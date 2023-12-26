You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry

Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry

Special Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry
1 / 3
The winners at Riyadh Theater Festival with the officials. (AN Photo/Hebshi Alshammari)
Special Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry
2 / 3
A large audience attended the events, activities and theatrical performances of the Riyadh Theater Festival. (AN Photo/Hebshi Alshammari)
Special Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry
3 / 3
Ten theatrical performances participated in Riyadh Theater Festival to compete for the festival’s eleven awards. (AN Photo/Hebshi Alshammari)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vww8n

Updated 7 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry

Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry
  • Riyadh festival a new ‘starting point’ for local productions, says commission official
  • 20 plays in 8 cities over 100 nights show rise in audience interest
Updated 7 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is laying the foundations for a flourishing performing arts industry, according to a local official, as the Riyadh Theater Festival ended this week with an awards ceremony that honored local talent.

The festival, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Theater and Performing Arts Commission, was the culmination of a tour that saw 20 plays performed for local audiences across the country.

“The first Riyadh Theater Festival will constitute a new starting point for Saudi theater,” said Sultan Al-Bazei, CEO of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission.

“Showing 20 plays in eight cities for more than 100 nights means that there is interest from the audience and activity from the theater teams to produce works that are closer to the audience … and this is one of the main goals included in the strategy of the theater commission,” Al-Bazei told Arab News.

“The future of Saudi theater will be prosperous and brilliant in the near future,” he said.

Al-Bazei said greater support is now being provided for groups: “Now we have the possibility of granting theater groups a work license, and this means that the theater groups will be able to carry out their work normally, without obstacles and without the need for umbrellas to contain their activities … this makes it easier for the commission to provide support to them in all fields.”

On the significance of theater as a platform for art and creativity, in light of the Kingdom’s burgeoning cultural scene, he added: “The theatrical movement leads the arts as a laboratory for developing abilities and talents … in addition to creating stars in acting.”

He said the commission has been running regular training courses over the years to develop talent in all areas of production.

“I expect an increase in output and an improvement in the quality of performance when the activities of the Theater Academy begin, which are expected at the beginning of the coming year,” Al-Bazei said.

At the awards in Riyadh, the play “Sea” by the Al-Ahsa Culture and Arts Association Troupe, took four of the festival’s 11 honors, including for best play and best ‎integrated ‎show.

For “Sea,” the best music award went to Issa Al-Rasheed, Amr Al-Khamis and Ahmed Al-Muwaijd, with Shehab Al-Shehab taking the best actor category, and Sultan Al-Noah winning for best director.

For the play “Beginnings of Abandonment” by the Close Media Ensemble, Houria Ashour won for best costumes; Abdullah Dawari took the best lighting award for “Light” by the Taif Theater‎ Troupe; Abdullah Balais for best script for “Slap” by the Kalos Ensemble; Badr Al-Hamidi for best sets for “Slap;” Khaled Al-Ruwaiei for scenography for “The Last Shadow” by the National Theater Ensemble‎‎‎; and Adhwa Fahad won the best actress award for her performance in “The Forbidden” by the First Leap Club Troupe.

The theater sector has seen significant growth since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the setting up of the commission and the establishment of the National Theater.

According to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, during 2022 there were 427 plays of all types held across the country.

Ahmed Ismail, a literary critic, told Arab News: “The importance of theater stems from the famous saying: ‘Give me bread and a theater and I will give you great people.’ For theater is a mirror that reflects the features of society.

“Theater contributes to shaping the awareness and thoughts of its members by drawing human characters and models that resemble them, and providing them with … psychological worlds that are similar to their world.”

Ismail, who is a member of the editorial board of the Popular Arts magazine issued by the General Egyptian Book Organization, added: “Theater enhances human communication between actors and the audience through a unique artistic experience that cannot be obtained by watching the play on television or through the internet.”

“In addition, theater stimulates the individual to think critically and see things from a different perspective by presenting social and moral problems facing the play’s heroes.”

He added: “In the same context, theater raises important societal issues in an objective manner and provides solutions to them, which helps change society for the better. It also helps dialogue between different groups of society, and contributes to bringing about positive changes.”

He added that “theater is a cultural phenomenon independent of authority and governments, and it plays an important role in criticizing society and presenting its issues. It also provides the opportunity to listen to various opinions.”

The festival’s activities were held at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh, which included seminars, critical readings sessions, and a workshop on scriptwriting.

The festival honored the late Saudi Arabia playwright Mohammed Al-Othaim with an exhibition dedicated to his work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh

Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh
Updated 37 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh

Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh
Updated 37 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 held its seventh ministerial meeting in Riyadh on Monday to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito, and Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoichi Fukazawa, in the presence of officials from the two countries, and the participation of several government sector representatives.

Al-Falih stressed the importance of the meeting as it is the first ministerial meeting of the joint vision since the leaders of the two countries launched the second chapter of this vision’s journey, during a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in July in Riyadh.

Al-Falih said that the meeting will discuss and review summaries of the most prominent work of the sub-groups of the joint vision, and focus on new and sustainable areas of cooperation.

He added that the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 has played an active role in developing and advancing the bilateral partnership since its launch in 2016, and the work of the various subgroups of the joint vision contributed to the expansion of the partnership in areas of common interest to the two countries.

At the end of the session, the minutes of the meeting were signed, which included many joint initiatives and work programs.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum was held on Monday with more than 400 representatives from the public and private sectors from both the Saudi and Japanese sides taking part, along with a number of CEOs of major companies and representatives of the government and private sectors from both countries.

The forum witnessed the signing of 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding between Japanese entities and companies covering various sectors, most notably water, financial services, communications, information technology, energy and health care. Three major projects were also announced in the fields of construction technology, tourism, and entertainment.

The forum included several presentations on economic cities and special zones, public-private partnership initiatives and opportunities, Japanese cooperation in the Middle East, and the contributions of the Japanese External Trade Authority to the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

The forum also held dialogue sessions that discussed the opportunities and potentials available for cooperation between the Kingdom and Japan in the healthcare and water sectors.

They also dealt with the role of technology and innovation in developing the performance of these sectors, enhancing their efficiency, and the opportunities for promising partnerships in implementing mega projects in the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Red Sea, and Qiddiya. 

The forum also talked about the importance of innovation in the space sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Khalid Al-Falih Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 Saudi-Japan Investment Forum Fumio Kishida

Related

Japan, Saudi Arabia sign mining, mineral resources pact
Business & Economy
Japan, Saudi Arabia sign mining, mineral resources pact
Saudi megaprojects offer ‘incomparable opportunities’ for Japanese firms, says Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Saudi megaprojects offer ‘incomparable opportunities’ for Japanese firms, says Al-Falih

Saudi authorities call for caution as thunderstorms, hail set to hit until Saturday

Saudi authorities call for caution as thunderstorms, hail set to hit until Saturday
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities call for caution as thunderstorms, hail set to hit until Saturday

Saudi authorities call for caution as thunderstorms, hail set to hit until Saturday
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities on Monday urged the public to exercise caution as further rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit most regions from Tuesday until Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

People are advised to avoid areas that might be susceptible to flooding, not to swim in open waters, and adhere to instructions announced through various media outlets, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said.

The Makkah region will be hit by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential conditions, hail, and very fast descending winds reaching speeds of more than 60 kph, leading to rising waves on the coasts. These conditions will prevail in Makkah, Jeddah, Al-Jamoum, Al-Kamil, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Rabigh, Bahrah, and Al-Laith.

A similar forecast has been issued for the Riyadh region, including Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqraa, and Al-Majma’ah, as well as the regions of Madinah, Hail, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province.

Moderate rains and active downward winds are expected to give rise to dust and dirt in some regions of the Makkah region, including Turabah, Al-Muwayh, Al-Khurma, Raniyah, Al-Qunfudhah, and the regions of Tabuk and Al-Baha.

Moderate to light rain and active downward winds are expected in some areas of the Riyadh region, including the capital, Rumah, Thadig, Marrat, Al-Muzahmiyya, Al-Hareeq, Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Kharj, and the regions of Asir and the Eastern Province.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense weather warning thunderstorms Hail

Related

Saudi culinary arts meeting to discuss innovation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culinary arts meeting to discuss innovation
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report
Saudi Arabia
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discusses Saudi Arabia’s inaugural report
  • Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the substantial human rights reforms enacted under the Kingdom's leadership
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, led the Kingdom’s delegation at the 22nd session of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee at the Arab League, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agenda at the session, which is taking place in Cairo over two days until Dec. 26, includes a review of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural periodic human rights report.

Al-Tuwaijri spoke of Saudi Arabia’s committed approach to human rights in her keynote address, outlining the Kingdom’s foundational governance principles — justice, consultation, and equality — and its endeavors in establishing a comprehensive legal and institutional framework aimed at bolstering and safeguarding human rights.

Al-Tuwaijri underscored the significance of Article 26 of the Basic Law of Governance, which mandates state protection of human rights in alignment with Islamic law, including justice, equality, family rights, property rights, social security, employment, cultural engagement, education, health, environmental protection, personal safety and freedom, privacy rights, judicial independence, and equitable access to justice.

She further highlighted the substantial human rights reforms enacted under the auspices of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which reflected a dynamic and forward-thinking political commitment to the progression and protection of human rights.

Al-Tuwaijri added that since the initiation of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia had enacted over 100 legislative, institutional, judicial, and procedural amendments regarding human rights.

She advocated for stronger collaboration and integration within the Arab League to champion for human rights, particularly the Palestinian cause, while expressing concern over the worsening human rights conditions in Palestinian territories.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazaleh commended Saudi Arabia’s advances in regard to human rights, particularly noting the significant standard and institutional reforms.
 

Topics: Arab Charter on Human Rights

Related

Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event 
Head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri participates in an event in Geneva.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges to continue efforts to promote and protect human rights

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality
Updated 25 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality
  • Game On is a Saudi brand that specializes in the sports entertainment industry
Updated 25 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Game On, the first sports and entertainment center of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, recently opened its doors in the Ishbiliya District in Riyadh.

Islam Gasser, partner and CEO of Game On, told Arab News that the brand is under the umbrella of the General Entertainment Authority.

“We’re bringing two brands under the same sports entertainment umbrella: Battle Karts and Game On. Battle Kart is a Belgian karting brand and it’s the first brand that makes video game arcades a real experience with games like the Mario Kart or Crash, the game that we played when we were kids … so they brought it to life.”

He explained that “Game On is interactive sports arcades that bring eight sports together” including football, basketball, handball and more.

Game On is a Saudi brand that specializes in the sports entertainment industry. One of the center’s main experiences is Battle Kart. It carriers several sports games made with the latest technology and modern technology and a food and beverage area as well.

4Steps is a Saudi company specializing in the field of entertainment and sports, and it is supported by the General Entertainment Authority and the Ministry of Investment, and its first station was Game On in Riyadh.

With support from authority and its keenness to support emerging and medium-sized companies and to provide the best entertainment experiences to all citizens, residents and tourists, 4Steps was able to attract the Belgian Battle Kart brand, which has 26 branches in Europe, to Saudi Arabia to sign a strategic partnership to open branches in several cities.

The company aims to create unique sports entertainment experiences that keep pace with Saudi Vision 2030.

BattleKart is the world’s first real-life kart racer with a blend of video games and augmented reality. It includes BattleSnake, based on the beloved Snake mobile game, BattleFoot for football lovers, and other games including BattleColor, which sees competitors try to cover the tracks with their teams colors. The track contains 12 karting players who can challenge opponents for 15 minutes in four different modes for SR120 ($32) for one game.

Adrian Lacroix, the trade and investment counselor at the Belgian Embassy, stated that this move is excellent for Saudi Arabian investments, particularly given the country’s strong video game culture.

“Since Saudis enjoy gaming so much, we felt it was a smart idea to open the center here and it ties in perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030. I estimate that 80 percent of Saudis are gamers. This is a unique form of entertainment that is enormous and essentially catered to this particular customer base.”

Larcroix’s role involves assisting companies in conducting business in a manner similar to that of Saudi companies. Their objective is to entice investment from Saudi Arabia to Belgium and vice versa.

The Trade Promotion Agency of Belgium, together with the Embassy of Belgium, is organizing a trade mission from March 3-6 in Riyadh. A business delegation will arrive from Belgium and Luxembourg. The international trade mission and will be focused on tech companies and will have signed agreements during LEAP.

For booking and more details, visit battlekart.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabia gaming

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative
Updated 25 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative

Celiac patients to benefit from food delivery initiative
Updated 25 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Food options for celiac patients will be improved under an initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The initiative, carried out in cooperation with the Food and Drug Authority, will allow delivery application companies to provide clear classifications for foods with and without gluten, helping celiac patients to make informed dietary decisions.

The authority said that the step will raise awareness about the importance of providing suitable food options for those who suffer from gluten sensitivity.

Delivery application services will also be improved by providing accurate information about nutritional ingredients, saving time and effort for celiac patients, the authority added.

Topics: Celiac Saudi Arabia

Related

Strict gluten-free diet prescription for managing celiac disease: Saudi consultant
Saudi Arabia
Strict gluten-free diet prescription for managing celiac disease: Saudi consultant
Photo/Supplied photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Antifat Plus - high-quality diet food

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry
Saudi Arabia setting stage for flourishing theater industry
US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions
US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions
Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp
‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp
Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh
Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 meeting and investment forum held in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.