympathetic to Hamas.

Aerial attacks on Syria since Oct. 7 have reportedly hit both military and civilian sites, including the Syrian army air defense base and a radar station in Tel Qulaib and Tel Maseeh in Suweida province.

Strikes on targets inside Syria are part of a shadow war between Israel and Iran’s proxies in the region, which have long been accused of transferring Iranian weaponry, including missiles and drones, to armed groups in Lebanon and elsewhere.

If hostilities between Israel and these groups escalate in the coming days, there are fears that Arab countries like Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen could find themselves dragged into a devastating regional conflict.

